Tangy Shrimp Dip

Rating: 5 stars This is a staple for us on Festive Occassions. And a hit at parties. We double the recipe and do two large platters. Rather than using canned shrimp we purchase fresh shrimp and finely chop it. We also add one can of flaked crab meat. The whole thing is finished with mozza and we add lots extra. This dish tastes best after it has been refrigerated. When we serve it we use the mini round tortilla chips. Individual size for dipping. It never lasts. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars An excellent recipe the addition of mozza cheese and the combination of mayo/sour cream really added to an old Christmas recipe. Lack of ingredients prevents me from reviewing most recipes. I used the only cocktail sauce available in town mild. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars Good flavor but consistency a little soft. Next time I will cut the mayo and sour cream in half. I served the shrimp on the side because I have friends that don't like shrimp and it worked out great as a build-your-own cracker topper. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars ~~ This one is a TRUE WINNER. I have been making this for years. I use Miracle whip, instead of mayo (more tangy) and cheddar cheese, or marble. (I will have to try with mozzarella. The only other things I do diffrent is, I use 1/2 cup sour cream (instead if 1/4)and 1/4 cup of miracle whip (instead of 1/2 cup of mayonnaise) I also chill in the fridge for a couple of hrs. before serving. ** THIS IS A 5 STAR DISH ** (I would add more stars, but it won't let me) I wish I had a pic. to add. ~~ ENJOY. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Some people also call it surprise dip and leave out the shrimp Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Easy and delicious! Like others and as personal preferences: Used Miracle Whip cooked my own shrimp and no peppers. Had chives in my garden so used those as well. Made it for a party last night and was asked for the recipe and my husband is still raving about it. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Great app to bring to a party. I used fresh shrimp and made two batches. First batch i followed the recipes exactly. I made a second batch Mexican style and simply substituted our favorite salsa for the cocktail sauce and swapped shredded Mexican cheese blend for the mozzarella. Finally topped with diced a fresh jalapeño and some cilantro. Both styles were a hit at the party. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Everyone loves this dip! When I made it I added a 4 oz can of lump crab meat to the cream cheese layer along with 3/4 tsp of prepared horseradish. I also omitted the bell pepper as I didn't have one on hand. Lastly I made it a day ahead to let the flavors blend.