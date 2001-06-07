No Bake Chocolate Oat Bars

4.2
1078 Ratings
  • 5 602
  • 4 281
  • 3 129
  • 2 37
  • 1 29

I baked about 100 dozen cookies for the holidays and these were everyone's favorite!! These bars can be frozen, just thaw 10 minutes before serving.

Recipe by Traci

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
67 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
1 - 9x9 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grease a 9x9 inch square pan.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in large saucepan over medium heat. Stir in brown sugar and vanilla. Mix in the oats. Cook over low heat 2 to 3 minutes, or until ingredients are well blended. Press half of mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan. Reserve the other half for topping.

  • Meanwhile, melt chocolate chips and peanut butter in a small heavy saucepan over low heat, stirring frequently until smooth. Pour the chocolate mixture over the crust in the pan, and spread evenly with a knife or the back of a spoon.

  • Crumble the remaining oat mixture over the chocolate layer, pressing in gently. Cover, and refrigerate 2 to 3 hours or overnight. Bring to room temperature before cutting into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
142 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 12.6g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 61.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022