No Bake Chocolate Oat Bars

I had to edit this review. I'd give it no stars if it were an option. My original review of 3 stars was based on a small taste I had & the fact that these cookies *looked* good. After letting them set for a day....it's beyond me how this recipe has so many stars. After attempting to taste test a whole cookie, before serving these at a family dinner, I decided to trash the whole batch and kiss $10 worth of ingredients good bye. (I doubled the recipe.) The fat & calorie content really bothered me.....but these cookies really didn't taste that good. Chewy & VERY buttery, but with out any real flavor. Which is beyond me, given all the chocolate & peanut butter. All I tasted was butter. I did take one bar to dinner so my family could test these. The comments ranged from "no flavor" to "too much butter" to just plain "nasty". I'm all for a rich dessert every now and then, but this recipe is totally not worth the calories or the $ you'll spend on ingredients. My first review is below: Heart attack in a cookie.....These are good but I doubt I'll make them again, simply because of the outrageous fat & calorie content. When I want a cookie, I want a COOKIE, not two bites with hundreds of calories. The picture looks good....and I had decided to make these for a family get together before I took a close look at the recipe. Easy to make, but way way to rich for my taste.