Pecan Butter Balls
These are melt in your mouth goodies.
My step-mother makes these, and they are fantastic. She does two things differently than this recipe, which I follow as well. We use 1 cup butter instead of margarine...I can't stand margarine. Also, we use 2 tsp vanilla, instead of the 1/2 tsp called for in this recipe.Read More
I did not care for this recipe. It is easier in recipes where you cream the butter and sugar and then add the flour. The dough didn't turn out right both times I made it. I have tried other recipes where you cream the butter and sugar and will stick with those...they are easier to make and taste better!Read More
So Tasty! My mom loved these cookies. I altered the recipe as suggested and used butter instead of margarine. I also creamed the butter before adding the dry ingredients and 1 3/4 cups of pecans. These were delicious!
These could be the best cookies you ever ate - but they MUST be made with butter!!! I've been making this recipe for over 30 years, always with butter - they are a family favorite at Christmas. They literally melt on your tongue. Yummy!!
I am making these cookies for the first time. I am working on my second batch. the first batch was a little tough to make into balls so I cut down the amount of pecans from 2 cups to 1 3/4 cups. Much easier to form into balls. Thanks for the recipe. They taste great!!!!
My mom, and now me, have made these for many, many years. They are a wonderful butter cookie. Yes, you need to cream the butter and sugar together first. My old family recipe calls for a 325 degree oven and bake for 18-20 minutes. They are light and creamy - dreamy too! I've actually made some with walnuts as my husband isn't too excited about pecans. Both are great - pecans just a little bit better in my opinion. I roll in powdered sugar when they first come out of the oven and then after they've cooled, I sprinkle with more powdered sugar. Enjoy!
If you don't dredge them in the powdered sugar they are just as good and better for you! They have such a little amount of sugar in them to begin with, even my diabetic husband can enjoy a couple on occasion.
I thought these were good and very easy to make. I had no problems forming the dough at all. I'll probably make again.
I thought these were fairly easy to make, i did have a little trouble getting the dough to form (might have been my altitude) they tasted great though thanks !
A wonderful christmas cookie, no other can compare even slightly.
This is an amazingly easy and very delectable cookie! Comes out nice and soft. My only change was i cook for about twenty minutes then let cool about 8-10 minutes before shaking in the confectioners sugar in a large zip lock bag. Only shake a few at a time and make sure to use fresh sugar half way thru coating. Will use over and over again!
A little crunchier than my Grandma's recipe, but just as good!
It's hard to form balls from the dough, but they taste great!
These are delicious! They are not for those that like a super sweet cookies though. I rolled mine in the powdered sugar and everyone loved them!
simple to make. very good taste. I had to cut the recipe in half as I didn't have enough pecans. However, I was still able to get about 20 smaller balls from half the recipe.
These cookies are delicious
I used softened butter instead of margarine. The dough was easy to mix when I used my hands, difficult with a fork. I bought chopped pecans that were not chopped very well, so I re-chopped them and should have chopped them more. FINELY chopped pecans would be best. Also I only cooked for 20 minutes at a time.. at 25 minutes the bottoms burned.
Funny, its called Pecan "Butter" Balls, with no butter? Found this recipe to be very bland, even with substituting the margarine with butter. It was disappointing to me.
These are easy and delicious. I took the advice of some other home bakers and creamed my butter & vanilla before adding the flour & pecans. I also used 2 teaspoons of vanilla. Instead of just dusting them in confections sugar, I took 6 glazed donuts, toasted them in the oven like croutons, then ground them into almost a dust and mixed that in with the confections sugar. They came out delicious!
Can these be rolled in cinnamon?
I love this recipe especially around the holidays. It makes a nice contrast to all the chocolate and sugar cookies on the plate. I did make a few changes to this recipe; using powdered sugar and real butter makes the cookie really smooth and melt in your mouth. I have also made it with Pillsbury's Best Gluten Free flour mix for my gluten intolerant friends and it was wonderful! We like smaller cookies that you can pop in your mouth so this recipe made about 4 doz. The recipe does not say but most butter cookies are easier to work with if the dough is chilled 30 min before forming.
Love it
Good and easy! I used the dry-toasted, unsalted pecan pieces from Trader Joes and real butter. They came out great!
These are the same cookies my mother used to make; she called them "snowballs". They're easy to make and delicious. I used butter, not margarine; otherwise I kept everything the same. Made a couple of batches for Christmas and everyone loves them.
This is almost identical to a recipe that I've used for many years but now prefer to store recipes online. Changes: I used my Cuisinart to chop the pecans and then added all the ingredients to the bowl to continue the process. They turned out great and just melt in the mouth!
My Slovenian grandmother and mother made these every year around Xmas. I grabbed this recipe because I wasnt sure about the ingredient amounts, and they turned out perfectly!!!
these were good, but came out more like alittle cake ball.
I love this recipe I always add food coloring to make red and green balls at Christmas time.
I made these two times this Christmas. They were awesome everyone loved them none went in the trash. So soft and moist.
These are my favorite Christmas cookie! I doubled this recipe, and I changed the margarine to salted butter. No issue with the ratio of pecans. What I will say is this - 1) Make sure your pecans are roughly the same length - any long ones need to be broken up. 2) Toast your pecans and let them cool before you add them to the recipe. It truly enhances the pecan flavor. So delicious!!!
Not good. Even though they're covered in confectioner's sugar, the recipe didn't call for enough sugar. And I have never before added vanilla to flour, nor will I again.
Not sire what I did wrong, but mine totally flattened out. I used butter instead of margarine. Sobupset because butter and pecans are not cheap.
I remember these from childhood. Like the others I used real butter instead of margarine. I cooked for 25 mins but like others found this was too much. The cookies are dry. So next time I will only do 20 mins and maybe 1 1/2 C of flour as some other recipes did. I added tablespoon of instant coffee crushed n’as I enjoy a coffee flavor. Not bad but just dried out at 25 mins cooking.
Taste just like my grandmother's, I used 1 cube of butter and 1 cube of margarine. That is the only adjustment I made.
This recipe is so simple with only a few ingredients but the cookies are so delicious. Everyone loves them. I also used butter rather than margarine and creamed the sugar with the butter then added the dry ingredients. I will definitely be making these again.
Fantastic! Just like mom’s! This is all my husband wants for Christmas, a real classic. I followed Tami’s suggestion and creamed the butter, sugar, & vanilla (definitely 2 tsp). Two cups of chopped nuts are a lot - totally delicious, but don’t worry if you don’t have that exact amount. Finely chopped walnuts are good too.
This is an annual favorite. I use butter instead of margarine (I don’t like the flavor of margarine in baked goods). I use my stand mixture to make sure the butter is thoroughly incorporated. Butter needs to be room temperature.
