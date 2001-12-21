Bittersweet Chocolate Mousse Brownies

4.2
13 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 4
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Brownies topped with chocolate mousse and whipped cream. The height of decadence! Garnish with chocolate covered espresso beans if available.

Recipe by Rosina

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
9
Yield:
6 - 9 brownies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line an 8 inch pan with aluminum foil. Make sure to extend the foil beyond the two opposite ends of the pan. This will help in lifting brownies out of pan. Lightly butter bottom and sides of foil-lined pan.

    Advertisement

  • Cut butter into pieces and melt in a saucepan over low heat. Remove pan from heat, add 1 ounce of unsweetened chocolate. Let stand 1 minute, then stir until smooth. Let cool for 10 minutes.

  • Whisk in 1/2 cup white sugar, 1 egg (make sure egg is at room temperature), and then vanilla. Using a wooden spoon, stir in flour, baking soda and salt just until smooth. Spread dough evenly into pan.

  • Bake 10-12 minutes until toothpick inserted in center comes out with a moist crumb. Do not overbake. Cool completely on wire rack.

  • To Make Mousse: Melt 4 ounces of bittersweet chocolate with the coffee in top of a double boiler over hot water. Stir often until smooth. Whisk in 3 egg yolks, one at a time. Remove from heat.

  • In a chilled medium bowl, beat 3/4 cup heavy cream just until soft peaks form. In another medium bowl, beat 3 egg whites just until soft peaks begin to form. Stir 1/4 of these beaten egg whites into the chocolate/coffee mixture, then carefully fold in the rest

  • Gently fold in the whipped cream. Spread chocolate mousse evenly over the top of the cooled brownie in the pan.

  • To Make Topping: In a chilled medium sized bowl, beat 1/3 cup heavy cream and 1 tablespoon confectioners' sugar until soft peaks form. Remove brownie from baking pan by grasping the overhanging foil. Cut into squares and transfer to serving dish. Place some whipped cream on top of each brownie and top with a chocolate espresso bean. Store in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 5.2g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 26.4g; cholesterol 142.8mg; sodium 94.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022