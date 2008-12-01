Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies III

These cookies are great. There good for parties, sleepovers, ect.. You'll love them! Enjoy!!!

By Janie Mai

Servings:
18
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Beat butter or margarine, sugars and vanilla until light and fluffy. Add flour and salt, mix well.

  • Dissolve baking soda in boiling water and add to mixture. Stir in rolled oats, raisins and chocolate chips.

  • Drop by teaspoonful onto ungreased cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10-12 minutes. Don't over cook. (There are no eggs in this recipe, I didn't forget to type it down).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
290 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 38.3g; fat 15.1g; cholesterol 27.1mg; sodium 212.5mg. Full Nutrition
