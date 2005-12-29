Oatmeal Lace Cookies
My mom used to make these - they were our favorites! They are very crisp, and tend to shatter when you bite into them. Watch them carefully while baking since they do tend to burn quickly.
These cookies are great! I was a little worried about them sticking so I used parchment paper on my cookie sheets and it worked wonderfully. **I was also low on light corn syrup so I substituted maple pancake syrup, it was delicious!* for a fun holiday treat I put two of them together with a chocolate filling, everyone loves them.Read More
These were completely stuck on the pan!! I even sprayed it with cooking spray. I had to chisel them off the pan and they broke off in little pieces and were dripping with oil. They tasted ok, but were VERY greasy. The cookies WOULD NOT release from the last pan I pulled out of the oven. I ended up pouring water over them and washing them off the pan!! I made them again, but used a silicone baking mat and they easily peeled off and looked great. I don't know how you could make these without a mat.Read More
This recipe was exactly what I was looking for. I added some vanilla, about 1/2 tsp. I would probably add more next time. Also, drizzling some melted chocolate on the top makes 'em look as fancy. However, no need to space 4" apart! I spaced them 1-2 inches apart with no problem.
we substituted honey for corn syrup & they came out delicious!
Delicious dipped in chocolate!!! For all of those who say they stick to the pan...I line my pan with tin foil, and they peel right off. I also make little bowls and put whipped cream and fruit in them. As soon as they come out of the oven, before removing from the foil, I shape the cookie into a bowl shape using my oven mitt, and a small dish. Hint: tear the foil into individual pieces before putting the cookie batter on the pan, so they are easier to shape.
I found that letting these cool on the cookie sheet for about 2 minutes made getting them off a lot easier.
We thought these were a great cookie. Make sure you bake the cookie until the edges are brown by that time the bottom of the cookie is crisp. Once cooled on the pan for about a minute you can actually pick the cookie off the pan- the first batch was a little too light and I needed the spatula. YUMMY Cookie! I did sub honey for the corn syrup.
The best lace cookie I've ever had!! I up'd the servings to 36 and sandwiched them with chocolate. Make sure they are well baked of they will stick. If done right, they practically slide off. Also, I used a 1/2 tsp. cookie scoop leveled and these to me were the perfect size. I aslo spread them a bit with the back of a spoon to get them nice and thin. Do not bake these on a very humid day. They will not crisp up well due to moisture in the air. If it's muggy, make a red velvet or chocolate cake instead and save this for a dry day.
this recipe was fun to make. i did sub maple syrup for the light corn syrup (as a reviewer suggested) and cooked them a bit longer until they were a warm amber color. used leftover fondue chocolate and coconut flakes and made numerous variations (plain, chocolate spread on top with coconut, sandwiched with chocolate with or without coconut) for my friend's going away party.
PLEASE READ: This is a nice tasting recipe, but I am quite certain that the 1/4 teaspoon measure for putting the batter on the cookie sheet is a typo. The batter will spread 2-3 times the size while baking, with that in mind, I would suggest a 1 teaspoon measure for a decent size cookie in the end. Also, I had best results using parchment paper and then removing the paper with the cookies from the pan once cooked, cool completely before removing cookie from paper. Happy baking!
I LOVE this resipe--I am a big fan of oatmeal, so that helps! You do have to watch them carefully while baking--however, I like mine a little more done around the edges so I cook them a minute longer or so. Also, I threw in a couple handfuls of milk chocolate chips and some flaked coconut--Yummy!!!!! I'm making another batch right now!
I love these cookies!!! They are really easy to make. They came out great. Next time I am going to try dipping them in melted chocolate.
These hold up well for spreading chocolate to make thin sandwich cookies, but the flavor was unspectacular. I suspect it's because there's no salt in the recipe. Will try these again with 1/2 tsp salt. They certainly spread neatly and looked beautiful. I cooked them on a Silpat. This recipe needs a little work.
These were great but watch these cookies like a hawk!!!! That will get too brown really quick!!! I also slowed my oven down to 350 since 375 was too high for my oven. I used one of the other reviewers ideas and used maple syrup instead of corn starch and added 1/4 tsp cinnamon. All I can say are are delicious!!!!! Thank for posting!!!
This recipe just did not work for me. The cookies stuck to the cookie sheet which I sprayed with "Pam". The texture did not seem right. I double checked the ingredients. The taste was very bland.
These were exactly the cookies my husband remembered from his childhood. Definitely cook them on tin foil and as the instructions say, LET SET before peeling off the foil. If you do that, these cookies are a cinch to make and really tasty!
Not a bad recipe at all! I think for my liking, just using white granulated sugar didn't give the same deep flavour that my grandmother's used to have. Next time i am going to try reducing the corn syrup to 1 1/2 tbst and using half white sugar, and half brown sugar. I accidentally used my 2/3 measuring cup for the dry ingredients, but they still turned out. Great recipe! It's mistake friendly!
I make these a lot...very good! I usually drizzle some melted chocolate (and maybe white chocolate too) on top.
I was looking all over for these cookies. I found a picture of a cookie that looked like these, and THEY were called Florentine cookies. I'm so glad I found these!! I had something like this w/ a friend & have been wanting them again since! ;-)
I made according to the recipe and they were ok. I then added almond extract and I liked them a little better.
I have come to allrecipes for many years and have loved many recipes, but I have never written a review. This one deserved 10 stars. Phenomenal!
Do not make these cookies Here it is the day before Xmas and what a waste of time and money. Stuck to the pans and now I have no cookies and my pans are ruined, also wasted money on buying the extra stuff. If I could I would have given these no stars at all
Came out horribly when I tried it :-(
I LOVED the taste of these cookies but couldn't get them off the pan. I tried coking them more and less time, using more and less dough per cookie, waiting different amounts of time after taking them out to the oven, to no avail. They tasted wonderful but they were so messed up when I got them off the cookie sheet that I couldn't take them to Christmas Dinner like I had planned... I ended up making chocolate chip cookies to take instead.
Very good. Just like a recipe I ate years ago. (Make a sandwich out of two cookies with icing). I tried using dry parchment paper for the first batch and they stuck. After that I used the bare cookie sheet and a thin spatula to get them off the sheet. Timing is important when getting them off the sheet. After a couple trys you get the hang of it.
Excellent base recipe! I have an addiction to warm spices and find any excuse to add them, so I did add 1 tsp molasses to the creamed mixture substituted half of the granulated sugar with brown sugar. I also added some cinnamon, ground ginger and ground clove to the dry ingredients. Mine only took 8 minutes to bake on parchment paper and I used a cookie scoop with 6 cookies per sheet. Great chewy texture! Both of my boys loved them and me too!
This recipe is really good but my cookies came out very delicate and thin. It broke easily so what I did was stuck 2 cookies together with some melted semi chocolate in the middle to create a cookie "sandwich" and it solved the problem. The next time I make it I will be careful not to spread the batter out too thin. Overall great cookie!
I made these for my husband who use to get them as a child from his mom. I had to find the exact recipe and here it was! For Christmas Eve, I made them to specification; however, I did add a little cinnamon and sugar McCormick sprinkle and they were delicious! I baked them for 4 minutes as I have a gas stove and anymore and it would have burned. They were wonderful and my husband was so happy with me :-)
So... The holes are a little large, but they turned out good. I used parchment paper because it's a caramel based cookie, it's going to stick to the pan if you don't use a cover for the pan.
These were the best cookies I ever made! My German mother in law asked me to find them at a bakery. I did better and made them myself! She said they were the best she ever had.... I didn't even get a chance to take a picture of them..... Kids ate them up too!
Ok, my first try i used a pampered chef stone. did not work at all on that. they never got crisp. Second time, I used a regular cookie sheet, ungreased as they said, and about half of them I was able to remove with a spatula. They were crispy and delicious, but it was a huge mess. I would be willing to give it a second try, just to test it again.
Cookies are delicious! I suggest using parchment paper. I made them three times. The first time I used parchment paper they came out perfect. the second time I didn’t use parchment paper the bottoms browned extremely fast. The third time I put parchment paper on half of the pan. The cookies on the parchment paper didn’t brown and the cookies not on parchment paper were overcooked.
They were completely stuck to the pan--I tried baking the second batch a bit longer than the first to see if that would help, cooling them cookies completely before trying to scrape them off the parchment, cooling them only slightly, and everything in between. The bits I managed to scrape off had okay flavor, but ultimately not worth the trouble or the amount of parchment I probably consumed on accident.
this is a nice little recipe. i doubled it but i think next time i will triple it.
These cookies were GREASY! True they were delicious, and easy to play with recipe wise, and yes they did spread and look lacey... but anyone who starts making this cookie and sees two sticks of butter is bound to go OMG! And you can see it when the 'dough' is made... the butter oil pools around the container after the uncooked dough sits for a min or two. Its gross... I put some cookies on a paper plate to harden off parchment paper and they left grease stains on the paper plates. PLEASE... my husband is on bloodpressure meds. If you're over the age of 25 and not in optimum health don't eat these. Two sticks of butter is just too much.
Wow I finally found recipe and its a Keeper! Lovely cookies. I tend to make these as often as I can.. I also used honey instead oif corn syrup. I like the flavour better.
These cookies did stick horribly. When I sprayed the Pam w/flour spray they did not stick. They taste good, but I do wonder if the amount of vanilla that is called for is a misprint. There was a very strong taste of vanilla extract using that much vanilla in the recipe.
Didn't care too much for these.
these cookies are great! I found they stuck less on my dark cookie sheet than the light colored one, and the longer they are in the oven the easier they come off as well, and they taste better. Also, if you leave them to cool on the pan longer than a minute they are impossible to get off, but if you pop them back in the oven for 30 seconds or so, they release again. Enjoy!
Cookies are great, but use a teaspoon not a table spoon of vanilla extract, and almond is even better. At 1/4 tsp per cookie you get 80+ not two dozen. I use silicone rubber sheets, two advantages, no sticking and you can losd up sheet 2 while sheet 1 is baking
Epic baking fail. Followed the recipe... even checked back to make sure. I was worried about the cream as it seems to me it would make them hard, and it did. They didn't spread at all, didn't brown at all, and were too hard to eat.
Excellent! Have already made twice and they were a big hit with everyone. I did use brown sugar instead of white. And I learned something... I had to bake in two batches due to the way they spread out. Batter starts to solidify while sitting til the second batch. I put it in the microwave for 10 seconds to melt the butter a little. The 2nd batch was then as beautiful as the first. (Didn't realize this the first time and 2nd batch was not as lacy.)
Great! I have been looking for years for a lace oatmeal and this is the closest. I may try to adjust a bit but tastes great!
I added chocolate chips. They were delicious. I was requested to make more the next day.
I generally decrease the amount of sugar in every cookie recipe I try just to be on the safe side, but for this recipe, I would definitely recommend going with the full sugar amount. I baked mine on a silpat so there was no issue with sticking. They were a bit greasy coming out of the oven, but once cooled, the greasiness went away (thank goodness!). Baking mine in a few batches, I find that I like these a bit more brown (around 9 minutes in my 375-degree oven), which adds more flavor and crispness. Very good recipe, definitely worth a try! Be sure to leave plenty of room between scoops of dough or they will blend together for sure.
An absolutely FABULOUS cookie!!!! I read previous comments ... always use parchment paper for cookies and every cookie will turn out perfect!!!
This cookie has an excellent taste, but next time, i WILL grease the cookie sheet. They were almost impossible to get off the cookie sheet, when it was ungreased.
These are the best oatmeal lace recipe ever tried,
I made these on the fly b/c I didn't have any eggs on hand. I really like this recipe, super easy and quite tasty results!! I didn't have corn syrup, or maple syrup, so I used extra virgin olive oil, and it worked just fine. Instead of cream, I used vanilla soymilk b/c that's all I had! The batter was kind of dry, so I added a little more olive oil. They cookies didn't flatten out as much as in the photos, BUT they still tasted uber delicious. I also added cinnamon, ginger, and coconut flakes. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
These are delicious but not practical in some cases. Use parchment paper when baking to avoid a sticky mess. Also, do not stack them on top of each other once they have cooled. You will have a glob of cookies stuck together. Use your parchment paper to keep them separated.
I added about 1/4 of a cup of chopped macadamia nuts to the mix and it was so yummy :)
These turned out easier than I expected to make. I did sub honey for the corn syrup, and I was more generous than 1/4 teaspoon when putting the dough on the pan. Some helpful hints: USE PARCHMENT PAPER; please, it will make your life easier. Let the edges get good and brown before you pull them from the oven; this type of cookie needs to brown more than a typical cookie. Finally, if you do everything else I’ve mentioned, the cookies should turn out fine, BUT you have to let them cool completely... like totally 100%... to get the right texture. We ate someway too soon, and they were delightful, but chewy. Some we let cool more, and they were far less chewy, but the ones we let cool completely had that nice snap that you want from a lace cookie. Hope this helps!
I loved it. After seeing how small 1/4 tsp worth of cookies were I exchanged it for a heaping 1/2 tsp. I also baked them on baking paper and they peeled off easily. I am officially addicted.
These did not turn out at all. Did not like the flavour of these cookies.
REALLY wanted this recipe to work out so i could surprise hubby at christmas. taste was actually pretty good but they just never "set". i even left them out hoping a little air to dry out would help and it didn't.
