Spritz Cookies IV

This is so far is my most successful homemade cookies. I am on beginner level and... since baking it's not my specialty there is always been unsatisfactory level once the cookies ready. But, for this recipe... yumm yumm it simply works for me...!!! finally...!!! The tricks: (i)I have no cake flour so I follow the previous comment suggesting to use less flour and substitute it with corn flour...it works!! thanks for the trick, (ii) I have no almond extract so I substitute it with vanilla and yes, it still works. The vanilla make my cookies more in classic flavor which is exactly what I am looking for. (iii) I have no problem with cookie presser. My trick is, to put the dough in the fridge for about 15 minutes (enough to make it a bit firmer), press the cookies on the cookie sheet then put it back to the fridge for about 2 to 3 hours as said in the recipe. Voila, it make the cookie firmer and maintain it shape when you bake it. I only made half recipe and it's even made made 40 cookies....enough for a day...