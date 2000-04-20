Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies
To make bar cookies out of this recipe, press dough onto bottom of ungreased 13 X 9 inch baking pan. Bake 30-35 minutes.
They were pretty good! The insides are like cake and the outside is crisp. Don't use this recipe if you are looking for chewy cookies. I recommend adding a little (1/2 tsp. to 1 tsp.) cinnamon also for more flavor. I agree that they were pretty pale -- don't leave them in the oven longer b/c you think they need more color b/c they'll burn! The cinnamon adds a little color also....I bet nutmeg would work well too. I would make them again. They're very fast and relatively easy.Read More
We had several problems with this recipe and eventually threw out the first two batches. By adding a half cup of flour, we were able to save the third batch. We added cinnamon to give a little twist and hide the additional flour needed to keep the dough together. The cookies were very thin and flat, quick to burn on the edges and not cook in the middle. They stuck to the pan and the taste was lack-luster. I will not recommend this to someone I considered a friend.Read More
This recipe was the best Oatmeal Chocolate Chip recipe that I've ever found, although I did use 2 teaspoons of pure vanilla extract and I left out the walnuts. I dropped the dough in very small balls and wound up with many more than anticipated.
Very tasty cookies. Flavor may be too rich for some, but not me! We sometimes substitute apple sauce for the butter to reduce the fat content. Cookies w/the apple sauce are chewier and more moist. Excellent recipe! Thanks for sharing.
I noticed so many different changes were made to this recipe with varying results. I decided to stick to the original recipe and see for myself. As it turned out i had no nuts, nor did i have milk so i omitted them. (I don't understand why milk would be listed anyway as it would thin the dough too much) Also i was using a dark baking sheet so i lowered the temperature to 350F and baked for ten minutes. They did not go flat as others mentioned, they were crisp and golden on the outside and moist and chewy on the inside. My whole house smells wonderful too! This is a keeper!
Yum! I made these as bar cookies, and they were delicious! They tasted very similar to traditional chocolate chip bar cookies, but the oats gave them a nice, chunky consistency. This recipe is a keeper!
I made the bar version & This is the all-time best cookie recipe EVER! I never have walnuts, so I sub with coconut, but they are SO GOOD! I love you, Rosina!
I too had to add more flour to the recipe. I used 2 2/3 c. First batch I made didn't look done and were flat. But when I added the extra flour they turned out fine. Nothing spectacular, just fine.
Recipe was very good, but then again I am a sucker for oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. I didn't add walnuts to mine, though. Like everyone said, they do look very pale when you take them out, but they get darker while cooling. And I only cooked mine for 9 minutes and they were great.
Soft, but with lots of chewy texture from the oatmeal. I made mine larger than the recipe directed and I think that may contribute to their being nice and thick and tender. I love oatmeal cookies with chocolate covered raisins so I used them instead of the chocolate chips and nuts. Just a darned good, reliable, cookie jar oatmeal cookie, one to keep in your recipe box to return to over and over again.
The cookies tasted great but they looked pale even after 10 mns in the oven. I tried to leave a batch a little longer but I ended by having burned bottom cookies.
Delish. I sprinkled in a wee bit more flour and let the dough chill after the first batch came out a little flat.
Cookies turned out great. Some of you complained that the cookies were pale or were flat. Try substituting butter flavored crisco instead of butter. It will give the cookie a browner look and because it melts at a higher temp the cookie won't spread out and flatten.
I followed the recipe pretty much with the exception of using half Crisco and half butter. I also added a half a teaspoon of baking powder. AMAZING cookies. I baked at 350 for 12 minutes. YUMMY!
easy to make and were the absolute best cookies I have ever eaten.
Needed way more flour and the taste was awful. I threw away the first batch and the dough to look for a better recipe. The cookies melted in the oven, turning flat with burnt edges. I was expecting cookies, not burnt tortillas with chocolate chunks. :(
I loved this recipe my kids will not stay out of these cookies, i wanted to give them to friends and they were gone to fast. I did add half milk chocolate chips and half butterscotch chips and added coconuts and walnuts so good try it and so they wouldnt go hard i add a slice a bread to my storage of the cookies it keeps them soft.
I thought this recipe was great. I would cook it a couple minutes longer. The whole family loved them. My first time cooking from scratch. Thanks.
I liked the texture of these (thin, crispy edges, slightly chewy centre); but they seemed to lack something in flavour as a few other reviewers noted as well. I can't put my finger on it..maybe needs more vanilla...regardless, next time I will try another recipe.
excellent recipe
I made these cookies and they turned out great!! my whole family loved them, also took some to work and they where a big hit!! Im going to be making them again today, seems to be a Sunday ritual! :-) Thanks for a great recipe!!!!!!!!
The cookies taste OK. I used whole wheat flour and added cocoa powder to make them chocolate chocolate chip cookies. They cooked in 10 minutes but did not go flat. Not sure why.
My family and I love these cookies. We can't eat enough of them. Based on the reviews I read and personal preferences I changed the recipe a tiny bit: I doubled the vanilla to equal 2 teaspoons and for the flour I used 1/2 whole wheat and 1/2 white. Delicious! Thanks for a great recipe.
I put mine into a 13x9 pan and made bars. They are thick and delicious! I may try putting them in a jelly roll pan the next time to make them thinner.
Not fool proof. Mine went paper thin and burnt. Second batch I added flour and reduced the heat and they came out fine.
I made these into bars. They were good, but seemed to be missing something. Don't know what, but I wouldn't call them great. I probably won't be making these again.
I followed the recipe exactly and I have to tell you this cookie was exceptional. I do not think I have ever tasted a more delightful oatmeal chocolate chip cookie. MMMmmmmmmm! This recipe was spot on, don't change ANYTHING and you will end up with THE PERFECT COOKIE!
Yum! I made a few substitutions and additions. 1 jar zucchini apple cinnamon baby food (large jar presidents choice organic) and 4 heaping tbsp organic applesauce (these two pureed measured 1cup) in place of butter. i also coarsely chopped a can of chickpeas and added in at the end with the chocolate chips and chopped nuts (I pulsed the nuts and chickpeas together in my food processor until they were a crumbly texture. I also added 1tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp vanilla. I had no brown sugar so I used 3/4 cup sugar cane sugar in place of both the white and brown sugar-they turned out plenty sweet enough. I also added 3tbsp of milled flax at the end. Because of the addition of chickpeas there was enough to make two trays. I only had to cook them for 25min. My kids (and my husband) loved them!! This is a healthy and protein packed version! They are however a bit cakey from the addition of a fruit and veg puree. Enjoy
This is actually the second time we have made this amazing recipe. It's like the childhood recipe I made in 4-H that was misplaced years ago. The first time, we followed the recipe exactly as written, and they were divine. This time, I realized I was out of all-purpose flour, so I used whole wheat flour instead. They turned out PERFECTLY! We couldn't tell the difference, and it made them a little bit healthier too! My kids were actually eating the batter right from the bowl, and the texture of the cookies turned out exactly the way we like them!
wow delisious, turned out nice... made with a 3/4 cup margine and only 1 egg so made it a little thicker enough to roll in balls before baking. also added a 5g package of vanilla back
Best Bar Cookie that I have made. I added a little orange flavoring to it and wow...awesome with milk chocolate chips and some walnuts. I will make these again, nice and crispy with a beautiful color...and moist inside. They Rock!
These were pretty good, I definitely recommend making small cookies (because bigger ones tend to burn on the bottom and stay uncooked in the center)and lowering the baking temp to 350 degrees. They tasted kind of eggy, but my boyfriend liked them a lot. I wasn't crazy about them, and I probably won't make them again.
Easy to make, hard to mess up. I added a bunch of stuff to mine. Craisens, coconut, butterscotch, mixed nuts, etc. total was still 3 cups of add-ins. They came out great - kind of like a trail mix cookie!
I'm at high altitude (5,000ft.), so I baked them for the 9 minutes listed and the second batch was 10. They looked a bit brown, not to pale. Keep the spoon heaping when you put them on the pan, the smaller scoops I used were flatter. I also used half butter and half butter Crisco. I added a little bit of flour (just heaped the measured amount) but it still seemed sticky, so I added a touch more. I also added a sprinkle of nutmeg and a little more than a sprinkle of cinnamon. I split the batch in half in the end and added the chocolate chips to one and raisins to the other. Good taste. Might use this one again, might try another.
very very good
I give this 3 stars because the batter was runny and the first batch (made exactly as listed) all ran together on the cookie sheet as they baked. The remaining batter, I added about 1/2 cup flour to and they baked up much better.
Great cookies! My husband and son love them. As one of the other reviewers suggested I added a little cinnamon and nutmeg - just a little, but it was a great addition.
Did NOT like this recipe at all! Too much butter not enough flour. They turned out like flat crispy pancakes. I added 1/2 a cup of flour to try to fix them. It somewhat worked but they were pale in color. Totally disappointed :(
These cookies are great.
Awesome!! Definatly a new favorite
This recipe was like another similar lactation cookie recipe I have made. I only modified it by using less, much less, chocolate chips. Not by choice but that's what I had available. I love these because they aren't super sweet. Andit makes a ton of cookies that lasts us days.
Delicious! My husband said these are the best cookies I ever made. I added 1/4 tsp cinnamon and 1/8 tsp nutmeg. I also used milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet.
these were great! nicely chewy and not hard. baked out thin with chewy air pockets. i used dark chocolate chips for a less sweet taste
I made the bar cookie version. They turned out crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Super yummy. The only variation I made to the recipe was using pecans instead of walnuts. Will make these again! <3
I've made this recipe twice now, both having very different results. The first time I used half butter and half crisco as some of the other reviews had mentioned.The cookies turned out cake like inside with the outside crispy (which is the way I LOVE them :)) This last time I made the recipe, it was according to the directions (only because I forgot that I originally did the substitution)and my cookies turned out very flat and crispy. So, depending on your tastes, this recipe can be modified to accomodate everyone's preferences.
I thought they were too sweet & too flat.
Disappointed at this recipe. First 2 batches came out flat as a pancake and slightly burnt. I baked them less time than called for. Had to add more flour to make them come out decently.
I have made this twice since I found the recipe! I would not change a thing!! BUT I will tell you it makes a ton of cookies definitely more than 30, just a side note :)
excellent- lots of compliments. added more chocolate and less nuts, turned out great. tried the bar version- also good, needed to cook longer than suggested. recommended!
i substituted 1/2 c applesauce for 1/2 c butter, cut back the sugar by about 1/3 c, cut chocolate chips to 1.25 c. it definitely tasted healthy (boo) but since i eat them semi-frozen, i can't really tell. edit: i also tried 1/2 c applesauce for 1/2 c butter, only 1/3 c sugar, 1 c chocolate chips, and 1 c wheat flour. they come out the same shape they go into the oven. they taste more like pancakes, but i kind of like that.
Very yummy! Chewy and hearty. I made the bars and used 1/2 C butter and 1/2 C shortening because that was all I had. My kids don't like nuts so I spread the chopped nuts on the top of 1/2 of the pan of bars and gently press them in. Thanks Rosina!
Really good.
My family really enjoyed these cookies. I did add a dash of cinnamon as other reviewers have suggested and was careful to not over bake. The cookies didn't turn out the prettiest but I loved the chewy texture.
These were tasteless for me.
I make these all the time subtracting 1/2 cup white sugar... healthier and actually taste better that way.
the dough tasted divine, the end product was flat, crispy and a waste of products. too much butter, adding flour just made them more bland and a bit less flat.
The cookies were made for a number of working men and women and got great comments for them. Will probably do again. I also got about 40 cookies with the 30 cookie recipe.
Very good, made exactly as written. Made into bars, couldn't have been easier!
This recipe was not to my liking.
I used special dark chocolate chips which worked out perfectly for us. Everyone enjoyed them.
This is a GREAT base recipe. As it is, it's the quintessential oatmeal chocolate chip cookie. They bake up beautifully. No crunch here. Just a chewy cake-like consistency with loads of chocolate! With the dough base, the options for changing it up are limitless. Next time, I'll probably go for coconut, white chocolate, macadamia nuts and cranberry with pumpkin pie spice. Or maybe Pecan and toffee bits??? Either way, I'm sure they'll bake up as beautifully. Quick note...I used silicone baking mats and they baked for 11 minutes. Perfecctly brown all around:)
These were amazing! switched chocolate chips for raisins, but im sure both would be good.
Good as is.
I chose to make these as cookie bars. I stuck to the recipe except I added more chocolate chips and 2 TBSP of half n' half because I had it on hand. I cooked them for about 40 minutes and they came out perfect. The flavor and consistency were excellent. The batter was softer than traditional cookie dough but I found that made it easier on me to stir in all the oatmeal and chips! KEEPER.
Easy and Delicious! I made the BARS option and followed recipe EXACTLY as written. I used REAL butter, pressed the dough into an ungreased 9x13 pan and baked for 35 min. at 375. They were perfect, thick bars chock full of nuts and chocolate. Three of us practically ate half a pan in a day! I already shared it with friends and relatives and plan to use it a lot!! Be sure to use quick cooking oatmeal NOT instant, maybe that is why some people had problems.
Just made these for my son's camp. I followed the advice and added extra vanilla and some cinnamon and raisins too. Very moist. I also cut down on the sugar a little bit. These came out great...baked them as bar cookies.
Giving a 4 star only because I know the vanilla that I forgot to add, would make them even better. Without the vanilla they are still good!! I just had one fresh from the oven, and mmmm mmmmm good!! My fiance will be the real judge when he comes over though. He asked for oatmeal chocolate chip specifically.
Simple, delicious!
So good!! I messed up and did wet and dry ingredients separate but they turned out amazing!
These may be my new favorite cookie. No one can get enough of them.
I have made these quite a few times and always got rave reviews.
Awesome!!!! I am in a kitchen reno,, and I made this reciepe in a convection toaster oven ,, amazing!!!
The cookies had good flavor but could have used some more cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla but the biggest issue which made them awful entirely, was the thinness of them. I came up with two solutions that will make them eatable. Refrigerate the dough for about an hour covered in wrap, then, after baking, cool for about half an hour to an hour rather than 1 minute so they don't fall out through the middle when you scoop them off your pan. In addition, you certainly do want to grease your pan even for non-stick, because the cookies become so thin and fragile. Don't even touch them when they are warm or you'll loose the middle.
Very good recipe! I used slightly more brown sugar and slightly less white, and substituted half of the chocolate chips for dried blueberries. I also added some flax that I had kicking around, and baked at 360 for 11 minutes or so. The batter is also delicious - I think I'll make it without the eggs and scoop some uncooked batter into vanilla ice cream for a simple dessert.
Very good recipe, this was the first time i made these cookies. I had to add more flour because the batter was too wet and i also lowered the oven down to 350, i burned my first batch at 375. Overall with the minor changes that i made they turned out great!
My cookies stuck to the pan, if you make these defintitely grease your pans, they burned around the edges and were raw in the middle, I could tell before baking the dough needed more flour, telling myself to stick to the recipe was a waste next time I will try my favorite chocolate chip recipe adding oatmeal to that
I made these cookies following every detail and not adding anything or changing the measurements and they turned out great! the only thing I did differently is that I did not add any nuts. They perfect, crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. I would definatley make these again.
These cookies are wonderful! Followed the directions exactly except added a little more chocolate than required and they turned out great. I will definitely use this recipe again!
This was a good, basic recipe. I'll be honest, I miss my old one that was written on a slip of paper, and I negelected to properly tuck away. I didn't find them to go flat as others have mentioned, they just weren't anything to write home about.
Tried this recipe and I really liked it! I did change a few things because when I made recipe as is, the cookies came out flat and a bit too salty. The second time I added more flour- 2 and a half cups- and less salt. I also put the recipe in the fridge for awhile before cooking. Then my cookies came out amazing! My brother ate them all in two days!
made as written. Made it as bars. These are the best I have ever had.
Loved this recipe... I did take out the nuts and added semi sweet and milk chocolate morsels. My family loves them! It makes a ton of cookies and it lasts days with our family of 6!!
These cookies are GREAT! My whole family LOVES them! The where perfectly chewy and delicious!
I made this recipe exactly as it appears, and the cookies were just fine. They were crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside, with plenty of chocolate chips and nuts. They certainly were popular at a gathering I toted them to - I think three tiny crumbs were left!
Made it for work and everyone loved the bars. Added the cinnamon and I only have almond milk. Super chewy and sweet!
SO! I did not have chocolate chips or walnuts, much to my surprise, when I threw together all of the ingredients besides. But it all worked out! nyahaha. I put in two bananas, about 1 1/2 cups of salted cashews, and about a half cup of butterscotch chips. They were a hit! ;) I had one of my friends say she normally does not like oatmeal cookies, but she had three of these, haha. Oh, and they were giant, too, so I had to bake them for about 15 minutes. (I'm being told right now, too, that they were "super delicious," haha.)
These are really good cookies! They turned out wonderful.. you really do have to let them cool longer than 1 minute though. And When you take them out they almost look undone but once they cool they are perfect! I did add come cinnamon like some people suggested. Worth a try, these made it to my recipe box!
I baked 4 cookies and put the rest of the dough in the freezer so I could have cookies for the grandkids at a moment's notice. These cookies did not turn out flat at all as some other reviewers suggested. Mine were crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. I baked them for 9 minutes. I would definitely make these again. ***They also bake up quite nicely after the dough has been frozen.
Flat. Flat. Flat. I followed this recipe exactly and my first dozen cookies came out super flat, pale, and would not hold their shape. I added another cup of flour to the remaining cookie dough and they rose a bit higher and held their shape. But they were pretty bland. I won't be making this recipe again :/
Awesome cookies! I used dark brn sugar and "sugar in the raw".
I tried this recipe but with some changes. First I used half butter and half crisco and used dark brown sugar instead. I also used a combo of milk choc, semi-sweet choc, and white choc chips, craisins, and chopped pecans for add-ins. They were the rave!
I left out the nuts but otherwise stuck to the recipe. There were great, exactly what I was looking for. Next time I'm trying the bar cookies.
I followed the recipe exactly. These cookies are very good. I will be making them again!
Made these cookies today for the first time and loved them!!!
Followed recipe but for omitting milk (saw no need), adding 1/2 tsp baking powder & substituting pecans for walnuts - cookies were perfect. Baking time & temp was spot on. Love the amount of nuts & chocolate chips called for. Will definitely make again.
I try to cut back on my sugar so made some minor changes. I used splenda baking sugar instead of gradulated sugar and only added one cup of chocolate chips & used dark chocolate instead and added one cup of raisons. I also added 2 spoons of vanilla & cooked on 350 for 10 minutes. These cookies were amazing.
They were good, but not the greatest. I would try again on a lower heat setting in the oven.
I pretty much kept to the recipe except for added cinnamon. The dough was very sticky to work with so the second batch I refrigerated and the end result was lovely moist chewy cookies! Thanks for sharing!
Delicious recipe just as it is!!
