Mock Macaroons

Oatmeal "marinated" in brown sugar and vegetable oil makes for crispy edges and a chewy middle.

Recipe by Rosina

30
5 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine oatmeal, brown sugar and oil in a bowl. Stir to mix well. Cover and let stand at least 5 hours, or overnight.

  • Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets - use non-stick if possible.

  • Add the egg, salt and almond extract to oatmeal and stir well until blended.

  • Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls about 1-1/2 inches apart on greased cookie sheets. Bake 7 or 8 minutes or until edges are browned and center is golden. Remove from cookie sheet and cool on racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 10.9g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 6.2mg; sodium 43.5mg. Full Nutrition
