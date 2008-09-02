Santa's Whiskers II

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These are left in the oven overnight.

By Mary McGhee

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat egg whites to a froth with cream of tartar and salt. Gradually add sugar.

    Advertisement

  • Beat at medium speed for 10 minutes. Beat in vanilla. Stir in nuts and chocolate chips.

  • Drop by spoonfuls on a greased cookie sheet. Place in an oven preheated to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). TURN OFF heat as soon as you put the cookies in. Leave in closed oven overnight.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 7.4g; sodium 18.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022