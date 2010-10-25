Easy Drop Cookies

My mother made these all year round, she would just change the color of sugar in which they were dipped. Consider putting a small amount of powdered drink mix (e.g.. Kool-Aid crystals) in white sugar to get different colors, and a little flavor. (Don't omit the sugar or the flavor will be too strong. )

Recipe by MJK

48
3 - 4 dozen
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Cream together butter or margarine and white sugar. Add egg, vanilla and milk. Mix well.

  • Gradually add flour, baking soda and salt. Mix well. Roll spoonfuls of dough in your hands and dip one end in colored sugar. Place on baking sheets and press top down with a glass. Bake for 12 minutes.

76 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 9.2g; fat 4g; cholesterol 14.1mg; sodium 54.3mg. Full Nutrition
