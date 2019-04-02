Peanut Butter Banana Melties

Rating: 4.13 stars
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

These are easy to make up ahead of time. They make a wonderful treat for the first night of camping. Kids love them too!

By Kaileemar

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 melties
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Leaving the peel on the bananas, slice each in half lengthwise. Smear the inside with peanut butter, and sprinkle with chocolate chips. Place the two halves back together and wrap each banana individually in aluminum foil.

    Advertisement

  • Cook in the hot coals of a campfire until the banana is hot, and the chocolate has melted, about 10 to 15 minutes, depending on the heat of the coals.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
411 calories; protein 10.5g; carbohydrates 50.6g; fat 23g; sodium 151.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (23)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2012
I first learned how to make these as a small child at daycare. To this day it's one of my most favorite simple pleasures. This is good with any kind of spread (nutella marshmallow creme almond butter.....) and is also good with chopped nuts. GREAT for a quick campfire dessert. Read More
Helpful
(30)

Most helpful critical review

Amanda
Rating: 3 stars
01/23/2007
Better if you use PB& Choc chips in banana and then for the top layer use marshmallows. Cook at 350 in foil until marshmallows at toasted. Then eat with a spoon. Excellent! Read More
Helpful
(13)
23 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2012
I first learned how to make these as a small child at daycare. To this day it's one of my most favorite simple pleasures. This is good with any kind of spread (nutella marshmallow creme almond butter.....) and is also good with chopped nuts. GREAT for a quick campfire dessert. Read More
Helpful
(30)
YCRAM
Rating: 4 stars
07/06/2006
A little messy to serve but the kids and hubby say it is well worth the mess!! VERY GOOD! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Amanda
Rating: 3 stars
01/23/2007
Better if you use PB& Choc chips in banana and then for the top layer use marshmallows. Cook at 350 in foil until marshmallows at toasted. Then eat with a spoon. Excellent! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Advertisement
jules
Rating: 5 stars
02/12/2009
To keep it simple for camping I use Reese's peanut butter cups. at home in the fire place i try different things. Nutella being my favorite:) Read More
Helpful
(9)
Moira
Rating: 3 stars
03/25/2007
Tried to make in oven according to prior reviewers directions. It was ok but I think banana et al probably cooks better over a fire. I would have like my banana more well done (rather than just warm). Read More
Helpful
(5)
sarah b
Rating: 4 stars
06/17/2011
We have been making these for years under the name of "Banana Boats". W use a combo of PB chips and Chocolate chips. It's also great with a spray of whipped cream topping on top when they are finished cooking. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
kkendallcooks
Rating: 4 stars
07/28/2010
My husband changed it by accident a turned out better. Instead of pb and choc chips he used an Oh henery choc bar cut in 1/2 lengthwise to fit into the banana. It was delish. Read More
Helpful
(5)
April
Rating: 4 stars
06/04/2007
I am not a big peanut butter fan so I made mine with double chocolate and my husbands with the chunky peanut butter and chocolate. I grilled them and put into a bowl with a few scoops of French Vanilla Ice Cream on top. WOW I have to say it was fabulous. Warm and cold all in the same bite. MMMMMMMM GOOD!!!! Read More
Helpful
(4)
runabout
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2007
It was great! We had this for dessert after camper pies and made them on the hot coals just as directed. Delicious and simple and other than the chocolate chips good for you too. Read More
Helpful
(4)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/22/2022