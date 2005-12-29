Oatmeal Lace Cookies

These turned out easier than I expected to make. I did sub honey for the corn syrup, and I was more generous than 1/4 teaspoon when putting the dough on the pan. Some helpful hints: USE PARCHMENT PAPER; please, it will make your life easier. Let the edges get good and brown before you pull them from the oven; this type of cookie needs to brown more than a typical cookie. Finally, if you do everything else I’ve mentioned, the cookies should turn out fine, BUT you have to let them cool completely... like totally 100%... to get the right texture. We ate someway too soon, and they were delightful, but chewy. Some we let cool more, and they were far less chewy, but the ones we let cool completely had that nice snap that you want from a lace cookie. Hope this helps!