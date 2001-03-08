Caramel Filled Chocolate Cookies

I used caramel filled Kisses, and froze them unwrapped until I was ready for them. I also only chilled the dough for an hour. It seemed perfect then. I did have some cookies leak while in the oven, but more than half seem to be fine. I also put all the nuts in the dough, none on top. They are very delicious, even if the caramel leaks out. I will definitely make these again, but I might try a different caramel next time. 1 year later: This year, I decided to experiment a little with my candy choice. I was really looking for a soft, gooey caramel, that's why I went with the caramel kisses last year, but there just wasn't enough caramel. This year, I followed others suggestions and tried both regular caramels as well as rolos. While the cookies were warm, a whole caramel in the middle was fantastic, but then gets chewy when the cookie is room-temperature. Rolos were much less chewy at room-temperature, but still not quite what I was looking for. I decided to try something completely different and put in mint truffle kisses. Absolutely delicious!!!! Before you even bite into the candy middle, you can taste the mint flavor that has slightly seeped into the rest of the cookie. Then when you do get to the mint center, the mint flavor explodes in your mouth in perfect harmony with the chocolate of the cookie. The green color in the middle makes the cookie look as good as it tastes. I might just stick to the mint kisses from now on. I also skipped the nuts this year.