Raspberry Oatmeal Bars

Quick and easy, but they taste so decadent.

By Megan

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
23 mins
total:
38 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a large bowl, mix together oats, cake mix, and melted margarine so that it makes nice clumps and there is no dry mix left. Press 1/2 of the oats mixture evenly into the bottom the prepared pan. In a separate bowl, mix jam with water, and spread over the crust. Sprinkle the remaining oat mixture evenly over the top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 18 to 23 minutes, or until the top is lightly browned. Cool before cutting into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 31.8g; fat 8.7g; cholesterol 0.4mg; sodium 207.8mg. Full Nutrition
