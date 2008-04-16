Cocoa Oatmeal Cookies

Delicious oatmeal cookies with cocoa.

By Christine

Recipe Summary

Servings:
48
Yield:
3 - 4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat butter or margarine and sugars until creamy. Add eggs and vanilla; beat well. Add combined flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt; mix well. Stir in oats and raisins, mix well.

  • Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake 10 to 12 minutes, until cookies are almost set. Do not overbake. Cool 1 minute on cookies sheets, then move to wire racks. Cool - store tightly covered.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 15.7g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 82.7mg. Full Nutrition
