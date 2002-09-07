Frosted Corn Flake Cereal Clusters

4
66 Ratings
  • 5 25
  • 4 27
  • 3 9
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

It couldn't get any easier. No bake, peanut butter taste!

Recipe by Colleen J

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In sauce pan over low heat, melt butterscotch chips and peanut butter. Remove from heat and add frosted corn flake cereal.

    Advertisement

  • Drop onto wax paper lined cookie sheet and chill. Enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
220 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 16.2g; fat 14.9g; sodium 134.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022