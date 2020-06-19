Asian Pasta Salad with Beef, Broccoli and Bean Sprouts

1 of 78

Rating: 5 stars I give this a 5 but not for the reasons you might think! Please read on. The salad turned out nice. Since my diet really limited the content it wasnt much more than a basic pasta salad with green onions cilantro and I added some cubed cheddar. I made the dressing with reduced sodium soy and held the pepper flakes and mayo however after tasting it I decided to add the mayo thankfully it made a great difference for me and I enjoyed it a lot. So here's the kicker and I cant believe the results: I used the basic dressing sans mayo and increased to C reduced sodium soya (I even took a walk on the wild side and used the pepper flakes!) as a marinade for the pork! Fabulous! I loved it I loved it I loved it! I will try this again with chicken in the salad or as a marinade! Thanks Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars We absolutely loved this dish. As with everything in life you make changes to suit your own personal tastes but this one is a basic 5 star recipe. To the dressing I added an extra clove of garlic a bit of Orange Zest Sesame Seeds and dried Celery Flakes. I also used 1/2 tsp. cayenne as opposed to the 3/4 tsp. chili pepper flakes and omitted the mayo. For the salad I used 8 oz. pasta with more of the veggies 1/2 lb. roast beef and all of the dressing. I thought it was perfect that way and actually would have been lacking in the dressing dept. otherwise. It was delicious at dinnertime and it was even better at 2am when I pulled a refrigerator raid. I think next time I make this I will actually mix it up ahead of time and give the flavors a chance to blend. Delicious dressing... a keeper in my book! Oh we also used a blend of Honey Roasted Peanuts and Cashews which was kind of nice. Thank you Pam Anderson! Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars I have to agree with Tuni. I thought that this was a great change from usual pasta salad. I added extra vinegar to the dressing used honey instead of sugar I didn't have crushed red pepper flake so I added some Asian Essence. I put the dressing in a shaker to mix it. For the salad I used rotini and probably only half a box. I didn't have peanuts so I used some sunflower seeds and I cooked the broccoli a bit with the pasta and added some fresh peas that I had in the fridge. Next time I will take Tuni's suggestion and use some Oj in the dressing and maybe even add some mandarins to the salad. Can't wait to have the leftovers for lunch! Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars While I agree with the other reviewers on the fact that it is a very good salad it still needs a few adjustments to make it to my 5 book. First of all I used rice noodles. I hate it when an Asian-inspired recipe calls for Italian pasta! I reduced the pasta to 1/2 lb but I kept the same amount of everything else. Next time I'll probably omit the peanuts because i couldn't taste them anyway. I'll skip the carrots too just because I don't care for them. All in all however it made a very enjoyable dinner. Thanks for posting Pam! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I halved this recipe and it still made quite alot. This is a really great salad. Next time I'll omit the deli beef because the flavor got lost anyway in the process and just use this as a side dish. I love sesame oil but although it was not too overpowering next time will decrease it by 1/2 tsp. Added toasted sesame seeds blanched the broccoli used flat fettucine noodles so it appeared more 'Asian' and added a bit of wasabi mustard and orange juice/zest to the dressing. Emulsified dressing in the food processor. I loved the textures in here. Next time will cut down on the carbs and up the bean sprouts. Beautiful colors and textures as well as great asian flavors make this a great salad to serve along side a grilled steak. This is a meal in itself and a nice summer meal at that. I am a garlic lover so upped the garlic. Will also use more green onion next time just out of personal preference. Very nice recipe and a nice change of pace from the regular pasta salad. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars My husband and I LOVED this one. The spices are the perfect mix. The dressing is what makes it - you can really throw in any vegetables and make it work. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars Delicious dressing without the mayo! The only change I made: I chopped some chicken breast and marinated it in some soy sauce sesame oil and some garlic and then sauteed it. I used this instead of the beef. I also used ramen noodles- way more delicious than just penne pasta! Delicious recipe- thank you! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars This salad is nice if you're looking for a different taste from the usual. I followed the recipe except used medium sized rice noodles from the international aisle of the grocery store and blanched the broccoli in the boiling water at the last minute (both as recommended below). YUM! Helpful (5)