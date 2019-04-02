Peanut Butter Banana Melties

I first learned how to make these as a small child at daycare. To this day it's one of my most favorite simple pleasures. This is good with any kind of spread (nutella marshmallow creme almond butter.....) and is also good with chopped nuts. GREAT for a quick campfire dessert.
A little messy to serve but the kids and hubby say it is well worth the mess!! VERY GOOD!
Better if you use PB& Choc chips in banana and then for the top layer use marshmallows. Cook at 350 in foil until marshmallows at toasted. Then eat with a spoon. Excellent!
To keep it simple for camping I use Reese's peanut butter cups. at home in the fire place i try different things. Nutella being my favorite:)
Tried to make in oven according to prior reviewers directions. It was ok but I think banana et al probably cooks better over a fire. I would have like my banana more well done (rather than just warm).
We have been making these for years under the name of "Banana Boats". W use a combo of PB chips and Chocolate chips. It's also great with a spray of whipped cream topping on top when they are finished cooking. Yum!
My husband changed it by accident a turned out better. Instead of pb and choc chips he used an Oh henery choc bar cut in 1/2 lengthwise to fit into the banana. It was delish.
I am not a big peanut butter fan so I made mine with double chocolate and my husbands with the chunky peanut butter and chocolate. I grilled them and put into a bowl with a few scoops of French Vanilla Ice Cream on top. WOW I have to say it was fabulous. Warm and cold all in the same bite. MMMMMMMM GOOD!!!!
It was great! We had this for dessert after camper pies and made them on the hot coals just as directed. Delicious and simple and other than the chocolate chips good for you too.