Brownie Mix in a Jar III

Butterscotch Brownie mix in a jar with tag attached with directions on how to prepare the mix. These make wonderful gifts to give any time of year and also for wedding favors, hostess gifts, baby showers or take to a cookie exchange and make sure to bake some up so people know what they taste like to. Store in a cool dry place away from a heat source so condensation and clumping does not occur. Enjoy!

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together flour, salt and baking powder. Set aside.

  • Layer ingredients in order given in a 1 quart sized wide mouth canning jar. Add flour mixture last. Press each layer firmly in place.

  • Attach this message to jar: Butterscotch Brownies 1. Empty jar of brownie mix into large mixing bowl. Use your hands to thoroughly blend mix. 2. Add: 3/4 cup butter or margarine, softened at room temperature. DO NOT USE DIET MARGARINE. Mix in 2 eggs, slightly beaten and 2 teaspoons vanilla. 3. Mix until completely blended. 4. Spread batter into a sprayed 9 x 13 inch metal pan. 5. Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 25 minutes. Cool 15 minutes in baking pan. Cut brownies into 1 1/2 inch squares. Cool completely in pan. Makes 2 dozen brownies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
131 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 31g; fat 0.5g; sodium 64.4mg. Full Nutrition
