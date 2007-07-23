Snickerdoodles III
Soft sugar cookie with a cinnamon-sugar topping.
Snickerdoodles are my favorite cookie so I have tried 20+ recipes. This one is great HOWEVER turn the oven down a little - a tad below 375 degrees and be sure to use small scoops. Too big and they won't cook in the center. Always use room temp butter and eggs use the freshest ingredients possible and of the best quality you can afford.Read More
This is the same recipe my family has used for as long as I can remember. It uses butter instead of shortening, which I definitely prefer. I do not like to use shortening in anything. Also, it uses less butter/fat than other recipes, but the cookies still taste great. This is a classic snickerdoodle recipe and I always get rave reviews when I make them. For those who said the cookies didn’t bake well, I think the problem may have been your oven or the ingredients and not the recipe, because these always turn out perfectly for me. They are simple and fast to make and I almost always have the necessary ingredients in my kitchen.
These are the best snickerdoodles Ive ever had. The cream of tarter doesn't really matter if it is added. I personally think they taste better that way.
Just made these - Great recipe and the taste is wonderful :) Only thing I found was that the dough was sticky to roll in my hands but I found a very simple and quick solution of wetting my hands with water before rolling the balls. Worked wonderfully, no more sticky and also rolling in the cinnamon/sugar mixture sticked to the balls better. Great recipe!
These cookies were really disappointing. Not at ALL the usual snickerdoodle cookie we all grew up with. They dont spread and stay in mounds. The flavor isn't anything wonderful, as it is a cookie that seems dry and light on flavor. My suggestion, find a new recipe when looking for snickerdoodle, pass this one up.
Good recipe! I followed exactly, except I baked slightly under 400 degrees (390), smashed the cookies a little with the bottom of a juice glass and baked for 8 min. 15 sec. They came out great!
I didn't have cream of tartar, and these still came out fabulous. I was really craving cookies and needed a simple ingredient list since I don't have much. My favorite part is how the edges are crispy while the center stays chewy for days. I can't wait to make these for my family for the holidays.
These are better than any Snickerdoodles I've ever tried, and I've made many different recipes. I don't like the flat, crispy ones that most recipes make. These are soft and thick. Very yummy! I made these several times this fall/winter, and they were always eaten up right away. Oh, and I don't normally like to eat cookie dough - but this one is very good - hard to stay out of! Thanks for the great recipe!
These taste just like my Grandma's snickerdoodles! I made them for a party and they were gobbled up. Tip: for special Christmas snickerdoodles, die the sugar red and/or green and the cookies have the crackled look, but festive!
We used eggbeaters and I didn't have the cream of tarter and they still went over great. I would make this recipe again.
Absolutely awesome. Creamed just the butter and sugar first then added in the other moist ingredients, Used my stand mixer and gradually added in the dry that I had first mixed in a bowl. Baked at 375 for 9 minutes. Used 3 T sugar and 1 1/2 t cinnamon for rolling them in. Flattened slightly with my fingers before baking. One of the best cookies I have ever had.
The substitute for cream of tartar is to omit baking soda and cream of tartar and replace with baking powder in the same amount so I used 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder in this recipe. Made with no vanilla. The topping was about 2x too much - could have halved it. Made with cold butter and these were very fluffy and good - could have cooked longer but enjoyed. Thanks!
I didn't really care for Snickerdoodles, but now I'm a firm believer in them! I love how this recipe doesn't call for shortening (I never have any on hand) and the only change I made was substitute the tartar (I never have any of that either) for 2 tsp of vinegar. Other than that, I wouldn't change a thing. They melt in your mouth! Edit: Be careful not to over bake. They're hard as a rock if you do!
Tried this recipe because I can't find my original recipe for snicker doodles. These were not as good as ones I have made before. The recipe doesn't specify it, but you should flatten the cookie with a fork or glass bottom before baking. I had to throw the first dozen away because they came out like golf balls and they were uncooked on the inside. Flattened the rest and they came out much better, prettier too, with a crinkled edge. Even if you flatten them, they do not spread much. Make the balls on the larger side.
Snickdoodle contest: First Place We tried two recipes and this one got the best vote hands down with my family. The dash of vanilla in this recipe and the soft centers made these a hit!!
This recipe is delicious, but I suggest a few modifications: 1. I added cinnamon to the dough, as I did not want the cookie to have only a hint of cinnamon. I'm not sure that it made much of a difference, but the flavor of the cookies was excellent. 2. Be careful when you roll the balls not to make them two large. My first cookie sheet I made them too big and the cookies, though tasty, were a bit big and crunchy to be palatable. The smaller ones turned out better. 3. Though the smaller rolled balls turned out better, I think the cookies would have been better still if I had flattened them some before baking so they would have cooked more evenly.
followed the recipe to a t..not good at all floury taste..and very bland...i will look for a better recipe...
I had attempted a different snickerdoodle recipe last year that I received from a coworker and it bombed big time. Since then, I have been on the hunt for a decent recipe and so far, this one is pretty good. I unfortunately couldn't locate my cream of tartar, so after googling, I substituted baking powder for both the cream of tartar and baking soda. I baked these at 350 degrees for 11 minutes and they came out soft and chewey. A few days later and they're still soft. I did add more vanilla to the batter, I didn't measure so approximately another teaspoon. I would make these again :)
I really love the texture of this cookie, which is what food is all about for me. It has a dense crusty edge and soft center. I know it's a sugar cookie, but the sugar is a bit much for me, so next time I will cut back on the sugar a bit and see how it goes. I subbed whole wheat flour for half of flour and you'd never know it. May up the wwflour next time too. These are perfect cookies for baking with kids, mine love rolling into balls and swirling in the sugar mix. We had a great time making these this afternoon.
These are some of the best snicker doodles I have ever tasted! The first time I made them 10 minutes didn't seem to be enough, the cookies were too soft. I put them in for another 3 minutes, still soft. 3 more, still soft. I took them out then to cool and they hardened up quickly! This time I only put them in for 10 minutes before taking them out and they were perfect. A great recipe!
Fabulous! I made these as gifts for Christmas and everyone loved them. I prefer a bit chewier cookie, so I cooked them for slightly less time, about 7 minutes. Will definitely be making these again!
This recipe needs 1/2 cup more butter, otherwise the dough is too dry and the cookie doesn't spread at all and is raw in the middle.
These tasted "okay", but were lousy to work with, the dough was too wet, couldn't roll into balls, stuck to everything!!
these are great. i took the advise of a previous reviewer and reduced the heat to 375 and wet my fingers before rolling the dough. there is definitely TOO much cinnamon in the sugar/cinnamon mixture. i had to add almost two more tbsp of sugar to the mixture.
My four and seven year old made these, with a little supervision and they turned out absolutely delicious!! Even when my daughter added 1/2 tsp. too much baking soda. :) Love them and have added this recipe to my box. They are the perfect combination of crispy edges and soft middles. I baked them on 375 for 8 min.
I love this recipe, but i found it easier to put sugar and cinnamon mixture in a tupperware container. That way you could roll the cookies in a ball, place them in the container, put the top down, and shake it :) hope the hint helps :)
Delicious! We followed the recipe except we flattened out the cookies and baked for 375 for 8 min instead of 400.
I tried this recipe only because others called for shortening while this one did not. I am so glad I did! My wife totally loved these as a surprise for her and they also make a great sugar cookie as well. Just roll in sugar instead of cinnamon sugar. I also tried with nesquik mix and they were not bad either. I love recipes which can be so versatile! Thanks so much!
These came out great but, after reading other reviews about the cookies being dry & hard the next day- I looked at the butter to flour ratio and increased the butter to 1 cup total (that's what my chocolate chip cookie recipes call for) anyways the end result was so good & chewy even the next day. I didn't have cream of tartar don't know how that would improve it any. These were a hit with everyone. Will make again. Thanks.
Best snickerdoodles ever! And they came out just as pretty as they were in the picture! The only thing I changed was reduced sugar to 1 cup instead of 1/2 cup. Perfect!
Despite the other reviews, I think these cookies were flavorful and delicious. They were very easy to make and didn't take that long to bake. The only thing that worried me was that when I was mixing the dough, the dough was incredibly crumbly and didn't look like normal cookie dough. But I worked with it, and they turned out fine. Very kid friendly! I definitely recommend these to everybody!!
these cookies got really hard when they cooled down, not soft at all. flavor was great, but I would never make them again. I have no idea how this recipe got so many good reviews.
Fantastic! I love this recipe, and so does every person who tries this. One declared it tasted almost exactly like his Austrian grandmother's, except it needed a dash of nutmeg. I will do that next time. I originally added a splash of almond extract to it, and a few sprinkles of cinnamon in the batter. They stay soft for a few days, even on the counter on a plate. Fabulous!!
Excellent! Perfect! I had no troubles with this recipe at all. I did make two small changes to suit my tastes: I added an extra T butter and swapped out 1/2 c white sugar for light brown sugar. They turned out so very perfectly!
I followed the recipe except for using cream of tartar which I didn't have, but my cookies didn't spread at all. I wonder if I mixed the batter too much or if the cream of tartar makes that much of a difference? They were still yummy, but they weren't nice and pretty like the ones in the pictures.
I love that this recipe doesn't require shortening, like most Snickerdoodle recipes do. I followed the recipe exactly & had to make a second batch b/c they were so popular. Yummmmy!
this is an awesome recipe!!!! TASTY!!!! FUN!!!!! FAST!!!! EASY!!!!
This is not your typical snickerdoodle because of its shape. It does not flatten, which helps it to remain soft and chewy on the inside and crispy on the outside.
What I liked best about these is that they have half the fat (most snickerdoodle recipes call for a whole cup of shortening - no thanks!) but the same taste you look for when making these. I made a batch and froze them for school lunches.
amazing and sweet!! will make them again!
Great recipe. If you live in Europe and don't have access to cream of tartar, use two teaspoons of baking powder to replace the baking soda and cream of tartar!
Finally, a snickerdoodle recipe without shortening. Yay! There were some comments about the 400 degree oven temp and then about the dough being so crumbly that it couldn't be rolled. One, set the oven at 375; 400 is too hot. And take the flour down to 2 1/2 cups rather than 2 3/4. Too much flour makes for a crumbly dough and dry cookie. And, lastly, if you like the cookie chewy, a good friend gave me a tip for cooling snickerdoodles. Let them rest on the cookie sheet, then let them cool completely on aluminum foil. Trust me, it works.
SUPERB COOKIE!! easy to make and they come out firm yet soft! The only thing I would change is add 2 tsp of vanilla instead of 1 tsp. Since the dough is really sticky and hard to form into balls, I put the dough in the fridge, to let it firm up and perfect! Also you need to smash them down a little or else when they bake they do not flatten all the way.
Baked first batch on regular cookie sheet and baked second batch on air bake cookie sheet. Came out much better on regular cookie sheet.
This is my husbands favorite kind of cookie so I thought I would try this recipe and it hit the nail on the head. He kept going on and on about these. I def don't have to look for any other recipe. Thanks.
Awesome recipe! The only change I made was to sub Earth Balance for the butter to make them dairy free. Thanks!!
This is a very good cookie. It may need a little more salt to counterbalance its sweetness. It is definitely very easy.
Great cookies!!!! I needed to leave mine in for 12 min. but other then that they are simply fantastic :)
this is a wonderful recipe...for those who arent sure, cream of tartar is not for flavor but works in combination to the baking soda to make the dough easier to handle...i did a little research, since i dont usually keep it in my pantry and found out that you can use 1 tsp of baking powder for every 1/4 tsp of baking soda and 1/2 tsp of cream of tartar...happy baking!!!
Easy and delicious ! I added cinnamon to the batter.
LOOK NO FURTHER!! I have tried over a dozen recipes for Snickerdoodles (including "Mrs. Sigg's Snickerdoodles" from this site), and this one BEATS THEM ALL! I have finally found it! I changed the sugar to cinnamon ratio from 1:1 to 2:1 (3 Tbs Sugar to 1.5 Tbs cinnamon). For me, too much cinnamon can easily overpower the fantastic flavor of the cookie. Otherwise followed recipe exactly. PERFECT! Thank you!
Just made these and they came out perfect, thanks for the recipe! :)
Very doughy with no flavor. Cannot understand the almost five star rating.
Followed recipe to a tee and these were great!
I followed the directions exactly and although the cookies had a good flavor, they were hard once they cooled off completely. A few seconds in the microwave softens them up but they are not suitable to give away.
Dough was so dry and crumbly...be careful to add flour a little at a time to get the right consistency.
I have been making snickerdoodles for years with a recipe a friend gave me. I had lost the recipe and this one looked similar to my tried and true one. I was very disappointed. They did not have a delicious butter flavor and were not moist. I tried baking them less, but not much could salvage them. Maybe I'm used to my old recipe, but I was embarrassed to serve these to my guests. I'm going to post the recipe when I get a new copy from my friend. :0(
Mine ended up cakey and dry. They were good when almost strait out of the oven though. But later when settled not so much.
I don't know what went wrong...I followed the recipe exactly, and I checked the cookies after 8 mins in the oven, and they were still little balls with burnt bottoms. I flattened them with my fork and put them back in for about 2 mins. They taste fine, but are not pretty whatsoever. When I started rolling them, I was very surprised by the texture...very crumbly and dry, almost like a rough sand. But, I have never made snickerdoodles before so I thought I'd go with it. I had to press the balls together pretty hard to make them stay and roll them in the cinnamon/sugar mixture. The only thing I can think that made this happen was that I used 2 medium eggs instead of large, so maybe not enough liquid? Who knows.
When warm these cookeis are blah, yucky, bland and taste chemical. They are not too bad once they are cooled, but I would like to try a different recipe next time.
I did not have any cream of tartar, so I left it out. This cookie recipe is wonderful!! They were so delish and my daughter kept on asking for more.
I made this with my kids - we didn't have any cream of tartar so I substituted 1 1/2 tsp of lemon juice - they turned out extremely well. Nice and soft and puffy.
Leave out the cream of tartar and this recipe makes outstanding cookies! Everyone wants more, more, and more!
So Delicious! I made mine Gluten Free by using 1 1/2 cups Pamela's Pancake Mix, and 1 1/4 cups GF all-purpose flour. Turned out so awesome!
9-22-2016 ~As I mixed the dough it was a little dry but I plowed on. I chilled it for a couple of hours and still found it on the dry side and more difficult to roll into balls than it should have been. The temperature was fine, no issue there.They were beautiful – not too thick, not too thin. I ate the first while it was still warm and wanted to pretend I didn’t detect a floury taste. No, they’re ok I thought and they were, but just okay. They were a little floury tasting, and a little eggy tasting too. I tried another after it had cooled and what I feared proved to be the case– what had been a soft and tender cookie with crispy edges when it was warm from the oven quickly turned into a dry, crunchy cookie once it cooled; not the characteristics you want in a Snickerdoodle. A quick review of other Snickerdoodle recipes bore my suspicion out - there was fully 50% less fat than in virtually every recipe I looked at for the same amount of flour, sugar and eggs! Cookie kind of dry, not tender? Not enough fat can be the cause. What I gleaned from other recipes is that this WOULD have been a first rate cookie with the simple addition of a half cup of shortening. A little extra vanilla wouldn’t hurt either. I don’t want to say I didn’t like these, tho’ on a measure of what a good Snickerdoodle is, I didn’t. It is an okay cookie I guess, it’s just not an okay Snickerdoodle. Note: Hubs just tried a couple and said, “I don’t know, I think these are pretty darn good.”
The kids loved them, but I'm not sure they turned out right. They ended up being little hockey pucks after a day. I will probably try it again just to figure out what went wrong.
After reading some of the reviews, I reduced the flour to 2 cups. The dough wasn't too dry, but moist enough to form 1 inch balls. I used 1 tablespoon of cinnamon instead of 2 teaspoons for extra cinnamon flavor. I flattened them first and baked them at 375 degrees for 10 min. They came out great. I little bit crunchy on the outside and soft in the middle. My son loves them.
I rated this a 4 only because snickerdoodles aren't my favorite cookie, but these are great as far as snickerdoodles go! I made them at the request of a friend, chose this recipe because it had less overall fat (no shortening), and followed the recipe exactly. The dough is stiff and it takes awhile to incorporate all the dry ingredients. The cookies, however, are soft and chewy with a sugary crunch on the outside. My only "problem" was getting the sugar half of the cinnamon-sugar to stick to the non-sticky dough balls. Not a problem, but wetting your hands before forming the cookies might help the sugar stick better.
I absolutely love these cookies! I dropped the servings down to 12 (makes about 1 1/2 dozen), roll them into about 1 inch balls and bake at 400 degrees for 9 minutes. I've never made snickerdoodles prior to this recipe, but they bake intake delicious cookie balls that have a very slight crunch on the outside and a soft/doughy center (but not too doughy). I made them for a bake sale at work and received multiple compliments. Will definitely continue to bake these :o)
I made this recipe and then place a chocolate hershey kiss in the center. They turned out great!
I was just browsing to find a good cookie to make and I found a great one. These are the best snickerdoodles!!! I did turn the heat down to 350 and baked for 10 min. Fabulous!!!
The best snickerdoodles I have ever made.
Oh My God! These are the BEST snickerdoodles I have ever tasted, and I have tasted many, since snickerddodles are my favorite cookies. They come out of the oven with a beautiful cinnamon-sugar crust and are absolutely to die for fresh hot out of the oven. I made them for a friend as a birthday present, and they got rave reviews. Only thing i changed as to double the vanilla (always do) and cook for about 12-14 minutes at 375, not 400. THE BEST! thanks.
These turnned out great! I used the smaller 1" cookie scoop to measure the dough, rolled in cinnamon on all sides and lightly pressed down with bottom of a glass before baking. Baked at 375 degrees for 9 minutes and them turnned out picture perfect! Using the smaller scoop it make 43 cookies.Next time I might adding a little cinnamon to the batter of the cookie for a little extra flavor.
made these for the first time today with my daughters and neice, and we had such fun!! great recipe that's fun for kids to help with, especially rolling the dough balls in the cinn-sugar. i really love how they turned out too--as it describes, they're a soft sugar cookie with the cinn-sugar topping, which is exactly what i like! i am not a fan of the crispier versions of snickerdoodles on this site. thanks for a wonderful recipe and and great afternoon together time for our family!
The only thing I chaged was the bake temperature as others suggested since we like our Snickerdoodles chewy. I baked them on 350 for about 12 minutes, and they are PERFECT! I left them on the cookie sheet for about three minutes and put them straight on the rack to cool. Awesome recipe!!!
I made these cookies following the recipe as written. It is a simple tasty cookie. Perfect with a glass of milk.
My husband has a vegan gluten-free diet. I have been baking from non-vegan recipes, using substitutions for certain ingredients. I used 1/2 each of white rice and brown rice flours instead of AP. Instead of 2 eggs, I used 1/2 cup of canned pumpkin puree. My husband must have gobbled down about six of them, once they cooled down. He loved 'em! One issue that I did have was the instruction of not greasing the cookie sheets. BIG MISTAKE!! The cookies broke apart and they were crumbly. Unfortunately, I had prepared two sheets like that. I greased the other two with canola oil and it worked beautifully. That would be the one thing I would have changed. I will definitely make them again.
I recommend sifting all tne dry ingredients together before mixing together. EXCELLENT TASTING!!
These were okay but I probably would not make them again. They came out looking beautiful, but I wasn't very fond of their texture. They were soft and slightly chewy when right out of the oven, but after cooling they turned hard and crumbly. They also tasted quite dense and without much flavor (minus the sugar/cinnamon outside). They were a solid 'okay' but not worth repeating.
I love this recipe! I actually added about 1/4 cup of cinnamon sugar to the dry ingredients. Mix with a wooden spoon, it's so much easier. I lightly coated my cookie sheet with non stick spray. I only baked them for 5-6 minutes at 400 degrees because they were so small. They didn't look all the way cooked at first but once they cooled they were delicious! Also, I mixed white sugar, cinnamon, and cinnamon sugar in a zip lock bag. Then I put several cookie balls in at a time and shook the bag to coat. This makes coating the cookies so much simpler. Enjoy!!
Fantastic! Yummy! Fast, easy, no special ingredients, and uses butter not shortening. My 4 and 6 year old enjoyed making and eating these.
melt in your mouth delicious!
These turned out perfect. I followed the recipe exactly, except I used much more sugar and cinnamon to coat the rolled dough before putting them on the pan. The dough was pretty sticky, but I just kept sprinkling the cinnamon/sugar mixture over my hands and the dough in the bowl and it worked out fine. Soft, sweet, slightly tart Snickerdoodles!
Mmmmmmm... baked them at 375 degrees for 9 min. Crispy on the outside, soft on the inside. DELICIOUS!
These cookies are awesome! I even added about a teaspoon of cinnamon to the dough itself, aside from rolling in the cinnamon sugar mixture. I guess everyone's oven is different but I baked these for 7 min. and they were perfect. Not even browned on the bottom yet - just right. I also just used my fingers to press down on the dough balls lightly to encourage a nice flat round shape.
This recipe needs help. I'm not understanding why it has many good reviews. I followed the recipe exactly and the dough was way too dry. I ended up adding an extra 1/4c of butter and the dough came together better. The cookies looked good coming out of the oven but the texture is just too dry. Also, you need to press these cookies down otherwise they will remain in ball shape because they don't spread. I won't be using this recipe again.
Twice I have made these cookies now. And each time they turned out delicious... My husband loves them. Definitely a BIG hit with us. Thanks...
Yum! I used Smart Balance butter and baked them on parchment paper at 375 for 8-9 minutes. I got about 85 cookies, so mine were on the smaller side - I think I will make them a bit bigger next time. 2 HELPFUL TIPS: 1 - spray hands with cooking spray before rolling dough, and 2 - keep the cookies in a container with a piece of white bread to keep them soft!
The classic Snickerdoodle made with butter. I followed the recipe with only 1 change- flattened the dough after making the balls. They came out perfectly!
The cookies taste all right, but cooking them correctly is impossible. They do not cook thoroughly in the center, while burning on the bottom. Will not use this recipe again.
Very good cookies. Delicious texture and taste. Not too sweet, but just right. I recommend taking them out when they still look a little gooey and taking them right off the cookie sheet. Yum! Be careful if you're recalculating this recipe using the "change the number of servings" feature- the recipe didn't recalculate correctly and I had to redo it myself anyway.
The second time I made these I used 1/2 margarine, 1/2 butter - butter tastes better, but has a crisper texture. They maintain a softer texture with the margarine. I also replaced 1/4C of sugar with a small package of instant vanilla pudding (single recipe) - the powdered milk and vanilla gives them a richer taste. Very good!
This was fabulous! I baked exactly 8 minutes and promptly moved to a cooling rack. Very tender inside with a crisp outer crust. I only got 41, rather than 48, so next time I will make the balls slightly smaller. I did make it a point to roll over and over in the cinnamon sugar coating, to the point of it seemingly penetrating the cookie. This made a generous coating which was perfect! Thank you for the recipe.
Secound year making this recipe...and its a hit with my family and neighbors :) Made no adjustments to the recipe..except i have to double it, so that i have enought cookies to last til the next batch ..:)
These were great! I followed the exact recipe and they turned out fantastic!
These were outstanding! Absolutely delicious!
I'd been searching for the recipe for my favorite cookie as a child and now I've found it. Simple and great recipe!
Great recipe, was looking for one with butter because I was out of shortening. I read one reviewer say the cream of tartar didn't matter. I completely disagree, the cream of tartar gives the snickerdoodle it's classic taste, it has that sharp edge with all the sweetness. Don't leave it out!
