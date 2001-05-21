Million Dollar Cookies
Crispy rice cereal drop cookies. Try butterscotch chips for a different taste.
Very tasty. I used butterscotch chips and white chocolate chips. I increased the amount of chips because it sounded low, but I was wrong, I wouldn't use any more chips than recommended next time. You can't tell by looking or by tasting that there is any oatmeal.Read More
I think my expectations may have been set too high. I was really disappointed in the texture. The flavor wasn't bad, but my cookies turned out really crisp. I used real butter so I don't know if that made a difference.Read More
These cookies are great! I've made them a couple of times already. They are chewy, light and delicious. The whole family loves them. Plus this recipe makes a lot of cookies. I followed the recipe just as it is printed, and they turned out perfect. I only baked them till they were a very light brown.
these cookies got rave reviews from the servicemen/women I sent them to overseas.They arrived intact and still moist and chewy..got request for more ASAP...I used the recipe as printed...I will be making them again!!!
These cookies are great, they actually get 5 stars for taste, but mine are a little crumbly so I only gave them 4 stars. The texture is great, they are soft but have a crunch from the crispy cereal. I used 1 c chocolate chips and 1/3 c peanut butter chips. And I baked for 13-14 minutes. I will keep this recipe for a long time. And it made a large batch!
Love the taste and texture of these cookies. I used white chocolate chips instead of milk chocolate and they were great. I was able to make about 5 dozen good size cookies with the recipe for 3 dozen.
Made this cookie exactly like recipe said except I used 1/2 butterscotch chip and 1/2 choc chip. They turned out really good! Only one bit of advice....cool cookie completely on cookie sheet before transferring. The first batch broke up when I tried to take them off the sheet. After letting them cool completely, I had no problem with that. I think next time I will use all choc chips. The butterscotch made them very rich. Also thought of a choc. drizzle on top might be good....for you choc lovers! :) I would make these cookies again.
A really blah cookie. Too crumbly. Plain ol' chocolate chip cookies are much, much better than this mess.
I’m not fond of chocolate chips, so I substituted chopped pecans! These are light and oh....so delicious!!!
