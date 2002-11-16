Belgian Iron Cookies

These have been in the family forever. They last forever - they mellow like fine wine. You must have a special iron to bake them over a gas burner. It's like two hinged plates and it usually has a pretty pattern that is pressed into the cookies as they bake one by one.

By Linda Housner

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream butter and brown sugar. Add eggs, vanilla, salt, and liquor (if desired). Blend in.

  • Now it gets to be fun. You have to work in all five pounds of flour little by little by hand. It will work in but it takes a while. You'll wind up with a BIG mixing bowl of dough.

  • Refrigerate dough overnight.

  • Have plenty of people to help with the cooking. Lightly grease and heat the empty cookie iron over a gas burner. Start with a tablespoon and a half of dough rolled into a little "cigar" shape and vary amount to fit the size of your cookie iron. It takes from one to one and a half minutes to cook each cookie - it's a trial and error process at first till you get a handle on the temperature of the gas burner and the heat retaining capabilities of your iron. A properly cooked cookie will be golden and after cooled, crisp.

  • This a family holiday tradition for us and we spend a whole day cooking cookies with lots of testing to make sure they're as good as last year's. The cast iron cookie irons work best, but I have seen people make them with the aluminum pizelle "irons". Ask for a krumkokie (croom cockie) iron at a gourmet cooking shop. We put them in tins and store till next Christmas, eating last year's cookies.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
249 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 39.6g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 53.5mg; sodium 100.2mg. Full Nutrition
