Mini Strawberry Tarts

These were delicious, though I agree they are time consuming. My girls are 3 years old and 20 months old and they enjoy rolling it into balls and pressing them into the muffin tins. Half the jello would have sufficed for us, because we didn't get the tart shells thin enough. They still tasted great though, especially with the whipped topping and I agree with the description, they do taste like mini strawberry shortcakes. I used the light cream cheese, as that is what I use for everything, and they were great. I did need my teenage son to finish stirring the dough once all the flour was added because it was so thick. I tried using the electric beaters but after a while the dough liked to climb right up the beaters and stay there, very hard to remove. Doesn't change my rating though.