Sour Cream Sugar Cookies II

This is the recipe my mother-in-law always used for cut-out cookies.

By MJK

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cream butter, lard and sugar. Add eggs and beat. Mix sour cream and baking soda together and add to egg mixture. Add flour and salt and mix well.

  • Chill dough until firm enough to roll.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

  • Roll out dough and cut with cookie cutter. It's wise to keep dough in refrigerator between rolling out batches. Bake for 5 - 7 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 42.4mg. Full Nutrition
