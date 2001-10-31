Cookie Pizza
Giant cookies topped with coconut, chocolate, candies and peanuts.
Yummy
We made the cookies and they spread so much that they overflowed the pan! I baked them for exactly 10 minutes and they were overdone on the outside and underdone in the middle. We probably won't make this one again. The recipe called for only 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla, I would recommend using 1 teaspoon.Read More
I tried this recipe for a church function. The kids liked it. Cookie didn't bake as well in the center as the outside. Maybe make four smaller ones instead of two large cookies.
i love pizza but i also love cookies and this is made out of both! ( not really) how cool is it that it looks like pizza but tastes like cookies!
I have made this several times. It is a great addition to a picnic or pot luck lunch.
I started out making 4 like the other review said then cooked them. they spread alot. were a big hit but would spread them out more
The cookie was not very flavorful. The dough was runny before it was baked and it cooked very unevenly. I won't make this again.
Nasty pizza
