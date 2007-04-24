Best Ever Chocolate Chip Cookies I

This has been my favorite recipe I've tried, of about six different ones. I do it in the full size, though I think the larger recipe size makes it easier to accurately scale. While chilling the dough between uses, something does settle that makes cookies from the lower dough start holding together less well (never to a problematic extent) (my guess is it's the butter I use). This recipe also works well in the high altitude of Colorado, I've had some others that didn't. Also something that I got wrong on my first go is DON'T MELT THE BUTTER! Cookies spread wide and have a terrible shape apparently when you do that. Stick butter is easy to measure for this, but if you have a tub of butter just try to be close, don't be exact by melting it. Huge difference. Pretty much make this recipe once every 4-6 weeks, then I get to be the guy giving everyone free cookies all the time. Everyone loves them, even my "vegan" relatives. Just make sure you're ready to deal with the calories and sugar.