Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse Brownies
Brownies topped with chocolate mousse and whipped cream. The height of decadence! Garnish with chocolate covered espresso beans if available.
Brownies topped with chocolate mousse and whipped cream. The height of decadence! Garnish with chocolate covered espresso beans if available.
A beautiful dessert that people will think you slaved over (but you didn't). Rich and chocolate-y enough to satisfy even the most demanding chocolate lover.Read More
This is a great recipe, except that the predominant taste is of bitter, not sweet, chocolate. Everyone enjoyed eating it, but they all mentioned that it might be better next time with a little more sugar:)Read More
A beautiful dessert that people will think you slaved over (but you didn't). Rich and chocolate-y enough to satisfy even the most demanding chocolate lover.
This was so good. We practically ate the whole pan in one setting.
This is a great recipe, except that the predominant taste is of bitter, not sweet, chocolate. Everyone enjoyed eating it, but they all mentioned that it might be better next time with a little more sugar:)
This recipe is amazing! My discriminating husband absolutely loved it. I did add about 1/4 cup of sugar to the chocolate and coffee portion of the mousse recipe, just to sweeten it up a bit, although it probably would not have been necessary. Impressive and delicious!
This is a wonderful base recipe! I love how it uses the coffee to give the chocolate a fuller rich flavor. (I often do that is my chocolate dishes even if the recipe does not call for it! ) For those of you that prefer a sweeter mousse try using the chocolate cream pudding recipe from this site and whip it together with homemade whipped cream (add a little cooled coffee to the cream when you whip it for a richer flavor).
The brownies are exactly right for me as I am partial to very dark chocolate. The only problem I had was with the cooking time. Mine took a lot longer than the stated time-- 28 minutes!
super rich and sinfully good
I don't know what I did to this recipe but the chocolate seized up on me, the mousse was flat as a pancake, and I couldn't even finish it.
Did I miss something in the recipe?It said to put the mousse on top of the cooked brownie and then top with cream. The picture shows the melted chocolate (mousse) in between the brownie with cooked brownie on top. I don’t see how it could look like this if followed the directions
“ Spread chocolate mousse evenly over the top of the cooled brownie in the pan.”
They are so wonderful. Not too sweet. The only thing I would change is double the recipe for the brownie base because it was too thin for my liking
My granddaughters, 8 & 10, used this as their first complex recipe with multiple steps. It turned out to be delicious though the mousse could have been firmer. They were very happy to present this to their parents.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections