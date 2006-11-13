Russian Rocks I

3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

These have dates, candied cherries and candied pineapple.

By Maryanne

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
48
Yield:
8 - 9 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cream sugar and butter together; add beaten egg yolks. Mix baking soda with warm water and add to creamed mixture.

    Advertisement

  • Sift flour and spices together and beat into butter/egg mixture. Add chopped dates and chopped candied fruits. Fold in beaten egg whites.

  • Drop on baking sheet and bake in preheated 300-degree F (150 degree C) oven for 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 33.7g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 71.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022