Campfire Baked Potatoes
These campfire baked potatoes bring back memories of summers with my grandfather. Serve them with salt, pepper, and additional butter.
These campfire baked potatoes bring back memories of summers with my grandfather. Serve them with salt, pepper, and additional butter.
TO those who had trouble with this recipe. I always cook the potatoes partially before leaving on our trip and reheat them in the fire. Soft potatoes guaranteed and 1/2 the cook time!Read More
my potatoes turned out hard as rocks. You should not bury them in the coals and 60 minuates is too long. They cook much better on top of the coals and you have to watch them very close and turn them often.Read More
TO those who had trouble with this recipe. I always cook the potatoes partially before leaving on our trip and reheat them in the fire. Soft potatoes guaranteed and 1/2 the cook time!
I've done this type of potato many a time and they always came out great. Instead of butter, try using olive oil and then rub them with sea salt. Wrap in foil and place on top of coals after you've had the fire going for a bit. Don't put them IN the fire, they'll come out like rocks. Cooking time varies but just poke 'em with a fork and you'll find out if they're done. Happy Cooking!
This is one of my favorite forms of potato. You need to put the potatos in the coals/embers on the side of the fire, not in the middle of the flames. You can also add seasoned salt to the butter, which turns out great. I like to cut open the potato and put the butter/salt inside instead of rubbing on the skin, but I'm sure that tastes good too. The cooking time depends on how hot the flames are. When the potatos are soft, they're ready. It's a campfire, so it's not an exact science.
my potatoes turned out hard as rocks. You should not bury them in the coals and 60 minuates is too long. They cook much better on top of the coals and you have to watch them very close and turn them often.
poke the potatoes abusively with a fork, smother them in GLOBS of butter, and wrap the outsides of the potatoes with raw strips of bacon. The bacon will pretty much dissapear, but the juices soak into the potatoe
I didn't make this recipe. But you can get great results with a potato and foil. Save the butter for the end. Start your fire get it hot. Put the tatters in the fire on the out side. Rotate them every 10 min. Have a beverage, then rotate again. We use a thick leather glove. We like to call it our cooking glove. After about 30/40 min. squeeze it between your fingers, using the cooking glove. This is not rocket science. Use your hand and your sense of smell. You can get great results on an open fire.
We always make our potatoes this way-when we are camping, except I use vegetable oil and sea salt. We even have a small round grill we use mainly for the potatoes. We put them on a grate and cover. Just turn them once in a while and when you pick them up to turn, if they are soft- then they are done. We make enough to refridgerate a couple to slice for breakfast fries. Simple and delicious.
I prefer to use shortening, but this is a wonderful recipe. I love to eat the charred potato skins.
My family also tried this method, and we made the 5 nicest charcoal briquets you ever saw. Needless to say, we had no potatoes with that meal.
When we're camping, we always assemble the potatoes with butter, sea salt & cracked pepper wrapped in heavy foil, and packed into a covered dutch oven. It takes a little while but it's easy to open the lid and pierce the potatoes to see how they're progressing. :)
They came out hard as bricks. We ended up burying our entire dinner, sadly.
This is the only way I cook baked potatoes... I also use this method when at home and cook them in the oven for 60 min at 350. Comes out great every time!
As others have said, if you put these into the fire - you will get charred raw taters.... I have done these both on the gas grill and charcoal...cook them indirect- off to the side of the heat source an turn them. The butter is great but needs more seasoning. Want to cheat.....microwave the taters and wrap in foil and grill. Easy!
Mine came out great.
This is the best thing ever if you can keep them hot enough to cook properly. We actually left ours buried from the lunch time fire until dinner. They were amazing.
Great way to bake a potatoe. When I was a kid we would pac k them in mud and throw them in the coals and they would come out mashed inside the skins. But I like this way better because there is no mess.
I added salt and pepper to the butter in the foil - this was a great upgrade to my old process of poking holes and adding a little water... best campfire potatoes ever!
I rub the skin with bacon grease & add a little butter crack potato open a bit then wrap in foil. In a hurry Nook (micro.) It's much faster than boiling
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections