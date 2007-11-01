Sour Cream Sugar Cookies II
This is the recipe my mother-in-law always used for cut-out cookies.
This is the recipe my mother-in-law always used for cut-out cookies.
I used this easy recipe for my holiday cookies. They were fabulous and I had lots of people ask for the recipe. I didn't just make cut out cookies, I also used this dough to make a rasberry filled cookie. You roll the dough into ropes (1 inch thick, length of your cookie sheet), use your finger to make an indent 1/2 inch apart all down the rope, fill the indent with rasberry jam, bake a little longer (maybe 10-12 min) and then drizzle melted white chocolate over the top and cut the rope into 1 inch pieces. It was by far the favorite treat. I also made frosted snowman cutouts that were delicous with this recipe, I added a touch of nutmeg.Read More
I'm always making fun of people writing reviews and saying this didn't turn out and I did it exactly like the recipe called for except.... So, when I saw this recipe called for lard I was surprised that they still made lard but I went and bought it. I made them exactly like the recipe, no changes. When I baked them all I could smell and taste was lard. If my mother in law gave me this recipe I'd be fighting with her and divorcing her son. I thought maybe the lard taste was just in my mind so I took one to a friend to taste and asked what she though, she took a bite and said, God, it tastes like lard. OK, so if you love the taste of lard and I can't imagine anyone that would you mike like these. Perhaps they'd be better if shortning was used in place of lard because the texture wasn't bad but unfortunately all I tasted was lard.Read More
I'm always making fun of people writing reviews and saying this didn't turn out and I did it exactly like the recipe called for except.... So, when I saw this recipe called for lard I was surprised that they still made lard but I went and bought it. I made them exactly like the recipe, no changes. When I baked them all I could smell and taste was lard. If my mother in law gave me this recipe I'd be fighting with her and divorcing her son. I thought maybe the lard taste was just in my mind so I took one to a friend to taste and asked what she though, she took a bite and said, God, it tastes like lard. OK, so if you love the taste of lard and I can't imagine anyone that would you mike like these. Perhaps they'd be better if shortning was used in place of lard because the texture wasn't bad but unfortunately all I tasted was lard.
I used this easy recipe for my holiday cookies. They were fabulous and I had lots of people ask for the recipe. I didn't just make cut out cookies, I also used this dough to make a rasberry filled cookie. You roll the dough into ropes (1 inch thick, length of your cookie sheet), use your finger to make an indent 1/2 inch apart all down the rope, fill the indent with rasberry jam, bake a little longer (maybe 10-12 min) and then drizzle melted white chocolate over the top and cut the rope into 1 inch pieces. It was by far the favorite treat. I also made frosted snowman cutouts that were delicous with this recipe, I added a touch of nutmeg.
This is now my ONLY sugar cookie recipe. They are soft and never crumbly. Thanks.
This is a great recipe. Everyone loves these cookies. They are very versatile. I've made them lemon and orange flavored and iced them. They are always the first to go.
I was leary of the lard in this one but since I had it on hand went ahead and tried it. I followed the recipe but did add about a tsp of almond flavoring to the dough. These cookies turned out fabulous! The dough was easy to work with. The cookies are really very good. This recipe was exactly what I was looking for!
quick,easy sugar cookie. a little soft so use plenty of flour when rolling and cutting.
we have been looking for a good sugar cookie, and this one is great. thanks
These are great!! I used organic shortening in place of lard because its not something I have on hand. I also added a tablespoon of lemon juice and they came out fantastic. We added a few drops of green food coloring and cut them into frog shapes to celebrate spring. I also live at high altitude and didn't make other changes to account for that.
pretty good
These were good. Light and fluffy cookies. My only issue is they lacked flavour. They need lemon or almond extract to pick them up. I also wonder about the use of both butter and lard. It seems excessive.
This is similar to Lighthouse Cookies. It is a recipe I've made MANY times. You do have to chill, and I find I add more flour. I would NOT make it unless you have a KitchenAid or similar. You can do it as a drop cookie. You MUST add a flavoring though. I prefer vanilla bean paste with a splash of vanilla. But, almond works well too. I think it is a bit more difficult to do as a cut out. Work dough in very small batches. Biggest issue is overcooking. You can also add nutmeg, cinnamon, or top with a nut. I prefer cream cheese frosting with sanded sugar. I do not think of this as a detailed decorating cookie, as it is too soft
Wow….really bad.
Followed recipe exactly, dough was way too soft for rolling even after refrigerating overnight Used cookie press, this worked okay but still dough so soft that cookies lost there shape when baked. I could taste the lard in the raw dough, but it seemed to "bake out" and they were tasty, not overly sweet and soft in texture. Would add more flour next time and maybe a little flavoring, though it is not necessary.
This is very similar to my original cut out cookie recipe.
I, too, made these with all butter after reading the reviews regarding the "lard taste" and they turned out delicious and buttery~
I made no other changes~
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections