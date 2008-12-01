Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies III
These cookies are great. There good for parties, sleepovers, ect.. You'll love them! Enjoy!!!
These cookies are great. There good for parties, sleepovers, ect.. You'll love them! Enjoy!!!
This cookie was awesome. When sampling the dough it seemed as though it was not sweet enough...but don't add more sugar. Once the cookies baked they were perfect and sweet. I did add 1/4 tsp of nutmeg and 1/3 tsp of cinnamon. It added the perfect amount of spice. When you are baking the cookies don't over bake them. The centers will look doughy and the very edges will look lighly brown (this took about 10 minutes). Take them out...they are done. WAIT 2-4 minutes to take off of the tray (this allows the centers to continue cooking slightly). I found they did not crumble if you turned them upside down on the cooling rack. Hope you find these tips helpful.Read More
I followed the instructions exactly...twice. Both times the cookies spread out really thin, the edges burnt and the middles were still raw. The burnt edges stuck to the sheets and the middles crumbled. I have four cooling racks of oatmeal, chocolate crumble... What did I do wrong?Read More
This cookie was awesome. When sampling the dough it seemed as though it was not sweet enough...but don't add more sugar. Once the cookies baked they were perfect and sweet. I did add 1/4 tsp of nutmeg and 1/3 tsp of cinnamon. It added the perfect amount of spice. When you are baking the cookies don't over bake them. The centers will look doughy and the very edges will look lighly brown (this took about 10 minutes). Take them out...they are done. WAIT 2-4 minutes to take off of the tray (this allows the centers to continue cooking slightly). I found they did not crumble if you turned them upside down on the cooling rack. Hope you find these tips helpful.
I followed the instructions exactly...twice. Both times the cookies spread out really thin, the edges burnt and the middles were still raw. The burnt edges stuck to the sheets and the middles crumbled. I have four cooling racks of oatmeal, chocolate crumble... What did I do wrong?
These cookies are insanely fabulous. I was really dubious of an eggless recipe at first. But all the awesome reviews prompted me to give it a try. And boy am I glad I did. I halved the recipe, and it still turned out perfectly crispy and airy, despite being an oatmeal cookie. While baking, they smell fantastic. But be sure to let the cookies sit for 2 minutes after taking them out of the oven though! Or else they'll crumble all over you. Truth be told though, not all the dough made it into the oven, lots were consumed in a big bowl of chocolate cookie dough ice cream!
Excellent cookies, very easy to make, and everybody loved them! They baked perfectly for me at 350 for 12 minutes, but are very forgiving - I got busy with my daughter and wasn't able to take the last batch out until nearly 16 minutes, but they were just fine, only a bit crunchier than the others. I especially like that these are egg free - my daughter was able to help me make them without me worrying about the raw dough, plus of course they are great for those with allergies. For Berbage, who had the trouble with the cookies spreading thin and not baking properly: it sounds as if your butter/margarine was too soft. Also I wanted to add that I never put in the extra quarter cup of white sugar. The 3/4 c of brown sugar is plenty of sweetness here, especially if you're adding raisins or chocolate chips.
I have been making this recipe for years and my family and friends all love these cookies. My recipe calls for flattening the cookies with a fork dipped in cold water before baking. I think you'll find that it really makes a difference! (These were originally called Neighbourhood Oatmeal Cookies.)
I've been addicted to Chewy Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies for weeks. I wanted some last night, but was out of eggs. I found this recipe, and let me just say: I'll never go back to my old recipe! These are amazing! I love them!
Try using dried cranberries and white chocolate chips for a nice change of pace. Also, I omitted the white sugar completely, used 3/4 cup of brown sugar, 1/2 cup of whole wheat flour, plus 1 cup of white flour. Makes a terrific cookie!
These are so tasty! If you're looking for a big, thick cakelike cookie, these aren't going to work for you. I followed the recipe exactly and flattened a bit with a wet fork before baking as suggested. Do let them cool for a few minutes on the baking sheet before moving them to cool on a rack. They will most definitely crumble/mush if you try to move them too soon. I only cooked mine for 10 min. and it was perfect for them. They cook a tad more as they sit on the sheet waiting to be transferred. Thanks for this great egg-free recipe!
I made these cookies for my son's valentines party at school. Some of the kids are allergic to nuts, eggs or milk. And the cookies were so good I made another batch for my family!
I have made this recipe countless times. Each time I make it I am astounded at what a good cookie this makes. They are light, crunchy and perfectly shaped. I highly recommend this one! I have substituted margarine for butter. I use one cup of turbinado (evaporated cane juice) sugar instead of white and brown sugar. The cookie should be slightly flattened before baked and need a bit longer to cook than the traditional cookie. This is, by far, the BEST cookie recipe I've ever tasted.
I didn't have enough butter, so I mushed up a banana [not sure if that's a thing people use to substitute, but whatever]. AMAZING. Banana, oatmeal, chocolate chip, raisin cookies are flipping FANTASTIC! Stuff a banana in your cookies today!
If you like your oatmeal cookies not too sweet, light, tender, lacy and crispy around the edges this is the cookie for you. My family LOVED them. If you prefer a dense, rich, chewy cookie I'd suggest choosing another recipe. I followed the instructions exactly except for adding 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon and a bit more vanilla. I skipped the raisins and used dried cherries. The cherry/chocolate combo was amazing. They were very quick to stir together. A portable mixer worked well until the end, then I hand-stirred in the oatmeal and chips. I used a 1 tablespoon cookie scoop, baked them 9 minutes, and let sit undisturbed in the pan until almost cool (resist temptation to remove them while warm or they will tear). It made 40 cookies. I'll definately make this one again!
This recipe is awesome! I added dried cranberries instead of raisins, and my husband was blown away. No eggs and a butter base make these little delights thin and crispy! These are going on my permanent rotation.
These were awesome. Use butter! To evenly bake, I used parchment paper, decreased heat to 325, flattened them a bit before baking, and kept an eye on them after the 8 minute mark. Everyone loved them. As stated before, no one could tell the difference w/o eggs. The batter itself is yummy and I was able to let my kids lick the beaters since there are no eggs. Crisp and chewy. Will definitely make these again!
I was looking for an egg free cookie recipe, because of allergies. These were fantastic! I loved these cookies, very delicious!
Best cookie recipe. Love these things. It's amazing to me that you don't have to use eggs! These are a no-fail recipe.
deliciousooooo !! :)
This is an AWESOME recipe. I hardly had them out of the oven, and the kids were all over them. My husband who is not wild about oatmeal cookies loved them. This is a keeper for sure. Thanks for the great recipe!!! :-)
SOOOO GOOD! I think I've eaten 10 so far today! I had to add 3/4 cup more flour though so they didn't flatten out like other reviews said. And I reduced cooking time to 9 minutes & it was perfect! I don't like rasins in cookies, so I just added 2 cups of chocolate chips. Super yummy recipe! Thanks!
What an incredible recipe. As a cookie dough fanatic, I loved that this recipe didn't have the raw eggs! Alot safer and the kids still get to lick the beaters. I didn't change a thing with this recipe for my first batch - the second time around I refrigerated the dough before cooking which helped to make the cookies thicker. Also - make sure to let the cookies sit on the cookie sheet a couple of minutes before taking them off. This will prevent the "crumble factor." Loved these!!! Will make these again!
Came out a little crispier than how I like them, may try 1/2 shortening 1/2 butter next time; but none the less, a great recipe!
Easy to make and delicious! Made recipe for six cookies. Used Smart Balance instead of butter. Added 1/4 tspn. of ground cloves, 1/4 tspn. nutmeg, used raisins, and sprinkled cinnamon on top before putting in oven. Next time may double the vanilla and add more nutmeg and ground cloves, and use fewer chocolate chips. Only reason this recipe isn't a 5 for me is because it can use some more spice and possibly fewer chocolate chips...but it sure will be fun to experiment with it! :-)
This recipe is ok. I'm going to keep looking though...
These were delicious. Followed the recipe exactly except substituted dried cranberries for the raisins. Love these, they were all eaten in a couple days!
These are divine! Having never dissolved baking soda into boiling water, I was a bit confused as to whether or not it went into the flour/sugar mixture or if the oats and chocolate chips went into baking soda mixture. Figured out it was it was the former and made perfect cookies. I made these gluten free using gluten free oats, gluten free vanilla and fancy chocolate. Nom.
Delicious!!! Took the advice of leaving them on the cookie sheet for 2-3 minutes after taking them out of the oven and had no problems with the cookies falling apart.
My absolute favourite cookie!! They remind me of cookies I used to get at high school. Whole family loves them. I put in chocolate chips instead of raisins. It is also great that there are no eggs in the recipe because of allergies in our home. Thanks a lot!!
These are the best oatmeal cookies I have ever made. This recipe was just right and i didn't need to change anything at all.
AMAZING!!! I didn't know how they would be without eggs but they were perfect. This will replace my old favorite recipe from this site.
Pretty good. I decreased the butter to 3/4 cup because I didn't want them to be too soft. I didn't use raisins (too many flavors; wanted just chocolate and oatmeal). Maybe next time I will use dried cranberries in place of the raisins. Decreased white sugar by 1TBSP. And the 1-1/2 cups of chocolate chips were just a little shy of a 12-oz. bag. Anyway, even with my alterations, it turned out well. I think you could use old-fashioned oats, though I did have the quick-cooking on hand. Before putting these on the cookie sheet, I packed the dough into balls so the cookies would be solid. With my alterations, the cookies spread just a little. My husband likes these a lot so I'll probably make these again.
Excellent cookie. I had to make modifications due to what limited supplies I had on hand. I think it probably made the cookie, "healthier," if there is such a thing. Instead of the butter, I used cold refined coconut oil. It whipped up very nicely with the sugars. I only had whole wheat pastry flour, and old fashioned oats (not quick cooking). Also, I omitted raisins and added a half cup of finely chopped pecans. I hand-formed each 1-tsp cookie into a tight ball and baked for 9 min. After cooling~5 min the cookie was perfectly crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. This recipe will be a keeper- thanks!
it was so good!!!! everyone loved it...
These came out delicious. Definitely going to make them again.
THis recipe is definitely NOT worth 5 stars. IT DESERVES 6! These are by FAR the best oatmeal cookies EVER! Didn't change a thing. Thanks to Janie Mai! :D
Excellent, especially as I have discovered that I'm allergic to eggs. I used all regular sugar, reduced the chocolate chips to 1/2 cup, and cooked for about 14/15 minutes. I'm gonna try dried cherries next time, instead of raisins and chocolate chips
This is a fantastic cookie recipe! It's easy, fast, and yummy. As with most baking I do, I almost double the amount of vanilla extract and salt. The only con for this recipe is there's no eggs - which means I have no reservations eating the uncooked dough!
These were great. I subbed butter for vegan margarine and dried cranberries instead of raisins. I also added some walnuts. Beware the cooking time- They really do only need 10 minutes, as will firm up outside the oven.
these are delicious! i accidently added the baking soda with the rest and not the boiling water and it still worked. also i melted the butter first and it all turned out ok. will be making these many more times!!!
Wonderful! I omitted the raisins and used one whole bag of mini chocolate chips. Next time, I would use half a bag. I wonder why the baking soda is dissolved in boiling water? Curious. The cookies turned out lovely. I used a 1-tbsp scoop and got about 5 dozen cookies. I'll make them again!
Wow! I think this is my new favorite cookie. I wasn't thinking and added the choc chips after adding the boiling water and baking soda. Can you say - turtle oatmeal choc chip cookies?!
Yummy! My only comment is that I tried to bake two trays at the same time. The tray on the bottom rack turned out perfect, but the tray on the top rack turned out a little crumbly (as some others seem to have experienced). Baking the rest on the bottom rack only.
defiantely use margarine, not buter, i tried both ways.......and add a little extra oatmeal or they are oo soft and wont hold their shape when baking...........they are deliscious though
I've made these a couple times and once they were perfect, the rest of the time they were tasty but crumbly. I'm usually good with cookies but I can't seem to get consistent results with this recipe.
Over all a good recipe I added a teaspoon of cinnamon; I did the fork thing that was suggested. My only complaint is the first batch stuck. I put the rest on parchment paper. I also did a table spoon instead
Followed the instructions exactly and these were perfect. Crumbly if you don't wait long enough for them to cool or overcook... wait 10 minutes for cooling as per the instructions. I used butter from the fridge and grated it into the sugar.
I was looking for an eggless recipe since we didn't have any eggs. I used 1 1/2 cup old fashioned oats (had no quick oats either) & a little extra water. They still turned out GREAT. We all went for seconds.
Very good flavor. I like that there are no eggs, so I feel free to snack on the batter, which is so yummy! A little difficult to stick together, but end result is a little crunchy on the outside and nice and soft on the inside!
Excellent recipe! I followed the recipe almost exactly - I just added 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and used all brown sugar (had no white). I would probably cut the salt in half next time though as I found them to be slightly salty to the taste. Before putting them in the oven I flattened them slightly, and once baked, I left them to cool on the cookie sheets before removing them (otherwise they would've fallen apart on me).
Perfect texture. Crisp on the outside and chewy on the inside.
This is a great recipe. I used craisins. I did flattened the cookies a bit as some suggested. And if you make sure your butter is room temperature and NOT melted when mixing up then the cookies should not spread. Thank you. It's a KEEPER!
I normally don't even like oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. These are awesome!!!!! My 10 yr old son made them. Easy and very delicious!
These make really yummy oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, and they took no time to prep at all. I would recommend using a non-stick pan or slightly spraying the pan before dropping the cookies on it, because the cookies were so soft and crumbly (just the way I like them!) that it was hard to get them off the pan in one piece.
Excellent cookie recipe that I will definitely use again. I have deadly allergies to eggs, so this one is a winner in my books. I did substitute milk and white chocolate chips for the semi-sweet as that is what I had. I took the advice of other reviewers and used a cold fork to press down on the top of the cookies before they baked. My one and only complaint was that you should definitely not drop it by the "teaspoonfuls"...I used a tbsp for a measurement and the cookies were a little on the small side (or maybe I am just extra greedy!). As well, recipe made 48 cookies instead of 24. Next time will use larger spoonfuls of dough.
these are THE BEST oatmeal cookies ever. i have made them a few different ways and they all come out fan-freaking-tastic. i have made them with raisins, and then ones with craisins and white choclate chips. every time they disappear in minutes.
Excelent! the recipe made a ton of cookies so I shared them with some friends. everyone loved them and my boyfriend declared them his favorite. I'll definately be making them again and soon.
Awesome cookie recipe. I rolled the dough into balls before placing them on the baking sheet and the cookies were thick and soft. I also used 1/2 cup of white chocolate chips and 1 cup semisweet chocolate chips which was a nice variation. Will certainly make again! (might try substituting a bit of coconut for oatmeal next batch)
I too found success with half butter, half margarine. I left them in just a tad over 15 minutes (convection oven).
Tasty! I looked up egg free for my newly allergic sister in law. This seemed odd to just add hot water, but it worked. I used 1/2 cup butter, 3/4 flaxmeal, only 1/2 cup brown sugar, oat flour for regular, dark chocolate chips and left out the raisins. They could be crumbly, mine stayed together ok. I think the whole cup of butter would make these perfect, but had to sub for health reasons. Very good, I am sending some of them with the recipe to my sister in law!
First of all...no eggs means this is a cookie dough thats safe to eat!!! These are great cookies. I have made them twice now and planned to make them a regular thing. I love the chocolate chips and raisins together. If you are looking for a spicy oatmeal cookie this isn't it. If you are looking for a yummy treat...this IS it.
These cookies were absolutely, unbelievably the best oatmeal cookies i have ever had...and i am not a huge fan of oatmeal cookies! I will make these again and again. I feel bad for the person who said hers never turned out right. I did notice that when i took mine out, they looked undercooked, but after i let them rest on the baking sheet for a few minutes they relaxed and only them did i transfer them to the cooking rack. Mine did indeed get a little brown around the edges but they were perfect...just follow the recipe to a T and they will come out fine! I left mine for 12 mins and they were perfect!!! mmmmmmmm!!!!
This recipes was amazing. The first time I did them they turned out Perfect. Nice and fluffy and yummy. Even a good friend of mine came over and requested the recipe. The key really is to not over bake them. So GOOD!
Very nice, but a little too sweet for my taste. Next time, I will reduce the amount of sugar. Because there are no eggs, this makes a fabulous uncooked addition to vanilla ice-cream!! Absolutely divine!
Eureka!!! I finally found the perfect oatmeal cookie recipe :) I have been trying countless recipes looking for this exact taste and texture, thank you thank you thank you Janie Mai.
by far one of the best cookie recipes!
Freakin awsome. It's funny because the whole day I was desperately craving something sweet, but I didn't have any eggs. I couldn't find any good recipes so I just gave up. Then I stumbled across these and just freaked out when I realized that there weren't any eggs in them. That was also a plus because then I could eat the cookie dough without the fear of dropping dead from salmonella. The cookie dough was soo good!! I actually like it better than the baked cookies. I left out the raisins which were fine and just used the chocolate chips. Next time I think that I might decrease the amount of chips because I thought they were a bit much. Also, they didn't seem done so I increased the baking time which was definitely the right choice.
Good eggless cookie, but mine turned out a little bitter. May use 3/4 tsp. of baking soda if I make again.
This recipe was a real Christmas present to our family! My 8yr. old daughter is deathly allergic to eggs, and never enjoys eggless cookies. We found this recipe on Christmas day, had a blast making them, and then the whole family enjoyed them while playing a board game. Thank you, Janie, you made our day!!
These did turn out pretty fluffy like a normal cookie, but I think they tasted a little more bland, not sweet enough to be called a dessert. I only baked one batch yesterday when I made the dough and will add more white sugar before I bake the next. It would probably be better to add equal parts brown & white sugars. The nice thing about this recipe, is that you can eat the dough without the fear of getting salmonella, however, I still prefer the recipes WITH egg.
For a cookie generally, they were very good. For an eggfree cookie, they were excellent. I will continue to make for them for my egg-allergic niece. The best part is getting to eat the egg-free batter without worry!
this was a great oatmeal cookie recipe, I did add a twist to it though, I didn't use plain quick oats. I used quaker banana & cream oatmeal instead. Awesome! Just a hint of banana with the oatmeal and chocolate chips. Try it!
These did not come out very well so I made my own recipe. https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/-ru80v9IoHJI/TvyLIFIahPI/AAAAAAAAAFg/Iu5O61qkUW0/218987600600519646_vx3IcUYo_c.jpg
I made these last week and sent a dozen over to my neighbor. These are so good! She called me within 10 minutes to see if I had any more. Of course we had already eaten the rest (no self-control here). She asked when I was going to make more and I told her I was out of chocolate chips and oatmeal. Yesterday I found oatmeal and chocolate chips by my front door... I made these without raisins and used a combination of milk chocolate and semi-sweet chocolate chips. I also used closer to 3 or 3 1/2 cups of chips. This is my new favorite cookie!
Very good, I subbed in non-hydrogenated margarine for butter and decreased it to 3/4 of a cup. Very good cookie. Just as a PSA though, just because there are no eggs doesn't mean it's safe to eat the raw batter. All of the danger in raw eggs comes from contamination by the shell. You are just as exposed if you touch an egg shell and don't wash your hands as you are if you eat a whole raw egg. The dangerous part in raw cookie dough is the raw flour, which can contain worms. Great cookie though!
The recipe is very easy to follow and have come out perfect each time. I have tried the recipe with butter, half butter and half margarine and they were still great. I even tried using the golden raisins and dried cranberry. Very tasty additions.
Didn't use vanilla or raisins, but were absolutely delicious nonetheless!
I followed the recipe and they turned out perfectly. Just how I like them!!!! I love a recipe that nothing needs to be changed on.
This recipe was simple and DELICIOUS! I cooked them 10 minutes and they came out chewy and stayed together well. I skipped the step where you dissolved the baking soda in water and added it directly to the batter and they did fine. I will definitely make these cookies again! Oh, and the raw batter is safe and delicious to eat as well.
I followed the advice to flatten with a fork before baking, and these cookies are delicious. Thin and crispy.
These were truly excellent! and the recipe made far more than 18 for me- more like 30 and they were very big cookies. YUM! These have become a family favourite :-)
Love these cookies! I like to add a little cinnamon and sliced nuts to it, but otherwise I follow the recipe as is. My roommates and I always end up eating a good chunk of the cookie dough while we're waiting for the first batch of cookies to bake.
All I can say is WOW! These cookies turned out great. I used margarine instead of butter and didn't put any raisins in. I had to leave the dough in the refrigerator over night but just put a little hot water in the dough and used a spoon to mix and the dough was perfect. Came out great they were all gone in no time. I will definatly use this recipe again
I Just made these cookies I was thinking no EGGS? No wayyy!!! YESSS WAYYY!!! They are so Yummy! Awesome Recipe Macksy Barrie, Ont
Awesome cookies~ approved by all!
This recipy is amazing! Every time we have a party or family gathering my family and friends say make those otmeal cookies. My friends absolutly love them and I agree! Thank you so much for this wonderful recipy.
this is a fabulous recipe! along with the chocolate chips, i add craisins instead of raisins and make them on the smaller side, flat, and crispy...less guilt for eating several at a time! these are hands down probably the best cookies ever! i make them all the time and they're always a hit (and gone way too quickly).
What a pleasant surprise! Great flavor. I worried they would not flatten when baked and remain "haystacks". But no problem. I nice looking well rounded cookie. The kids were even happier, "Mom! We can eat the batter because there are no eggs in it!" -- I also liked the fact that this recipe did not get "stale" after a few days the way other homemade cookies do. Their taste remained consistent until they were completely gone.
Was out of eggs so gave this recipe a shot. I'm glad I did!!! They are so good!!!! Didn't change anything in the recipe at all. They came out crispy around the edges and soft in the middle. This recipe is a keeper!
These are the best cookies ever! Did not change a thing. Thank you for the recipe
this is my new favorite choc. chip cookie recipe! i left out the raisins as my daughter doesn't care for them but still came out yummy! this is unbelivably easy- the outside is crisp yet the inside is nice and chewy...my family definately loved this over the toll house choc.chip cookie!
I made these cookies when I was having some friends over for dinner... We all loved them... I didn't add the raisins and I used peanut butter, milk chocolate swirled chocolate chips.... They were amazing...
I used whole wheat flour instead of white flour and they turned out great! A definite keeper!
These were awesome!!! Came out perfect. Crunchy outside soft inside. Just perfect! Been looking for a recipe this good! THANK YOU!!!
These cookies are great! Crisp on the outside but soft and chewy. Great recipe!
Awesome cookie recipe. Followed the recipe exactly and they turned out great. I let them cool about 5 minutes on baking sheet and they 'finished' baking nicely. Will definitely keep this recipe!
These cookies are wonderful! I found this because I was out of eggs and my husband wanted cookies. I also took some to work, and they can't wait for me to make more! I will double the recipe next time, and I added chocolate chunks instead of chips. Thanks for the great recipe!
AWESOME recipe. I added a little flax seeds and mixed some cranberries in with the raisins... no one complained!!! I used gluten free all purpose flour to accomodate an allergy in our house and had no no issues. (used same amount of 1 1/2 cups). I did see the review about being thin, so I sprinkled a little extra flour (maybe a tablespoon)as it was looking a little wet when all mixed.
These were amazing. My family loved them, and they were the perfect solution to a no-eggs crisis. The only thing I did differently was instead of using all semi sweet chocolate chips I used 1/2 cup each of milk, semisweet, and white chocolate chips.
My cookies came out very flat and burnt around the edges the first time around (could be my oven). I had to reduce the cooking time for the second round. They were flat, but good!
Loved these cookies!! I also listened to the other reviews about increasing the flour. It really made the cookie better!! Such awesome cookies!!! Great recipe!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections