Mini Strawberry Tarts

These are great for family gatherings or parties. All the sweet goodness of strawberry shortcake, but convenient small and individual servings for your guests. This very impressive looking treat will have all your guests begging for the recipe.

By MS KIMMY

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
18 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 18 mins
Servings:
35
Yield:
70 mini tarts
Ingredients

35
Original recipe yields 35 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease mini muffin pans.

  • Place cream cheese and butter in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until smooth and fluffy. Gradually beat in flour, one cup at a time, until all is incorporated. Roll dough into 70 small balls, and press each into a mini muffin pan cup to form the pastry crusts.

  • Bake crusts in preheated oven until golden brown, 15 to 18 minutes. Remove from oven, and allow to cool.

  • Stir gelatin, sugar, and food coloring into the boiling water. Place over high heat; bring back to a boil. Stir together cornstarch and water to make a paste. Stir the cornstarch mixture in the boiling gelatin until dissolved. Remove from heat and allow to cool completely, about 30 minutes.

  • Spoon cooled gelatin mixture evenly into tart shells. Push a strawberry half down into each tart. If desired, top each tart with a small amount of whipped cream or whipped topping just before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
280 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 28.9g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 49mg; sodium 134.6mg. Full Nutrition
