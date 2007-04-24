Best Ever Chocolate Chip Cookies I

This recipe was such a hit when I was at college, my roommates still call and ask for it. You may add more chocolate chips if you really like chocolate!

Recipe by Jaylor

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, cream together margarine, white sugar, and brown sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs and vanilla. In a separate bowl, mix together flour, baking soda, and salt. Add to egg mixture, and mix well. Stir in chocolate chips. Instead of just dropping them onto the cookie sheet, I roll the cookies into balls - it makes them all look very uniform and nice!

  • Bake in preheated oven for 12 to15 minutes, or until light brown. Cool on a wire rack.

