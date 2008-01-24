Marble Bars

Chocolaty crispy rice cereal bar.

By MJK

15 mins
5 mins
20 mins
18
3 dozen
Directions

  • In a 3 quart saucepan, heat white sugar and corn syrup until bubbles form. Remove from heat, and stir in peanut butter.

  • Add chocolate flavored crispy rice cereal; stir to coat well. Gently stir in chocolate chips to give marble effect.

  • Press into 9x13 inch pan and cool until firm. Cut into bars.

276 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 45.6g; fat 10.4g; sodium 165.6mg. Full Nutrition
