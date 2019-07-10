Simple Creamy Lemon Chicken Sauce

1 of 76

Rating: 5 stars Really good! I seasoned chicken breasts with sea salt/pepper/garlic powder. Browned them in olive oil/garlic for 5 minutes on both sides then transferred to the oven at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. While they baked I used the ingredients for the sauce plus a dash of italian seasoning. I added all of this to the left over olive oil/garlic from browning the chicken. It turned out great! I served my chicken and sauce over leftover rotini plus pasta and my husbands over leftover rice. Great easy meal that I think my kids will eat and will always have the ingredients on hand! Thanks! Helpful (58)

Rating: 4 stars Great base for a sauce. I added lemon zest, some fresh thyme, a little dry white wine and some freshly ground pepper. I roasted some boneless, skinless chicken breasts that I had seasoned with salt, pepper, thyme, rosemary, and olive oil. Used this sauce over the breasts. Wonderful way to keep them tasty and moist for a crowd. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars This is a super good, easy recipe. My daughter is continually asking for chicken and rice, and there's only so many times you can do that before you never want to see chicken again. I have resorted to finding many many ways to make my chicken so everyone in my house is happy. I do have to say that this is one of our favorites. What I do is, cut chicken breasts into bite size pieces and sprinkle with lemon pepper. Then I brown them in a little oil along with diced onion. When the chicken is cooked I add the sauce ingredients (doubling, but we like ours extra saucy) I then let the mixture simmer until it is bubbly and serve it over rice. Thanks for the idea!!! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars My family loves this sauce...we have it once a week. I added mushrooms and dried italian seasoning.Served it over chicken cutlets with brown rice...Asparagas as a side makes this meal perfect! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars this is really good! I used milk instead of water to make it creamier and richer, it was awesome! I love the perfect balance of lemon and chicken flavor. Mmmm! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars This is excellent! I used it as a sauce over chicken cutlets. This is a keeper! Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars This was surprisingly good, the taste was very nice, I also added white wine and lemon zest, I think capers would be too salty, the soup itself is already pretty salty, sauteed mushrooms in garlic and put them over chicken before the sauce..then put a little of the sauce over the broccoli...delicious! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars I use this type of recipe and love it the only thing I add is Capers! Makes Chicken taste awesome. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars sooo easy! and versatile. I wanted to serve it over salmon and angel hair; so I used cream of mushroom soup instead. And from another user I got the idea of adding a little white wine. Very good results. Helpful (5)