Campfire Stew
One pot is used over a campfire for a quick, simple, yet delicious meal. The hungrier you are, the better it tastes!
One pot is used over a campfire for a quick, simple, yet delicious meal. The hungrier you are, the better it tastes!
I could tell just by reading the recipe that it was going to need some punching up. So the 4 stars are based on my additions. I browned the meat with a half an onion chopped and added garlic powder. I used Italian seasoned diced tomatoes and substituted beef consumme for the water. It still needs more seasoning. And next time I make it I will use salad macaroni; the elbow mac "grew" substantially and was just too big compared to the size of the veggies. All in all it's a good recipe to adapt to your own taste.Read More
Definitely needed more liquid and some spicing up, but it's a good basic recipe that you can tweak and make your own.Read More
I could tell just by reading the recipe that it was going to need some punching up. So the 4 stars are based on my additions. I browned the meat with a half an onion chopped and added garlic powder. I used Italian seasoned diced tomatoes and substituted beef consumme for the water. It still needs more seasoning. And next time I make it I will use salad macaroni; the elbow mac "grew" substantially and was just too big compared to the size of the veggies. All in all it's a good recipe to adapt to your own taste.
I was looking for a 'one dish' meal with a side and bread that I could make for the homeless shelter we serve. It was also wonderful that you suggested sides and that I could get a recipe for 144 people. I am now a lifetime fan of Allrecipes. You have made my job so much easier. In order to stay in budget, I can just look for dishes that contain the meat that is on sale that week.
Hobo stew is so wonderful because there are so many different ways to make it...you really can't mess it up. A big pot of it feeds a bunch, and it's hearty and delicious. This recipe was great because it's the basics, and you can go from there. When I make Hobo stew, I literally clean my fridge adding in leftovers (like veggies, even mashed potatoes can be used as thickener, beans, and sauce (mustard, ketchup, salsa...whatever you have on hand!). I learned to make this as a Brownie girl scout at a camp-out and still make it from time to time as comfort food. You can make it in your crock-pot but be careful because depending on the noodle you use it will get soggy and turn into a thick broth if you simmer too long (still tastes good, but becomes thick). Anyways, I love this...and it is great for pot-lucks, camporees, and cold winter nights. Have fun with this awesome recipe!
Our family LOVES hobo stew, but to add to the heartiness and flavor I use 3 cans (10 3/4 oz) condensed minestrone soup undiluted, 2 cans ranch style beans undrained and a can of diced tomatoes and green chilies undrained. I don't bother adding mixed vegetables or the macaroni. I just brown about a pound and half of hamburger and a diced medium onion and throw it all in the crockpot on low for about 6 hours. So good and easy and really great with cornbread.
I CUT DOWN ON ONE CAN OF MIXED VEGIES AND TO 2 CUPS MAC. COOKED THE MAC SEPARATELY,(CAUSE I DON'T LIKE THE STARCHY TASTE),WHILE THE REST I LET SIT TOGETHER, THEN MIXED TOGETHER. ALL ON THE STOVE. EVERYBODY LOVED IT. WE DID THIS IN THE CORP AND WHILE I WAS SCOUTMASTER, BOTH PLACES EVERYBODY LOVED IT.
I changed the recipe when camping. Bring 3 things for HoBo Stew. 1lb Ground beef, 1 can Minnestrone Soup, 1 can rotel. Through it all together, best camping food.
I have made hobo stew before and loved it. when I learned to make it we would call it poor mans stew. it is a quick and economical meal. but still very filling. I would add a few more spices like italian seasoning.
Definitely needed more liquid and some spicing up, but it's a good basic recipe that you can tweak and make your own.
Pretty good. I don't think I would make it at home, but for camping it was pretty tasty. I would definitely add more flavorful veggies and some spices.
Our Boy Scout troop made this on a day when we did not have a lot of time to prepare dinner. It was quick and easy, and the boys loved it. We added a chopped onion (browned with the meat), small can of tomato sauce, and some Montreal-style seasoning. It's on our favorites list!
I thought this hobo stew was tasteless it was plain and i added a ox cube and some garlic and fresh carrots, corn, peas and it seemed to add way more flavour and texture to this dull recipe....SORRY
I like other reviewers added my own variation of "extras" to this base recipe. It is a good start, but a VERY easy dish to learn to add your own style. I subed tomato juice for the water, added chili ready diced tomatoes and more garlic and seasoning to my family's taste. Enjoy!! A fall night meal with a good bread!! Delish!!! :)
Good, perfect for my hobo party I threw. (I served it in tin cans with a rag wrapped around it.) Needs salt.
I made this on the stove which might have been my first mistake but it didn't come out at all like what i was expecting. There was way too much macaroni for the rest of the ingredients.
Wow, this brings back memories -- a classic from so many camping trips as a kid. We always added cubed cheese at the end. It isn't gourmet, and I'll never forget how entirely skeptical I was as a kid the first time this was on the camping menu -- but it was surprisingly good that time, and every time since. :) Maybe it's that campfire magic -- EVERYTHING cooked over a campfire tastes better, from the humble hotdog to Hobo Stew.
This is not what hobo stew is! I make it with pork and beans,onions, Brown suger, Italian sausage brats cut in small slices and chopped up bacon and maple syrup . And a little salt and pepper. Sometimes I add chili powder. To give it a kick!
This is a great recipe for a family camping trip, we just had a family reunion and made this, we hada smorgesboard of ingredients for everyone to choose from, green beans, corn, garlic, hamburger, rice, a variety of seasoning, everyone had a foil pouch and filled it with what they wanted in it and seasoned it to personal taste, we wrapped them up and cooked over our camp fire! We also boiled potatos over the fire prior, it was interactive for everyone and made for great memories.
I left off one of the cans of veggies and added a can of ranch beans like someone had suggested. I did also add a can of beef broth. I had cooked my ground beef with onion, green pepper and garlic. When I added the macaroni, I also added 1 cup of shredded frozen hash browns. This really hit the spot on a cold evening while we were camping.
Makes enough to feed 8. Very yummy
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections