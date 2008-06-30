Carrot Cookies III
This is a soft cookie my grandmother used to make, very good.
This is a soft cookie my grandmother used to make, very good.
These were very good! I decreased the amount of veg. shortening to 1/2 cup, and instead of making the glaze I added the orange juice and zest to the batter. They taste like soft, fluffy sugar cookies with a hint of orange - you couldn't taste the carrots at all, so next time I'll probably increase the amount of carrots, and orange zest. TIP: I found that 5 MEDIUM CARROTS equals about 1 cup cooked mashed carrots.Read More
Yummie, I made this for Family Day weekend. The cookie idea doesnt appeal to me [as a health fanatic]. The carrots seemed better uncooked [finely shredded], the quantity was smaller though, so I increased the carrots from 1 cup mashed carrot to 1 1/5 cups.Read More
These were very good! I decreased the amount of veg. shortening to 1/2 cup, and instead of making the glaze I added the orange juice and zest to the batter. They taste like soft, fluffy sugar cookies with a hint of orange - you couldn't taste the carrots at all, so next time I'll probably increase the amount of carrots, and orange zest. TIP: I found that 5 MEDIUM CARROTS equals about 1 cup cooked mashed carrots.
I find this receipe only made 18 decent size cookies. I also made the mistake of adding the orange zest and juice to the cookie batter. Tasted wonderful and I didn't need the extra calories of using the icing sugar on top.
These were great! I used the suggestion of 5 carrots to make 1 cup of mashed carrots, but found that that was still a little much. Maybe 4 next time. Also, the icing needed WAY more than 1/3 cup of powdered sugar. I would start off with that and add in about 1/2 tbsp of OJ at a time. The consistency is very important - or else you end up with a gorgeous mess all over your cookie sheets. You should also wait until they are cool to ice - just so it does not go cascading down the sides of each cookie. The end result was a soft, cakey cookie with a slightly sweet flavor and a wonderful tart icing to really bring it together. YUMMY!
When I saw no reviews, I had to give one! I haven't tried these yet, but I am 99% sure these are the same cookies MY grandma used to make. She would use carrot baby food. So many recipes call for cinnamon or other spices. These just do NOT need that. They come out like a nice soft buttermilk sugar cookie, and are a very pretty orange. Delicious! My grandma used to place one pecan in the center of each. Thanks so much for the recipe as I'm not sure I can find my grandma's!
I totally changed the recipe, but I am rating this on the combination of the flavors. I added the orange juice and zest into the cookie itself instead of making icing and it was fantastic! I would recommend putting the carrots through a processor and pureeing until they are smooth before putting them into the cookie, because if you happen to have a few clumps, they make the cookie taste a little doughy even if it is fully cooked. Love the taste of the carrots and orange together. Only changed the recipe to make a healthy cookie intstead of a regular one. Great recipe.
I was pleasantly surprised with this recipe. There is NO carrot taste. My bf thought they were a great shortbread-like cookie, but softer and tastier. I agree. I added the zest to the batter (oops) but it worked well. --We did decide to do more than just glaze. I made these into thumbprint cookies, with a small dab of various jellies I had on hand. WOW, that kicked them up a notch! :) The recipe as written is good, but if you want to experiment a little, make an indent and add a dab of jelly. YUM!
These weren't quite what I was expecting but they were very good. I have a very picky eater so I am always tried to disguise vegetables whenever possible. I followed the recipe and thought the orange glaze was a must. Next time though I think will add the orange straight to batter and cut out the confectioners sugar. I thought the zing from the orange was a necessary component.
These are delicious not too sweet, soft cookie. the icing is what makes them good. I wait until they are cool to ice
Very good tasting cookie- it has a great shape and bakes well. My kids ate it and asked for more even though it was a "carrot cookie"!.
These turned out yummy! I used carrots dug from our garden, and with no shortening in the house, substituted 1/4 cup canola oil and 1/2 cup butter. For the icing, I started with the 1/3 cup powdered sugar and added ONE Tablespoon of orange juice, then added more sugar until it was thicker. Even then I had to put only a few drops at a time to keep the icing from flowing off the sides. My parents and siblings all praised these cookies! Try them!
YUMMMM. I made these with whole wheat flour, butter, and brown sugar. I also used carrot puree. Then I added chocolate chips. De--lish!
Yummie, I made this for Family Day weekend. The cookie idea doesnt appeal to me [as a health fanatic]. The carrots seemed better uncooked [finely shredded], the quantity was smaller though, so I increased the carrots from 1 cup mashed carrot to 1 1/5 cups.
I had to make some substitutions that probably lessened the quality of my batch, but my 2 toddlers LOVED them *Queue angelic music* and so I gotta come back and give 5 stars.
i used splenda instead of white sugar and 1/2 of a lime zest and juice....delish!
These are the cookies my mother made over 50 yrs. ago when I was a child. The only addition from her recipe is 1/2 teas. of lemon extract. Really good!
Pretty much the same recipe my mom used to make when we were growing up, but we called them "carrot cookies with orange icing." Delicious. They were always a big hit around the holidays, and they're great to make when you have little helpers.
To dry
Absolutely delicious
much easier than other carrot cookies!
I stuck to the recipe. The first tray is just out of the oven. I spilt the squeezed orange juice on the bench so i popped 5 cookies in the juice to soak up the juice then put them on the tray and sprinkled with castor sugar. Then I i sprikled the rest with castor sugar and then sprinkled with Juice. Very nice. I think I would like a more intense orange flavour, but will see how they taste when cold.
Great taste and texture. Frosting is very good too. Reminds me of my grandmother's carrot cookies.
Followed recipe as written. Cookies were bland and not cooked through. I don't think any tweeking will improve them.
Soft and delicious! I was looking for a recipe like my mom's. Hers were a bit chewier than these, but these are still wonderful. I made a triple batch because I was making them for work. I didn't have enough orange peel for the icing, so I added a little orange extract to the cookie batter to make up the difference in flavor. They kind of taste like glazed cake donuts with a hint of citrus. Yummy!
Light and moist cookies. I put extra sugar in the icing.
To dry
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections