Cocoa Oatmeal Cookies

I have to admit we've NEVER had luck making cookies at our house so I was willing to try another recipe. This recipe was EASY to make and VERY yummy!!! Even my husband, who's not too fond of oatmeal cookies liked them -- he ate at least 5 of the first batch that came out. CHANGES I MADE TO THE RECIPE: I replaced the the raisins with 1/4 cup milk chocolate chips + 1/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips + 1/2 cup shredded coconut. If you follow the directions precisely, including the 1 min cool on the sheet then to the wire rack they come out great (even with the changes I made). Thanks for this recipe...it is definitely a KEEPER! =) I froze the leftover cookie dough and baked them this evening.....just as yummy as ever! I baked them for 1-2 minutes longer than normal since they were frozen. They came out perfect -- slight crunch on the outside and chewy on the inside!