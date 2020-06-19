Mini Strawberry Tarts

These are great for family gatherings or parties. All the sweet goodness of strawberry shortcake, but convenient small and individual servings for your guests. This very impressive looking treat will have all your guests begging for the recipe.
I may just possibly bring this dessert to all events. Really easy to make. I varied greatly from the recipe. Cut the portion in half (made about 17 2-inch cups). Substituted berry jello-flavors and added blueberries to the final toppings. I used only a stick and a half of butter, even less than what half the recipe calls for. My cups came out great! They looked beautiful and tasted like kolackys with sweet syruped fruit. To make my gelatin set better, I added about 1tsp more of cornstarch to the warm syrup when I noticed it was too runny. Popped the final product in the fridge and in about an hour, it was set.
A little time consuming, but well worth the effort. I used sugar free jello and light cream cheese to cut calories. Made these for a treat to take to work. A co-worker also made them over the weekend and substitued a little of the flour with cocoa to make the crust chocolate flavored. She said they were fantastic.
These were delicious, though I agree they are time consuming. My girls are 3 years old and 20 months old and they enjoy rolling it into balls and pressing them into the muffin tins. Half the jello would have sufficed for us, because we didn't get the tart shells thin enough. They still tasted great though, especially with the whipped topping and I agree with the description, they do taste like mini strawberry shortcakes. I used the light cream cheese, as that is what I use for everything, and they were great. I did need my teenage son to finish stirring the dough once all the flour was added because it was so thick. I tried using the electric beaters but after a while the dough liked to climb right up the beaters and stay there, very hard to remove. Doesn't change my rating though.
