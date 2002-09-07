Frosted Corn Flake Cereal Clusters

I didn't have corn flakes, so I used Fiber One Raisin Bran Clusters. I picked most of the raisins out and made most of the batch with just the bran flakes, but I did make a few with the raisins just to try. I used all-natural peanut butter also. I am looking for more healthy snacks for my 2 year old son and trying to sneak more fiber into his diet to help with his digestive issues. These came out great, and I don't mind letting him have the cookies for lunch! Just like a peanut butter sandwich minus all the bad-for-you bread! He gets the fiber he needs, plus the raisins for a fruit, and the peanut butter for protein! Greatest part, besides the fact that he loves them, is that they only take minutes to make!