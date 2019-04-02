Campfire Baked Potatoes

20 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 3

These campfire baked potatoes bring back memories of summers with my grandfather. Serve them with salt, pepper, and additional butter.

By Lowcountry Chef

Gallery

Recipe Summary

cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
prep:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Poke each potato several times all over with a fork. Smear each potato with 1 tablespoon of butter, then double wrap in aluminum foil.

    Advertisement

  • Bury the potatoes in the hot coals of a campfire and cook until crispy on the outside and tender inside, about 30 to 60 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 37.2g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 94.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/21/2022