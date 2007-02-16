Oatmeal Peanut Butter Bars

ok susbstitutions.... agave nectar instead of brown sugar/corn syrup... it's lower glycemic index (but more expensive) and coconut oil and a bit more nut butter instead of regular butter. Coconut oil burns as energy instead of being stored as fat and can help pull fat from reserves to be used for energy, and i used sunflower butter instead of peanut b/c its much healthier but also more expensive, i also added about a 1/3 c of flax for coagulation (helps stuff stick w/o the butter) and for extra fiber and good fats. used walnuts, sesame seeds, raisins and choc chips as my mix ins....... they are AMAZING. i have been experiementing w/recipes for awhile and this is by far the best. After i put the mix in a pan i spread some more sun butter on top and then sprinkled go lean crunch (or granola) for some crunch, it was a great add on. and, we have been keeping them in the fridge which somehow makes them even better.