Million Dollar Cookies

4.2
9 Ratings
Crispy rice cereal drop cookies. Try butterscotch chips for a different taste.

Recipe by Beth

Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
Directions

  • Mix ingredients in the order given.

  • Roll into balls and place on cookie sheet. Press down with glass which has been buttered and dipped in sugar.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 12 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 27.8g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 18.7mg; sodium 125.9mg. Full Nutrition
