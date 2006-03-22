Peanut Butter Cocoa No-Bake Cookies

352 Ratings
  • 5 273
  • 4 60
  • 3 13
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

This recipe is one of the best no-bake cookie recipes I know. Enjoy!!

By Tina Sutherland

Gallery
21 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place a piece of wax paper or foil on cookie sheet. Combine sugar, butter, milk and cocoa in medium saucepan.

    Advertisement

  • Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture comes to rolling boil.

  • Remove from heat; cool 1 minute.

  • Add peanut butter; stir to blend. Add oats, peanuts and vanilla; stir to mix well. Quickly drop mixture by heaping teaspoons onto wax paper or foil. Cool completely. Store in cool, dry place.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 26.5g; fat 9.9g; cholesterol 10.6mg; sodium 63.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022