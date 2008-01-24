Marble Bars
Chocolaty crispy rice cereal bar.
Chocolaty crispy rice cereal bar.
Very easy to make.And very good.I used just regular rice krispies and they turned out fine.Read More
Very easy to make.And very good.I used just regular rice krispies and they turned out fine.
These are super yummy! I love the soft and gooey texture versus a harder bar made with marshmallow. I didn't have rice crispies so we used corn chex- this is a good one!!
I've made this multiple times. Easy & tasty! Everyone loves them. Who doesn't like the Peanut Butter & Chocolate combo?! Lol
Best and easiest cereal bars ever! Will be making again for my son's bake sale!
The kids like them. Good way to use up leftover cereal that everyone has apparently decided they no longer like. I've made them with Cheerios and regular crispy rice cereal. And I use up to 10 cups of cereal if I have it on hand. Line your pan with parchment paper (not wax paper as it will stick to the bottom of the bars) and there's no need to place them in the fridge to solidify. Cookie cutters work on the crispy rice version. Be sure to store them in a air-tight container or they will get tough. Not that that will keep them from being eaten. :)
Easy and fast, great way to use up annoying cereal that no one wants to finish! However I did use crunchy peanut butter and sprayed the pan before pressing the mixture into it. I would recommend using a larger kettle, it was tight mixing it in a 3 quart. Good stuff!
omg. . . I'm so glad I made these in a container that had a lid because I had to cover them up. I couldn't stop eating the crunchy chocolate peanut buttery goodness. I cut the sugar down to 3/4 of a cup so they did not get too sweet. I also cooked the sugar syrup mixture past the point of bubbles and instead until it foamed (2-3 min past boiling). It gave the mixture more of a soft caramel texture. These were fantastic! A great way to use up leftover cereal.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections