Cocoa Oatmeal Cookies
Delicious oatmeal cookies with cocoa.
While I did make a couple of changes, I'm sure that as is, these cookies are wonderful. First, I changed the recipe to make 24 cookies. Then I added about 2 T of softened/melted peanut butter as the last ingredient while omitting the raisins. I thought the batter was to die for, but then I tried a cookie. It was fluffy and moist on the inside. Perfect in my book! They remind me of my childhood fav- no bake cookies. So I guess these are Bake, No-bake cookies.Read More
I put in chocolate chips - which it definitely needed. Also, I made this with whole wheat flour. Overall, the greatest appeal of this recipe was that I had all the ingredients already. Pretty tastey, but not a 5-star dessert :-) Thanks for the easy cookie recipe!Read More
Wow I love the cookies. They are better when you make them atleast a inch wide, because they are bigger. They don't cook as much and are doughier!
Delicious! I went with the chocolate chips. My husband said "the bites with lots lof chocolate chips are the best." I thought they were great because they left me delighted with the cookie I had, not needing more, but I wouldn't have complained if I had to eat more. They're fantastic!
This cookie is AMAZING!!! I LOVED THEM!!! They are so incredibly EASY to make!!! I would definently give it a 5!!! They make for a great "party" cookie.
These are really good. I found they only needed to bake for 8 1/2 minutes to get the perfect texture. I omitted the raisins and added 2 bars of chopped white chocolate (Swiss and German) ;) ). They are so good this way. Pretty easy to make too, even though I had to wear my 23-pound baby on my back in the baby backpack the whole time I made these. ;)
These cookies are pretty good, but slightly tasteless (it might be because i didnt use the cocoa??) I would recommend using CINAMIN, it gives them true taste and dont add cocoa if you're adding cinamin!! *it'll be a clash*
I was looking for something to make with my 3 year old twin girls. I went through the cupboard to see what I had to work with and stumbled upon this receipe. I only had 1 c of fast cooking oats and used 2 cups of coconut. My husband and children enjoyed them. I did have to cook them for 14 min's with the adjustments I made as 12 min's made them more cakelike.
I thought these cookies were by far the best I have personally ever made! I make pretty ok cookies - but I added choc chips in these and they came out in perfect circles, and stayed moist for 3 days! Very chewy and flavorful. Although I only had 1 1/2 c left of oatmeal, they came out perfect!!
We love these! I used 1 c demerera sugar instead of the white and brown, used wheat pastry flour, and subbed choc chips for the raisins. The oats give them a great texture - the chocolate makes them fabulous.
I added about 1 cup of chopped almonds, about 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon, dried blueberries, dried cherries, and raisins to make about 1 cup (instead of just raisins), and substituted half of the butter with applesauce. Baked for about 13-14 minutes, the cookies came out slightly cakey, moist, hearty, and DELICIOUS!
Easy recipe, and a good base to change up the added items. Batter was easy to mix and came together nicley. I opted out on the raisins and added chopped dried cranberries and some white chocolate chips! Took 11 and 1/2 minutes in my oven. Smell amazing. Quite a chewy cookie, good dunkers. Taste like a cooked haystack. Yummy!!! Added to my recipe box and will make again!
So moist, and the taste is awesome too! I used a little more cocoa than necessary (oh, you bad chocoholic, you!) and it was just sweet enough. It's easy to make and keep a dry mix for this; all dry ingredients except sugar mixed together, and then a separate bag for the sugar. Then you can make it anytime!
Made these with my sister. Good and and sweet. e didn't have white sugar so I used confectionary. very good
This is a great base recipe! For those of you who are looking for a healthy alternative version, I made the following substitutions: 1.) 1 cup applesauce instead of 1 cup butter 2.) left out the white sugar 3.) 1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour instead of regular flour 4.) and I also added 1 cup of shredded zucchini to the batter along with the oats Obviously the end result is very different from what you would get with the original recipe, but it's a perfect healthy snack to send with the kids in their lunchboxes! My kids loved it and never guessed that there was zucchini in there!
added 2 T PB & 1 C chocolate chips & 1 C PB chips. Still a little blah, would add more next time.
I made these cookies with walnuts instead of raisins which made them more palatable. They remained firm when I removed them from the cookie tray which makes for a better cookie all around.
Quick, easy and tasty child-friendly recipe. Easy to follow with minimal mess/cleanup. Only modifications I made was to substitute the raisins for semi-sweet chocolate chips and to add an upside-down bittersweet chocolate hershey's kiss to the centre. (The chocolate in the centre was esthetically pleasing and added a nice surprise when you bit into them). I made the cookies slightly larger and increased the cooking time slightly to 13 minutes. Ended up nicely moist in the centre with a slight crunch to the outside. Found them a bit sweet (even the bites without chocolate), so next time I would cut back the sugar. All around a yummy cookie.
heavenly, added 4 heaping tablespoons peanut butter and didn't make any additions (no raisins, chips, etc) . wonderful recipe, smells delish baking. i baked mine at 350 for exactly 10 minutes on parchment and they are the wonderful combo between a crisp outside and lovely soft interior. the batter was quite soft (although my house is quite warm today) so i refridgerated 10 mins before and kept batter in fridge while they baked. didn't spread at all. YUM!
Surprisingly awesome! Not too sweet, oatmeal gave a great texture. Omitted the raisins. Will definitely make again!
I'm a 30 year old guy and very new to baking, in fact these are the first cookies I've ever made from scratch as an adult. They're awesome. I halved the recipe and made a few additions; a 1/4 cup mini-chocolate chips and a heaping 1/4 cup of Reese's peanut butter chips. Because of these cookies my girlfriend (and her friends at work) regard me as perhaps one of the best boyfriends ever.
Excellent cookies, I added coconut!
These are fabulous! I just made these but with a few changes. To make them healthier, I omitted the butter and added applesauce. Also, instead of cranberries I added a cup of a combination of mini chocolate morsels, cranberries, and walnuts. They turned out great! Thanks for the recipe :)
Nice cookie - not too sweet...just right.
Great, just perfect! We added the 2T of peanut butter...YUMMY!
Nice chewy oatmeal cookie. Did as directed but added whole wheat flour and no one noticed the difference. Did make a lot.
very very good! great texture and flavor...i sprinkled with a light dust of cinnamon after they cooled...yum!
Really delicious cookies. I tripled the batch and froze 2/3's of it. Also I added walnuts and used Dark Cocoa. The cookies came out better when I made them bigger. Just soft enough. This is a keeper recipe. YUM!
These were the best cookies ever! I used 1/2 C craisins + 1/2C walnuts + 3/4C bitter sweet choc chips. Oh my Heaven! Dee-Lish!
I have made these twice now and absolutely love them. They are soft, but also have some texture from the oatmeal. Perfect combination. I skip the raisins (only because I don't like raisins). This recipe has a place in my recipe book!
Absolutely amazing! My 3 children ate these more than our normal chocolate chip cookies!!
Loved this cookie. The only change I made was to leave out the raisins. I plan to make then again and reduce the soda or salt. They did have a bit of a salty aftertaste but not enough to keep me from eating them....
I just made these and I really like them. I didn't have any raisins and I was worried that they weren't going to be sweet enough, but I actually like the fact that they are not overwhelmingly sweet. Just perfect! I also cooked them a little longer because I made them big and I like them crunchy better!
Easy, fast and great cookies!
Yummy! Hubby had a cookie craving and was about to dash off to the store to buy some when I suggested making some at home instead. We had all the ingredients on hand for this recipe, though we decided to forgo the raisins. I might try doubling the cocoa powder next time and/or adding chocolate chips. Delicious! Thanks for the recipe.
Yummy,filling,enough for 2 dozen large cookies : ) I left out the raisins.
These were very good. I love coconut, so used (only) two cups quick oats and added one cup sweetened coconut that I had on hand. Also substituted chocolate chips for the raisins. These two additions made the cookie much sweeter that it would have been, but that's how I like 'em. Sort of like a chocolate haystack, but because of the oats, you can pretend these are good for you.
Deliciousness. In a box. Especially with mini chocolate chips.
One of my favorite cookie recipes.
easy to make and so yummy. I used chocolate chips instead of raisins.
These were great! I didn't change a thing. Cooked them for about 11 minutes...perfect. Thank you!
I added dried cranberries and regular oatmeal, since i did not have the ingredients and they came out really good. Unique flavor for sure.
This reminds me of a brownie with raisins. these cookies are very good.
added a bit more cocoa, only because I LOVE it. Great tasting and super quick and easy to make! Thanks!
These turned out great! I made a few substitutions to make them healthier. I replaced the butter with applesauce, reduced the sugar by half, and used whole wheat flour.
These were so good! Easy! My 11 yr old baked them herself! I like that it's still an oatmeal cookie n the cocoa isn't over powering just a subtle touch. If you like more cocoa it wouldn't hurt to add more. But I love it as written without raisins. Choco chips would be great in this :)
Very nice twist on a classic! Loved them!
Made these cookies tonight, I used craisins (cherry flavor) for the raisins they turned out vert good but somewhat dry. Next time I'll add the chololate chips and see what that will do.
I made these cookies for our youth bake sale and they are amazing! I added cranberries instead of raisins because I thought they would go better with the season and everyone just raved. When you're looking for something out of the ordinary this is it!
These cookies weren't bad, but they just weren't good. I made these at the same time I made Beth's Spicy Oatmeal Cookies (the recipes are nearly identical) and the Spicy ones were much tastier. I will keep trying to find a richer chocolate oatmeal cookie.
Really good! I subbed 1/2 cup peanut butter chips and 1/2 cup chocolate chips for the raisins, as the folks I'm making these for aren't fans of raisins in cookies. I might try adding a bit more cocoa powder next time, but still these are very good. If you overbake, they will dry out a bit - 12 minutes was perfect for heaping tablespoonfuls of dough.
These turned out great! I am not a fan of raisins so I replaced them with chopped walnuts. I did another batch with the walnuts and white chocolate chips. Everyone loved them. Thanks for the recipe. My husband will insist that i make these again.
These cookies are great! I'd suggest, pouring boiling water over your raisins and letting them sit for a few before using in any recipe. This way they don't absorb all the moisture and make it dry.
this is the best cocoa oatmeal cookies. everybody likes them. my sister especially like these cookies. i love making them. i use dark cocoa to get the dark black looking cookies coz we love our cookies like this. i also add a cup of chopped almond. thanks for the recipe!
Oh My Goodness, these are heavenly!!! i cut the recipe in half, only because i was one egg short. I didnt have any vanilla on hand either so i used 1 tbs of mint syrup, not knowing if it would turn out but it did, you dont realy taste the mint, and i increased the cocoa powder to half a cup, im a chocolate nut (hehe no pun intended) My familys new favorite THANKS!!!
Delicious cookies. I followed the directions, but used 1 cup whole wheat flour and 1/2 cup all-purpose. I also left out the raisins. They are moist and very yummy and easy to make because everything was on hand!
I have to admit we've NEVER had luck making cookies at our house so I was willing to try another recipe. This recipe was EASY to make and VERY yummy!!! Even my husband, who's not too fond of oatmeal cookies liked them -- he ate at least 5 of the first batch that came out. CHANGES I MADE TO THE RECIPE: I replaced the the raisins with 1/4 cup milk chocolate chips + 1/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips + 1/2 cup shredded coconut. If you follow the directions precisely, including the 1 min cool on the sheet then to the wire rack they come out great (even with the changes I made). Thanks for this recipe...it is definitely a KEEPER! =) I froze the leftover cookie dough and baked them this evening.....just as yummy as ever! I baked them for 1-2 minutes longer than normal since they were frozen. They came out perfect -- slight crunch on the outside and chewy on the inside!
Yumm! These are addictive and so filling! I sprinkled some white sugar on top a few of the cookies before baking for a different texture.
pretty tasty! I halved the recipe and used a bit of chocolate chips instead of raisens. turned out good. thanks!
These were good, but unfortunately not good enough to make them again... Eatable, nevertheless...
I wanted a lower cal cookie, I used this recipie but subbed Splenda baking blend for the sugar. I used both the brown & white blend. *Make sure you use conversion chart when using Splenda Baking blend* I used 3 egg whites, instead of 2 whole eggs. Turned out well. I made the cookies larger to mimic the Quaker Breakfast Cookies.
Wow. Very decadent. I used chocolat chips instead of raisins. It was fabulous.
I love cocoa and I love oatmeal, and these were a good, not-very-sweet cookie (the taste was a bit more like a biscotti, according to my husband). I'll enjoy them with coffee in the late morning or afternoon, but when I want something sweet or buttery, I won't reach for this recipe.
Mine came out bland. If I make them again I'll add chocolate chips or something to pick them up a bit.
These are delicious! I only had the large size oatmeal which was still good but next time will make sure to use the quick cooking kind that are smaller pieces. Thanks!!
They're ok, not terrible, not amazing. Just ok. I kind of expected more... maybe with some of the others' suggestions these could be improved.
Very good and really easy. My husband ate several right away!
Great recipe in general, but needs minor adjustments. As it is it's too sweet, so minus the 100g of sugar extra, should be ok. It's a little dry with so much oatmeal, 375g was enough for me. Otherwise everything else was perfect and the batter was succulent. Thanks a lot for posting it!!!!
Great, healthy-ish cookie. Really yummy! Halved the recipe to make 2 dozen and added about 1T peanut butter and chocolate chips instead of raisins to make it extra yummy!
I tried this recipe yesterday. I made 3 changes 1. No raisins 2. Added 2 heaping Tablespoons of honey nut peanut butter. 3. Used butter flavored crisco. They are great. Thanks for you recipe
Wonderful cookie! The cocoa was just light enough without being overpowering, though I may double the cocoa next time for a richer chocolate flavor. The only thing I didn't use were raisins, substituted walnuts instead. Thanks for such a yummy cookie!
Quick and easy, yes, but very bland. They are not sweet at all. I even tried sprinkling with powdered sugar after cooking to try to perk them up, but they are really pretty tasteless and not worth wasting any calories on. I don't think I will be making these again.
I added chocolate chips, but still was not for me.
I didn't care for the after taste , maybe the baking soda. also too soft, not crispy.
Perfect find i'm at home with no vehicle and all the ingredient were in the cabinet. Easy to make didn't even use enough dishes to start a dishwasher. First words out my girls mouth was we love it. That'll do there.
This is my new favorite cookie. The only thing I left out was the raisins. They are soft, awesome and got rave reviews at the office. They were super easy to make and in my oven I had to cook a little bit longer, but they were still perfect.
Perfect recipe, although I personally prefer to leave out the raisins. Also, I always refrigerate cookie dough for about an hour before dropping onto the cookie sheet and baking; it helps the butter to stiffen, and the cookies don't go flat. I have not tried this recipe without refrigerating the dough first.
These were fantastic, because they're easy to make and it's very easy to eat one at a time. They're pretty filling, and the calorie count isn't too obscene. What I did was I split the batter into two after adding the dry ingredients, and only added the cocoa to one half....the other half I added about 1/3 c of crunchy peanut butter and a little cinnamon, and they turned out terrific! Amazing. I added some chocolate chips to the chocolate ones, and they were very chocolately. A little powdered sugar on top and they were good to go! I also needed to add a little bit more oats to both, for a heavier consistency. So overall this is an outstanding recipe to add on to and play with.
Delicious! They taste even better the day after you bake them.
good recipe thank you. of course i always double the cocoa ;)
not sweet enough!
These are very good as is! I didn't have raisins so I added the chocolate chips. They didn't seem to flatten too much while baking so I helped that along by gently pressing them down with a damp fork. 8 minutes seemed to be the perfect time for baking with my oven. They are slightly crisp on the outside but still soft on the inside. Very easy and tasty!
My kids loved these wonderful cookies! It also cured the chocolate craving that I had! They are very easy and very quick.
Made these with mint M&M's mixed in... YUMMY! Also was out of butter, so used butter flavored shortening in it's place with a spash of water.
They tasted really very good, not amazing, but tasty. The recipe says to make each cookie 1 tablespoon, but I did that and the cookies came out tiny. They were way smaller than the picture. On my second batch I did 2 tablespoons of dough and it came out much better.
THis recipe was easy enough my 13 year old daughter had a wonderful time making them. They were a hit at her end of the year school party. The kids liked them better than the original no-bake oatmeal cookies.
Excellent cookies, I just made them. Easy to make, simple ingredients and SO yummy, perfectly moist and don't overly spread out on the sheet. I will make these again soon because I know they won't last the weekend!
Baking these right now, and boy howdy . . . are they delish! Just a mite salty, tho'. Next time will try them with a smidge more than 1/4 tsp. salt. Only change I made to the recipe was to add some finely chopped walnuts. Thanks for the recipe. This one's a keeper!
I added cinnamon and thought they were quite good. Adding another mix-in might make them outstanding, like dried blueberries or cherries or chocolate chips or peanut butter chips or something.
I just made these cookies...they are AMAZING!!! They aren't too sweet and they are very satisfying. I made them without the raisins, because I didn't have any. I had a lot of dough left to freeze for another day as well.
Added 4 tbs peanut butter instead of the raisins and used 1/2C cocoa powder. Batter was a little dry (small eggs?), so I added 2tbs Crisco (good for a softer cookie). Portioned for 30 cookies, came out great! Not to sweet, brownie-like texture. Next time I'll add some shredded coconut. The brand of cocoa powder will make a big difference in chocolate intensity. I like Ghirardelli for that extra chocolate kick...
Kind of bland, maybe some cinnamon would spice it up. Thought it would be a nice chewy cookie, but it was mostly just pasty. Too cocoa-y for me!
I made these with my kids and they were fabulous!!! I couldn't stop eating them. I used 1 cup chocolate chips instead of raisins as we are big chocolate fans and raisins not so much. I also used quick oats instead of rolled. I did make the cookies a little larger and left the cooking temp and time the same to compensate for the quick oats. They turned out with the perfect feel and texture outside and the perfect gooey-ness inside
I liked these a lot. I was thinking about making no-bake cookies when I came across this recipe. I pretty much followed the recipe as written, except for leaving out the raisins and adding some chopped pecans. I don't really care for raisins with chocolate and I love nuts. I baked for 12 minutes and they were perfectly chewy and moist, just the way we like our cookies. Next time, I think I'll try adding chocolate chips.
Good cookies - I liked the different taste of the cocoa in them.
These are sooooo good. I made them several times exactly as the recipe calls for, then randomly added chocolate chips one run through. No matter what you do to them, these are delicious, and so simple. A nice twist to my favorite, the oatmeal raisin cookie, and perfect when you're looking for something chocolatey but not overpowering. I, and the people I work with, and my family, thank you!
I tried this recipe last night and did not care for it. It was way too much cocoa and didnt taste like oatmeal cookies. Guess I will stick with regular oatmeal cookies...sorry
I made these today after getting a major craving for some chocolate. These are the best chocolate cookies, period. Not too sweet, not too bland - just right. I followed the recipe exactly except for I added 1/2 tsp cinnamon, nixed the raisins and only added 1 1/2 cups of oats. I yielded just over 4 dozen addictive and chewy cookies. I will make these again!!
I traded the raisins for chocolate chips and added cranberries. Amazing recipe! Thank you!
