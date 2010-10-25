Easy Drop Cookies

My mother made these all year round, she would just change the color of sugar in which they were dipped. Consider putting a small amount of powdered drink mix (e.g.. Kool-Aid crystals) in white sugar to get different colors, and a little flavor. (Don't omit the sugar or the flavor will be too strong. )
These cookies were just ok for me. I will say that it was very easy to make and the ingredients are pretty much always on hand, however I like a "cookie" taste and not a "cake-y" taste. If you like more of the cake texture then these are for you.
These cookies are fantastic! They are light with crispy edges and soft centers. They aren't too sweet and have a delicate flavor, perfect for icing or eating plain! The only adjustments I made were 1.) cut the baking soda in half for a slightly denser cookie and 2.) cut the salt in half as well (it tends to overpower the cookie). Otherwise, these are easy and delicious!! Excellent recipe!
I agree, these cookies were just ok for me but they were still very satisfying. These were very easy for me to make, as they were my first cookie that I made from this website. I rolled the cookies but before I put them onto the baking sheet, I rolled them in cinnamon, almost like a snickerdoodle. I think that next time I'm going to put something else in them to make them a little more flavor in them and use a little less butter. I also think I may have used a little too much baking soda in them as they were dry. But they were GOOD!
Very nice! I had to make these for School as i was in a big rush, my class had a christmas celebration so my group where making cookies! i used flour at the end for a finishing touch as it looked gr8 and ofcourse as i didnt have vanilla essence i used hersheys chocolate sauce as it was a gr8 substitute and it gave it a chocolatey twist!!!
Our new favorite cookie. I am making these instead of sugar cookies this year. They are great the way they are. Or dust with powdered sugar. Dip in white chocolate. Fill with walnuts. Or frost. They would look cute decorated as Christmas ornaments. I traded 1/4 cup sugar for 1/4 cup measurable stevia. Next time, I will try 1/2 and 1/2. Love 'em.
I made these for the kids today. I substituted the white sugar for brown as it was all I had on hand. After I rolled the dough into balls, I dipped the tops with candy rounds. I missed the step to press them down with a glass but they turned out awesome anyway. Kids love them!
Loved the flavor and texture of these, I topped them with cinn and sugar. But Id like to know how the original posted was able to roll these into balls, my batter was far too sticky even with an extra 1/2 cup of flour added in.
Such a nice cookie with afternoon coffee...not too sweet and very easy to put together. I sprinkled plain sugar on the top of mine and then added a little cocoa powder to a few and a little cinnamon to a few. It changed the taste just enough to make each one unique. They were a hit with my three kiddos. Thanks for sharing!!! :)
I thought these were just great! This is our new sugar cookie and basic cookie batter to play with! I added lemon zest and juice and they were delish! We used multi color sugar and they were so pretty! They looked like a bakery cookie. I used a melon ball scoop and flatten with a mason jar bottom. Perfect size cookie!
Made this just a little while ago, substituted cinnamon fonstead of vanilla and they tasted like cinnamon sugar toast. A little sweet for my tastes and a bit cakey, think black and white cookie, buy a very good and very easy recipe.
