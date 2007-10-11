Swedish Nut Bars
A very special cookie with only four ingredients.
it turned out very well, but I'd say is more like a cake than "bars". I'd recommend using your stand mixer if you have one! I did the egg whites 1st, then put them in a separate bowl while I mixed the yolk mixture in the mixer. I'd also recommend adding the almond extract to the yolks before the nuts go in, just easier to mix in. Be sure to serve with some whipped cream & save a few ground almonds to sprinkle on top!Read More
I love recipes that don't require a lot of ingredients, so this one caught me eye. It's not a recipe that would be high on my list, but that might be because of some changes I made. I used only 1.5 cups of finely crushed PECANS and used VANILLA flavoring. The big difference came, I think, from the size pan used. I used a 9x13, which resulted in a thinner bar that required less time to bake (only 35-40 min). Mine didn't look anything like the picture, but it was okay. The topping was like of a lacy, crunchy texture, while the inside of the bar reminded me of pecan pie. I liked the fact that it wasn't overly sweet. Also, if you're counting Weight Watcher points, I figured out that if you cut the recipe into 12 servings, it's 5 points per serving. Again, it's an okay recipe, but it may be quite a while before I make it again.Read More
Not that easy, but worth the trouble. The bars are almost cake-like. Dense, moist and chewy. My family loves this at Passover.
Super easy and yummy! I agree that it is more of a cake-like consistency, though. It is great to find a gluten-free dessert that was originally that way. I loved having the almonds throughout the cake, it gave it a lot of texture. I might add cinnamon or cloves next time. This is open to a lot of variation and add-ons.
Delicious! I made the mistake of putting the batter into an 8" X 8" pan (didn't have 9" X 9"), so it sort of flowed over, but they are still yummy. I will make these again but probably use a brownie pan. If you like almond, you will love these!
I just made this recipe for a friend who has just gone gluten-free and we LOVED it. I followed all of the cooking instructions as they are written except I used vanilla extract instead of almond extract. Also, I only needed to bake them for 45 minutes. The bars came out chewy and delicious. My only criticism is that despite the recipe only having 4 ingredients, it takes a long time to prepare and cook. I highly recommend this recipe for those who are trying or have to be gluten-free; it's well worth the effort.
It wasn't bad, but it was alot chewier than I expected it to be. I ground the almonds in a food processor until they were like the consistency of flour, but when the finished product came out I felt like I was chewing on almonds when I ate it. I received several requests at work for the recipe, so I think it deserves three stars.
I agree with other reviewers, pretty tasty and yummy. Used a 13 x 9 pan, and that was just the right height in my opinion. I bet they will be even better tomorrow.
I thought these were just so-so. I brought them to an international pot luck and they didn't really go very well. Granted, there were tons of desserts there to choose from... One person did compliment them. I don't think I'll make them again, though since 3 cups of almonds are expensive for something that isn't 5 star worthy.
Great. I'm Swedish and although I've never had this in Sweden it's definitely similar to other types of Swedish pastries. It was fairly easy to make - one note is that the mix gets very thick before 'folding in' the eggwhites. And it takes more than a 'fold' to get it all mixed together. But the result got a thumbs up from both adults and kids around here! A keeper!
I had an issue with the "folding" technique, but otherwise these were fairly easy to make and very tasty!