Campfire Stew

One pot is used over a campfire for a quick, simple, yet delicious meal. The hungrier you are, the better it tastes!

By KATHYGT1977

prep:
10 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat a cast iron Dutch oven over a campfire, and brown the ground beef, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain off the excess grease, then pour in the mixed vegetables, tomatoes, macaroni, and water. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

  • Cover, and cook until the macaroni is tender, and the stew has reached desired thickness, about 35 minutes more.

Per Serving:
391 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 52g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 46mg; sodium 654.3mg. Full Nutrition
