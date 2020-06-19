Chocolate Chip Cookies with a Secret

This was a basic cookie recipe I converted into a secret recipe using my wildest imagination. It's since become a family favorite, as well as one friends enjoy. If you are brave enough to try these (don't worry, you won't regret it!), play the 'guess what's in these cookies?' game. Your family will surely be surprised at this great mixture of flavors! Praline paste may be substituted for chestnut paste.
All the ingredients are well worth it. I used Hazel Nut Hot Chocolate instead of regular hot chocolate for a little extra nuttiness. I love salty chocolate anything but I did reduce the amount of salt by one quarter, and next time I may even half the amount called for by the recipe. There are so many layered flavours in these cookies - don't over power them with salt!
