Oatmeal Peanut Butter Bars

The best granola bars in the world, it makes a great snack in the afternoon.

By Karen Heise

Servings:
32
Yield:
32 bars
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl stir together the peanut butter, the butter or margarine, the brown sugar, the syrup and the vanilla until smooth.

  • Add all the other ingredients. Stir well.

  • Press the mixture into 13 x 9 inch greased pan. Bake for 20-25 minutes. Let cool on wire rack before cutting into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 18.4g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 5.1mg; sodium 56.1mg. Full Nutrition
