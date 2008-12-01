Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies III

Excellent cookies, very easy to make, and everybody loved them! They baked perfectly for me at 350 for 12 minutes, but are very forgiving - I got busy with my daughter and wasn't able to take the last batch out until nearly 16 minutes, but they were just fine, only a bit crunchier than the others. I especially like that these are egg free - my daughter was able to help me make them without me worrying about the raw dough, plus of course they are great for those with allergies. For Berbage, who had the trouble with the cookies spreading thin and not baking properly: it sounds as if your butter/margarine was too soft. Also I wanted to add that I never put in the extra quarter cup of white sugar. The 3/4 c of brown sugar is plenty of sweetness here, especially if you're adding raisins or chocolate chips.