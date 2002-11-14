Brownie Biscotti

Sorry, but this recipe as written was a dud for me. My baker’s instinct told me that 375 was too high, but I followed the recipe anyway. My biscotti were a little burnt in less than 10 minutes of the second bake. I have a brand new oven and have tested it with an oven thermometer, so I know it wasn't that. I made a second batch and cooked those at 300 for 20 minutes on each side for the second bake and they came out much better. Sure, you have to cook it longer at a lower temperature, but at least it's not burnt. I found the flavor of these to be wonderful, but they were much more prone to falling apart than other recipes I've tried. I love the idea of this recipe and the dough tasted wonderful, but I will have to do some tweaking to get it to work. I doubt I’ll try it again. I'm glad it worked for other people though.