Mock Macaroons
Oatmeal "marinated" in brown sugar and vegetable oil makes for crispy edges and a chewy middle.
I have been searching for this recipe for years!! It is just like an oatmeal cookie at a famous Cheese Shop in La Jolla. I only made a few changes. I used peanut oil, vanilla extract, added 1/3 cup of toasted slivered almonds, and used rounded tablespoons of dough and baked them at 375 for 10-12 minutes. Thanks so much!Read More
These were not that good. I had to make food for my social studies class, and everyone went for the sugar cookies and not one person went for these. They were okay, but only because they had a good amount of sugar in them. I wouldn't make these again.Read More
I have FIXED the crumbling/reshaping issue after trial and error. Simply add 1-2 tablespoons of flour (white/almond/etc) to your mix. It will help them stick without losing the oat-y texture of these great cookies. BTW, my grandmother started making these in the 50's or 60's, and always made them true to the recipe (with the odd vanilla extract batch). A few years ago I learned this recipe was published in Awake! magazine - my grandmother would save recipes from everywhere!
These are ok...They taste fine but do not hold together well. I had issues getting them off the greased non-stick pan. I don't think I will make these again :S
I have a newborn with food allergies so I am not able to eat wheat, dairy, soy, or nuts. This was a welcome dessert. The cookies are chewy and caramel-like when baked. I swapped vanilla for the almond extract and added a few soy-lecithin free chocolate chips. The hardest part was getting them off the cookie sheet. If cooled, they were stuck. If removed when warm, they broke apart and had to be reformed on the rack, but then were fairly solid when completely cooled. Tasty and I would make again.
I mixed the sugar, oats and oil, covered the bowl and waited 6 hours to complete the recipe. Since there seemed to be excess liquid in the bottom of the bowl and they didn't hold their shape on the baking sheet and the outer edge was mostly liquid which burned before the center baked I guess waiting overnight may be necessary. I baked half on a silpat and half on a well greased cookie sheet. The silpat released fairly easily it was a struggle to get them off the other sheet. I ended up trimming the dark edges offhand shaping them more or less into balls while they were still warm. The taste was okay warm, we'll see how they taste tomorrow. Thanks for sharing something different.
