Humungous Cookies

Big as a platter and suitable for a birthday! Drizzle with icing and light the candles!

By Rosina

Servings:
16
Yield:
2 12 inch cookies
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Lightly grease two 12 inch pizza pans.

  • Stir together flour, baking soda and salt and set aside.

  • Using a large bowl, cream together butter, cream cheese and sugars. Add eggs and beat until fluffy. Add flour mixture to creamed mixture, blending until dough becomes stiff. Stir in chocolate chunks and nuts until well blended.

  • Divide dough in two. Press each half into the prepared pans. Bake 20-25 minutes or until lightly browned around the edges. Centers should be firm. Cool in the pan on wire rack. Serve by cutting into wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
456 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 47.1g; fat 28.8g; cholesterol 69.2mg; sodium 171.1mg. Full Nutrition
