Brownie Mix in a Jar III

Butterscotch Brownie mix in a jar with tag attached with directions on how to prepare the mix. These make wonderful gifts to give any time of year and also for wedding favors, hostess gifts, baby showers or take to a cookie exchange and make sure to bake some up so people know what they taste like to. Store in a cool dry place away from a heat source so condensation and clumping does not occur. Enjoy!
It must have been the pan I used - an 8x8 glass, but these just would not cook through. I sort of remember hearing not to use a square glass pan for brownies. Too bad, they smelled good but the sides were burnt and then one inch in the whole thing was gooy.
My mom made these a lot when we were little, I have always loved them - even more than chocolate sometimes :). The "butterscotch" name comes from the flavor that you get when the sugar carmelizes. IMHO, it ruins them to add butterscotch chips or even nuts.
04/21/2005
"Butterscotch" refers to brown sugar. Butterscotch pies, sauces and candies all contain brown sugar instead of white, so this dish is named appropriately (though I find it hard to imagine that butterscotch chips would hurt the recipe!)
Butterscotch is brown sugar and butter, and these brownies have it. They do not taste like artificial butterscotch chips, but they have a cleaner taste, so the former reviewers wondering why they don't include the chips may not realize these are true butterscotch. Sweet, a bit gooey, chewy from the coconut (and if you snag the corner piece!), they are delightful. If you like nuts, chopped pecans would be a nice addition. I'd be happy using this mix as a gift. My daughter loved the brownies, and I like that they are not chocolate--although nothing's wrong with chocolate, we just like it way too much in our house! Thanks for a great recipe! *Be sure to use a big jar, this calls for 5 cups of ingredients!
The recipe was great (enjoyed it myself and received many compliments) but it was unfortunate to find the a 1 quart mason jar (1 quart = 4 cups!) were not going to cut it for a gift I was throwing together on the day of. The recipe contains over 5 cups of content...I did try to pack the ingredients down but do not think I could have made any more room for the remaining 1/2+ cup of flour mixture I had left. Anyone fit these ingredients into a 1 quart?
