Fran's Greek Butter Cookies

I've been seeing this kind of cookie recipe for a while, and decided to try this (it's a good way to use up some whole cloves I have on hand). I didn't think I made the cookies very big, and my yield was still only 23 cookies, not 30. I used all the right ingredients (my flour was unbleached, though). I baked the first dozen for 20 minutes and they didn't look too done, so the next batch baked for 23 and was better. I'll probably make this again soon, and try for 25 minutes. But then again, I live at 6200 feet so maybe that's why. These cookies are pretty mild and light. Maybe a little too floury though. Pretty easy and basic, and I'm sure with some expert tweaking they could be very good, in my opinion.

Read More