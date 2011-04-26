Tea Time Tasties
I make these for special parties and on the holidays. Everyone really enjoys them. They are one of my families favorites also.
Simply awesome - these definitely taste just like miniature pies! They look adorable and once you pop one in your mouth you'll be hooked. These are so easy to make. I did cut back on the nuts a bit (you can use walnuts or pecans) and still had too much filling but other than that I didn't change a thing. I used a miniature muffin tin to bake these and I did get more than 24 - but the more the better with these little gems!
I followed the recipe as writen and it is tasteless.
I made these for the Eid (celebration at the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan) and they were very popular. I used 2 cups of chopped walnuts, and I still had some lot left over - I think 1-1/2 cups might be enough. I also added some cinnamon to the filling.
Thank you, Jane! My Aunt always makes these for holidays and special occaisions and has always been reluctant to share her recipe. When she has shared, the tassies are always suspiciously a disaster..... Anyhow, yours taste just as wonderful and they turned out great. I did use pecans instead of walnuts, but imagine they'd be fabulous either way. Can I trade in my Aunt Jean for an Aunt Jane?
My family has been making these delectable tidbits for over 50 years. The only difference is that we use pecans instead of walnuts. I suppose you could use any nut. They freeze beautifully so you can make them ahead of time and bring them out when you want them. Always a hit at any event!
This recipe had appeared in one of my holiday baking magazines quite a few years ago. I’m so glad I saw it on this website and was reminded of these delicious little treasures. I’ve made this recipe for parties and showers, and everyone enjoys them. This recipe does make more filling than is needed however.
Great, very simple but wonderful recipe. However, I agree with some of the other reviewers, this makes WAY too much filling or just not enough dough. I stuffed these cups full and still had plenty left over.
These were fun to make (really easy) and were a big hit at work. Anyone who loves pecan pie will find these irresistible...and the bite-size mini-pies make it easy to manage. A keeper, for sure.
When I make these, I use medium sized muffin cups and press only half way up the sides - then filling seems to be just the right amount Made these for years using both walnuts and / or pecans. And Macleod 26 - ever think Jane might be Aunt Jean giving us the real recipe but fools you by not giving the entire recipe. I have a friend that always leaves out one ingredient - not a key ingredient but one that will make a bit of a difference I enjoy this site so much - but really get miffed by folks that rate a recipe as a 4 or a 5 but then go on to say HOWEVER.......... I added or I changed.... It is no longer the same recipe and therefore should not be rated as such. They are rating their own "recipe" Enjoy creating no matter what recipe you use. Economics plays a big part in what I create. I assist young women with families to develop some life skills. We find a recipe and then develop it to use ingredients that are both affordable and healthy. Adjusting spices and flavourings to individual preferences is a must. Nothing is more satisfying for them than to create something from scratch rather than purchase pre-packaged. And the kids can help. Saves money, creates some bonding time and is much healthier. No more fast food, purchased cookies or snack bars. They didn't realize how fulfilling this would make them feel. And gained confidence in their abilities
have been making these for yrs., but call them Tea Cakes & always make with pecans. One change I have made is add 1 TB. or so of raspberry preserve/jam, adds a great flavor. I see why so many say the filling is too much, my recipe only calls for 3/4 c. nuts, I would say this recipe calls for too many nuts. the other recipe is a perfect amount of filling for 24 mini size cups. these always seem to be a favorite for everybody.
This are so good you can't stop eating them! I make mine with pecans, I don't like pecan pie but I love these!
This was a quick and easy recipe using items I always have on the shelf. I used pecans in mine since I love pecan pie. I had some pecan bits I put into the mix and put I pecan half on top. They turned out great!
The filling for these pies is wonderful--just the right amount of sweetness without overdoing it. However, the crust is a bit bland, so I would recommend either making a graham cracker crust or adding sugar to the original. Very good overall.
Great recipe! I use it at Christmas and other special times. I always make them with pecans. Also, there is a wood kitchen tool that makes the pressing and shaping in the small cupcake tins easier. You just dip it in a little flour and press the ball of dough and voila! Already for the filling!
Fantastic, quick and easy to make. My mom didn't believe I made them from scratch!!!!
These were even better than I anticipated. The recipe was perfect, thank you!
These are so easy to make and so good. Like little miniature pies. I used walnuts, but next time will use pecans. I made these again this time using pecans, both ways are delicious.
These are great! I used 2 cups of chopped pecans and it was more than enough. Also, I used regular-sized muffin tins and called them Pecan Tarts. Excellent!
This is a great recipe. I have been making it for years. The recipe I use is called Pecan Tassies but it is identical to this one except that Pecans are used instead of walnuts. I found it in an old Better Homes and Gardens Cookbook (one of my mum's) about 30+ years ago. Always a "HIT" at pot lucks.
they were delicious! tasty little morsels, they tasted as they were full of honey, and I loved the pastry recipe, made with cream cheese! I'm going to try and have a go with a jam filling as well... I confess I had a normal sized muffin pan, and so I had them bigger than the recipe recommended, but I'm happy about it anyway.
This is a great recipe and one that all love! Another option is to use pecans rather then walnuts!! Even better!! You can't eat just one!!
I just made these an hour ago. They are simply amazing and taste like heaven melting in your mouth. The crunch of the pecans and brown sugar made a wonderful balance of harmony. They only took me 45 minutes to make, and I'm only a thirteen year old. I would recommend this recipe to anyone. It makes a great holiday dessert for friends and family. However, I ended up with a lot of leftover filling. I would put in less nuts next time, so you d on' tend up overfilling it.
I didn't realize that the recipe called for a 3 oz package of cream cheese (only comes in 8 oz near me) or that it requires a mini-muffin tin. That should be in specific instructions somewhere. So I ended up doubling the recipe, which meant that it took nearly twice as long to bake. They were okay, but not exactly a hit at my holiday party. I don't think anyone knew what they were, and tea time tasties sounds like some delicate cookie that old ladies eat with tea, not mini pies which is essentially what these were. Again, not terrible, just probably won't make again.
These are an all time favorite in my family. As a final touch, once cooled, sprinkle some confectioner's sugar over them. Delicious!
Just like my Mom’s - these are the best
