Campfire Stew

Hobo stew is so wonderful because there are so many different ways to make it...you really can't mess it up. A big pot of it feeds a bunch, and it's hearty and delicious. This recipe was great because it's the basics, and you can go from there. When I make Hobo stew, I literally clean my fridge adding in leftovers (like veggies, even mashed potatoes can be used as thickener, beans, and sauce (mustard, ketchup, salsa...whatever you have on hand!). I learned to make this as a Brownie girl scout at a camp-out and still make it from time to time as comfort food. You can make it in your crock-pot but be careful because depending on the noodle you use it will get soggy and turn into a thick broth if you simmer too long (still tastes good, but becomes thick). Anyways, I love this...and it is great for pot-lucks, camporees, and cold winter nights. Have fun with this awesome recipe!