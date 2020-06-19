Moist Red Velvet Cupcakes

1 of 516

Rating: 5 stars I have not tried this recipie but this is just a tip for all of those that do not know. When you have a recipie that calls for coacoa powder and vinigar the vinigar has a chemical reaction with the coacoa podwer and turns somewhat reddish brown. This is what was used before food color was made. Helpful (1296)

Rating: 4 stars I had never made red velvet cake before so I just picked this one at random. I made it for a poker party and brought the rest to work and everybody really liked it! If I were to make it again, I probably would cut the cocoa powder. It seems like it had too much of a chocolate taste (not bad, but just not what I think of when I think of red velvet). Most recipes usually call for a couple tbsp so this one is a lot more. this is the cream cheese frosting that I used for the cake: 1/2c. of unsalted butter (softened) 2- 8oz. packs of cream cheese (softened) 3 1/2 cups of powdered sugar 1 tbsp of vanilla extract. After tweaking, I find that this is the best frosting for me. Not too sweet... just sweet enough. enjoy! Helpful (702)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe made wonderful little mini cupcakes. It is a light and fluffy cake; some red velvet cakes are much more dense, but if you prefer a spongier cupcake, this one is for you. I overfilled the cups and many rose too high (although they made yummy muffin tops) - filling your cup half full makes a cake even with the paper edge. Like another reviewer, I made Janni's Cream Cheese Frosting II. This red velvet cupcake recipe made 60 mini cupcakes and Janni's frosting covered them all with two cups more to spare. Helpful (553)

Rating: 5 stars loved this recipe. I did alter it because i did not have buttermilk. A sub. fo buttermilk is 1 TBSP vinegar distilled white vinegar and in the same cup with vinegar pour milk to make a 1 cup: Stir it Let it stand for about 5 mins. Afterward I only poured half of my milk solution and half cup whipping cream. TRUST ME when i say it made the cake moist and firm... LOVED IT!! Keeper! FAMILY AND FRIENDS REALLY LOVED IT!! Helpful (228)

Rating: 5 stars Very good. Everyone loved these. I made them for my wife's baby shower. Just a tip: I don't think it will work for anything other than red. I tried to make them blue, substituting blue food coloring for the red. The batter turned green as soon as I added the cocoa. I may have to try these again for St. Patrick's Day. Helpful (188)

Rating: 5 stars This southern gal loved this recipe indeed a smaller bite size version from the Red Velvet Cake. One thing you need to make sure is to room temp the buttermilk and eggs. Other than that top these babies off with cream cheese and they are sure to be a hit. Helpful (129)

Rating: 5 stars Don't panic when your batter gets all lumpy after the buttermilk goes in like I did! Persevere and after the flour is added the batter will (should!) become smooth. Tastes great and would recommend using Scharffenberger non-processed cocoa. Has a much better taste/smell than regular cocoa in my opinion. Simple recipe good results. Helpful (78)

Rating: 5 stars These cupcakes were really good but what made them even better was piping on the White Chocolate Cream Cheese Frosting from Red Velvet Cake IV. So delicious!!!! Helpful (71)

Rating: 4 stars Great recipe but a little heavy on the cocoa powder so I reduced it to just 2 tablespoons. These are fluffy and moist with a light tender crumb. I've never made or eaten Red Velvet Cake so I'm not sure what they should taste like but these were a little lacking in flavor for me. I frosted them with "Whipped Cream Cream Cheese Frosting " also from this site. Nice recipe I've just learned I'm not a big fan of Red Velvet Cake. Helpful (68)