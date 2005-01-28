Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies II

4.6
768 Ratings
  • 5 588
  • 4 133
  • 3 27
  • 2 12
  • 1 8

You can add macadamia nuts or any other nuts for that matter. Delicious!!

Recipe by Berit Locatelli

Gallery
71 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, and baking soda.

    Advertisement

  • Beat the butter, white sugar, and brown sugar with an electric mixer in a large bowl until smooth. Beat in one egg until completely incorporated. Beat in the last egg along with the vanilla. Mix in the flour mixture until just incorporated. Fold in the chocolate chips; mixing just enough to evenly combine. Drop by heaped teaspoonfuls onto ungreased baking sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the edges are golden, 9 to 12 minutes. Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 1 minute before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
467 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 61.6g; fat 25.2g; cholesterol 71.7mg; sodium 233.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022