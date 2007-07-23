Snickerdoodles III

9-22-2016 ~As I mixed the dough it was a little dry but I plowed on. I chilled it for a couple of hours and still found it on the dry side and more difficult to roll into balls than it should have been. The temperature was fine, no issue there.They were beautiful – not too thick, not too thin. I ate the first while it was still warm and wanted to pretend I didn’t detect a floury taste. No, they’re ok I thought and they were, but just okay. They were a little floury tasting, and a little eggy tasting too. I tried another after it had cooled and what I feared proved to be the case– what had been a soft and tender cookie with crispy edges when it was warm from the oven quickly turned into a dry, crunchy cookie once it cooled; not the characteristics you want in a Snickerdoodle. A quick review of other Snickerdoodle recipes bore my suspicion out - there was fully 50% less fat than in virtually every recipe I looked at for the same amount of flour, sugar and eggs! Cookie kind of dry, not tender? Not enough fat can be the cause. What I gleaned from other recipes is that this WOULD have been a first rate cookie with the simple addition of a half cup of shortening. A little extra vanilla wouldn’t hurt either. I don’t want to say I didn’t like these, tho’ on a measure of what a good Snickerdoodle is, I didn’t. It is an okay cookie I guess, it’s just not an okay Snickerdoodle. Note: Hubs just tried a couple and said, “I don’t know, I think these are pretty darn good.”