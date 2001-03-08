Caramel Filled Chocolate Cookies

Chocolate cookie dough is wrapped around caramel filled chocolate candies. We have these at Christmas time each year. They are delicious! Hope you enjoy them too.

By Lisa

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat butter until creamy. Gradually beat in white sugar and brown sugar. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Combine flour, baking soda, and cocoa. Gradually add to butter mixture, beating well. Stir in 1/2 cup walnuts. Cover and chill at least 2 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Combine remaining 1/2 cup nuts with the 1 tablespoon sugar. Divide the dough into 4 parts. Work with one part at a time, leaving the remainder in the refrigerator until needed. Divide each part into 12 pieces. Quickly press each piece of dough around a chocolate covered caramel. Roll into a ball. Dip the tops into the sugar mixture. Place sugar side up, 2 inches apart on greased baking sheets.

  • Bake for 8 minutes in the preheated oven. Let cool for 3 to 4 minutes on the baking sheets before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
253 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 33.1g; fat 13g; cholesterol 36.6mg; sodium 127.5mg. Full Nutrition
