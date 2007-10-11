Swedish Nut Bars

I love recipes that don't require a lot of ingredients, so this one caught me eye. It's not a recipe that would be high on my list, but that might be because of some changes I made. I used only 1.5 cups of finely crushed PECANS and used VANILLA flavoring. The big difference came, I think, from the size pan used. I used a 9x13, which resulted in a thinner bar that required less time to bake (only 35-40 min). Mine didn't look anything like the picture, but it was okay. The topping was like of a lacy, crunchy texture, while the inside of the bar reminded me of pecan pie. I liked the fact that it wasn't overly sweet. Also, if you're counting Weight Watcher points, I figured out that if you cut the recipe into 12 servings, it's 5 points per serving. Again, it's an okay recipe, but it may be quite a while before I make it again.

