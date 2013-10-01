Raspberry Oatmeal Bars

Wow. Super easy and, as my husband put it, "Stupid Good." I threw these together during a commercial break while watching television with my husband. They are THAT easy. I made them, as I do with every first attempt with a new recipe, exactly as the directions stated. The end product was incredibly rich and very sweet...but to our taste, it was a wonderful and decadent dessert. I didn't detect a "fake cake mix" flavor at all. I think this will depend entirely on what cake mix you use. Some will be better than others. The only "complaint" or note I would add for others who want to make this is: The texture of this was very cobbler-y. Even the next day, it didn't set up into bars for me. It was magnificently delicious...but it never set into bars. I live in a very humid climate, so that might have something to do with it. Just make them well ahead of time if you need these for an event, or you might end up like I did with a very soft pan of goodies that would never do for cutting into neat squares. I will be making these and experimenting with new flavors a LOT in the future. My next attempt will be to add cinnamon to the crust mixture and use apple pie filling. Any fruit filling would work with this recipe, really.