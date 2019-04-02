Cheeseburger Egg Rolls

Rating: 4.27 stars
51 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 29
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 2

I had something similar at a restaurant, threw these together at home, and they were pretty good! As a dipping sauce, use mayo and catsup mixed together.

By Amy Williams Hopkins

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 egg rolls
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
Directions

  • Place the ground beef and onion in a skillet over medium heat, and cook and stir for about 10 minutes, breaking up the beef into crumbles as it cooks. Drain the meat and transfer to a bowl. Stir in the chopped pickles, shredded cheese, and mustard, and mix together well.

  • Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place a bowl of water next to your work surface. Remove an egg roll wrapper from the stack, and cover the remaining wrappers with a damp paper towel to prevent them from drying out.

  • Place the wrapper on the work surface with a corner facing towards you. Place about 1/4 cup of filling on the wrapper, and fold the top corner down over the filling. Tightly roll the wrapper into a cylinder, tucking in the corners as you roll, until the wrapper completely encloses the filling. Moisten the last corner with a little water, and finish wrapping so the moistened corner tightly seals to the egg roll, and there are no gaps to let the filling leak out. Place filled egg rolls on the parchment-lined baking sheet, covered with a slightly damp paper towel, while you finish making the egg rolls.

  • Heat the oil in a deep saucepan or deep fryer until a thermometer registers 365 degrees F (185 degrees C). Carefully place 2 or 3 egg rolls at a time into the hot oil, and fry for about 4 or 5 minutes, turning the egg rolls over once, until golden brown. Remove the egg rolls with a tongs, and drain on paper towels.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 8g; cholesterol 29mg; sodium 369.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

51 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 29
  • 4 star values: 14
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Desirea84
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2009
WOW!! So good! I made them with almost 2lbs of hamburger meat, it made 13 egg rolls. I used 1/4 cup in each as suggested. I added a little extra cheddar, and a few slices of american to give it more of a cheeseburger taste. It also made it a little creamier. The cooking time was too long, I burnt my first batch. Then I followed the directions on the wrap package, the rest came out fine. Oh, and I left out the pickles because hubby doesn't like them. We dipped in fry sauce. (ketchup and mayo) Next time we will be trying mushroom swiss burger egg rolls. :) Read More
Helpful
(28)
Heather
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2009
This was a hit at my house, something rare with a 3 and 5 year old. I did change the filling a bit. I made half of it the way it was written and for the other half I used the meat, cooked and crumbled bacon, onion, bbq sauce and cheddar cheese. One pound of meat definitely is not enough to use all of the egg roll wrappers, but it easily fed my family. Like someone else suggested, I thought it wasn't enough oil, but I just let them cook on one side and then flipped them. It was less than 4-5 minutes on each side, but just watch them and you'll be fine. I'm definitely making these again. Read More
Helpful
(20)
cindi
Rating: 4 stars
06/04/2009
This recipes was actully super yummy. Right after they come out of the deep fryer place on a metal wire rack with papertowels under to make sure all the greece gets drained! I also made the dipping sauce added a tsp of mustard and a drop of worcestershire - perfect! I will make again ! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Lyndsey Bennett
Rating: 4 stars
10/04/2010
SO good! i made them into breakfast eggrolls; used cajun andoullie sausage and scrambled eggs with provolone and grilled onions. new favorite sausage dish! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Kristi Loftin
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2010
I make these all the time! They are great when my boyfriend has his friends over since they are so easy and are extremely filling! Read More
Helpful
(7)
shelby2003
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2009
These were great! I had leftover egg roll wrappers to use up and this was the perfect way without having to make regualr egg rolls again. The only thing I changed is instead of mustard we used ketchup. My hubby doesn't like mustard. I think next time we might try to put bacon in them too. Read More
Helpful
(7)
daisy37311
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2010
Delicious! I used mayo instead of mustard since I have some that don't like mustard, and dill pickles. Kind of reminded us of Krystal burgers, only better!! I also made a mexican version with refried beans, a bit of salsa and shredded cheddar mixed with the beef, and a slice of pepper jack chs...dipped in sour crm and salsa...YUM! Read More
Helpful
(6)
miss karen
Rating: 1 stars
07/29/2010
No, no, no. This did not go over well at my house. Tasted like gooey pickles with crunchy paper. Sorry. Read More
Helpful
(5)
inounvme
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2009
I added salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. The pickle/relish and mustard was omitted. Very good. Couldn't cook them fast enough. Read More
Helpful
(4)
