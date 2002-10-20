Spritz Cookies IV

36 Ratings
  • 5 19
  • 4 7
  • 3 4
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

Buttery, crispy pressed cookies.

By Christina

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
60
Yield:
4 - 5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

60
Original recipe yields 60 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cream together the butter and the sugar. Add the 3 beaten egg yolks and one teaspoon of almond extract. Mix until well blended.

  • In a separate bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder and salt. Gradually sift into the butter mixture and stir well.

  • Chill until firm (2 - 3 hours).

  • Using a cookie press, press out cookies onto a cookie sheet. Bake for 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
66 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 8.1g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 18.4mg; sodium 36.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022