Peanut Butter Cocoa No-Bake Cookies
This recipe is one of the best no-bake cookie recipes I know. Enjoy!!
Awesome recipe best ones I have ever had. Only think I would add is the amount of time you should cook while at a boil. I used old fashon oats and it needed to boil for about 2-3 minutes for it to set properly. Must make againRead More
Thought these were pretty good but much more like candy rather than a cookie. I thought the two cups of sugar seemed over the top, so I only used one and it was plenty sweet. To make the cookie more interesting, I used three cups of Honey Bunches of Oats cereal and just used the oats to help thicken it up as it was too runny as other reviews stated. I think these would be awesome with coconut. Made these cookies into heart shapes for my sweeties for VD. Kids and hubby enjoyed them, so thanks Tina!Read More
Try this recipe with brown sugar instead of the white sugar. Yum!
I am sure these would have tasted fantastic had I not used steel cut oats. The bag said "Ready in 5 Minutes" so I assumed they were quick cooking! They smelled great but turned out awful! I did not have any quick cooking oats on hand so for my second batch I used Rice Krispies instead and they turned out delicious!
I can't say enough about this recipe! It's delicious, fast and if you make them tiny (the way we prefer them) you can get over 100. My 3 year old son helps me stir up the batches and the whole thing lasts about 2 days. I dare you to eat just one!
Very good. Held together well. If you use natural peanut butter, make sure to add a bit more sugar since there is none in the peanut butter itself.
these were great and nice to be able to fix while dinner was in the oven. I used natural peanut butter so I added an extra 1/2 cup of oats to compensate for the liquidity of this type of peanut butter. I also used old fashioned oats instead of quick cooking and it turned out just fine. Brought back memories from childhood for both my husband and for me and my 2 1/2 yr. old loved them.
This recipe is so simple, so quick, and so delicious! They went fast--and I was the only one home! Definitely a keeper.
This is the BEST & EASIEST-not to mention ECONMICAL cookie to make for the Kids (and me!)when they want something chocolate!
I have tried many no-bake recipes, and this is by far the best! They turn out perfect every time. I actually prefer old-fashioned oats in these. I just add them to the mix and let them cook for a minute or two. These are definitely the quickest way to any man's heart!
These were awesome! My only change was adding 1/4 cup Karo Syrup (this helps the consistency, so they don't crumble as easily). They taste just like back in the day!
this is the stuff!!!!!!!!!!
Hubby liked these, but I thought they were too sweet. Will make for him again. Might cut back on the sugar. I like the texture.
With this recipe (and previous reviews) I finally got my no bake cookies to turn out perfect! I did add about 1/2 cup more oats and left out the peanuts. I boiled for 2 minutes and let sit 1 minute before I added the remaining ingredients. I'm not sure if that did the trick but they firmed up nicely but not too dry.
Quick, easy, delicious! Great for a fast chocolate fix. I used 1 cup brown and 1 cup white sugar, plus an extra heaping tablespoon of cocoa. They were gooey and chocolatey and wonderful! So I've made this recipe twice now and the 2nd time I used 1/2 Grape Nuts cereal and 1/2 oats because we were running low on oats. It turned out SO good. I think you could pretty much use any cereal you have and it would be delicious!
Wouldn't be Christmas time at my house without these cookies! My seven yr old nephew JUST made a batch; he was so impressed that we could make cookies without using the oven :)
This is a great peanut butter to chocolate ratio. These are so good I really shouldn't make them again since I have no self control.
These are delicious cookies! Only problem is you can't really serve them at a fancy party- they come out looking like lumps of dough, not regular cookies. But they are a great, fast cookie to make and we all love them!
I use the same recipe called Fudgey Cocoa No-Bake Treats from Hershey's Best Loved Recipes book. I spoon the mixture into buttered metal cookie cutters placed on waxed paper and push them out after they harden or give as gifts still in the cookie cutters. I cut the recipe in half so that it doesn't set up in the pan while I'm filling the cookie cutters since this takes more time than spooning onto waxed paper.
YUUUMMEE, Easy, always in your cupboard ingredients....these would make anyone happy....I couldn't wait for them to cool so I froze them and they tasted better than just room temperature. Since my daughter is allergic to peanuts and I can't make them often cause that is cruel to eat them and not invite, I was thinking to substitute the peanut butter with marshmallow cream and call them almos' smores...what do u think?
A classic!
Always a hit! Great in the summer...you don't have to heat the house up by turning on the stove!
This is a good recipe, and I modified it per other people's suggestions and my own preferences. I doubled it, used only 1.75 cups white sugar and .5 cups of Splenda brown. I put in a bit of extra peanut butter, and followed the suggestion of cooking the first 4 ingredients for a minute once they reached boiling and then adding peanut butter and cooking for another minute. Then I after I added the oats I also added half of a bag of dark chocolate chips (used special dark cocoa too.) What can I say, I'm a chocolate nut and I love the creamier texture you get by adding some real chocolate as well as cocoa. Turned out awesome!
Really good! Just like they should be! Thanks!
This is an easy, fast and favorite school lunch cookie from childhood. I used less sugar, more cocoa, old fasioned oats and added craisins and walnuts.
Very good and easy to make!!!!
I have always loved these cookies. I decided to look for the recipe one day because I was on a diet but craving chocolate, and these lend themselves to healthy modifications. I used only 1/4 cup butter and replaced half the sugar with Splenda. I also used fat-free milk, natural PB, and dark cocoa. I swear you won't be able to tell the difference, and using less butter made them firmer. Thanks for a great (and adaptable) recipe!
We made this recipe last night and it was a huge hit -- tasted just like I remember from elementary school! I did make a few modifications because we didn't have some of the ingredients. I used 3 squares of baker's unsweetened chocolate instead of cocoa, and 1 cup of extra chunky peanut butter since we didn't have peanuts. We also used brown sugar instead of white sugar, and I'll probably reduce it to 1 cup next time. It is very rich and flavorful. Instead of individual cookies, we put the mixture into an 8 x 8 baking dish and cut it into bars when it cooled. They didn't turn out as firm as I would have liked, so I'll probably add more oats next time as others have suggested. I'm keeping this batch in the refrigerator and the coldness seems to keep them firm. Thanks for sharing!
was pretty good, dunno if i did something wrong but they wouldn't harden that well but otherwise they were good!
I had to make this with sunflowerseed butter/spred. No nuts for grandson. They came out wonderful just the same. Thankyou Tina Sutherland for a quick fun recipe sorry about the change but it was a small one. : )
I just made these and I found that the recipe needed 1/2 cup more oats. They don't solidify properly without it, even so it's a fine recipe.
Super easy and this will sure fix a chocolate craving! You have to work fast getting these spooned out as they cool quickly. Great little recipe for summer when you need a treat without heating up the whole kitchen.
Have used this recipe for years! But, I make chocolate OR peanut butter. Peanut butter alone is really good--leave out the vanilla and cocoa. And I always add a tiny pinch of salt--because that's the way my mother used to do it! Also, I always boil it softly for a few minutes before taking off the stove. It sets up better that way...
I tried this recipe today and it wasnt what I expected. I thought there were too many oats. next time I will try less oats. The taste is good but I couldnt get them to set up correctly. They werent firm when I cooled them. Does anyone have any idea what I might have done wrong? I boiled the mix for a little over 2 minutes and I followed the recipe exactly. I will make this again They tasted great considering they didnt set up lol.
This is a really good recipe which reminds me of the no-bake cookies we used to have which school lunches :) I suggest adding a touch of corn syrup to prevent the sugar from being grainy. I also used half and half instead of milk (because I had it on hand) to make these even richer, but I've made this recipe with skim milk and margarine with similar results.
Perfect easy recipe as these ingredients are usually on hand. Wonderful for a quick chocolate fix! I added shredded coconut instead of peanuts and spread them all out on a wax-paper lined cookie sheet to be cut into bars instead of drops.
Love em! I've made these a few times, and tonight I used margarine instead of butter- not good- the cookies won't set! They still taste yummy as anything, but they are VERY gooey. So a bit of advice- use butter!
My granny used to make no-bake cookies for me and these are exactly what I was looking for me. I did have to add 1/2 cup extra oatmeal.
I have made these cookies all my life! Great recipe. Extra oats and extra peanut butter.
Great recipe! I used old fashioned oats, and a touch of brown sugar. Other commenters are right, it needs to boil for a solid two minutes - but starting that countdown once you've got a full rolling boil is key. I omitted the peanuts and added an extra 1/3 - 1/2 cup of oats. Also, I bumped the vanilla to 1T. Super good, super easy to make - using a disher (little tiny ice cream scoop) makes them super easy to drop too!
delicious! and extremely easy to make!!
This recipe really hit the spot! I reduced the sugar to 1 1/2 cups and added a bit less peanut butter (I thought it would be overpowering if I didn't). It came out very good...not cloyingly sweet, not in need of more sugar either. They tasted like a candy bar to me though...like maybe Snickers or something! But they set good and were delicious! I also upped the cocoa a bit.
Not my favorite cookie in the world, but it sure takes me back to being a kid and making this at home. It was one of the first cookies I ever made on my own. I love it just for that reason, to share with my kids the memories I have making it.
Ummmmm, AWESOME!!! These cookies were SO good!! My mom used to make these when I was a kid & I loved them!! The only change I made was to use 1 C brown sugar & 1 C white sugar. I also used just a little more cocoa than called for. They set up perfectly and I made about 3 dozen. DELICIOUS!! I will definitely be making these on a regular basis!!!
The wonderful thing is they actually hardened. This is the hardest thing with these no bake recipes. I used Hersheys dark chocolate cocoa for all you dark lovers out there. I was out of vanilla and but they still came out great. Thanks for sharing recipe. Ruth
These are YUMMY ! The ingrediants are always in my pantry and they are so easy to make. For that last minute potluck, try these, they are so much better than bringing a bag of chips, pop, or some paper plates! For a simple touch, add decorative sprinkles of your choice.
Excellent recipe. I had lost my recipe and when I came looking for another, I decided to try this one. Really good. If you think it looks a little thin you can always add a touch of powdered sugar to thicken it. ALWAYS use butter.
These are so easy to make and very tasty ! I'd go with less sugar and more oats and peanut butter. I used chunky peanut butter and omitted the nuts.
These cookies are just perfect for an emergency sugar fix :) They are quick to make and get eaten up quickly!!!
I added a 1/2 cup more oatmeal since I used natural peanut butter that was a little runny. I used dark cocoa powder and they turned out great!
Amazing! Very very easy and tasty. I halved the recipe, used more oats and used olive margarine. I will be making these again.
Just like the ones the cafeteria ladies make - only in manageable portions.
I have looked for a long time for a recipe that would make cookies that turned out hard that you could pick up and eat and this was it. I used evaporated milk instead of regular milk and every batch turned out perfect. I did add extra chocolate because it didn't seem chocolaty enough for my taste. Very good cookies!:)
After reading what others posted about being too sweet, I cut the sugar back by 1/2 cup (3/4 brown, 3/4 white). Instead of 2 tsp vanilla, 3/4 tsp vanilla and 3/4 tsp maple. 1/2 cup peanut butter and 1/2 cup chopped pecans. They are so soft n chewy. My 1st time to make these. Someone else always made them before and they were always dry and hard. Now I get to eat them all. LoL So very yummy!
If you don't have quick cooking oats on hand only old fashioned or others. Just put them in the food processor or blender to make smaller that is the only difference. They cook faster cuz they are smaller not cuz their a different type of oat. Hope this helps.
Excellent. I needed for a desert to make for family movie night and I was pressed for time. I stumbled upon this recipe which I was able to through together in less than 20 minutes. The ingredients are wonderfully simple; I didn't need to run to the store to buy ingredients. My only suggestion would to use a large saucepan instead of the medium.
Oh my goodness this was good. Everyone loves these. They freeze well, too.
I added shredded coconut and everyone loved it.
Great recipe, sets fast and easy to make. very moist. would recommend.
I've loved this cookie since I was a kid. These were just like i remembered, FAB! By accident I used old fashion cooking oats, instead of Quick oats. They turned out ok, kinda chewy. I'll be sure to follow the recipe and use the quick oats next time!!
This is one of the first recipes I ever learned to cook as a kid. These are so good! Fudgy, chewy, sweet, yummy!
Reduced the sugar to 1 cup and used organic brown sugar, skipped the cocoa, and they came out terrific! Like an oatmealy peanut butter fudge! Set up in the fridge. Mmmmm! Thanks!
These cookies are yummy! Made these all the time as a teenager and decided to try them again. These didn't come out as fudge like as I am use to, but I may have heated the mix too long. Try this one it's great!
Delicious! However, I would highly recommend not using the full amount of sugar. I'm really glad that I went with one cup of sugar than two. They turned out perfect!
Made these to take to a girl's night out tonight since my oven in broken and I don't feel like buying anything. Pretty good, and my 4 year old really enjoyed helping me. I did make a few changes, and thus the 4 stars instead of 5. First, I did not melt the cocoa in with the butter, sugar and milk. I mixed the oats in a big mixing bowl with the cocoa (I used 6 T, so just over 1/3 cup), used chopped pecans instead of peanuts (not for any specific reason other than it's what I had), and added 1/2 cup of shredded coconut. I mixed that all together. Then in a saucepan, I melted the sugar, milk and margarine instead of butter (but again no real reason other than it's what I had), and brought it to a boil. I let it boil for 1 minute, turned off the heat and added the vanilla and peanut butter. I only used 1 tsp of vanilla and only 1/2 cup of crunchy peanut butter. I stirred it until the peanut butter was melted then poured it over the oat mixture and mixed until everything was well coated. Then dropped by the spoonful on waxed paper and put in the refrigerator. It was really tasty. I could have eaten it by the spoonful warm, right out the mixing bowl.
These are great! The only thing I did differently was I used a candy thermometer and boiled until it got to the soft ball stage and I used 1/2 c. brown sugar b/c I ran out of white sugar. Soooo good!
Lovely!!!! I was afraid they wouldn't turn out wrong 'cause i used hot cocoa instant mix and old fashioned oats. They turned out just fine! next time I'll slightly boil the oats so they aren't so hard. thanks for the recipe!!!!YUMMMMMM......
The flavor is great! Love this recipe. I went with other reviews and used 1 1/2 c. sugar - didn't even miss it! I was in a hurry so I didn't measure the peanut butter, just added a few helping tbsp. and we didn't have enough oats for the second batch so I used what oats I had and some Rice Chex. Kids loved it!! It's also good made with pretzels instead of oats! Wonderful... you should try it.
Delicious. And it set up great. I used a little more than 1/4 cup of butter and I added about 1/2 cup more oats. I added the last ingredients to the boiling sugar and stirred it really well about a minute. Turned out wonderful.
This was a great recipe! The butter really makes a difference in taste.
My cookies turned out with an exceptional flavor but a bit dry and crumbly. I only gave this 4 stars instead of 5 due to the fact that I am not sure if the cookies turned out how they did because of the recipe or because I allowed the liquid portion to boil too long or not long enough. Otherwise, they tasted amazing!!
I remember making a similar cookie many years ago but lost the recipe. I love this recipe version of the cookies, it is PERFECT! I also used to buy this type of cookie from Walmart's Bakery, but they recently stopped carrying them, much to my hubby's disappointment, so I went on a search which led me here to this recipe and it's even better than the Walmart cookie. My family loves them. Thank you so much for sharing the recipe.
I made these this morning at 7:45am. The only change I made was using light brown sugar in replace to white sugar. The cookies are amazing! I will be making these again.
I grew up on these cookies. My mom made them all the time because they were a slightly healthy alternative to traditional cookies. However, in her recipe she only used about half the amount of butter listed here. Also for slightly different flavor, she would sometimes use Nutella rather than peanut butter. I just made them for my kids and they love them too!
Very tasty! Next time I'll add less sugar(3/4 cup or 1/2 cup) because they turned out a bit too sweet.
We have made these in our family for years, except we call them "cookies or candy" They are so yummy and only take about 10 minutes to make. We use peanut butter with peanuts instead of adding peanuts. If you like peanut butter, then these are a must have! You can add more or less milk to make them harder or creamier.
Easy and tasty ! I use crunchy peanut butter and omit the peanuts.
Just like my mom used to make when I was a child. Wonderful!
I just made these and have eaten THREE already and they aren't even all the way cooled yet! I used Super Chunky peanut butter and then omitted the extra peanuts called for. VERY yummy. Just like I remember!
My kids love these cookies and I love how quick and easy they are to make. I increased the cocoa to 1/2 cup and used 1 cup chunky peanut butter instead of the separate peanut butter and chopped peanuts. I have it on hand much more often! I also used my ice cream scoop to make the cookies really fast. I just spritz it with a touch of cooking spray first.
This is a really great standard no-back recipe! I used crunchy peanut butter instead of adding nuts, and they turned out perfectly.
These are the most addictive cookies I have tried yet! Very good! I found that I had to add more oats though, mixture was to runny, but awesome cookies!!
Wow!!!!! These are an absolute SIN!!! My husband just asked for the recipe so he could make them because he got tired of waiting for me to do it again! These deserve ten stars!
Good!My kids loved these-especially with a glass of cold milk!
These "no-bakes" are absolutely delicious, but very similar to making fudge, (seems like a LOT of sugar.) They "sat up" quickly and nicely; I used my Pampered Chef ice-cream scooper to scoop them out quickly onto the wax paper. (I sprayed the scoop with a small amount of Pam, for easy release.) I WILL make these again! Yum!
This was an awesome recipe!
This recipe is great and easy. They turned out perfect the first time with little mess to clean-up. Great flavors too..
My husband and I found this cookie to be a little too sweet...I think I'll go with 1.5 cups of sugar next time.
Very good. I think that I added a little too much Peanut Butter, but that's okay cause they turned out to be a melt-in-your-mouth cookie!!!
These cookies are excellent. I didn't have enough oats, so I did half oats and half plain cheerios. I had to add extra cheerios. The cereal gave it an interesting texture, very very good.
Love this recipe!! Threw it together while dinner was in the oven and kids finished up homework! Thanks for sharing! No complaints about finishing dinner tonight :)
Fantastic!
These were just super! My five year old helped me make them (after the lava chocolate stage) and my three year old helped lick the bowl! We cut down on the sugar quite a bit and they are still great.
Sweet and chocolately!
this was really dry. I will go back to my other recipe.
Just made these, still waiting for them to cool completely, but I ate one anyways ;) and it was awesome! I did add a 1/2 cup extra oats to thicken it more and turned out great. Thanks for the recipe.
VERY tasty and so easy to make. I could not find my cocoa so the cocoa ended up being omitted. I will definitely make again but next time I believe I will use about one cup of sugar. The two cups were a bit much.
This came out very good. Because so many people commented on them being too soft, I made a few adjustments to the cooking times. When the cocoa mixture came to a boil, I let it boil for one minute. I added the peanut butter, let it return to a boil and boiled for one more minute. I removed from the heat and let it set for two minutes before adding the remaining ingredients. I made these late at night and let them set on the counter. By morning, they were perfect!!!!! Not soft, not hard!!! I consider these more of a candy than a cookie. Either way, they are delicious.
My kids and I made this on a whim and they were sooo good. We didn't want to wait for them to cool, though. So we just put the warm dough in bowls and ate it with spoons. The kids said that it was better warm.
