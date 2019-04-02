Cheeseburger Egg Rolls

1 of 58

Rating: 5 stars WOW!! So good! I made them with almost 2lbs of hamburger meat, it made 13 egg rolls. I used 1/4 cup in each as suggested. I added a little extra cheddar, and a few slices of american to give it more of a cheeseburger taste. It also made it a little creamier. The cooking time was too long, I burnt my first batch. Then I followed the directions on the wrap package, the rest came out fine. Oh, and I left out the pickles because hubby doesn't like them. We dipped in fry sauce. (ketchup and mayo) Next time we will be trying mushroom swiss burger egg rolls. :) Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars This was a hit at my house, something rare with a 3 and 5 year old. I did change the filling a bit. I made half of it the way it was written and for the other half I used the meat, cooked and crumbled bacon, onion, bbq sauce and cheddar cheese. One pound of meat definitely is not enough to use all of the egg roll wrappers, but it easily fed my family. Like someone else suggested, I thought it wasn't enough oil, but I just let them cook on one side and then flipped them. It was less than 4-5 minutes on each side, but just watch them and you'll be fine. I'm definitely making these again. Helpful (20)

Rating: 4 stars This recipes was actully super yummy. Right after they come out of the deep fryer place on a metal wire rack with papertowels under to make sure all the greece gets drained! I also made the dipping sauce added a tsp of mustard and a drop of worcestershire - perfect! I will make again ! Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars SO good! i made them into breakfast eggrolls; used cajun andoullie sausage and scrambled eggs with provolone and grilled onions. new favorite sausage dish! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I make these all the time! They are great when my boyfriend has his friends over since they are so easy and are extremely filling! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars These were great! I had leftover egg roll wrappers to use up and this was the perfect way without having to make regualr egg rolls again. The only thing I changed is instead of mustard we used ketchup. My hubby doesn't like mustard. I think next time we might try to put bacon in them too. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I used mayo instead of mustard since I have some that don't like mustard, and dill pickles. Kind of reminded us of Krystal burgers, only better!! I also made a mexican version with refried beans, a bit of salsa and shredded cheddar mixed with the beef, and a slice of pepper jack chs...dipped in sour crm and salsa...YUM! Helpful (6)

Rating: 1 stars No, no, no. This did not go over well at my house. Tasted like gooey pickles with crunchy paper. Sorry. Helpful (5)