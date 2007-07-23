Snickerdoodles III

Soft sugar cookie with a cinnamon-sugar topping.

By Sue W

Servings:
24
Yield:
4 dozen
24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

  • Combine 1 1/2 cups white sugar, butter or margarine, vanilla and eggs. Mix well.

  • Stir in flour, cream of tartar, baking soda and salt. Blend well. Shape dough into 1 inch balls. Combine 2 tablespoons sugar and 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon. Roll dough in sugar/cinnamon mixture and place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until set. Immediately remove from cookie sheets.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
146 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 83.9mg. Full Nutrition
