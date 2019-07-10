Simple Creamy Lemon Chicken Sauce

Rating: 4.49 stars
78 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 52
  • 4 star values: 18
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

This simple sauce is made of cream of chicken soup mixed with lemon juice, garlic, and spices. It tastes great on rice, pasta, chicken, or veggies. Also, add a teaspoon or two of basil or Italian seasoning for extra flavor.

By Jessica Weber

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir the chicken soup, water, lemon juice, butter, and garlic powder together in a pan and place over medium heat. Cook until hot, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
61 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 3.2g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 10.7mg; sodium 270.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (76)

Most helpful positive review

Lynn Gunkler
Rating: 5 stars
09/03/2009
Really good! I seasoned chicken breasts with sea salt/pepper/garlic powder. Browned them in olive oil/garlic for 5 minutes on both sides then transferred to the oven at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. While they baked I used the ingredients for the sauce plus a dash of italian seasoning. I added all of this to the left over olive oil/garlic from browning the chicken. It turned out great! I served my chicken and sauce over leftover rotini plus pasta and my husbands over leftover rice. Great easy meal that I think my kids will eat and will always have the ingredients on hand! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(58)

Most helpful critical review

AKREDIT
Rating: 3 stars
08/12/2011
just ok. Read More
Helpful
(3)
