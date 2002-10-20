Spritz Cookies IV
Buttery, crispy pressed cookies.
Buttery, crispy pressed cookies.
These were light and crispy and worked very well in my cookie press. For those who think 3 cups of flour sounds like a lot, remember this recipe uses CAKE flour -- so you'll need the full 3 cups. If you use all purpose, you could get by with less flour.Read More
Though this dough tasted good, it was IMPOSSIBLE to work with when it was chilled. Most cookie presses call for room temperature batter. I'm a bit disappointed.Read More
When we make these cookies I split the dough into 3rds and color 2 of them. One green and the other red. Then when I fill the cookie press I put a little green dough in a little of the plain dough in a little of the red dough in. Makes them more festive for Christmas. They mix as you press them out but it doesn't make them look like a red/green mess. Pretty cool the way they turn out.
Be wary when adding flour.....my mix seemed to have a tad too much flour...otherwise very good.
I liked this recipe, although, I'll admit I didn't actually follow it... My cookie press doesn't allow me to use refrigerated dough because it's motorized, so when i realized it wasn't quite firm enough, I simply added 1 cup of flour and 1/2 cup of sugar, and it came out perfect. People have raved how it isn't too sweet and isn't too chalky (like some other recipes I've tried) and the cookies come out a perfect white. Thanks for the recipe!
Excellent recipe! For those that haven't figured it out yet, don't let it chill quite as long as reflected in the recipe and the consistency will be fine.
I loved this recipe! Although I did not chill it at all I just put it in the press at room temp worked wonderfully for me. Yum!
I want to thank you for this recipe! I have been looking for this type of recipe for a while now. A long time ago when I was a child my mom and I would make this type of cookies. And now that I have my own children we now make this together! Again thank you from the bottom of our hearts. This had brough back alot of good memories that my mom and I had shared together!! :)
this has got to be the best cookie recipe that i DO NOT have to to wait and chill. i did change/add a couple of things though. >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>[1] i didn't have cake flour so i used plain flour. 1 cup cake flour = 1 cup plain flour - 2 tbsp. of plain flour + 2 tbsp. of corn flour. [2] i didn't use butter, i used margerine. [3] i used 1/4 cups of icing/confectioners/powdered sugar and 2/4 of white sugar. [3] i added 1 tsp. of vanilla extract. [4] i baked it at 175 (degrees C) for 10 mins. <<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<< PERFECT!!! thanks!
This is so far is my most successful homemade cookies. I am on beginner level and... since baking it's not my specialty there is always been unsatisfactory level once the cookies ready. But, for this recipe... yumm yumm it simply works for me...!!! finally...!!! The tricks: (i)I have no cake flour so I follow the previous comment suggesting to use less flour and substitute it with corn flour...it works!! thanks for the trick, (ii) I have no almond extract so I substitute it with vanilla and yes, it still works. The vanilla make my cookies more in classic flavor which is exactly what I am looking for. (iii) I have no problem with cookie presser. My trick is, to put the dough in the fridge for about 15 minutes (enough to make it a bit firmer), press the cookies on the cookie sheet then put it back to the fridge for about 2 to 3 hours as said in the recipe. Voila, it make the cookie firmer and maintain it shape when you bake it. I only made half recipe and it's even made made 40 cookies....enough for a day...
Fab flavor! I did, however, find this almost impossible to push out of the cookie press, which is why I gave it 4 stars, not 5. I didn't have cake flour on hand, so I used the normal substitute (1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus 1/4 cup cornstarch, for every two cups). I also used vanilla, instead of almond, just because that's the way (uh-huh, uh-huh) I like it, LOL. I'll use this recipe again, but for cut-out cookies, unless I specifically have cake flour on-hand.
The batter was way to hard, my press would barely even work. After adding a little water and some more butter - (like 2 tablespoons) the batter was soft and easy to use. The cookies taste great -- but it was a little frustrating... It seems like something is missing.
I don't know if the amount of chilling time is intended for an electric spritzer or not. My manual spritzer could not handle the consistency of the dough after 2-3 hours in the refrigerator. I am frustrated to say the least! I can't get more than two or three coookies out of my press before having to "heat" the dough back up again with my hands.
Buttery and delicious! I've tried many spritz recipes and this one makes the lightest cookies. I've made it several times. I follow the recipe exactly except I only bake for 8 minutes since my press makes smaller cookies. The dough is stickier if you don't chill it, but it still works very well in the press.
Don't refrigerate or you will just need to warm up the dough. I baked the first batch the 10 minutes suggested, but they turned out brown! The next batch I baked until they were firm, but then they crumbled when I took them off the cookie sheet.
These were good, although not the best flavor I've tasted in the past. They made good fillers for cookie boxes.
Hard, dry, unwieldy dough that makes a tasteless cookie.
This was the first time I have ever made a spritz cookie and these were very easy and delicious...my oven temp. needed to be much lower & they still did not need to cook for 10 minutes. I also found it much easier to work with the sprizter at room temp. rather than chilling. Thank you so much for this recipe I will be making these for our neighborhood cookie exchange:-)
Delicious but I had a hard time getting them cleanly out of spritz press, and I have a good one of those. I used the leftover egg whites for coconut macaroons which also won raves.
Cookies taste great, but dough turns into a rock when chilled as the recipe calls for. Wasted 3 hours chilling and then another hour waiting for it to warm up.
Okay, let me start by saying I am no professional baker, but am a fair cookie baker. I have made spritz cookies before following my manufacturers recipe, but wanted something different. Well, this recipe for me was a glorious fail. I followed the directions to a T. Used less flour as recommended because I was using all purpose, and it was still so dry, it was not even funny. I added a smidge of milk, refrigerated, and then couldn't believe how hard it was. I let it warm up, and tried to add a smidge more milk. Put it in my cookie press and it broke my first disk, it was so hard. Tried to soften it some more, and finally gave up and just dropped it onto the sheets. To add insult to injury, the flavor was not that great. Even taking the added milk into account, these were really blah.
This in the first cookies that disappear for any of our get together. As long as I can make them when my family isn't around. I make about 5doz and always read the reviews on all of the recipes and I have been told I became Betty Crocker herself. (Greatest complement in the world)
This is a delicious recipe. My husband loved the flavor. However, I did not refrigerate the dough. I did lose one batch by leaving it on the cookie sheet too long and they crumbled.
Yummy! Easy to make and easy to eat too. I did not need to refrigerate because when I did it did not come out of the cookie press. I just rolled them by hand then and then into sugar. My kids love these. I will be making these for years to come.
I didn't care too much for this recipe. I should have stuck with my usual spritz cookie recipe but I need to use up some egg yolks that I had remaining so I chose this recipe. First of all, the temperature listed is WAY too high. Even though I raised the oven rack, the bottom of my cookies got way too dark. I kept lowering the temp until I put it down to 340. That temp resulted in perfectly baked cookies. I guess my displeasure is with the texture. Kind of cakey like. No "snap" to the cookies. They almost taste like they have cream cheese in them. Kind of blah tasting. I won't make these again. BUT, after I settled on the correct temp, the cookies were very attractive.
A good spritz cookie -- the first time I made this, I chilled the dough but then could not get it through my cookie press. The second time, I did not chill and the press worked perfect.
This was a great buttery cookie - it tastes like Danish butter cookies. I did not chill the dough before putting it in the cookie press, and it worked perfectly.
This is a technique cookie as much as it is a recipe cookie. This was only my second time ever trying this type of cookie. The first time was a disaster some years ago. This time was not a disaster but it was, at times, a struggle. Suggestions: very lightly butter your cookie sheet(s) and refrigerate-- just 2-3 minutes is probably sufficient. This helps the dough stick to the pan as you press out the cookies. Do not chill your dough, or at least not much. Weigh the flour. It's much more accurate. Not unlike pie crust, handle the dough as little as possible after you have added the flour. Watch a you tube video first if you've never made these before. It's fairly simple once it starts working, but it doesn't always work perfectly from the outset.
Great tasting cookie. I failed to read the directions to chill the dough and they turned perfect. I baked them on a silicone baking mat in a convection oven set at 390 degrees for 5 minutes.
