Cookie Pizza

3.4
9 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

Giant cookies topped with coconut, chocolate, candies and peanuts.

Recipe by MJK

Servings:
24
Yield:
2 10 inch pizza pans (24 wedges)
24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Combine flour, baking soda, salt and oats. Stir well to blend. Cream butter, brown sugar, eggs and vanilla together thoroughly. Add flour mixture to creamed mixture. Mix well.

  • Stir in 1/2 cup coconut and chopped nuts. Spread dough evenly in 2 greased 10 inch pizza pans or press into 10 inch circles on greased baking sheets.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 10 minutes. Remove from oven.

  • Sprinkle with chocolate, remaining 1 cup coconut, candies and peanuts. Bake for 5-10 minutes longer or until golden brown. Cool in pans on wire racks. Cut cooled cookie pizza into wedges.

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 43.9g; fat 20.6g; cholesterol 37mg; sodium 287mg. Full Nutrition
