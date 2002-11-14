Brownie Biscotti
A chocolate version of an Italian favorite. You can substitute milk for the water in the egg wash, if you wish.
Excellent flavor, however my biscottis burned a little in the second baking. I found in a cookbook to lower the temp of the oven the second time around to 250. I tried it again and they turned out perfect. We even ate the semi-burnt ones!Read More
Great biscotti recipe! Very chocolately and very good! I left out the nuts and next time I might bake them for 20 minutes vs. 25. They didn't crumble with I cut into them and they looked great drizzled with melted white chocolate. Perfect treat to go with coffee!
These biscotti's are AMAZING!!! I noticed some of the reviewers had problems with crumbling, so I baked the first time only until firm. I let them cool and no problems cutting them! I cooked them on a silpat too. Great for baking...nothing sticks. These are going to be made over and over!! Thanks Linda!!
Just one word.....fabulous! I made these yesterday...actually...two batches of them. I took the advice of others and did several things. I added additional coco powder and a pinch of salt as that definitely does bring out the chocolate flavor. Also....I only let then cool for 20 miniutes instead of the recommended 30 minutes and....they cut perfectly. I returned them to the oven after adding just a touch of sugar for only 5 minutes on each side as others also suggested and they were perfect! My mom raved over them...brought her some last night and again this morning :) My husband brought them to work this morning and I am just waiting to hear what everyone though but I am sure....they will definitely be a winner!!! I know that I will be using this one again and again :)
You have to remember that these are biscotti, not gooey chocolate cookies or brownies, and they will not be as sweet or soft as cookies or brownies. They're easy to make, shape and cut, and have an understated chocolate taste. I thought the egg wash gave the tops a nice smooth, shiny appearance and would not leave it off. However, at least for my oven, the timing is off, and on the second baking the bottoms were starting to burn after only 10 minutes. Perhaps the second baking requires a lower temperature to harden the biscotti without burning them.
I've been making these frequently over the past couple years and when you follow the recipe exactly, the biscotti are pretty good, but there are some changes I have learned that really improve them. First, don't be afraid to add a little more cocoa. Second, use about 1/8-1/4 tsp salt to taste. Third, experiment with your extracts and oils. Try using 3/4 tsp vanilla and 1/4 tsp almond extracts. Other flavor variations with oil of Anise, anise seed or fresh tarragon all compliment the chocolate really well and are delicious with coffee or tea. Definitely gives more dimension to the biscotti (although, admittedly, anise is not for everyone). Miniature chocolate chips are not a must, and in fact, we prefer using regular-sized chocolate chips. Cooking time: everyone's oven is a little different, but I usually bake for 20 min at 375F. I let them cool for 10 min before I cut them (waiting the full 30 min seems to increase the crumbling problem) then reduce the heat to 350F. Bake them for 10 min, flip to the other side and bake for 10 min more. For a holiday treat, drizzle with crushed peppermint and white bakers chocolate or almond bark.
Thank you very much for this recipe!! It is truly the best chocolate biscotti recipe I've tried. What a great chocolate flavor the chocolate chips added! I followed your instructions and never broke a single slice. Try to start cutting with a sarrated knife on one end of the biscotti and slice to the opposite end slowly for best results. I am making more tomorrow to take to a church dinner on Sunday!
Excellent recipe! Found that the cookies cut much better with a sharp butcher's knife. The nuts kept sticking to my serated knives (and I tried several) which caused the cookie to break. The sharp butcher's knife cut them easily and cleanly making a much nicer looking cookie. Taste is great, Too!
The dough was a little sticky so have some extra flour on hand for your hands and board. I would bake it a little less next time as well. The recipe was really good. I drizzeled a little extra melted chocolate on top. I broght the cookies to a wedding shower brunch and received wonderful complements.
this was excellent! It's the best biscotti I have ever had. It did not break when cutting it as others had said. I dipped it in white chocolate and delicious!
If you like super chocolately biscotti, then this is definitely for you! It's very easy to make and really yummy. Perfect for your cup of coffee or glass of milk.
It really does taste like a brownie! It didn't turn out dry or hard, like biscotti you buy in the store. Everyone actually really liked it because of this. I used a heaping 1/3 cup of cocoa, and pecans instead of walnuts. Drizzled with both milk and white chocolate. In the future, I will leave an area un-drizzled to make it less messy to eat. I baked it at 250 for twice as long on the second bake, as I didn't want it to burn. (This may be why mine didn't get crispy.) The yolk wash leaves a very shiny, attractive top, and I will do that again in the future. Thanks for a good recipe! I will try to cook it longer next time to achieve a crunchier texture. ***UPDATE*** I've made this again, this time using oil instead of butter. MUCH better texture. Lighter, crunchier and more like traditional biscotti. I didn't have to bake it as long, either. I will only use oil in the future.
These were great! I used almonds instead of walnuts, sweetened cocoa instead of unsweetened, and regular size Chocolate chips instead of the mini ones. I baked them for 10 minutes to toast them at 350. They were just what i was looking for. Can't wait to share them!
These were great. The first time I made biscotti. Be careful on the second baking though, 10 minutes each side or they may burn.
Great recipe! Follow the advice of those who said to bake for 20 minutes instead of 25. I didn't add the chocolate to the flour. Instead I added it in the butter and sugar when for me seems like it would distribute the chocolate throughout the batter better. I then put in the eggs and vanilla, followed by the flour and baking powder, and finally the walnuts and chips. When it came time to create the logs, instead of sticky hands, I simply split it in half and put on some saran wrap. Easy to mold then turn onto the baking pan. It's a wonderful recipe. thanks!
I used the instruction of another biscotti recipe that says to turn your oven off after the first bake, slice the biscotti, lay them out on the cookie sheet, and put them back in the warm oven. They come out perfect every time without the possibility of burning them. (I usually put them in and forget about them.) I regret that I followed the advice of adding more cocoa, it ended up tasting a little chalky, but I know I'll make these again, they were good. I drizzled melted white chips over them and they were beautiful!
- Dough was very sticky, wet hands to handle - Used oil instead of butter - This is a small recipe, make into 1 log - Very good flavor, tastes just like a brownie
A bit disappointing. We love biscotti of most varieties but this didn't deliver due to its light chocolate favor and super dry texture. Would have to adapt too many aspects so will probably look for a new chocolate biscotti recipe to try.
LOVE it! Baked them the first time as written (but ommitted nuts, I'm allergic), and they were yum, but did burn a bit on the second bake. The next time I made them, I added 8 oz dried cherries, chopped up, and lowered the oven temp to 300. PERFECT. People go crazy for them!!!
really good but way smaller than a normal biscotti
These turned out beautifully! I read the comments about the oven temperature issues and the biscotti being too soft. So, I followed the suggestion of turning the temp down to 350 on the first bake and 300 on the second. After flipping the cut biscotti on the second bake (after 8 minutes) I baked the other side for 10. It seemed like the biscotti was too soft, so I turned the oven off and left them in for another 5 minutes. They came out the perfect consistency. Took them to work and they were gone in a couple of hours. Good stuff!
This recipe turned out great! I have never made biscotti before and found it easy to put together. For the 2nd baking, I did turn the heat down to 250 like another reviewer suggested. It was great! The one problem I ran into was when I was melting the white chocolate, it melted, but then it got hard again even when it was still in the double boiler. So I ended up smearing the chocolate on with a butter knife - still tastes yummy!
These were good and easy to make. They do have a brownie taste to them and are very chocolaty (which I love). I was testing the recipe before Christmas and will make another batch (first time making biscotti).
Ok, so these are a little time consuming but very good. I was afraid I was going to mess this recipe up but I didnt. I made 2 batches-the first I made one large loaf and got biscottis that were similar in size to those you see in coffee houses. the second batch I made 2 loaves and got smaller ones. They both turned out great. I added a little more coco powder and left out the walnuts.
This is perfectly crunchy and is not brittle (people with braces could eat this easily). Also, the cocoa and chocolate and walnut flavors complement each other very well. I would increase the walnuts to 1/2 cup for more taste. Maybe add more cocoa powder for a more powerful cocoa flavor as well. The egg yolk shouldn't be skipped either - it makes an excellent shiny covering on top of the biscotti. This recipe was completely worth making, although I got my hands all sticky and gross from the dough. To make easier to handle, wet your hands while shaping the dough into logs. Happy Baking!
The cookie started out promising, but ended as a huge dud. I followed the advice of others and cut the cookies after 15 minutes and turned the oven down to 250° for the second baking. The cookies were still incredibly crumbly when cutting them and even after they were done they still crumbled and fell apart. My husband told me they tasted like "old stale brownies". He said the cookie was too soft to be biscotti. I make lots of biscotti and was looking for something new, but this one will not make the cut again.
this was fabulous! even my Italian grandmother loved it!
only got 16 cookies. Very crumbly
EXCELLENT!!! I used slivered almonds instead of walnuts. I also unfortunately used regular sized chocolate chips. It would be better if I had read the miniature part of the ingrediant.
This recipe is not only delicious, but so beautiful. I followed the recipe exactly, but drizzled the biscotti with melted white chocolate when cooled. I gave a few away to friends, who all loved it. The rest went to the teachers' lounge at school, where it was gone before lunch.
Made this last Christmas for Christmas morning. Followed the recipe exactly and everyone love it!
I've made my share of biscotti and this was the only one we didn't like. It really did taste like a brownie.
I used a mint chocolate drizzle...oh so good!! I used both hazelnuts and almonds. So get creative, this is the kind of recipe to experiment with!
These are sensational!!!! I have been making biscotti recipes for years and this one is tops!
great taste and great presentation
I cut the recipe in half and added two additional tablespoons of cocoa powder. I only had slivered almonds on hand, so I used those. This was a delicious and not overly caloric way to satisfy our chocolate cravings. Great with a little ice cream. Thanks!
My family loved these biscotti! I cut the baking powder to 1 tsp. and only waited 15 mins before cutting into slices. The crumbling was an issue but I made a double batch and was able slavage most. Be very careful when turning during second baking as they really crumble easily. Thanks for the great recipe!
These taste out of this world. I followed the ingredients exactly. This only made one loaf tho. I cooked it on a silpat and had no sticking problems. I cooked it for 20 minutes but I think it should have been longer. When I tried to cut it after cooling for 10 minutes it was still too moist and some fell apart. Maybe I should have cooled it longer too. I then put it back in the oven and cooked it another 60 minutes at 250. So good, I just need to master the technique!
I loved this recipie. I make it all the time and my family always says that i drizzle too much chocolate over them, but i think that you can never have too much chocolate. :) ...So sometimes I add more chocloate chips in, but I would highly recomend this recipie to anyone who loves biscotti. :)
Didnt like this recipe.....not enough batter to make 2 rows of biscotti....very moist and crumbly...will not make again....there are alot of recipes I would use instead.
This biscotti came out way too dry. I mean even for biscotti. It was like sand. Even dipped in warm milk or Chai tea, it was not good. I won't be making it again.
We loved it! After theinitial baking, we only let the cookies cool for a few minutes instead of the recommended 30 minutes. this prevented some of the crumbling. this was very kid friendly and the biscotti was wonderful according to the 13 year old chef!
Sorry, but this recipe as written was a dud for me. My baker’s instinct told me that 375 was too high, but I followed the recipe anyway. My biscotti were a little burnt in less than 10 minutes of the second bake. I have a brand new oven and have tested it with an oven thermometer, so I know it wasn't that. I made a second batch and cooked those at 300 for 20 minutes on each side for the second bake and they came out much better. Sure, you have to cook it longer at a lower temperature, but at least it's not burnt. I found the flavor of these to be wonderful, but they were much more prone to falling apart than other recipes I've tried. I love the idea of this recipe and the dough tasted wonderful, but I will have to do some tweaking to get it to work. I doubt I’ll try it again. I'm glad it worked for other people though.
I adored these. Followed the recipe exactly as far as ingredients go. I baked them for 20 minutes at 375 degrees, removed them from the oven for 15 minutes, sliced them, then baked them for 10 minutes on each side at 300 degrees. I had absolutely no problem with them crumbling.
excellent recipe! made it for all my friends in college as christmas presents and they couldn't get enough! i dipped mine in semi-sweet chocolate and then in crushed candy canes...some i dipped in crushed heath bar too!
Very yummy!! I left off the egg wash and baked for 15 minutes first then 6 and 6 minutes. I stirred in honey roasted peanuts and white chocolate chips, then dipped the bottoms in semi-sweet chocolate. These are soooooo good!!
Super biscotti and very easy. I sprinkled a little sugar on them before the second baking.
Excellent recipe. I omit the nuts and they turn out wonderfully. In all of the ovens I've used, the proscribed cooking time is far to long--check on them often as they cook. Burnt bottoms can be hard to see on chocolate cookies.
these are still to hot to eat yet, but smell amazing. I would set the oven at 350 next time and cut after cooling for no longer than 10 minutes, that way they don't get all crumbly. I did use the yolk of the egg as it called for but I usually use the whites in past recipes. Seemed to work out fine either way.
I added 1/4 teaspoon of almond extract, did half with well-chopped walnuts and half without. I only let it cool about ten minutes before slicing and had no problems. The second baking times should be reduced to about five minutes on each side. Great tasting biscotti.
I'm a doctor and am always looking for healthy desserts. I really like this recipe, it's definitely healthier than the brownies I grew up on and still love. I cut down on the sugar, used canola oil instead of butter, and used egg beaters and it worked out great. I will continue experimenting with decreasing the oil and sugar. I'll keep you posted on how my future changes work out!
I loved these but did have to vary the times in the oven a bit. I made two batches and my first burned a tad when left in for the amount of time suggested. I made them for my mother who said that she loved them although thought them to be not as sweet as anticipated.
Wonderful flavor, omitted nuts. So chocolaty can omit chips also. They burnt on second baking, but burns ones still tasted good--kept for my stash.Will reduce heat to 250 like other person mentioned. The ones that didn't burn are great!!!
It was ok... but it could have been the kahlua I used instead of vanilla extract.
Wow I am very impressed! These turned out perfectly and I even forgot to use the water/egg wash! They were actually quite like the chocolate nut biscotti at Starbucks, surprisingly. The baking times were perfect for me, other reviewers may realize that it's their ovens that are the problem & adjust accordingly.
Love these. They're so crunchy and great with a hot drink! A bit time consuming with the baking part, but worth it.
Really yummy if you're a chocohalic!! Not my favorite biscotti - but it is what it says "brownie" biscotti - don't know why I expected anything different? If you love brownies - you will love this.
Easy and yummy.
I consider myself to be an expert baker. I followed the recipe's directions exactly. After the first bake, the bread completely crumbled as I tried to cut it. I tried various knives to make sure it wasn't the knife, too. A COMPLETE disaster. Time to figure out a plan B for teacher's gifts! :(
Perfect for getting a good chocolate fix :)
very tasty! the only thing I did a little different was to toast the walnuts first..other than that followed it exactly....everything tasted great!
I loved this recipe. I think next time I will add a bit more cocoa like others did, but overall it came out perfect, not crumbly. I did add about a half cup more flour before making the loaves because the dough was so sticky, but the end product was great! tasty...and I'm glad to have a foolproof recipe now!
YES!!!! This is absolutely awesome! I did use regular sized chocolate chips (because it's what I had on hand) and added 1/2 tsp of salt to give some intensity to the flavors, but otherwise this recipe was amazing. So easy! I did follow some of the suggestions from other reviews. I cut them with a butcher knife instead of a a serrated knife. Much less mess and much cleaner cut. Also, I reduced the temperature down to 250 degrees and baked them 12-15 minutes on each side. Perfect hardness and texture. I will DEFINITELY use this one again!
These were ok. I didn't like the way they crumbled on me. I think it needed more flavoring, maybe some almond or anise flavor, and perhaps some slivered almonds...not sure, just wasn't that good to me.
These are definitely easy to make. Substituted almonds for the walnuts and dried cranberries for the chocolate chips. Be careful not to bake to long the second time because they will burn, 10 minutes per side is sufficient. Cutting with a good serated bread knife keeps them from crumbling and I only let them sit 15 minutes before cutting.
These were so good! Everyone loved them. The cook times were a tiny bit off for me, but it worked out ok. I actually didn't care for these warm right out of the oven (not that biscotti is supposed to be eaten warm, but my I like regular recipe biscotti while still hot). Once they were cooled, they were bomb! Yum! Makes a small batch, not NEAR enough for my chocoholic hubby. Next time I'll double or triple it for sure!
Very good! I think next time I'll add a little coffee to it to enhance the chocolate flavor.
These are amazing!! The only thing I changed was the suggestion by other reviewers to reduce the second bake time--I did 10 minutes on each side. These are soooo addictive I may have to make another batch!!
I didn't expect something so simple to make would taste so good. I made this for my Christmas cookie platter at work and everyone absolutely loved it...and they keep asking for more. I've made them twice and everyone is impressed!! In where I'm at(Indonesia) people taste really varies, and they don't usually fancy the Western baked goods that I make; but everyone is hooked on this!! I've made them twice; I used almonds the first time and peanuts the other time, I have to say that almonds really brings out the flavour of the biscotti. I also baked them about 15-20 minutes on each side during the second baking to make them really crisp. They smell wonderful and keep well too, but I guess they don't stay in the cookie jar for that long...THANK YOU!!!
These are fantastic! I totally forgot to brush the egg mixture over them and they still turned out very good. I also dipped them in semisweet chocolate after they cooled. YUM!
Used regular sized chocolate chips and slivered almonds since that's what I had on hand. Forgot to brush with water and yoke and can't imagine why it's necessary. Still a wild success.
Very good, very easy, too. It didn't crumble when I cut it (be sure you cut it slowly) and worked beautifully. I used 1C all purpose flour and 3/4C whole wheat. My only complaint is that the recipe has you make two 9" long logs then cut them into 1" slices. This gives you 18 biscotti, not 30 like the recipe says it makes, making the nutritional information and yield misleading.
A little light on chocolatey flavor. I made a triple batch and they were gone in a few days.
If you want to wow somebody make this recipe. What a perfect combination, chocolate and biscotti. If you have never tried making biscotti before, it is so easy. Some recipes are too dense and heavy.. this is just right.
WOW, this is easy and great. I try a new cookie recipe every Christmas and this is the new one that makes it into my personal christmas cookie file! THANKS! So easy and like store bought! I think many substitutes can be made. I used white chocolate chips, next time will use sunflower seeds...use your imagination! WE WILL! ENJOY!!!!!
Awesome biscotti. I also lowered the temperature to 250 on the second baking so they wouldn't get too dry....I substituted maraschino cherries (chopped) and the juice to add flavor instead of the walnuts...drizzled with chocolate and they turned out great.
Tasty and easy recipe. I didn't have walnuts but used chopped slivered almonds instead. Next time, I will finish baking them for less time than recipe called for. I baked them on each side for 10 minutes and they were overdone on edges. I think 8 minutes per side would do.
Made as written and mine were very crumbly. Also I only baked for 8 minutes per side at at 250 degrees as recommended... I wouldn't do this again, the inside of the cookies were a little gooey not crisp like biscotti... the flavor of the cookies is brownie tasting like... going to try these again and follow exact directions...
Unbelievable. I have tried to make biscotti before but they always ended up either too hard or falling apart. This recipe was perfect. Super easy too. The only thing I changed was that I left out the nuts.
Perfect! I have made so many variations, using white and regular chocolate chips, almonds, macadamia nuts, dried fruit.. you cannot go wrong!
First time making biscotti,very good! Next time I'm going to use just a bit less cocoa. Not a big chocolate eater. I did have trouble with it crumbling when cutting, but not real bad. Will certainly make again.
375 is to high temp for these. 350 would be much more accurate and reduce to 300 after slicing them. I burnt my first batch at 375. I used toasted hazelnuts , which tasted excellent, and no egg wash. Great flavor, if not burnt :)
Excellent! A bit crumbly when I cut them into slices but I think I just need to reduce the first cooking time to 15 - 20 minutes instead of the 25 minutes I did this time.
I made 4 biscotti recipes I found here today. My 5 tasters said this was the best. I didn't change a thing and don't need to. The glaze is a nice touch. Thanks for passing it along.
This recipe did crumble a little for me even though I followed the directions perfectly. Nevertheless, it still gets 5 stars for being so dang delicious! Best biscotti I've ever made, or tasted for that matter!
pretty good, though I changed only 2 things, I don't like walnuts, so opted for chopped almonds and then used almond extract instead of vanilla. Though these are the first biscotti I've ever made, so they seem good to me!
Really good biscotti recipe. I did not have any trouble with crumbling. Used a chef's knife and only waited 10 minutes before slicing. Then baked for 8 minutes per side in a 300F oven. Will definitely make again.
Okay, so at first I wasn't sure about these, the dough was really sticky and a little hard to work with but once I baked it, it became very nice and not very crumbly at all. I glazed it with a raspberry glaze, they are so pretty!
great recipe!
Very good biscotti. I eliminated the walnuts and added more mini chocolate chips. Easy to make and very tasty. Next time I think I will add chopped almonds to the mix. Still, my all time favorite biscotti recipe on this site is the Spring Biscotti....to die for!
These biscotti are great! I keep them on hand all the time now. I use melted semi-sweet squares on the flat side instead of mini chips, and I don't use the egg wash. I don't always have nuts, but they taste just as good without. I reduce the first bake time to 15 minutes and the second and third to 6 minutes each. They always come out perfect for me and don't crumble using a sharp chef's knife. These biscotti have just the right amount of sweetness and chocolate flavor and are just the thing with a cup of hot coffee! Thanks, Linda for this recipe.
Be 'careful' with the cooked biscotti, it will fall apart easily.
This was an excellent recipe!! I'm an experienced baker and I make a lot of biscotti. I made this recipe as is, except I used only 1 tsp of baking powder. I used dark hersheys unsweetened cocoa and You must make sure to chopped nuts finely and used mini choc chips. I had no trouble with crumbling- it cut perfectly. I dipped these in white and dark choc...(I did not use the egg wash) I baked them 25 min and let cool for 12 min and then I cut with long serated knife. I had no problems with crumbling!! I then baked these at 350 for 10 min each side and they turned out great - I will be making this recipe again. I also got only 19 pieces and they are nice size without over size or too small. They taste great with a nice chocolate crispy texture for dipping in tea or coffee. Thanks for posting your recipe!
I hate to be a downer on this highly rated recipe, but I think it tastes too much like dried-out old brownies.
I made 3 chocolate biscotti recipes this week and this was not the best of the bunch. My family and husbands office liked the Double Chocolate Biscotti by Janet Allen better. I would suggest using chunk or reg. size chocolate chips for more of a chocolate punch. I will keep looking for a better recipe.
this was sooooo good....follow the recipe exactly....thank you for posting it...
Good flavor. The biscotti crumbled... So sad...
These turned out great and are super easy. I think it would be hard to ruin these cookies, even if you're not good at baking! Thanks!
Magnificient taste and texture! Added salt, espresso; baked for 20 minutes; cooled 15mins and baked again for 5 mins on each side, which created a chewier, softer texture which I prefer.
