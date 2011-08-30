Fruit Madness Cookies

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

May be drizzled with vanilla confectioners' sugar icing when cool, if desired.

By Rosina

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
2 -3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease two cookie sheets.

    Advertisement

  • In large bowl combine cereal flakes, coconut and salt. Stir in condensed milk. Stir all fruit and blend thoroughly.

  • Drop by teaspoonfuls 1 inch apart on greased cookie sheets. Bake 12-15 minutes until golden. Cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 23.7g; fat 2g; cholesterol 2.9mg; sodium 62.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022