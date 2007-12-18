Peanut Butter Cookies

I tend to micro-manage my baking, I follow recipes exactly, measure painstakingly, and never leave the kitchen when something is in the oven. I have to be there for my baking in case anything happens, like spontaneous oven fires (none so far, but I have set MYSELF on fire. But that's a whole other story). I followed this recipe exactly, but threw in choc chips. Actually, I gave each cookie precisely three chips. I long to be the 'splash and dash' kind of cook, but... The cookies survived my heavy handed directorship, and turned out delicious! After experimenting with baking time I found 8 min to be perfect, soft but done. I also reduced the oven temp by 10 degrees, but only because my oven is an over-achiever where heat is concerned. The recipe is easy and fast enough to whip up for sudden sweet cravings. Usually when I bake the aftermath is visible for days after, but these are bake-one-day-gone-the-next, and part of me is left wondering if it ever really happened. Then I notice my belly straining my pants and I know it was real.