Peanut Butter Cookies

4.6
628 Ratings
  • 5 471
  • 4 106
  • 3 32
  • 2 10
  • 1 9

Very delicious cookies. Easy to make. These will stay soft in an air-tight container. For special occasions, press five peanut halves into the top.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery
208 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
28 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Sift together flour, baking soda, and salt; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, cream together butter, peanut butter, 1/2 cup white sugar, and brown sugar until smooth. Beat in egg, then stir in vanilla. Gradually blend in the sifted ingredients. Shape dough into 1 inch balls. Roll in remaining sugar. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Criss-cross with fork tines.

  • Bake at for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven. Cool slightly, and remove from pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
142 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 18.9g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 119.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/06/2022