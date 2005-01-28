Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies II
You can add macadamia nuts or any other nuts for that matter. Delicious!!
You can add macadamia nuts or any other nuts for that matter. Delicious!!
These were yummy and VERY chocolatey...to the person who said they came out flat...it is CRUCIAL that you thoroughly mix any cookie recipe ingredients. Can't stress that enough. You can sift the dry ingredients to be sure those get mixed well and then USE A HAND MIXER when you add in the wet ingredients prior to adding the chips. Don't use the mixer when you add the chips. The cookies should be puffy when they come out of the oven and then flatten as they cool.Read More
this recipe needs better order to steps... second step should say following: in bowl, cream sugars eggs, and butter... in separate bowl combine other dry ingredients. sift dry ingredients into butterRead More
These were yummy and VERY chocolatey...to the person who said they came out flat...it is CRUCIAL that you thoroughly mix any cookie recipe ingredients. Can't stress that enough. You can sift the dry ingredients to be sure those get mixed well and then USE A HAND MIXER when you add in the wet ingredients prior to adding the chips. Don't use the mixer when you add the chips. The cookies should be puffy when they come out of the oven and then flatten as they cool.
After peach ice cream and peach pound cake, hubby wanted something a little more decadent, like something heavy-duty chocolate. This was it! As he was eating one of these cookies I asked him how he liked them--all he could do was nod his head up and down and say, "Mmmmmmmmm." Finally, he told me this was one of the best cookies he had ever eaten. This cookie is everything you'd want it to be--chewy, gooey, chocolatey, pretty, and sinfully good. I, too, added 1/2 tsp. salt, but not for height, as one reviewer suggested, but because salt makes flavors "come alive." This is one great cookie!
A great change from chocolate chip cookies - delicious and very rich and chocolate-y. I agree that the recipe is a bit confusing. I had to read it over a few times to understand what I needed to do. It should say "Combine dry ingredients EXCEPT THE WHITE AND BROWN SUGAR; in separate bowl cream sugars, eggs, butter AND VANILLA EXTRACT." And once the dry ingredients are sifted into the wet, fold in the chocolate chips. But well worth the effort to figure it out - Yum!
this recipe needs better order to steps... second step should say following: in bowl, cream sugars eggs, and butter... in separate bowl combine other dry ingredients. sift dry ingredients into butter
I followed the recipe but added 1/2 tsp of salt for height...they turned out delicious...better than the ones in mall.
These cookies were awesome! My husband and I loved them-some of the best I've ever had. I did use salt and a stone cookie sheet. They came out thick and fluffy, soft and chewy. I agree with an earlier review-make sure ingredients are mixed together well, wet and dry separately and when mixing together!I agree the recipe was confusing and should have said, "Mix all dry ingredients except for sugars. Cream sugars, butter, eggs and vanilla in a separate bowl." Again, these cookies were awesome-some of the best I've ever had!
This recipe was easy to put together, and the taste of the cookies was fabulous. The only thing I would add would be another 1/4 c. of flour, as these cookies spread more than I would have liked. I like a firmer cookie.
No matter what you are thinking right now...DONT SUBSTITUTE THE BUTTER! We tried crisco butter sticks and they turned out aweful!
as my 19 month old son said when he tried one "MMMMMMM!!!"... these are awesome cookies, moist, chocolatey. I am pregnant and was craving some double chocolate chip cookies like those grandma's ones you find in the store. These definitely fit the bill! I used regular cocoa powder, semi sweet chocolate chips and added an extra tsp of vanilla. mmmMMM! These are addictive! Moist, with just the right amount of chocolate taste!
This recipe is the best one so far. Very moist and easy to make. 8 minutes is the best to be soft and moist.
mmmmm yummy
I saw this recipe this morning and decided to make it as a Valentine's Day treat for my family this afternoon. They turned out really great. Not the best cookie I have ever had, but certainly delicious. I followed earlier reviews and added a 1/2 tsp salt, and also I used Hershey's Special Dark cocoa powder. They were a hit!
I tried this recipe and got rave reviews from co-workers.friends and family. The directions are a bit confusing and I added a half teaspoon of salt. Additionally I used half semisweet chocolate chips and white chocolate chips and instead of drooping by teaspoon I formed the batter into a log, wrapped in plastic wrap and refrigerated it for an hour, I sliced about half inch slices off and it made prefect cookies. One more thing I used half butter and half butter flavored shortening, this made a very soft and chewy cookie! The dierctions should read: 2: Cream together sugars, eggs, butter, and vanilla. Gradually add sifted flour, cocoa powder, salt and baking soda. *If using the log concept, bake for 9-10 minutes at 350 degrees F.
These were great! I added some crushed candy canes to the dough (for Christmas) and planned to give them away to neighbors, but my husband kept eating them.
Great cookies, but the recipe I found a little confusing. Step one says mix together the dry ingredients then step 2 says cream the butter and sugar. Sugar is a dry ingredient. Sorry to be picky but if inexperienced cooks are baking, troubles may arise
Very good cookie! I mixed up the chocolate chips with white chocolate, bittersweet and milk chocolate... yum!
This is great recipe! I followed it exactly. I used Hershey's Chocolate with Carmel Pieces instead of reg. chips. Ohhhh so good. Highly recomended!
The most wicked cookies I have ever made. I didn't have enought butter so I used Crisco Golden shortening. They turned out awesome. I did add a dash of salt because most cookie recipes do and I just plum forgot not to. It didn't kill them.
These cookies were okay, but not great. Too cakey for my liking, and a little on the dry side. I did add some walnuts to them, so there was some interest to them. Probably won't make again.
Wonderful. I just added 1/2 tsp salt and only 1/3 cup cocoa powder. I was afraid it would be a little too rich with all of it. I also used 1/3 cup canola oil abd 1/2 cup butter instead of 1 cup of butter...like I do in all my recipes. My husband prefers the consistency that this creates better. They are a little softer and puffier. I also only cook them for 7 minutes at 375 degrees. But over all, they were delicious!!
SCRUMPTIOUS!!! These cookies are delicious! I can't imagine why some cooks either have trouble with this recipe or do not like it. It makes a great chocolate chocolate chip cookie. I followed the directions, did not use a mixer as one reviewer suggested, and had no problems at all achieving great results. This recipe is added to my extensive chocolate collection!
These are fantastic! This is my new favorite chocolate cookie recipe. I have to actually hide a few so there will be some left for me to eat. With or without nuts, these are wonderful!
These cookies are so yummy and chocolatey. I misread and used baking powder instead of baking soda and they still turned out perfect. They were done in 10 minutes and I got 48 cookies out of the batch. I will make these again.
It doesn't get better than this. I replaced 1 1/2 cups of the chocolate chips with mint chips but kept 1/4 cup chocolate for the deep chocolate flavor. It was outstanding. This is such a great cookie. I plan to try other chip flavors such as peanut butter or caramel. Thank you Berit Locatelli for such a great recipe, even the baking time is perfect!!
This is a great cookie with lots of options like dried fruit (especially cherries!), nuts, or different flavored chips. I added 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder, 1 teaspoon of almond extract and baked at 375. Nice and chewy.
Good. Followed the recipe exactly. Mine didn't spread out much though so you might want to roll the dough in nice smooth balls so the cookies look prettier when they are done.
Amazing, is there anything that could be as wonderful as chocolate cookies with chocolate chips! You can't go wrong with this recipe, so good!
AWESOME! The only change I made was to melt the butter before I beat in the sugars. I used the large scoop and baked for 14 minutes. My son's friend told me "your cookies are the bomb!"
These cookies were great. I made them for a special treat for the guys at work. Not one was left. Thanks for the recipe!!!
i made these using 1 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar, used equal parts white, milk and semi sweet chocolate chips to total the 2 cups, added walnuts and they are fabulous!!! will definately make again and again!!! thanks, lisa
This recipe is really good. I used half butter and half shortening. I also substituted the chocolate chips for toffee chips.
yummy is the only word that describes these chocolately cookies. Just happened to have all the ingredients on hand. Soooo glad I did. I will make them again and again.
I love these cookies. I doubled the batch and froze half the batter wrapped in wax paper and in a zip lock. Didn't stay frozen for long because my family ate them all up. Trying the recipe today with chocolate and butterscotch chips. YUMMY!
These cookies are so delicious! They are definitely even better when accompanied with a tall glass of milk! We enjoyed these alot! Thanks for sharing!
Definately double the recipe for these, especially if they are intended for a friend. That way you wont feel bad when you realize you've eaten more than half of them! They look beautiful- perfectly round and soft, and taste like a chocolate dream!
These cookies are FANTASTIC! I saw comments stating salt was added to their recipes and I agree it will help. I must remember to add that to my printout of the recipe. Something I added to my recipe was 1/4 to 1/3 cup Miracle Whip. It has a slight zip added to the recipe but mostly I found it helps them stay moist longer. Try it out! You won't be disappointed at all!
Adding a touch of peanut butter to these also makes them something else. Try to swirl the peanut butter and not completely incorporate it for a nice effect. I made it to taste, but if I were to follow the recipe, i'd add about 1/8 of a cup.
This is a great chocolately cookie. I've made them several times and last time used bakers chocolate to melt and mix in. It's not quite as sweet and goes excellent with coffee. I like to refrigerate the dough before baking.
These were really good; I did change the sugars a bit, using a cup of brown sugar, and half cup of white (personal preference, I find that more brown results in a softer, chewier cookie). I made with regular semi-sweet chips, but I bet they would have been to die for with a mint chip or junior mint pieces! Gonna try that next time. Thanks so much - a chocolate choc chip cookie recipe is hard to find (a good one anyways!)
Very good cookie. Just be careful not to over bake, I did on my first batch
Very easy to make, delicious cookie. For flavor I would give it a four star only because it's not the best cookie I've ever had. However, it was still very good and very simple to make. I had no issues with them being fluffy as others stated; using fresher ingredients seems to help sometimes.
Wow! I love these cookies! I under baked them slightly so they came out gooey and stayed moist. Also, I always add 2-3 tablespoons of molasses to my cookies for a fuller, richer taste.
perfect...I always love it when people change a recipe, then when it doesn't work out, they give the recipe a bad rating..when if you followed the ingredients as listed..I mean, really!! I am making these again today and cannot wait to eat one!!
Fabulous - this is my new staple recipe for this type of cookie. A perfect way to celebrate the reintroduction of chocolate back into my diet! (my nursing newborn baby couldn't handle it for 9 mos)
My kids love this one. Use white chocolate chips to give the cookies a little more visual appeal.
These were ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS cookies!! I just made them this morning for the teachers for the last day of school and I'm sure they will be a big hit! I made a few changes; I used 2 teaspoons of vanilla instead of 1, I added a dash of cinnamon (I always do), and I used chocolate chunks instead of chips. I also dropped them by tablespoons instead of teaspoons. I do admit the recipe could be confusing if you weren't used to baking. Mine turned out soooooo good!! Oooey-Gooey, Chocolately - YUM!! There were so many chocolate chip cookies recipes to choose from, I definately picked the right one! Thanks Berit!
these were fantastic! followed recipe exactly. crunchy outside and chewy inside,just perfect! will use this one again,thanks.
DELICIOUS!!!!!!
this cookies are frickin' yummy!! I did what others suggested and added 1/2 tsp of salt. These are super good!!
Fantastic! My kids asked for these again and again!
Excellent! I added 1/4 tsp salt and 1/4 C less white sugar. Turned out great!
Delish! I added 2teasp. of vanilla because I goofed up on reading, but these were still delicious! Thanks! My Dad keeps eating them!
Wonderful! I have the last batch in the oven right now. Husband isn't a cookie man but liked these. He said they had a bit of a dark chocolate taste to them.
Amazing amazing cookies. I followed the ingrediants to a tee but did cook them for an extra 2-3 mintues. Great crunch but still a tad chewy on the inside. Definitly in my Top 3 cookies recipies!
I've tried several chocolate cookie recipes, but none of them had the rich chocolate flavor I was looking for...until I tried this recipe. It's very chocolaty and delicious. I finally found a keeper! Thanks for sharing this recipe.
EXCELLENT! I added 1 1/2 tsp vanilla they were a huge hit! I will definately be making these again!
best dbl chocolate chip cookies I've had :-)
These are perfect. I was a little concerned when I saw that there was no salt in the recipe, but it really doesn't need it if you use salted butter. DO NOT USE UNSALTED BUTTER BY MISTAKE! They are rich and choclately and the texture is just perfect (chewy and soft yet not gooey and not flat). They freeze well too!
substituted in a cup of Andes baking chips for one of the cups of chocolate chips. AMAZING.
Great taste for an all chocolate cookie. I used white chocolate chips because I like the look and used an ice cream scoop to make them BIG. I rolled them in a ball and flattened to half the height of the ball and baked them for 17 minutes. They were a little crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. It's a keeper.
OMG! These are on my list for TOP 5 cookie recipes. I make them almost every other month. They come out perfectly everytime I make them. Be sure to read the instructions carefully before you start, just a little confusing and could have been organized/edited better... but still a great cookie!
Very good cookie! I don't care for cake-like chocolate cookies, and these were soft and chewy. I don't think it was chocolate overkill, either!
omg... the cookies was delicious!! I mean it was the second time I tried to make cookies and they end up being so tastful!! My sis loved them.I must say that I've used 2-3 teaspoons of fresh milk and I mixed it with baking soda ~my mum told me that it tastes better if u put baking soda into sth liquid~. They were great especially right after I took them out of the oven they where soo shoft inside & crispy outside that I though it was the better thing I've even made myself.. thnx lots for the recipe!!!
Delicious chocolatey cookie! It's very much like a brownie, which suited us JUST fine! Satisfyingly rich & moist with tons of chocolate for my sweet tooth. I used half whole wheat flour & half a-p flour & it worked out great! I also threw in a handful of chopped pecans to use them up & we liked that addition. We love these cookies! Thanks for sharing this recipe! :)
Another 5 star review! My sisters inhaled these cookies. I made 48 and they only lasted 3 few days! I wasn't sure how much they would spread so i left a lot of space in between my first batch. i didn't need to. Only leave an inch or a bit more in between to fit as many as you can on a cookie sheet.
Delicious...and my mom the chocoholic, loved them. She thought they might also be good with peanut butter chips. I did take one of the other posts advise and added 1/2 tsp of salt. I underbaked them (about 10 minutes) because I like them soft and chewy. DELICIOUS!!! Do make sure to mix "Dry" (flour, cocoa, baking soda, salt) and cream "Wet" (sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, butter, and eggs) Combine the dry into the wet and when well mixed then add chocolate chips.
This is a great recipe. It is excellent made with Dutch process cocoa and milk chocolate chips as well.
This is the best chocolate cookie dough recipe I've ever made. Just the right amount of cocoa powder!! I substituted Andes peppermint chips for the chocolate chips. WOW! I have received so many compliments! And your house smells like a peppermint patti while they're baking ;-) Thanks for sharing this recipe!
VERY DISAPPOINTING. The cookies would not rise. When the cookies were taken out of the oven, they were completly flat. I followed the directions to the t. If someone has information as to what may have happened more than happy to listen. The batter appears to be too smooth. t
Loved this recipe! Tried it today and it's hard to stop eating these cookies! My husband and daughter wanted to keep eating the dough. I also added butterscotch chips along with the chocolate chips and it turned out really, really good. Thanks for the recipe! I have a feeling that I'll be making more batches before Christmas is done.
Very tastey! I was in a hurry and made these as bar cookies by spreading the batter in a greased 13X9 inch pan and baking for 15-20 min.
This Cookie was gross!!! maybe it was because we didn't put many chocolate chips in it!!!hint: put LOTS!!! no, don't use it at ALL!!!
My daughter (age 9) wanted to make some really good cookies and we came across this recipe. Now, she's making cookies for everyone! Everytime she makes these cookies people ask for more. Very delicious and very easy. The only thing we changed is using dark chocolate chips.
These are super easy to make and so delicious! My daughter and I could not stop eating the cookie dough, it was so good! The cookies turned out great too! I folllowed the recipe exactly except for adding in a 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Wonderful!
Killer cookies I subbed 1 cup of morsels with a cup of heath morsels ,great easy tasty recipe
Make 2 batches - these do not hang around for very long!
This is my new favorite cookie! It's really basic, but perfect. However, I have to say that I was less than exacting with the ingredient measurements, so I hope I can reproduce it. I live at high altitude so I usually fudge ingredients like flour (I added a bit more). Another review commented about adding salt, which I also did. Also, I have frozen, thawed and baked the batter with perfect results. Yum!
These are really good! I did not use a full two cups of chocolate chips, just threw in handfuls until it looked right . . . also added a handful of white chocolate chips just to make things interesting! I used stoneware to bake these- now, stoneware recommends adding five minutes to your baking time so that the pans can heat up. I always add the time, and my cookies are NEVER soft! So with these ones I just cooked them for 11 minutes, TOTAL, and they are perfect!!! They have even stayed soft, and it's been two days! (Not that there are many left!) I highly recommend this easy recipe for anyone who needs a great, not too chocolate-ly chocolate cookie!! Just don't overbake.
Made these as a thank you gift for my sister in law. They are delicious! Like mini brownies. I highly recommend them warm with a tall glass of milk!
Scrumptious...a must add to my collection of cookie recipes! I followed the recipe exactly minus that I used white chips instead of chocolate. Th cookie was crispy on the outside, moist and tender on the inside. It wasn't cake like. They weren't super puffy or super flat. It was excellent!
My kids loved these cookies! They thought they were the best they ever tasted. For me, they were better the following day. Not the best but definitely very good! I added walnuts to half of the dough for my enjoyment.
These have replaced my regular chocolate chip cookie... who doesn't want double chocolate?! These are a cross between a brownie & a cookie. I used 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup coconut oil, and added 1 cup whole pecans. They were wonderful!
These are probably the best cookies I've ever made. My kids and all their friends beg me to make these...thank you for the recipe!!
I love, love, love this cookie recipe. It is fantastic. I had to play around with the cooking time and my oven, but once I figured that out, perfection! I've made them a couple of times for friends and they are a huge hit! Thanks for posting it.
Delicious for chocolate lovers! I found the reviewers' comments about the mixing steps helpful and I also added 1/2 tsp salt. I had to mix by hand (don't own a mixer), and found it to be very difficult. It was all worth it. These were very delicious. Next time I make them, I'm including macadamia nuts!
My hubby's favorite. I added macadamia nuts and white chocolate chips!
Good cookie. I made afew changes. I added a spoon on instant dark roast coffee to inhance the chocolate flavor. Needed a pinch of salt. And I also added nuts. Turned out GREAT! Yum!
I love the end result but if someone was a novice these directions would be very confusing, not all people know that sugars are considered a wet ingredient not a dry. I altered the recipe slightly to appeal to my father-in-laws taste by omitting the vanilla and adding 1Tbl of espresso (1 Tbsp boiling water and 3tsp of espresso instant crystals) and I found it made the flavor explode, I also decreased the chips to 1c and added 1c of toasted macadamia. He LOVED them.
Loved them! I added a little extra salt as well, but otherwise followed the recipe. I baked them for about 8-9 minutes and then let them cool and firm up on the baking sheets. Chewy, gooey chocolate cookies that will definately be in my regular lineup!
Loved these!
Honey thinks chocolate and coffee should be a 'food group' so I halved the cocoa powder and added instant coffee granules. Well he's on cloud 9 and also staying up rather late these days! Thanks for a really great recipe!!!
WELL I MUST SAY THIS IS ANOTHER WONDERFUL RECIPE FROM THIS SITE. I HAVE EATEN A MANY CHOCOLATE CHIPS COOKIES BUT I WILL HAVE TO SAY THESE ARE SINFULLY DELICIOUS...THANKS SO MUCH FOR THE RECIPE....GOD BLESS YOU FOR SHARING THIS RECIPE....
These are delicious, I love the texture. They're a bit too sweet for my taste, but I baked them for hubby, not for me, and he loves them. :) Thanks for the recipe!
AWESOME AWESOME AWESOME!
Wonderful recipe!I used milk chocolate chips, since that's what I had on hand. They turned out a little rich and sweet for my taste, so I'd stick to using semi-sweet chocolate chips. My family is devouring them though. I also added a half teaspoon of salt, and I didn't add any nuts, I don't care for nuts, and they worked out great. This recipe is a keeper.
Yummy! No substitutions and they were great! I don't know how they fair the next day because I limit myself to a few cookies and freeze the rest of the dough in balls. I pop them in the oven frozen for fresher cookies.
Just made these and only put in 1/2 cup chocolate chips and added 3/4 cup of the Andes peppermint chips. I also pressed some of the pepermint chips on top once the cookie dough was on the sheet. Delicious and festive looking. Great cookies!
These are excellent cookies. For the cocoa powder, I used "special dark"..I will definitely use this recipe again.
I made a double batch for Christmas, and they turned out great - almost like brownies. I normally don't like cakey cookies, but these are awesome! They are really rich though. You could get a toothache just smelling them!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections