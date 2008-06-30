Carrot Cookies III

This is a soft cookie my grandmother used to make, very good.

Recipe by Barbara Hamilton

Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen, small
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cream together the sugar, shortening and the egg.

  • Add cooked cooled mashed carrots, flour, baking powder, salt and vanilla. Mix well.

  • Drop on greased cookie sheet and bake for 15 minutes.

  • To Make Frosting: Combine orange juice with the grated rind of one orange. Add enough confectioners' sugar to thicken. Put on cookies while hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
88 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 11.1g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 47.9mg. Full Nutrition
