Fran's Greek Butter Cookies

3 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

When I was a little girl one of my favorite teachers taught me this wonderful recipe.

By Jessica

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 1/2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream butter, add sugar gradually cream until smooth. Blend in flour. Stir in nuts, water, and vanilla. Mix well.

    Advertisement

  • Shape into small 1 inch balls, press down while pressing in 1 whole clove on ungreased baking sheet.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 minutes. While still warm roll into confectioners' sugar. If desired roll again when cooled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
308 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 24.7g; fat 22g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 116.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022