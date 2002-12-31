Basic Italian Biscotti
This is about as basic a biscotti as you can make.
It WAS as basic as you can get. I loved it. My cookies turned out great. I found that using Butter Crisco made the dough easier to handle and gave the cookies a nice flavor.Read More
A very bland and unflavorful, even for a biscotti. It lacks the cruncy texture that makes these dunking cookies so great with cappichinos. I have made many different kinds of biscotti, this was not what I concider a true biscotti.Read More
Not like mamma makes!
This Biscotti is very good especially dipped in coffee although it lacks crunchiness and looks like strips of biscuits It was time consuming kneading the dough in five minutes because it was crumbly.
This wasnt the best Biscotti, but it had a great taste to it! What we did was dipped it in white chocolate, which made it taste sweet..but still good! Very, very, very hard! I couldnt really eat it because it was way way too hard!
2 yrs in Italy taught me that biscotti has to be crunchy!!!
