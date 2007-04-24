Best Ever Chocolate Chip Cookies I
This recipe was such a hit when I was at college, my roommates still call and ask for it. You may add more chocolate chips if you really like chocolate!
I love this recipe! I have made it so many times, and it is always a huge hit! I think that butter works much, much better than margerane. Also, I double the vanilla. I defanatly give this 5 stars Great!Read More
These were so so - a good "basic" recipe for chocolate chip cookies. A little bland, but still good. I was hoping for a softer, chewier cookie... my batch was HARD (I DON'T like hard cookies - reminds me of the "processed" packaged Keebler cookies sold at the supermarket). I think reducing the baking time to 8 min. per another reviewer's suggestion (I baked mine for 12-13 min.) would help. I used butter (unsalted) in lieu of margarine and I too felt that the dough was stiff (I had to incorporate the choc. chips by hand). Next time, I'll zap individual cookies in the microwave for a few seconds to soften them (my bf did this and it worked well). The one thing I really liked about this recipe was Jaylor's suggestion to roll the cookies into balls. By doing this, every cookie turned out even and uniform (one of the pluses of the recipe!). Try serving these with hot chocolate (which is another option for softening them, when dunked). Thanks!Read More
Pretty good.Most members of my family loved them, but the taste of margarine was a bit strong.We are used to the taste of butter, so since the texture of these cookies is great, I will make again using only butter next time!
I bake cookies for our insurance business. We give a bag of cookies to every customer that comes by our office or that we visit in person. I wanted something besides the standard "Toll-House" cookie so I tried this recipe. Huge hit! I have officially change to this recipe instead. It makes a big batch, which I like because I can freeze the extras, which by the way, they freeze well too.
Love these cookies! I halved the recipe because I didn't have a bigger bowl. Used butter instead of margarine. I think this improves the taste. Instead of 1 1/2 cup of butter, I used 1 cup. I also reduced the sugars to 1 cup each. Cookies bake soft at 15 minutes in the oven. If you prefer crunchy cookies, try baking them for 17-18 mins. Excellent taste either way!
I absoultley LOVE these cookies. Im only sixteen and whenever family comes over for christmas or thanksgiving, there like Alyson where are your cookies? or they will call and ask me to make them, my whole family LOVES THEM. Thanks sooo much, I put extra Vanilla in, it makes it taste bettter, Thanks soooo much Jaylor :) x0x -ALYSON
OK I am finally going to say to the world that THIS IS THE BEST RECIPE EVER!! I have used this for 2 years now. I have never failed! It is no fail. I've made these with both margarine and butter. I perfer butter(salted). I also double and alittle more on the vanilla. I only use real vanilla not imatation! Yuck! Everyone loves my cookies and I have won 2 bake-offs. (With co-workers.) I am super excited to share my thoughts on this recipe as I LOVE IT!! I only cook these for 9-12 minutes depending on my oven. Also if your cookies are coming out flat, the dough is in need of refridgeration!! Just chill it for about 10-15 minutes, I just keep it in the fridge. Also I have been know to double or triple my CHOCOLATE CHIPS too!! I hope you love this as much as I do!
Mmmmmm! They turned out with an absolutely perfect texture. Very soft, just the way we like them. Thanks!
I have been making these cookies for several years and always get rave reviews!!! They are delicious!!! The recipes does yield a lot, but I have never had a problem getting rid of them!! I have always made them exactly like the recipe, for a softer cookie reduce the cooking time.
These are excellent! Crispy on the outside and soft in the middle. I did use butter instead of margarine, and in one batch we did 1/2 chocolate chips, and 1/2 white chocolate chips. Yum!
I baked this cookies for the first time yesterday. I cut down the recipe to 2 & 1/2 dozen. Well it took me 3 hours to bake them, as the recipe was still to big. But overall the cookies were awesome. I have plenty of cookies now ;D
I got a call from my youngest stepson right before he completed Army boot camp. He begged me to make homemade chocolate chip cookies. Knowing he would share with his unit, I found this large recipe and made them. They were a huge hit at Fort Jackson and were gone within 24 hours. Everyone loved how chewy on the inside and lightly crisp on the outside they were. I won't change a thing when I make them again EXCEPT cutting the recipe in half when not feeding a crowd, lol. Thanks for sharing.
There Great Omg!!!!! I loved them, all they need is maybe a bit more.......Vanilla!! Nothing else Thanks So0o0 Much!! :)
Go with butter instead of margarine, taste great!
These turned out to be very cake like and stiff. Very disappointed :(
I thought that these were okay - nothing special. Mine turned out a bit tough, but *maybe* it's because the butter wasn't soft enough, or maybe there's too much flour - not sure. I found them to be more greasy than other cookie recipes. Also, the original recipe is HUGE...I don't know what to do with that many cookies, so I scaled it down by half and still had plenty leftover. Overall, I think I'll try a different recipe next time.
These taste GREAT. I have found my favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe!!
I would give this a 3.5 instead if I could. They were good, and I liked the texture, but I think next time I would add some more salt. I halved the recipe and it made plenty for me. Also, I used butter instead of the margerine. I baked them for 10 minutes and they had a crispy outside and a chewy center. Overall a good chocolate chip recipe.
I made this recipe for a mere dozen. I accidentally added baking powder instead of baking soda. I added the correct amount of baking soda but I'm actually very pleased to how they actually turned out, regardless. I'm just starting to get into baking but this went well. Outside of that mistake, which worked out, I added more chocolate chips (they are loaded). Next time it's my turn to bring in something for my co-workers, I'll be baking a nice big batch of these. Maybe I'll keep the baking powder in it next time, too.
Corey is VERY particular about chocolate chip cookies. They must be sweet, hold their shape, remain chewy in the middle, and not have any oats or nuts in them. Despite trying three other five-star rated cookies on this site, he could find something wrong with them. These were perfect in his mind. I scaled the recipe to make a small batch to try. We'll make them again. A full batch. Thank you. ...Pam
These were perfect! I doubled the chocolate chips and used butter instead of margarine and they turned out delicious!
This cookie is very good. I substituted butter for margarine. Next time I make it I will definitely make 1/2 batch since it didn't fit in my kitchen aid mixer. This is a crunchy cookie. Next time I might use cake flour instead of all-purpose or lower the temperature of the oven to create a chewy cookie. Okay...a little addition to my review. I put half of the dough in the freezer without the chocolate chips. Later I unthawed the dough and added 1/2 the amount of chocolate chips that were called for in the recipe (1/2 cup for 1/4 the dough). I rolled the dough into golfball size balls and flattened it with a fork. I baked the cookies at 300F. The cookies were delicious. The next day they still tasted delicious and CHEWY!! Definitely a five star cookie!
Good cookies! Not the "best ever" tho.
I made these for my daughter's wedding and everybody raved about them. One of my grandsons (he's six) ate so many his other Gran had to give him Tums at bedtime because he had a tummyache, but he was back the next morning to make sure there were still some left. And he asked how I made them and would I make seven dozen next time I came to his house. I'm visiting there now and the first thing I had to do was print out the recipe and get started baking. Nana..
I was baking for 60-70 guests and searched long and hard for a chocolate chip cookie recipe that would not dissapoint..it seems as though I have not found it yet. I followed the recipe exactly and they still came out flat as paper. The only thing I did change was that I added walnuts which i had read some of the other people added and they turned out fine so I do not know what went wrong.
These are delicious, and I love that I can make a big batch. I bake a few and then freeze the rest by rolling them into balls and freezing on a cookie sheet. When they're frozen I put them in a big zipper bag. Then I can pull out the number I want to cook and bake them for a few minutes more. This will give me fresh, hot cookies anytime I want them.
I cut the flour to 3cups and added 1c rolled oats and they were DELICIOUS!!! I also use mini chocolate chips and real butter rather than margarine.
These were okay. They flattened out too much and the dough didn't have a lot of flavor. I will keep looking for a favorite choc. chip cookie recipe.
These cookies are so yummy. I make them all of the time! They are best when you serve them as ice-cream sandwiches!
So I have been using this recipe basically since it came out (4years) ...I have halved it and quartered it and it is always the BEST...everyone lovs it..i have never had a problem and i have even substituted half of the white flour with Whole Wheat flour and it tastes great! Be sure to use REAL vanilla...these are a weekly staple in my family..hope it will be in yours :)
I followed this recipe EXACTLY with high hopes after reading all of the positive reviews. My 1st round of cookies were flat and crunchy, not soft and chewy. I have the dough in the fridge right now hoping to harden it up a bit. Not sure that will make a difference though.
This is a really easy and tasty recipe for people new to making cookies. I made a couple of changes to make them fluffier, I melted the butter before mixing it with the sugar. And instead of baking soda I used baking powder. Overall though, really good recipe. Thanks!
they are aweosme chewey in the middle crispy on the outside i downed the cooking time though i like my cookies real gooey.
I forgot to mention in my original review that I used real butter instead of margarine (Margarine is a bad word to me when I am baking! ;p) Also, I only baked mine for 10 minutes and they were just right....not too gooey, not to crisp but just kind of "soft-baked".
erm guys. I have tried to bake this chocolate cookies for about 2 times. The cookies tasted real good! But i have a problem. Sometimes some bits of my cookies will tend to stick on the cookie sheet. Why is this so? Not only that, i had to bake my cookies for around 25 to 30 min. Can any help me out?
These cookies are AWESOME; except after the first day the cookies hardened up (but you can just put one in the microwave to heat up, so there not so hard). Other then that they are very delicious!
MMM!!! these were the best chocolate chip cookies i've had in a long time!!!i followed the recipe very closely the only change i made was using butter and the were delicous!! I will def. be making these again, they were gone in less than 24 hrs. but that wasn't much of a surprise. Thanks a bunch for sharing!!!
I just made this recipe tonight and the cookies were some of the best chocolate chip cookies ever! I don't like a lot of chips in mine so I only used one bag of chips (about 2 cups) and they were awesome that way. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly and just used margarine. This makes so many cookies, I just baked one pan and kept the rest of the dough in the fridge to make them up fresh when we want them. I may pack some up to give as Christmas gifts, too. One word of advice: use a HUGE mixing bowl!
Yummy basic chocolate chip cookies! They are just like I remember the freshly baked chocolate chip cookies at a theme park where I used to work: chocolatey, succulent, crisp on the outside, sweet. My husband said he liked the texture, and he has an ideal in his mind that I've never been able to match yet. Thanks for this great recipe! By the way, I only made half a batch, and I still got at about five dozen cookies out of it -- 12-16 cookies per sheet.
I absolutely loved these cookies! I have been looking for a recipe that was different from the standard toll house recipe. I followed the recipe except for adding more vanilla than called for and using real butter. They both made the taste much richer. Definately a keeper. Thankyou very much.
ok flavor but came out flat as a pancake, I hate that, guess I am back to Tollhouse recipe with a couple modifications, I keep trying others but no luck so far.
very good!!! my boyfriend and his friend went paintballing today then to his grandparents, everyone loved them! rolling them into a ball also helps so much to uniform them!
This is a phenomenal recipe and it makes an excess of cookies. In no way is that a bad thing.
I halved the recipe but upped the vanilla to 3 teaspoons and the taste was awesome. Had to cut baking time down to 8 minutes because at 10 minutes the cookie was way too hard. This made it chewy in the middle and crispy on the edges. It's not a cakey cookie and that's why I like this one.
These were so much fun to make. Yet I think I may have done something wrong. Instead of coming out flatish, they came out prominant as if they hadn't even sucken from the balls that I had rolled them into. So, to make them more soft, I added another egg, and some milk; which made them very chewy. ^^ I got many thanks at the potluck I made them for~ Great recipe!
Probably the best chocolate chip recipe I have ever made!! These cookies were awesome, gooey in the center and crispy on the edges...perfect with a big glass of milk!!!
This is the first chocolate chip cookie recipe that i've tried... and ever since, this is the only one I use... My friends like it so much that when they know I'm baking a batch, they beg me for some cookies... hehe
They`re GREAT! Even my grandmom says the`re very good... I fell in love with cookies and I am so happy I found this page! Thank you!
Very good recipe. Another way to try this is with the new Sugar Blends by Splenda. I used the brown sugar blend as well as the white sugar blend and I also used low fat Shedd Spread despite the fact that you aren't supposed to bake with it. Try 1/2 of it with 1/2 real butter.
Super easy recipe! The cookies come out yuuummy!!
I made these today and they were very simple to make, large portions but I was able to change the recipe to half. Great Cookies!!
These were perfect! My daughter and I followed the recipe except for scaling it down quite a bit. We'll make these again! Thanks for sharing!
I do have to revise my review. The next day this cookies were wonderful. And, I put a piece of bread in the container with them and they have tasted great for over a week (I made the full recipe). I still say they need a little more something tastewise, more vanilla maybe??? But they were definitely great cookies. I did mash half of them with a fork after rolling into balls and I liked them better that way.
I didn't have to tweak this recipe at all. My roommates loved them and have asked for more. This is a great cookie to have with a glass of milk. We ran through a gallon in a night!
Yummy! I followed the recipe exactly and the cookies turned out spectacular! Thanks so much for sharing!! :)
What a great cookie! I played with the choc chip and made a variety... cappuchino chip, peanut butter and chocolate chip, peppermint and chocolate chip, etc. The base cookie is great for making a variety of cookies. Thanks for posting this recipe. :)
Excellent taste, stayed nice and soft. They were a big hit with my kids.
These were VERY tasty. I added a little more vanilla but I'm sure they would have been amazing either way. My husband loved them. We made them much bigger and cut the recipe in half because I didn't have a big enough bowl. haha. The dough freezes well, too.
We halved the recipe and used butter instead of margarine. They are DELICIOUS!
I made this recipe using 1/3 of all ingredients because I did not want to end up with several dozen cookies. I measure the ingredients to exact measurements. After mixing the adjusted ingredients, I found that the batter was stiffer than usual cookie batters, and the chocolate chips had trouble mixing with the batter. After forcibly sticking chocolate chips to the batter balls on the cookie sheet, I started baking the cookies. They barely spread at all in the oven. They actually puffed slightly so it was a little bit cakey. after around 12-13 minutes at 350degrees, the cookies were golden brown. They tasted excellent with crispy outsides and soft insides, but I still personally prefer a chewier, less puffed cookie. Next time I'm going to reduce the flour so the cookies can spread a little more.
Excellent cookies. Makes plently for everyone.
These weren't what I'd call the best ever. The dough was very dry and I ended up having to add milk to make it moist enough to stick together to hold its shape. I had to use icky shortening because I didn't have any butter or margarine and I would highly suggest NOT doing that, because it leaves something to be desired in taste. The texture was good, but the recipe just needed a touch of work to make it do. Make sure you halve the recipe unless you're planning on baking for a crowd, because this thing makes a lot!
This is now my go-to cookie recipe! I love it the way its written, and my husband and son love it with out any chocolate chips in it. I've made all sorts of substitutions for the chips, and they've all turned out delicious! I can't recommend this enough.
i loved these cookies! i followed the recommendation of the poster, and made little balls so they looked nice.. but i guess i made them too big, because they became one big giant cookie cake type thing:p hahahah but it was very good tho! so im still giving it five stars. I just know that next time ill make the balls smaller..
Well, I don't know about kids loving it, but I made it for my classmates and they loved it!! (I'm a 2nd year med student by the way.. so all the 'classmates' are about 20 yrs-old! I made 3 batches last Christmas and packaged them as gifts for more than 60 people! The first chocolate chip cookie recipe I tried... and it really works. Fantastic for bulk baking!
I have finally found the best chocolate chip cookies reciepe ever! This is a defenite keeper. I was first a little leary of using "maragarine" to bake with however I am so glad I did I defientely think the margarine is what made the taste. I did cut back on the chocolate chips, like other reviewers and instead used the jumbo chocolate chips instead.
Halved the recipe and it made LOTS of cookies. This is the Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe I've been looking for! PERFECT! (Make certain to use a margerine such as Fleischmanns with a low water content made for baking) This is now my Go-To cookie recipe!
I really loved this recipe, it was simply awesome ! Full of taste and the whole family loved it :) Thanks
I used unsalted butter since I didn't have margarine. They were amazing. I made a double batch for my husband's work and they were all gone by the end of the morning. Yum!
yummy, but not as soft as i would have desired. great idea to roll into neat little balls...nice presentation. friends loved them! i tried substituting cream cheese for the margarine...yum!
we loved it. I used butter instead of margerine I think it tastes better.
These are very good cookies, but they did not stay soft and chewy the next day. I suspect I left them in the oven a few minutes too long though - I will surely try this one again!
Just what I was looking for! At first I thought there would be too many chocolate chips but it was just the right amount. I quartered the recipe because I know that no matter how many cookies in my house they don't last long. In fact, the quartered batch was gone in less than 24 hours between the two of us. They are the perfect cookies to have with milk when baked on parchment because they were dense yet somehow sponged up the milk with out falling apart! I had 1 tiny cookie crumb in my milk after about 8 cookies.
These were just okay. Below average and above poor. I like my cookied semi-soft, but still firm and no matter when I took the cookies out of of the oven the result was still a super hard cookie. The flavor was good, but I'll defintely not be makign these again. Iv'e had a million times better.
These are the best cookies...after I began making them, I discovered I was short on chocolate chips, so I added a 4 cup comination of dried cranberries, sugar free chocolate chips, chopped pecans and flaked coconut.... they were DEE-Lish!!!!!!!!
This is by far the best chocolate chip recipe I've ever used! The cookies are thick, but light and baked beautifully! The taste wonderfull too! Thank you Jaylor for sharing this recipe.
I have been using this recipe for two years. It is always a hit when I bring these cookies to events!
Delicious, my only problem was not being prepared to make such a large quantity- I actually burned my hand-mixer out making them! I must say once they were done it was nice to have so many to share and everyone loved them :) maybe ill half it next time. I only baked for 8 min and they were so perfect texture wise. Thanks for sharing!
These were very good, although they are a bit cake-like. Make sure you read how much the recipe makes; I ended up with nearly 90 cookies... not that I'd complain about too many cookies.
This has been my favorite recipe I've tried, of about six different ones. I do it in the full size, though I think the larger recipe size makes it easier to accurately scale. While chilling the dough between uses, something does settle that makes cookies from the lower dough start holding together less well (never to a problematic extent) (my guess is it's the butter I use). This recipe also works well in the high altitude of Colorado, I've had some others that didn't. Also something that I got wrong on my first go is DON'T MELT THE BUTTER! Cookies spread wide and have a terrible shape apparently when you do that. Stick butter is easy to measure for this, but if you have a tub of butter just try to be close, don't be exact by melting it. Huge difference. Pretty much make this recipe once every 4-6 weeks, then I get to be the guy giving everyone free cookies all the time. Everyone loves them, even my "vegan" relatives. Just make sure you're ready to deal with the calories and sugar.
I am picky when it comes to my chocolate chip cookies. I made these pretty much as written but subbing gluten free all purpose flour. As other have noted these cookies definitely need more vanilla. It was a soft cookie with some chewy-ness. The cookie is ok as a basic cookie but it needs tweaking to get it to the perfect cookie status.
Everyone thinks these turned out fluffy & great. I used the 48 count recipe and actually made 47.5 cookies.
I am giving these a five because I am sure they are good if made correctly, for some reason mine tasted like baking soda very strongly, but I must've made a mistake will try again later!
These cookies were delicious! Their texture was mostly crunchy but also a little chewy.
Cookies are great! They're moist and chewy around the middle and crispy on the edges. Perfecto! This is what I've been looking for. I've kept the leftover in a zipper sandwich bag and the next day, they were still the same as they were just taken out of the oven. Only one thing though, they were too sweet for me. But blame that to me, I'm not a sweet tooth :) However, overall these cookies are the best!
This is such a big recipe... I started making it not even fully realizing how big the recipe truly is... I have 24 cookies baking in the oven right now and I'm not even a third of the way through my dough.
Best Ever is a good description. They taste like they came from a gormet shop. I made a batch of 21 because I was skeptical. Good thing, or I'd have eaten all 84! They are crisp and chewy and delicious. BTW, I'm a lousy cook so these must be foolproof!
WORST. EVER. COOKIE. RECIPE. I highly suggest you avoid this recipe.
Turn out great. Will make again.
Totally awesome! I used my Kitchen Aid mixer and I followed the directions almost exactly. All I did differently was add an extra teaspoon of vanilla and used real butter. These cookies are what you are wanting when you want a classic, yummy chocolate chip cookie. It will be the only one I use from now on. Thanks for a fantastic recipe :)
These cookies were phenominal! I scaled down the recipe to make 2 dozen. Having used a whole bag of chocolate chips, I had a hard time getting the chips to stay in the dough but it was worth the patience because the cookies turned out so chocolately and delicious. Rolling them into balls before baking made them nicely shaped and they weren't flat at all. I gave some away to co-workers and neighbors and they were a smash hit! I can't wait to make these again and again and again!
i thought this recipe was awesome, the cookies came out soft and chewy. the only thing i did differnt was cut the recipe in half. even cutting it in half, i got over 4 dozen 5inch round cookies. i also added a lil more vanilla.
these cookies are soooo GOOOD!!! When it says they make 84 cookies they really mean it but it cool beacues they will disaper fast!!!
wonderful will definatly make this my chocolate chip cookie recipe. thank you for the wonderful recipe
I think these cookies are alright but there needs to be more clarity in which flour to use. All-purpose doesn't explain much and my cookies turned out FLAT. I think "self-raising" should be in place of "all-purpose".
Great cookies. I had to use powder sugar instead of brown because I was out and they are still wonderful. Be careful if you roll them because they roll off the sheet.
Very good and tasty. Nice big recipe. All ingredients can fit in the Kitchen Aid mixer, adding the flour last, one cup at a time. We used an ice cream scooper for large cookies. I also, always spray my pans with a nonstick spray. Thanks for the recipe!
I made these with Splenda & Splenda Brown Sugar mix for my diabetic husband. They are awesome!!! Next time I will reduce the amount of chocolate chips because the ratio gave me leftovers in the bowl. Only cook for 10 minutes if using Splenda.
GREAT!
