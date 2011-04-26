Tea Time Tasties

When I make these, I use medium sized muffin cups and press only half way up the sides - then filling seems to be just the right amount Made these for years using both walnuts and / or pecans. And Macleod 26 - ever think Jane might be Aunt Jean giving us the real recipe but fools you by not giving the entire recipe. I have a friend that always leaves out one ingredient - not a key ingredient but one that will make a bit of a difference I enjoy this site so much - but really get miffed by folks that rate a recipe as a 4 or a 5 but then go on to say HOWEVER.......... I added or I changed.... It is no longer the same recipe and therefore should not be rated as such. They are rating their own "recipe" Enjoy creating no matter what recipe you use. Economics plays a big part in what I create. I assist young women with families to develop some life skills. We find a recipe and then develop it to use ingredients that are both affordable and healthy. Adjusting spices and flavourings to individual preferences is a must. Nothing is more satisfying for them than to create something from scratch rather than purchase pre-packaged. And the kids can help. Saves money, creates some bonding time and is much healthier. No more fast food, purchased cookies or snack bars. They didn't realize how fulfilling this would make them feel. And gained confidence in their abilities