Humungous Cookies
Big as a platter and suitable for a birthday! Drizzle with icing and light the candles!
Big as a platter and suitable for a birthday! Drizzle with icing and light the candles!
Delicious! I halved the ingredients and put it in an 8x8 pan, using 1/3 c. egg whites instead of an egg. Like a chocolate chip cookie cake! Yum! Will probably make again!Read More
turned out more like a cake than an actual cookieRead More
Delicious! I halved the ingredients and put it in an 8x8 pan, using 1/3 c. egg whites instead of an egg. Like a chocolate chip cookie cake! Yum! Will probably make again!
This was good, but I definitely would not call it a cookie, although it looks like one. It has a cake-like texture. The flavor is good though and it bakes nicely but if you are looking for a cookie-like texture, skip this recipe. I baked 2 pans: 1 was a 13x9 the other was 8x8. Thanks for sharing the recipe, Rosina!
I halved the recipe to make one giant cookie for my husband's birthday. Easy to make and something different for a change!
Very easy and quick to put together, and turned out very soft and cakey - even two days later. I baked half in a pizza pan and put the other half in an 8" square Pyrex dish - turned out sort of like blondies. This was for my son's 12th birthday and he was thrilled! Thanks!
Very Good Cookie! My nephew does not like cake, so he got this cookie for his 5th birthday. He wants one for every birthday now. Very good texture, not too hard on the edges which was a pleasant surprise.
I make these for birthdays at daycare and they are wonderful! Not too sweet and they stay soft!
Very good recipe, instead of the chocolate chips I added 1/2 tsp of cinnamon, 1/2 tsp of nutmeg and 1/2 tsp of cloves. Smelled soooo good while baking!!! A scoop of vanilla ice cream on the side......Everyone loved it!
One of the best cookie recipes yet! I made my own frosting, 4oz cream cheese and 1 cup of brown sugar. Turned out amazing! I think it might be too dry without any frosting.
Absolutely delicious!!! I made this cookie for my husbands birthday and he gave it a rating of 10... Added chocolate toffee bits, white chocolate chips and walnuts. Perfect, will be my new favorite HUMUNGOUS cookie recipe for all occasions. Thanks for this great recipe......
Loved this!! I wanted to send in a birthday treat for my 9 year old's class to share and my husband suggested a big cookie, so this was my winner! I left out the nuts as all food has to be 'nut free' and used 2 pie plates to make my 'cookies'. I could almost describe it as a 'blondie' as they are somewhat thicker than your average cookie, but I suppose it could vary depending on your pan or pizza pan used. Regardless, one went to school and the other was used for our family to share - and we loved it! Frosted (wrote on!) with Sour Cream Chocolate Frosting from AR too, yummy!
Worked out beautifully for my son's birthday party! Easy to make, fun to decorate, and all the kids ate it up! It was preferred to the traditional cake that I had as well.
I used 4 oz of cream cheese instead of 8 oz. It was a hit at a Superbowl Party.
turned out more like a cake than an actual cookie
chocolate chips cookie
My daughter prefers having a big cookie as a birthday “cake” over having an actual cake. She very much loved this cookie! The only variation was that I used salted butter in addition to the salt the recipe called for. I do that with any recipe that calls for chocolate, the extra salt complements that chocolate. I will definitely make this again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections