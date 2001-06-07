No Bake Chocolate Oat Bars
I baked about 100 dozen cookies for the holidays and these were everyone's favorite!! These bars can be frozen, just thaw 10 minutes before serving.
What a great dessert! Took me only 15 minutes, start to finish. Very rich - a small bar goes a long way! The second time I made these, I followed some others' advice and increased the peanut butter to 3/4 cup (liked that change!), and decreased the butter to 1/2 cup. I didn't like the change to the butter - made the top too crumbly. I think next time I'll try 3/4 cup butter. Thanks for the recipe!Read More
I can't believe I'm the only one to dislike this recipe! It was bland, boring, and no one in my house would eat it. I like the idea of it, but the actual thing was disappointing. I cut back on the butter to 3/4 cup and added 1/4 milk to make up for the loss in liquid. It kept the oatmeal soft and stir-able. I guess I was expecting something more on the level of a Hello Dolly (aka 7 layer bar). I won't make it again. Also, even though it was "no bake", it still made plenty of mess on the stovetop and took 2 hours to cool down, so it wasn't any easier than oven bars.Read More
What a great dessert! Took me only 15 minutes, start to finish. Very rich - a small bar goes a long way! The second time I made these, I followed some others' advice and increased the peanut butter to 3/4 cup (liked that change!), and decreased the butter to 1/2 cup. I didn't like the change to the butter - made the top too crumbly. I think next time I'll try 3/4 cup butter. Thanks for the recipe!
I took the advice of the former reviews and used a little less butter. I think that the longer you cook them in the pot the less greasy it will appear. I substituted 1/2 a cup of ground flax seed for the oatmeal to give it a more nutty nutritious flavour and substituted the peanut butter with butterscotch chips as there is always a risk of peanut allergies when serving to the public. Personally I would have preferred the peanut butter, but to be on the safe side. . . Nice and simple!
After MANY years of baking w/chocolate and peanut butter...WHY DID IT TAKE ME SOOO LONG TO FIND THIS RECIPE?? Absolutely Awesome! I doubled it an put it in a 9 X 13" pan, also used margarine, reduced by 1/2 cup on a double batch. YUMMMMM!
Great Recipe!! Made some changes: 1C Oat Meal, 1/4C graham cracker crust, 1/4C rice crispies. Added white chocolate chips to the oat meal mix and added chopped pecans to top layer. Y*U*M*M*Y!!
Again, too much butter reduce by 1/4 cup. Also I would reserve only 1/3 for topping. Delicious though. Five stars with the changes. And I don't give out five stars too often.
This recipe was very good. I followed the recipe exactly, doubling it for a 9x13 pan, and found there was at least 1/2 cup too much butter. Once the crust was in the pan, I soaked two paper towels trying to get some of the moisture out, and drained butter out of the pan from the reserved topping. However, these bars were wonderful! My friends raved about them, and they disappeared right away.
These reminded my husband of a cookie his late mom used to make him. He was SO happy that we found a similar recipe. These are his new favorite :) In order to keep the oats from falling off, I cooked them much longer than the recipe calls for and I added a bit of milk. When the oats were nice and soft, I pressed the first half into the pan firmly, then after I added the chocolate I lightly pressed the oatmeal that goes on top into the chocolate. I had very minimal crumbling. Great quick recipe!
Excellent recipe. I made it with bittersweet chocolate and chunky peanut butter and it's absolutely delectable! Perhaps it would be better to cook the oatmeal a little longer, at least to the maximum time it says, for better results. However, now that I'm not allowed to bake, recipes like these are highly appreciated!
These were sooo tasty. And ridiculously easy to make - literally done in 10 minutes. Everybody loved them. After reading the reviews I made them with only 3/4c butter and they came out perfectly.
Instead of greasing the pan, I lined it with waxed paper. When cooled, you can lift the dessert out of the pan and cut it into bars without damaging your pan.
Very good! Actually won first prize at the Alaska State Fair in the 'Unbaked' division. I made them once as written but the second time I added salt to the oatmeal to cut some of the sweetness and add the sweet/salty combo that I like so well.
I can't believe I'm the only one to dislike this recipe! It was bland, boring, and no one in my house would eat it. I like the idea of it, but the actual thing was disappointing. I cut back on the butter to 3/4 cup and added 1/4 milk to make up for the loss in liquid. It kept the oatmeal soft and stir-able. I guess I was expecting something more on the level of a Hello Dolly (aka 7 layer bar). I won't make it again. Also, even though it was "no bake", it still made plenty of mess on the stovetop and took 2 hours to cool down, so it wasn't any easier than oven bars.
These are some of the best bars I have made and I bake a lot. I did decrease the butter to 2/3 cup, and increased the peanut butter to 3/4 cup and used a little more than a cup of chocolate chips. I used a mixture of Milk chocolate and semi-sweet chips. YUM! I used an 8x8 pan and placed 1/2 the mixture in the bottom, topped with chocolate/pb filling and then genlty crumbled the other half of the mixture over the filling. Chill for a couple hours and these are great. I may add chopped Reese's cups to the topping next time for an extra PB flavor boost!
With the very high amount of butter and peanut butter for such a small recipe I almost didn't make these. So I thought up a modification: replace the butter with the peanut butter. I did 1/2 c peanut butter plus 1/4 c butter instead of the 1 c butter. Then I omitted the peanut butter filling part entirely. Just sprinkled the chocolate chips in, then added the top layer. It was great, and eliminated 3/4 butter (1440 calories total) from the recipe. I would use this recipe as an energy bar. I also read another reviewer who did part rice crispies, so I cooked up 1 1/2 c of oats instead of 3 c (and tossed in 1 T flax seed for good measure), then added 1 1/2 c rice crispies when I turned the heat off, then proceeded as normal. It was really good. Lighter, crunchier and even fewer calories. It sets up much quicker in the freezer
Absolutely GREAT recipe - and suitable to take to a pot luck or bake sale. Thank you to the person who stopped me from using the full cup of butter. 3/4 cup was perfect. Someone mentioned 1/2... I'm certain you will have a very dry mixture if you do. (and to the person who suggested an extra spoonful of peanut butter!) Also, just for personal preference, I used half quick oats and half large flake. I like more texture to my food made with oats. They took 15 minutes to put together and about 60 minutes to set in the fridge. It was the waiting part that was the hardest!
Delicious. They kind of crumbled when eaten but it was worth a hand under them! I used gluten free oats and they were wonderful AND gluten free!
These were good & not overly sweet. Made a double, 13x9 batch for a potluck. I reduced the butter as recommended by others. Used 1 1/2c unsalted butter, 2c brown sugar, 2 tsp vanilla, 6 c quick oats, 2c choc chips, & 1 1/2c PB. I put 2/3 of the oat mixture on the bottom, only 1/3 on top. Did not crumble much at all, think the secret is to cook the oat mix longer than 2-3 min, allowing the oats to soften more & stick together. Will make again as they were a huge hit at potluck, came home with empty pan.
Great, easy, flexible recipe. Followed other reviewers' advice - for a double batch I cut the butter to 3/4 cup and cooked the oat/butter/sugar mixture for 5-10 minutes while stirring. Turned out great! I also subbed 1/2 cup oatmeal with 1/2 cup flax seed. I think these would be wonderful with some toasted coconut mixed into the oatmeal too! Thanks!
32 servings in a 9x9 pan? By my calculations, these are roughly 100 calories per bite. There's a reason this is the first generation of kids expected to have a shorter life than their parents.
These are out of this world. My husband keeps asking me to make more and more. The only complaint I have is that there's too much butter. You can see small globs of it on top where it rises to the surface because there's so much! I added extra oats the second time I made it (3.5 cups instead of 3 cups), and that seemed to help a lot. So, I recommend either decreasing the butter or increasing the oats. Additionally, if you use a 9x9 pan, your bars will be pretty thin. At least, they'll be much thinner than most of the nice-looking bars in the photos. It doesn't impact the taste at all, but it impacts the look of them. If you're giving them as gifts, I'd recommend using a smaller pan to make the bars thicker.
I doubled the recipe to use a 9x13 pan. Doubled, it called for 2 cups of butter, but reviewers said the butter was too much, so I used 1 1/2 cups. Once I got to the point of adding the oats, I did not see how the mixture was going to hold together firmly enough to get the bars out in one solid piece. So after cooking the oats a few minutes, I added Light Corn Syrup to the mixture. I didn't measure it, I just kept adding until it appeared to "stick" together better. I'd guess it was 1 to 2 tablespoons. I used 3/4 of the mixture on the bottom layer, and crumbled the rest over the top of the chocolate. I pressed the top layer down a bit. Popped it in the fridge for about 30 minutes while we ate dinner. Immediately cut them and removed from pan. I had no trouble at all with the bottom being crumbly, it held together nicely, so I think the Corn Syrup really helped with the problem that others had. Easy to make, and very tasty...addicting!
turned out terrible,followed recipe exactly
I changed it like others, but mine was even more different. I doubled the recipe, and cut the butter to 1 stick, then added non-fat plain yogurt for a little protein and moisture. The taste of the batter was amazing. The yogurt gives it a soft texture and nice taste, not greasy at all. It's a rich batter, but not heavy. Nice stuff!
Make sure you let these chill for at least 3 hours - I was impatient and ate one early, it didn't taste anywhere as good as when it was chilled properly.
This is an incredible, awesome recipe! It is so simple and quick to make, but the taste is wonderful! I cut back the amount of butter to 3/4 cup after some of the reviewers complained of extra greasy bars. This worked great...they weren't greasy at all, but still held together nicely. I also added the vanilla after I removed the pan from the heat, so it wouldn't lose it's taste. Other than that, I made these as written, and everyone loved them! Thanks so much for sharing the recipe...I'll definitely be making these again!
My husband loved these. They taste basically like a fancy no bake cookie, much prettier than those piles. Drizzled the top with melted chips for even nicer presentation. Next time i'll line the pan with saran wrap to make cutting them and getting them out of the pan easier.
These are pretty good.. I made only two layers.. finished fast...
Excellent! as others I cut back butter to 3/4 c. I also doubled up the peanut butter/ chocolate mix. They were very rich but oh so good. I would make again as they were simple and quick and very yummy
This is a fantastic recipe without modifications! I've made a double batch twice in the past month, and both times they have disappeared very quickly. In some other no-bake oatmeal bars I've tried, the oats seem too hard, almost painful to chew; not so with this recipe, when prepared as instructed. The oats cook just enough to take the edge off but not get mushy. I simply doubled all the ingredients and used a jelly roll pan lined with that stuff that's parchment paper on one side and foil on the other, foil side down. After letting them sit in the fridge overnight, I pulled the whole slab out of the pan using the liner and let them sit for about 10 minutes to soften slightly. Then I used a pizza cutter to cut them into bars. Storing them in the fridge is a must, IMO; they get a little too soft and the butter starts to "leak" out of them at room temperature. I layered mine with waxed paper in a square plastic container and they kept quite well in the refrigerator. They make a nice snack and even a nice power breakfast treat if you're in a hurry. I will make these again and again; they would probably make great holiday gifts.
I’ve made these about a dozen times now. I follow the recipe exactly and they come out great! They are a top 3 favourite in our house.
I can't believe this recipe has a 4 1/2 star rating. It's terrible. Way too greasy and bland too. I was looking for a recipe similar to this that I love, and this wasn't it.... I'll keep searching for my beloved "Oat Fudgies", and try to figure out what to do with these Oat Bars that no one wants - hopefully, I'll be able to recycle them into some other sort of cookie as suggested by other reviewers. Be kind to your arteries - don't make this!
I have made these so many times, I have the recipe memorized! Delicious, easy, and everyone loves them!
I've made these twice; once as stated (other than decreasing the butter), and once with a few changes. The first time, they were good, but not amazing. The second time, I decreased the butter to 1/2 cup (same as the first time) and used old fashioned thick rolled oats. I was out of chocolate chips, so used butterscotch chips instead -- and WOW!!! What a great substitution. I think I will use butterscotch chips exclusively with this recipe from now on, they were THAT GOOD. And a total hit with the kids and husband!
As long as you reduce the butter by about 1/3rd you're good. I was told by my guy these were his new favorite food.
The only downfall to this recipe is the amount of fat so like many other reviewers, I made some alterations. I used 1/2 cup of butter and 1/2 cup of applesauce. I also used all natural reduced fat peanut butter for the center mixture. If you're looking for a little more flavor add some coconut to the oatmeal mixture. This recipe was easy to make and turned out to be pretty darn good!
These were good, but not great. I like them, but am not certain I will make them again. Seems like it's missing a little something.....just not sure what.
Delicious. I doubled the recipe and added the mixture to a 9x13 baking dish, reduced the amount of butter, and saved some of the peanut butter mixture to drizzle on the top of the finished product. Nice presentation.
Made these today. Oh-my-gosh..... sooooo good!! I used milk choc chips ~ and a bit more than a cup of them (had an open bag in the pantry). Kept in the fridge then took them out to cut, and put them back. They were easy to get out and did not crumble at all. Had one after supper and then about 8:30 the hubs wanted another! So easy, and so fast!!!! Definitely try these!!
I followed the advice of others and made some changes so I am only giving this 4 stars, but with the changes I made they are definitely 5 stars or better. I doubled the recipe and made in a 9x13 pan. I used 1 1/2 cups of butter instead of 2 cups. I think the bars would be very greasy with the full amount of butter. I also used 3 large Hershey's Special Dark chocolate bars instead of the chocolate chips. I made a sling out of parchment paper and lifted the bar out whole and cut it on a cutting board so it was very easy to cut the bars evenly. I cut them into very small bars since they are so rich. I made them for a reception at church and they were the cookie that everyone was talking about. At least 6 people asked for the recipe and one man who only knows how to microwave frozen dinners asked for the recipe so he could have his granddaughter make these bars for him. I will definitely be making these again.
You HAVE to reduce the butter in these. I made them just as the recipe said and the butter SETTLED on top because there was way too much. Otherwise I think it would be very good.
These were really good. I would agree with the comments to cut back a bit on the butter, but they still tasted awesome! I was out of peanut butter, so I just sprinkled choc chips on the warm oat mixture and spread them as they melted. MMMMMMMMM.......
These bars were so easy and very good. They are wonderful on a hot summer day when you don't want to fire up the oven. My whole family loved them. I lined my pan with foil so they were easy to lift out and cut.
Fantastic and quick. I really like these. I made the filling with 1/2 cup semi sweet chocolate and the other half 60% bittersweet and then the peanut butter. I also added a teaspoon of brewed coffee to the filling, coffee compliments the chocolate.
Definitely reduce the butter! However, these were scrumptious, and very popular, even with the excess grease.
These weren't very good, which was very surprising because of the 4.5 stars! :(
I used wax paper instead ~ it slips out easier and is less greasy on the sides. Simple and delicious!
Great recipe. I made a few changes. Only used 1/2 cup of butter and 2 1/2 cups of regular oatmeal. I also added about 1/4 - 1/3 cup peanut butter to my crust mixture. I used milk chocolate instead of semi-sweet and added a little more peanutbutter to my chocolate mix. I basically just adjusted the amount of peanutbutter to my liking. I did not reserve any of the oatmeal mixture for the top, I just had a layer of oatmeal crust and a layer of chocolate/p.nut butter mixture.
These taste wonderful-however, I think the serving size should be a 1 inch by 1 inch square, as these are incredibly rich and it doesn't hit you for a little while just how rich they are.
These were so good. I need something to make up for the bad cookies I made the other night. These certainly did the trick. Per other's reviews I decreased the butter to 3/4 cup. I also used a heaping 1/2 cup of peanut butter. This is a very fast easy dessert to make, I was able to whip this up and have in the freezer before having to be at the soccer fields by 8:30 am. Definitly a keeper. Thanks!
This recipe prompted me to create a profile to write a review. I was really dissapointed. First, there isn't enough of the oat mixture to completely cover the top and bottom. Second, the mixture is heavy and greasy. I followed the recipe to the letter. I dont understand why it was so bad. My ingredients are fresh... I know how to work the measuring cups... What can it be? No one can argue that chocolate and peanut butter taste great together and we all want quick and easy treats from time to time (ok - almost always) but something is wrong here. I threw the bars out after trying them.
Super easy and good bars! The only thing that I did different was use regular oats, as that was all that I had, and add more peanut butter per other suggestions. I froze the bars for a few hours and then cut into small squares- can't wait to get the feedback on these tasty treats!
I made this for a family gathering and took most of it back home with me. They were way too crumbly - would not hold together at all. The taste was just OK. Next time I will probably stick to revel bars, which is what I usually take with chocolate and oatmeal and have much better luck with.
Easy recipe. Everyone loved them. My suggestion is to use unsalted butter. It's too salty with regular butter. I lined the pan with parchment paper which made it super easy to remove and cut. I will make these again and again!
I found these to be a little on the dry side. They were okay but not my favorite. I like the chocolate peanut-butter chocolate but not the topping/crust.
I think this recipe has potential but needs some tweaking. 1 C of butter is just way too much, result was greasy oatmeal. Will try again with more brown sugar, less butter and bringing to a boil before adding vanilla and oats. Microwave works great for melting chips and peanut butter together.
VERY VERY GOOD! I did add all the butter called for...but next time might try reducing it to see the results:)
I had to edit this review. I'd give it no stars if it were an option. My original review of 3 stars was based on a small taste I had & the fact that these cookies *looked* good. After letting them set for a day....it's beyond me how this recipe has so many stars. After attempting to taste test a whole cookie, before serving these at a family dinner, I decided to trash the whole batch and kiss $10 worth of ingredients good bye. (I doubled the recipe.) The fat & calorie content really bothered me.....but these cookies really didn't taste that good. Chewy & VERY buttery, but with out any real flavor. Which is beyond me, given all the chocolate & peanut butter. All I tasted was butter. I did take one bar to dinner so my family could test these. The comments ranged from "no flavor" to "too much butter" to just plain "nasty". I'm all for a rich dessert every now and then, but this recipe is totally not worth the calories or the $ you'll spend on ingredients. My first review is below: Heart attack in a cookie.....These are good but I doubt I'll make them again, simply because of the outrageous fat & calorie content. When I want a cookie, I want a COOKIE, not two bites with hundreds of calories. The picture looks good....and I had decided to make these for a family get together before I took a close look at the recipe. Easy to make, but way way to rich for my taste.
Just made these-epic. My fiancee's mouth was watering the whole time I was making them.
Eureka....! Not many times you can find an easy receipe that gives you that great homey taste that mom used to make. I give this one 5 stars. I'm about to put whipped cream on my third peice!! yum
I followed the recipe exactly, except for cutting back slightly on the butter as others recommended. Not sure if that made the difference, but my bars turned out way too crumbly on top. Maybe it would have been better to use much less than 1/2 of the oatmeal mixture for the topping?? I will try again with the full butter amount to see if it makes a difference (and then will re-rate) but for now, can only give 3 stars as the oatmeal mixture was just too much and too crumbly on top.
I realize that I am the definate minority here, but these just didn't do it for me. I followed the directions exactly. Like many other reviews have stated, the butter was way too much. I would probably decrease the peanut butter as well. Just a matter of taste.
VERY YUMMY!! if you like Chocolate and Peanut butter you will like these!! I only used 1/2 cup of butter and they turned out great. I also made a little more choc. PB sauce and drizzled it over the top....oh and it only took me 15 minutes to make!
Found it a little dry and flaky - but with some tweaking they will be great.
This recipe was amazingly good! I made a few changes, based on food allergies. I substituted vegan butter for the butter, honey for the brown sugar, and used grain sweetened chocolate chips. I also mixed some unsweetened coconut into the bottom layer of oats. I can't wait to make this recipe again!
I just had to join Allrecipes so I could say that these oat bars are awful! I made them exactly as directed.
These are a new family favorite! They are so easy to make and very yummy. My son claims that these cookie bars remind him of peanut butter cups. He not a big cookie fan but he LOVED these!
I used chunky peanut butter and an 8 X 8 pan. Very good!
I doubled for a 9x13 then reduced butter to 2.5 sticks and added milk (maybe a cup or a little less??). I reduced sugar by maybe a 1/4 cup but I think it could've used a bit more. I added flax, wheat germ and wheat bran to the oatmeal base as well as used primarily rolled oats. The oat part turned out fine. I reduced chocolate chips some and used natural peanut better and probably too much of that (didn't measure - maybe 1-3/4 or more?). The center was bland and could've used more chocolate.
FANTASTIC! Quicky, easy, and so addictive. Put peanut butter and choc chips in a glass bowl in microwave for about 30 seconds, stirred it all up, poured it in. Used only 1/2 c margarine, and as other reviewers stated, the crust is a bit too crumbly, so I might increase it next time. Also used 3/4 c peanut butter (for me, more is ALWAYS more when it comes to PB :). Yum!
Very tasty and easy. I followed previous reviewers advice and cut the butter to 3/4 and 1/4 milk.... was still quite greasy.... I think I'd cut the butter to 1/2 butter and 1/2 milk next time. Definitely worth trying though!
Kudos on the super easy, super yummy recipe. I give it four stars as opposed to five because there is just too much butter in it, I am excited to try again with less. Also, add-ins are perfect for this one because it is so simple. The bottom came out a little weak with just the oats and more than half crumbled off. A more crumby bottom would be a great touch, perhaps graham cracker crumbs.
Excellent! Took advice of other reviewers and only used 3/4 C of butter and it was plenty! Didnt change anything else!
Very good. I did only use 3/4 cup butter. And also substituted flax seed and frosted flakes for 1 cup of oatmeal. And then spread a 1/3 chocolate chips over bottom layer before adding melted mix.
I made the mistake of not reading the reviews before making these. they were greasy and bland! I ended up scraping them out of the pan, adding enough flour and another 1/4 c oats to hold them together and a bit of baking soda. I then rolled them into balls. The kids liked them this way, but I baked some of them, too, for about 10 minutes. Even without an egg added (I may do so if I make them again), they held together well and had a nice taste. The recipe as written is not worth making!
We liked these ok, but they weren't a favorite. I followed the recipe exactly, but I thought the middle filling was too thick; it needed more crust, less filling. I probably wouldn't make again, since there are other bars we like better.
AMAZING! I used 3/4 cup butter and spread in an 8x8 pan...I should've doubled the recipe they disappeared in minutes! Deelish =)
These came out wonderfully delicious. I replaced the chocolate chips with dark chocolate Kisses leftover from Easter, drizzled chocolate over top and sprinkled that with a handful of coconut flakes. Very easy, very yummy. Great for work "snack days" and for kids.
Pretty good and dead easy, but I'm confused by the rave reviews. I would not serve these to guests or as christmas cookies, but are good to have in the fridge for a chocolate craving. They were pretty plain and the oat mixture was sticky and got all over your hands.
I made these for my students to snack on during their final exam review session. They disappeared quickly and many students asked for the recipe, so I'd say it was a success! It's an extremely rich recipe, so the serving sizes could be smaller.
These didn't quite live up to the hype. The oats tasted greasy - even though I only used 3/4 cup butter. I like the no bake drop cookies better.
I liked the idea of the layering and the chocolate/peanut butter mix. Cutting them at refrigerated temperature was fine. However, when serving, the oat part crumbled badly, after only being out for a few minutes: making for poor presentation and was very messy to pick up and eat. Sorry, the flavor is "addictively" delicious, but the recipe needs tweaking.
Super duper yummy ! I added a layer of shredded coconut to the inner chocolate layer & to the very top. I also topped by lightly pressing in chopped walnuts. I recommend cooling overnight as cutting them while they are anything other than solid lends to the bars falling apart. Unfortunately, much of the oatmeal I used as left in the pan or plate because they tended to crumple apart - but they tasted SOOOO great that it really didn't matter.
These were very easy to make and both kids and adults loved them. I added a little bit more peanut butter than what the recipe called for and they turned out great!
Boy are these good. Made them to take camping and everyone wanted more. I make a double batch and adjusted the choc to peanut butter to our liking. Will make again.
These are quite good. I used 3/4 C peanut butter, and that balanced the chocolate perfectly. I think next time I won't add so many oats: 3 Cs seems like a lot and I didn't end up using them all. I'll scale it back to 2 1/2 Cs or else up the butter to 1 and 1/2 sticks. Yum! We really enjoyed this. (The picture sold me on making this.) :)
These lacked flavor, they were way too crunchy and they were greasy. I will not be making these ever again. I feel terribly about the waste of all the ingredients.
Absolutely delicious! I made these with equal amounts of peanut butter and chocolate which I highly recommend for the peanut butter lovers out there. I also decreased the butter in the crust, which I do NOT recommend--next time I will use the full amount because the crust was too crumbly. I took another reviewer's suggestion and drizzled some of the choc/pb mixture over the top and they look just as good as they taste! :)
These were just OK. I agree with other reviewers that they are sort of greasy and hard to handle. I will definitley be making the PB/choc chip sauce again however - possibly as an ice cream topping? That part was yum!
Lovely! I used the same as the recipe, then added an additional 1/2 cup of butterscotch chips to the chocolate. I used natural peanut butter to make it heartier and I added 1/2 cup of toasted, chopped mixed nuts. Served with ice cream at a party and I was a very popular hostess.
I also cut the butter back to 3/4 of a cup and added 1/4 cup of milk and cooked the oats a few minutes longer.I took these to a picnic and they were gone in fifteen minutes.
Easy to make. It taste kinda like nutter butter. For peanut lovers...these are for you. I had used crunchy peanut butter and added pecans for more of a crunch but before pouring the chocolate/peanut mixture, I had spread a thin layer of caramel first (caramel in a jar).
Pretty good! I reduced butter to 3/4 cup, as recommended. Didn't actually measure the peanut butter therefore may not have put enough in (needs more). May try crunchy peanut butter next time. Tasty stuff.
YUM! Added graham cracker crumbs and marshmallows to the peanut butter and chocolate chips. I didn't use enough butter (1/2 c) so the oats didn't want to hold together very well (my fault).
These are so yummy! I to reduced the butter to about 3/4 cup & increased the peanut butter. I will be making this again!!!
These were awesome and a keeper for summer when I don't want to heat up the house. Did follow others advice when making a double batch and only used 1 1/2 cups of butter. It was great, no problems with crumbling either. They are good right out of the fridge or at room temperature. Thanks for the recipe!
Not bad, but not great. Much too rich. Kept in the fridge they were nice and firm. But not exciting enough to eat more than one.
I can not believe the reviews for this recipe. I was not impressed at all. We ended up throwing most of them away. They were very bland.
EXCELLENT! Very yummy, easy to make, easy clean up. These bars taste great out of the fridge. I cut the butter in half and used 1/4 cup of light sour cream to replace butter. Came out perfect! Great PB, chocolate taste
These are so good! I followed the recipe very closely -- the only thing I changed was using 2/3 of the oat mixture on the bottom and 1/3 on the top instead of half-half. I used the full amount of butter and didn't find the bars "greasy". I love how quick and easy these are to make, how the recipe doesn't require an electric mixer, and how most people would have the ingredients in their kitchen already. I also loved the hint of peanut butter. These bars would be great to make for a bake sale (but be careful of the peanuts). I'll definitely make these again.
