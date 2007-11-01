Sour Cream Sugar Cookies II

I'm always making fun of people writing reviews and saying this didn't turn out and I did it exactly like the recipe called for except.... So, when I saw this recipe called for lard I was surprised that they still made lard but I went and bought it. I made them exactly like the recipe, no changes. When I baked them all I could smell and taste was lard. If my mother in law gave me this recipe I'd be fighting with her and divorcing her son. I thought maybe the lard taste was just in my mind so I took one to a friend to taste and asked what she though, she took a bite and said, God, it tastes like lard. OK, so if you love the taste of lard and I can't imagine anyone that would you mike like these. Perhaps they'd be better if shortning was used in place of lard because the texture wasn't bad but unfortunately all I tasted was lard.

