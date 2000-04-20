Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies

To make bar cookies out of this recipe, press dough onto bottom of ungreased 13 X 9 inch baking pan. Bake 30-35 minutes.

Recipe by Rosina

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Beat together margarine and sugars until creamy. Add eggs, milk and vanilla; beat well. Add combined flour, baking soda and salt; mix well. Stir in oats, chocolate chips and nuts; mix well.

  • Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 9-10 minutes. Cool for 1 minute on cookie sheet; remove to wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 30.2g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 28.7mg; sodium 133.8mg. Full Nutrition
