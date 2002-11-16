Belgian Iron Cookies

These have been in the family forever. They last forever - they mellow like fine wine. You must have a special iron to bake them over a gas burner. It's like two hinged plates and it usually has a pretty pattern that is pressed into the cookies as they bake one by one.
My Belgian mother used to make something similar. She used an electric waffle iron with extra small squares. It was imported from Belgium and Dad had to rewire a plug in the kitchen to use it. The special iron runs at a higher wattage - Mom says it makes a difference. Maybe you can find an extra small grid waffle iron at a kitchen gadget shop.
I tried this with a pizelle iron, but it didn't work out well because the dough is so thick. I couldn't get the insides of the cookies cooked without burning the outsides. I guess the gas burner method is the only good way.
My Belgian family mother-in-law made this cookie and called them galettes with the emphasis on ga'lettes. This year I ordered an electric iron from Palmer Mfg. and made my first batch. I cut the recipe in half and used 1 oz vanilla, 1 oz rum extract and 1 oz whiskey and 2 lbs dark brown sugar. Very Good.
11/06/2001
Here's my faimily's (Pierson) version. I use the giant mixer in my church's kitchen and make at least 3 batches every Christmas. I use clean 2 or 5 gallon buckets with lids and store them in the garage (it's definitely cold in there.) until I have time to make them. We rarely get any - I give them all away. I also used the antique version for many years, but now am quite happy with the electic version (Palmer Mfg.). It cooks two at a time and both sides at once! Gullets - makes 13 dozen 2 lbs. Butter 4 lbs. Brown sugar 1 dz. Eggs ½ C. Rum 5 lbs. Flour
These cookies were crispy with a delicious, rich, buttery flavor--very quick and easy to make. I scaled the recipe down to 10 servings and increased the vanilla extract to 1/4 tsp instead of 1/8. I used dark rum, because I didn't have any whiskey in the house. Then I whipped up the ingredients in the food processor, and there was no need to refrigerate the dough. After following the rest of the directions in the recipe, I baked the cookies to perfection in a waffle cone griddle. They tasted very similar to the authentic Belgium Buttery Waffle Cookies that my co-worker brought back to the office from her trip abroad. This recipe is definitely a keeper and I will be making them regularly.
