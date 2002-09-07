Frosted Corn Flake Cereal Clusters
It couldn't get any easier. No bake, peanut butter taste!
It's too sweet. I tried with regular corn flakes instead of frosted flakes and liked it much better.Read More
The cookie was very easy to make. The recipe called for one cup of frosted flakes, but I added two more cups of frosted flakes to use up some of the extra peanut butter sauce.Read More
This combination is very good!! I ended up using 1 cup peanut butter, 3 cups of regular unfrosted corn flakes and 1 bag (approx 11-12 ounces or 2 cups) of butterscotch pieces. Then I also made a batch with dark chocolate morsels instead of butterscotch! YUMMY!!!! I also like the idea of adding marshmallow and nuts!
These were too sweet for me. I use a similar recipe using corn flakes. I microwave a cup of peanut butter and a bag of butterscotch chips then mix in a couple of cups of corn flakes. Super easy and the kids insist we make them for every school party!
These are great but I feel like I completely changed the recipe but I loved (so did my co-workers)the way they turned out. I used chocolate chips (didn't have butterscotch) and used about 5 cups of regular corn flakes and they were well coated. I can't imagine these with the frosted flakes - my teeth shatter thinking about it. They stay nice & crunchy but you need to keep them in the fridge if the weather's even remotely warm because they melt easily.
This was yummy but needed some alterations. I halfed the peanut butter and also added mini marshmellows. You could add nuts aswell. The kids loved them!
This was really good! After the first batch was a little too rich for us I used 3 cups regular corn flakes and spread it in a square pan. Once cooled I melted chocolate some chocolate chips and poured that over the top. Once cooled I cut them into bite size pieces.
very yummy and sooo easy, however I used 2.5 cups of regular corn flakes, and turned out great, 1 cup would have been too little, and frosted would have been way too sweet!!
These were something new and fun for us, I like it. Next time I'll place them individually in cupcake liners because they're awfully messy and I like to share my sweets outside of the home. Thanks Colleen.
There is NO way this could have turned out like the pictures with the current ratios. I notice that everyone else revealed in their reviews also that the amount of corn flakes needed to be increased significantly (I used 3cups). I also agree with others that its a little more balanced with regular corn flakes then frosted.
I used white chocolate chips instead of butterscotch, and doubled the corn flakes. DELICIOUS!!!
I rated this as a 4 instead of a 5 because of the changes I made. First, don't use Frosted Corn Flakes (unless you have a serious sweet tooth). Use regular. I made a double batch and used most of a 'regular' sized box of Corn Flakes, 2 cups peanut butter, and 2 bags of the Nestle butterscotch chips. I accidentally bought the lower sodium and lower sugar peanut butter (Jif). My husband said the peanut butter wasn't sandwich-worthy, but was perfect in this recipe. You get plenty of sweetness from the butterscotch chips. My mother-in-law used to make these as a special treat for my husband, and I'm glad that I can continue the tradition now that she's passed away. We could both eat these until we got tremendous tummy aches!
I made these with regular corn flakes. They were very sweet but good. They need to stay chilled or they get melty.
It's good, but too much peanut butter!
Just made these for my husband. He's a big fan of butterscotch and PB. I didn't measure anything just used a bag of chips and a couple huge scoops of PB and nuked them for about a min or so until melted and then poured in the flakes until the texture seemed right. I also spread them in a 9x13 pan for bars. Easy easy easy.
I followed some user suggestions and did 1 cup PB and 1 bag butterscotch chips. I poured in frosted flakes till I thought the consistency was what I wanted so I don't know how many cups that was. I had to put them in the fridge to set up but it was worth it. They are fantastic and so easy to make. A great little item to take to work.
I did not care for this recipe.
Creative, but very rich and sweet. We used semi-sweet chocolate chips instead of butterscotch. Used way more corn flakes than the recipe called for, just kept adding them in till most of the chocolate/PB mixture was used up.
Fast and easy but had to use quite a bit more frosted flakes than the recipe called for. My husband was describing his mother making these when he was little and I found this recipe using the ingredient search. Guess you could say I was making one of his memories from childhood.
Overly sweet for my taste but it was a good way to use frosted flakes. Used chunky peanut butter.
These are great! I made mine with chocolate chips and gluten-free corn flakes. This recipe is soo easy to make gluten free. Thanks!
I didn't have corn flakes, so I used Fiber One Raisin Bran Clusters. I picked most of the raisins out and made most of the batch with just the bran flakes, but I did make a few with the raisins just to try. I used all-natural peanut butter also. I am looking for more healthy snacks for my 2 year old son and trying to sneak more fiber into his diet to help with his digestive issues. These came out great, and I don't mind letting him have the cookies for lunch! Just like a peanut butter sandwich minus all the bad-for-you bread! He gets the fiber he needs, plus the raisins for a fruit, and the peanut butter for protein! Greatest part, besides the fact that he loves them, is that they only take minutes to make!
I gave this 4 stars, but only with modifications. Use regular corn flakes, they are way too sweet (this coming from a true sugar junkie) and use 2 1/2 cups of cereal, otherwise they are very runny. these are yummy and easy.
Very Easy and Yummy!!
This recipe is awesome every time I make it!
Gave a rating of 4 only because I had to modify to get the results I wanted. Based on other reviews, I did not use Frosted Corn Flakes and I sub'd chocolate chips. As others have mentioned, this needs more cereal. I just kept pouring a little more in until it got to the consistancy I wanted. I used my medium sized cookie/muffin scoop and they came out perfect.
This is very similar to a snack mix I make with Crispix/Chex. I used only 1/2 cup peanut butter and approx. 3 cups flakes (I can't imagine it with only 1 cup). For chocoholics (like me), add some mini chocolate chips just before dropping onto cookie sheet (do not melt).
I, like others, used corn flakes (but just eye-balled the amount). Plus, rather than butterscotch chips, I used peanut butter-chocolate Hersey's morsels. My kids loved them! I thought they were pretty sweet, but that's why the kiddies enjoyed them!!! :-)
This is so easy, and kids love them. I added half butterscotch chips and half semi-sweet chocolate, and also a 1/2tsp of vanilla. Used plain corn flakes rather than the Frosted flakes.
AMAZING!!! A mom on my volleyball team makes these all the time they are sooooo good
I used regular corn flakes as well and it was plenty sweet! I also added some unsweetened flaked coconut. I think I will add some raisins next time as well. Great quick treat.
Made these today to go in a tin for a family Christmas party tonight. When i sampled one it was pretty good, i used milk chocolate chips and 2 cups of frosted flakes.
Super sweet, but sooo good. I use 2.5 cups of plain cornflakes, plus a handful of raisins, and a handful of chopped pecans. Great for a party, the recipe made so much I had to give them away to stop eating them.
From the previous reviews this recipe was too sweet. So, I added regular cheerios to the frosted flakes to tone down the sugar. It was very runny so that's where I added about 2 cups cheerios. I put in the refrigerator for ~10 mins to make harden. It has to be kept "cool" to keep from falling apart. I wonder if marshmallows would make stick together? Hmmm!! Love this recipe thanks for the idea!
Yes, they ARE sweet! I adore them, though. I didn't have butterscotch chips, so I substituted white choc. chips, and I used three cups of frosted flakes like other reviewers recommended. They were awesome! If you have an aversion to sweetness, use the regular corn flakes. I bought some toffee chips, so I'm going to make a batch using those right now!!!
First of all YUMMY! Well me and my family love peanut butter so we edited the recipe. instead of butterscotch we added peanut butter morresals and still one cup of peanut butter. I couldnt stop eating them i highly suggest you try!!(:
Used regular cornflakes and plain chocolate chips. Added WAY more cereal to the mixture, and didn't care for them too much. Think I'll stick to haystacks.
I love this recipe, the only thing I changed was I added more corn flakes, otherwise it was too runny! I would say I added 1 cup more to each batch.
These are amazing. And very easy to make. My 7 yr. old grandson did most of the recipe. I did the heating part. I love recipes that we can do together and taste great to. Thank you.
I loved the recipe, but I used Chocolate chips instead of the butterscotch. I also used 1.5 cups of corn flakes instead of frosted flakes. My kids destroyed them.
Just like Baba's!
I didn't use frosted flakes, just regular corn flakes. I added about a cup (or more corn flakes then the recipe listed). Made it in a cake pan and frosted with melted chocolate bark. So good!
I made these with regular corn flakes and used chocolate chips because that's what I had. They definitely satisfied my sweet tooth but they aren't something I'd make again if I had other options in the house.
These were very simple and tasted great. I had to change to chocolate chips because that is all I had on hand. I will definitely be making these tasty treats again. Next time I will try butterscotch.
My mom always made cookies similar to these. Instead of frosted corn flakes she used regular corn flakes and a little less butterscotch than called for here.
It was good but very sweet. I added more frosted flakes to make it less sweet. I think next time I will also try adding more peanut butter and less butterscotch chips.
delicious but definitely use regular Corn Flakes and I more than doubled the corn flakes since with only one cup they were way too runny
These are a hit every Christmas. My family loves them!!!
This was pretty good. Went over well at the office. Has a great flavor. My only reason for giving it 4/5 stars is that the consistency wasn't that great. It never really good hard and broke apart when I transfered it from the coutner-top to a storage container. Otherwise, nice idea.
added more flakes then the recipe called for other wise would have been to watery
Easy and delicious! I used regular corn flakes instead of frosted, and used about 5 cups to use the amount of peanut butter sauce!
I'm sorry to give this recipe two stars. I had to add more than a cup of cereal and once combined I had to set in refrigerator for almost an hour to make it set. My expectations were high and then resolved once I started the process.
My husband loves butterscotch and loved these. Recipe needs to be 3-4 cups of flakes for the amount of peanut butter and chips called for. I'm adding coconut this time, all for the hubby!
I had regular corn flakes on hand, and 2 cups worked well. I also followed the advice of a reviewer who microwaved the mixture which took one minute, a stir, then another 20 seconds.
