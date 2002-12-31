Basic Italian Biscotti

This is about as basic a biscotti as you can make.

Recipe by Traci

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sift flour and measure. Resift with sugar and baking powder onto a flat surface. Cut shortening into dry ingredients until mixture resembles coarse cornmeal.

  • Make a well in flour and break eggs into it. Add vanilla, and knead dough well for about 5 minutes until it is smooth, adding a little more flour if dough seems to soft and sticky.

  • Pinch off bits of dough about the size of an apricot, and form into desired shapes. Cookies may be baked as rings, strips, or in letters, such as S.

  • Place 1 inch apart on greased cookie sheet and bake in hot 450 degree F (230 degrees C) oven for 10 minutes, until golden brown. Watch carefully, because they burn easily.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
212 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 28.1g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 131.3mg. Full Nutrition
