Peanut Butter Cookies
Very delicious cookies. Easy to make. These will stay soft in an air-tight container. For special occasions, press five peanut halves into the top.
Ok, I am angry. I wanted desert. It was cold outside. I didn't want to go out so I made something. This. And it was good. Now I know that I can bake, I am going to get fat. Seriously - really good cookies and I don't even like peanut butter. It was just the only thing in the house that could be turned into a cookie (my husband likes it). PS: I didn't roll them in sugar - I ran out, but I did sprinkle a little confectioner's sugar on top once they were done. Pretty.Read More
The peanut butter flavour is too weak but not bad. The texture however is not good at all. I would not make these again.Read More
this is THE pb cookie recipe for me ... i love it! it tastes just the way a peanut butter cookie should :) if you want them to stay soft, freeze or refrigerate your dough before baking (and i mean, once they're on the sheets, not before shaping them. just pop them into the freezer for about 5 minutes and then into the oven to bake.) they stay really soft that way (as long as you don't overbake!) if you like 'em crispy (like i do!), don't do that step. anyway, great cookies! last time i put reese's pieces and it added a nice chocolate touch without being overpowering. also, it makes like 28-30 normal sized cookies (48 would be little bite-sized guys!) Enjoy!
I tend to micro-manage my baking, I follow recipes exactly, measure painstakingly, and never leave the kitchen when something is in the oven. I have to be there for my baking in case anything happens, like spontaneous oven fires (none so far, but I have set MYSELF on fire. But that's a whole other story). I followed this recipe exactly, but threw in choc chips. Actually, I gave each cookie precisely three chips. I long to be the 'splash and dash' kind of cook, but... The cookies survived my heavy handed directorship, and turned out delicious! After experimenting with baking time I found 8 min to be perfect, soft but done. I also reduced the oven temp by 10 degrees, but only because my oven is an over-achiever where heat is concerned. The recipe is easy and fast enough to whip up for sudden sweet cravings. Usually when I bake the aftermath is visible for days after, but these are bake-one-day-gone-the-next, and part of me is left wondering if it ever really happened. Then I notice my belly straining my pants and I know it was real.
I put rounded balls into medium muffin tins and baked for 8 to 10 minutes. The cookies looked and tasted even better ;) A definate crowd pleaser.
i made this recipie but instead of using 1/2 cup of sugar I used 1/2 cup of splenda and the recipies is great. These cookies are soft and the peanut butter taste is perfect.
Very good peanut butter cookies. Cooked in 8 minutes though, got tough at 10 and burnt by 12.
These are delicious and soft! I added a little extra sugar because I used all natural peanut butter (to avoid hydrogenated oil.) I will definitely make again.
My boyfriend loves it when I make this recipe. Its very good.He just did not like it to be rolled in the sugar.
Wow. Totally wow. I'm used to peanut butter cookies being big crumbly things, but if taken out before 10 minutes, these are delightfully light and soft. My oven might be too hot, as the perfect batch came out at 7 minutes- after that they get more crispy-crunchy. We have unsweetened fresh-ground peanut butter, so we used a tablespoon or so extra sugar. We absolutely enjoyed it being dipped in sugar; it tastes quite like a sugar cookie. If that is too sweet for you, then I'd recommend that you take the advice of some and not dip them in sugar. Also, we just put all the ingredients in at once: lazy chef certified!
This is the best recipe I have ever tried for peanut butter cookies. I just loved them. :)
This would probably be a five star if I were to follow the recipe to a tee without any tweaking. I personally like my cookies chewy so with the cookies already shaped, I put the cookies in the freezer for ten minutes before baking. The first sheet was cooked as directed - for ten minutes. They came out good but crispy. The second sheet (same batch), I put in for nine minutes and it was perfect. For those of you having problems with flat cookies, it is because you are using old baking soda. Fresh baking soda will make all the difference. You can tell if your baking soda is old by taking a little bit and adding it to water. If it fizzes right away and well, then it's good. If you don't get any fizz, then throw it out and get a fresh bottle.
These are great hot out of the oven. Perfect peanut butter flavor and texture. Mine did harden after a day or so, (still tasted great) but I think I overcooked them. Will make again and shorten cooking time.
This is absolutely delicious, and completely my idea of what a peanut butter cookie should taste like! I have made these over and over for family and coworkers and everyone loves them. Thanks for the recipe! Love it :)
I almost gave up trying to make pb cookies because I can never find a good recipe for them. After reading the reviews I decided to try this one. I am so happy I did! The only changes I made was adding 3/4 a cup of pb because I like mine a little richer, and I only cooked them for 8 minutes. They were soft and fabulous! Thanks so much Linda for submitting this recipe.
This is a good recipe. I added an extra egg and used 1 1/2 cup flour because I added 1 cup of peanut butter. The baking soda I mixed with that salt and about 1/2 tsp of water enough to get it runny and foamy then I put into the mix. Added some semi sweet chocolate chips I had and dropped the dough unto the cookie sheet. Soft cookies finally a recipe for soft pb cookies. Use parchment paper helps a lot. Cooked for 10 minutes exactly.
These turned out well but really aren't quite there. If the peanut butter and vanilla were both doubled, it would be perfect. I might make these into "sandwich" cookies with a peanut butter frosting to really make more of a peanut-buttery taste. NOTE: A tip for those who want the best peanut butter cookie outcome, don't skimp out and use store brand or cheap peanut butter. Your cookie will end up greasy and just.....not good. Use name brand peanut butter. Trust me.
I was just short of a half cup of butter, so I added applesauce to compensate. These cookies came out amazing. If you add applesauce, I would also use a bit more flour, since there was no rolling my dough into balls. I scooped up some dough, placed into a bowl of sugar and cookies&cream sprinkles that I had on hand, rolled it around, then gently placed onto the cookie sheet. I had a hard time not eating it all as I worked with it! I will definitely be making these again!
Delicious and soft -- I made them with almond butter instead of peanut butter; good either way (my impression is that it's better)
Awesome.... loved the tip about freezing for 5 minutes first. They turned out perfectly!!
Amazing cookies! Soft and tasty! My only warning is to be very careful of the time as to not burn!
my sis actually ate some of these. i baked only 8 minutes. Great!
(reviewed by my 14 yr old son) Fantastic, I skipped the final coating of sugar and instead added chocolate chips. The cookies I made were big and they cooked perfectly at 11 minutes. This is an easy recipe that would be great on any cold winter day.
Really good! I used crunchy PB and it turned out great. Thanks for an easy & useful recipe.
Very yummy and easy to make!
Ok , i'm really not sure how these would have been good without all the additions i made! I DOUBLED (at least) the amount of peanut butter. I'd say I used at least a cup/ cup 1/4 of peanut butter, i also added an extra 1/4 cup of brown sugar and an extra EGG ( to compensate for all the peanut butter) they came out pretty good. I can actually taste the peanut flavor, and putting them in an airtight container helped keep them moist. I'd definately NOT go by the recipe to the T though, add things of your own.
These were so SOFT! Love that they crack... Don't skip rolling them in sugar!
Delicious! I found a big difference when baking on two different baking sheets. My insulated "cookie" baking sheet resulted in soft, crisp cookies and my regular baking sheet produced crunchy, slightly darker cookies, even though I baked both for 10 minutes. I got 20 cookies out of the recipe because I like them a little larger. Also I didn't use all of the sugar for decoration. Less than 1/4 cup was enough for 20 cookies.
It is a very good recipie.I tried and it came out nice.12 min of baking is not required as it will start burning at that point.
Very easy to make and came out great! I added a few M&Ms on top for the chocolate lovers.
These are great! I use the new Skippy Peanut Butter that just came out without hydrogenated oil. It is just as good as the "bad" peanut butter! Everyone raved over these and I have to keep making them. Yummmmyyyy!!!
Followed recipe just as listed. The best, easiest, yummiest peanut butter cookie ever. I did bake longer as we like a crispy cookie! Thanks for sharing
Perfect as is, even with Splenda!
These were AWESOME! I added some dark chocolate Hershey's baking pieces in the mix, which made them Irresistible. :) Great recipe!
Great recipe, I followed it exactly and it turned out great!
I made these and they were great! 10 minutes baking time made a crispy cookie. I kind of like mine a bit more chewy, so next time I will cook for 8 minutes. Thank you for a flawless recipe!!!
I made these tonight. Can't give 5 stars b/c I don't know yet how they'll hold up thru tomorrow. I also didn't put in the Vanilla. I wasn't sure if I wanted that much, if any. They are wonderful without the vanilla!! Soft, moist. I baked for 9 minutes :) They are super sweet, tho. This was my first time to make PB cookies from scratch. Will continue to use this recipe as long as they're still good tomorrow :)
Tasty BUT my cookies turned out very thin and a previous viewer is right- very weak peanut buter flavour. They were okay. Not awesome. I won't make them again. 3/5
Very easy and VERY good!!!
Very good recipe. They got bigger than I expected it. Here in Argentina, PB is expensive so I bough 250 gr. of unsalted peanuts, 2 tablespoons of oil and a pinch of salt. Put all that in the food processor and use 1/2 a cup for the recipe. Tastes great!
Excellent! The husband highly approves of this recipe. The only reason this is getting 4 stars instead of 5 is because I didn't have any baking soda on hand so I used 2 1/4 teaspoons of baking powder, which probably changed the outcome. I also used 3/4 cup of peanut butter and 1 teaspoon of vanilla.
Awesome cookies, but I do agree with the others, 10 + minutes is too long. I would go with 8-9 minutes
Best peanut butter cookies I've ever made, and probably ever had before. My husband likes them. I didnt bother sprinkling sugar on top. They were sweet without it. I did put one Ghiraldi natural White chocolate chip on the top of each cookie after I forked them down. 375 seemed like it was a little too hot for my oven. I took them out at 10 mins and they were well browned on the bottom, but soft on top. A couple more minutes may have burned the bottoms. Oh, yes and I used white whole wheat flour and Florida Crystals sugar instead of white sugar and an energy egg replacer instead of real egg. I replace with those in all my baked goods. Yum, Yum....
My whole family loved these cookies. Followed the recipe exactally. Yummy.
Rave reviews on these cookies from all over :) I doubled the recipe and sent cookies to my neighbors. Everybody loved them. I over-cooked a batch in the middle but scaled back my time to just over 10 minutes per batch and they were perfect. Thank you for sharing!
I baked this recipe both with and without the baking soda, but I personally prefer it much better without. The cookies hold their shape and have a firmer (yet still VERY soft) texture. So easy and tasty, everyone asks for this recipe! Thanks!!
Excellent tasting cookies. Mine was a little soft because I used low sugar peanut butter, but I added extra flour without losing any of the flavor.
These are the best peanut butter cookies my husband and I have ever had! I have never been a big fan of peanut butter cookies before but after trying this recipe, I can't keep my hands off of them. They will cook fairly quickly so I started using those thin aluminum cookie sheets you can buy from the grocery store because they won't hold the heat quite so much. The cookies seem to cook a little more slowly yet thoroughly and turn out so much better!
These are fantastic. I like them much better than other similar recipes on this site. I added a little more peanut butter (maybe 1/8th cup more, but I didn't measure), and I chilled the dough in the fridge before baking.
Loved this recipe. They looked and tasted great. Except for the first batch, which I cooked for 11 minutes and came out too crunchy and brown. I cooked the rest for only 9 minutes, though, and they came out perfect- crunchy on the outside, soft and chewy on the inside.
My peanut butter loving husband gave these a two thumbs up! The only thing I changed is I lowered the oven temp to 350 degrees, which is the temp all my other favorite cookie recipes call for and only baked for 8 min. If baked according to the recipe, they would surely be overdone if not burned. FYI
Delicious cookies! I usually change recipes a good deal, but these were delicious just following the recipe! I promised my boyfriend cookies yesterday, and I have a cold so I didn't feel like going to the store for ingredients, so these were the perfect cookies for me. I had all the ingredients on hand! He says they're the best peanut butter cookies he's ever had! (He's a bit of a sweets connoisseur and my recipe guinea pig) Anyways, don't change a thing. Make them exactly as written- they're soft, delicious, peanut buttery goodness!
Batter came out kind of runny. Cookies tasted ok.
They were sooo good. I mean were because once they semi-cooled down they were all gone. I was alittle hesitant about adding the egg, simply because I don't like that "eggie" taste, but let me tell you, there was no "eggie" taste. They were soft and tasted just like a pb cookie should. This recipe made it look like I have been making pb cookies for years. Thanx for this recipe. p.s I did put the dough in the fridge for like 1-2 hours, I think it helped...
Great PB cookie recipe - they turn out each & every time and are fast & easy! My go-to recipe!
I made this recipe 4 times, and shared these delicious cookies with as many people as possible (who keep asking for more). It is the best p.b. cookie recipe I have ever tried. On the fourth batch, I put a tablespoon of my favorite mixed berry jam in the center of the cookies, and carefully enveloped the jam with the dough. The result was magical. And dangerous. I even forgot to press the cookies with the fork tines a couple of times. Still amazing. One difference - I didn't sift the flour. No sifter. Can't wait to make them again!
this was a very easy to sue recipe and the taste is excellent. THis is just as good as any peanut butter cookie i have had and i am not much of a fan but really like these. Recipe is kind of sticky and hard to roll so i used just a little extra flour but i dont think that effected taste at all.
This is the only peanut butter cookie recipe that comes out perfectly every time! Thanks for a yummy recipe!
These are soooooooooooo good, make 2x the recipe though, make sure you have milk on hand!!!!!
These were the absolute BEST cookies ever. Even my cookie monster husband (who is very picky about the texture) LOVED these. They turned out soft and chewy Mmmm. Thanks!
Im not a fan of peanut butter, but these were amazing!!! Did not change a thing, however will try next time with macadamia nuts.
LOVED THESE COOKIES! I made them with butter flavored crisco instead of butter because I didn't want to wait for it to come to room temp. I also shortened the cooking time to 9 mins. They stayed soft and were almost gone within 24 hrs!
Perfect as is. Love this recipe!
I was skeptical at first because the ingredients and quantities are very similar to my Betty Crocker cookbook. But there is enough difference between the two to make this one taste much better!
These were by far the best peanut butter cookies I have ever made. The only changes I made were adding 3/4 cup chocolate chips and then I rolled them in a ball and placed them on the cookie sheet without criss-crossing them with a fork. They were soft and moist and didn't spread out flat like some recipes do.
These turned out wonderfully chewy with lots of flavour. The only change I made was adding 1/4 cup of cornstarch to the flour - I do this with shortbread and it helps to keep them moist and melt-in-your-mouth cookies. My family loves them and I will definitely make them again :)
I tried this recipe and was not very happy with what I got. The peanut flavor was bland and and the consitancy was not right at all. Part of it could have been that I used no calorie sweetner and unsweetened apple sauce instead of butter (I was trying to make them for a neighbor who requested them) but I have never had problems with other cookie recipes before. However the biggest part was the flavor which was very weak.
i made the cookies just like the recipe and they came out great a big hit at my house Thanks
Still in search for a great PB cookie recipe. This was not it.
Very easy and tasty recipe as is. I followed it exactly but made a double batch. Last minute I decided to add a cup of mini semi-sweet choc chips. Turned out wonderful. 10 mins exactly in my oven was perfect. They're not hard but not soft really either. Slightly crumbly, but that's how we like 'em. I thought they were flavorful with the suggested amt of peanut butter. Not bland at all. Will keep to make again. And I took pictures!! Will post later :)
This is a great base recipe to work with if you are trying baking cookies from scratch for the first time (like me). I read a few reviews and based in some of the feedback I made a few tweaks. I used 3/4 cup of chunky peanut butter, added an additional 1/4 cup of flour and 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda and 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon just for a little spice. See, I love a peanut butter cookie that is soft yet has a light crisp when you bite into it, thats what I got with these. I also made a little dent in the center of a batch and added a bit of strawberry jam like someone suggested and they turned out lovely. I am now officially addicted to baking. Thanks for the recipe and helpful feedback!
I have been making these cookies since I was a kid! It is my favorite! It is exactly the same as the recipe in the Better Homes and Gardens cookbook(which is my go to cookbook for basic recipes)!!
Very tasty cookie. I'm not a huge fan of peanut butter cookies but my boyfriend loves them, so I made them for him. They were nice and chewy and I actually think the rolling in sugar makes the cookie.
This is the first review I have ever left because no recipe has been worthy, but yours..yours is VERY worthy. This is the most delicious cookie I have ever eaten. It was so easy to make and the ingredients were simple, but the taste was just fantastic.
Easy and very yummy!
I followed this recipe exactly, and my boyfriend says these are "cookie perfection." They're crispy but still a little bit chewy. My new go-to peanut butter cookie! Thank you. :)
A great cookie! The only changes/additions I would make is to try using chunky peanut butter instead and a bag of peanut butter chips (or a cup of the chips, depending). Those additions amp up the peanut-butter taste.
My daughters made these cookies and they turned out just great!
Yummy! I'm glad I read the reviews before baking....the freezer trick worked! I also used Reese's Pieces in mine and they turned out fantastic.
love the cookies, they baked great and tasted good too, for extra flavor i added a drop of jam ontop of the cookie before baking and it tasted even better, good job on the recipe. :) kids loved it too
This recipe is wonderful. Use a high quality peanut butter, and you'll get a high quality cookie. After 12 minutes in the oven, they'll appear soft/undercooked. But take them out of the oven and remove them from the cookie sheet (I used a baking stone). Then, after they set, they'll be perfect.
I've used this recipe several times now, and my boyfriend just loves them. I don't bother rolling them in sugar. I prefer to use natural peanut butter which can change the consistency of the dough a bit, making it more slack, but I simply chill the dough for an hour or so before forming the cookies. Problem solved. Good simple recipe here that has come out well for me every time!
I guess I wanted to give it a 3, but I didn't because everyone has different taste and I don't want to "dog" someones recipe unless it's just not good. These were good, just not my kind of peanut butter cookie. They turned out thin & crispy. I like mine soft, a litte thicker, and a little chewier. Not bad, just not my style.
Fast and easy! I had everything in my pantry to make these cookies on a house bound snow storm day. Brightened everyone's gloomy mood!
Do yourself a favor and make a double batch! Using a 1" scoop, made the best ice cream sandwiches :) Pic added.
These turned out really well. Followed directions exactly but added chocolate kisses after baking...they were great.
Fantastic! I used half butter and half margarine, ommitted the baking soda, added some chocolate/peanut butter chips. Do not overbake them! 8 minutes in the oven and a couple minutes on the pan to cool produced a cookie that I was so proud of!
This cookie recipe is SICK!!! These cookies are AMAZING!! Easy recipe and DELICIOUS!!! Bakes perfectly and have such a good texture that the "fork pat down" is GREAT!!!
The best! Just made some.....My Gma And Gpa LOVE THEM! I cant wait to make them for my party!!! They taste so good with milk Try Using Chocolate Chips that makes it YUMMM!!
loved these cookies!! made them for the rest of the family and they adored them! after taking them out of the oven I immediatly took them off the pan and out them onto layed out paper towels. this technique makes them softer and my family loves soft cookies!!!
These cookies are very good! I followed the recipe exactly. I baked the cookies for 10 mins. The cookies are very light and crisp yet moist and not overly peanut buttery. Will make again!
Thankyou so much for this cookie recipe! It is exactly the recipe that I've wanted, but just havent been able to find! Perfect peanut butter cookie! I just made them for the 4th time and this time I made them with chocolate chips and it came out awesome! Thanks again!
Very, very good! I stuck the cookies in the freezer for 5 minutes before cooking. My first batch came out pretty flat but I took them out when they still looked gooey and underdone in the middle and this gave them a delicious affect when they had cooled -- delicately crunchy on the outside, chewy inside. My second batch I burned on the bottom a little and accidentally cooked longer than my first batch, but they came out bigger and puffier and still has that great crunchy-chewy-soft thing going on. What a great recipe! I'm so happy to have found a recipe that doesn't produce crunchy, hard cookies!
We love these cookies. My 13th year old daughter says they are "very scrumptious." They are soft and chewy, just the way we like them. Definitely will be making these again!
WOW! Amazing. My whole family agrees that these were the best PB cookies they had ever had. I refrigerated the dough for an hour, then put them on cookie sheets and made the marks on them with a fork. Popped them in the freezer on their cookie sheet for 5 mins, baked for 8 mins and they were PERFECT. yum yum!
Very YUMMY...first time baking anything and it was sooo easy to do.
These were fairly good. Not the best I have had. I like really moist cookies and these were a bit dry. Very quick and easy though!
I do not like peanut butter but wanted to try something different, and oh my god am I glad I did, these are to die for. Thank you
