Peanut Butter Cocoa No-Bake Cookies

Made these to take to a girl's night out tonight since my oven in broken and I don't feel like buying anything. Pretty good, and my 4 year old really enjoyed helping me. I did make a few changes, and thus the 4 stars instead of 5. First, I did not melt the cocoa in with the butter, sugar and milk. I mixed the oats in a big mixing bowl with the cocoa (I used 6 T, so just over 1/3 cup), used chopped pecans instead of peanuts (not for any specific reason other than it's what I had), and added 1/2 cup of shredded coconut. I mixed that all together. Then in a saucepan, I melted the sugar, milk and margarine instead of butter (but again no real reason other than it's what I had), and brought it to a boil. I let it boil for 1 minute, turned off the heat and added the vanilla and peanut butter. I only used 1 tsp of vanilla and only 1/2 cup of crunchy peanut butter. I stirred it until the peanut butter was melted then poured it over the oat mixture and mixed until everything was well coated. Then dropped by the spoonful on waxed paper and put in the refrigerator. It was really tasty. I could have eaten it by the spoonful warm, right out the mixing bowl.