Russian Rocks I
These have dates, candied cherries and candied pineapple.
I've been searching for this recipe for years... my great-grandmother, then grandmother, made these every year at Christmas. They added pecans, though. If you're a fruit-cake lover, these are little bites of heaven. THIS is what Christmas smells like!
These cookies and so delicious that even people who don't like fruit cakes, pannecote etc, still love those Russ. Rocks! After the cookie cool completely I brush them lightly with brandy before storing in a tight container. These have a good long shelf life, but they never last that long at my home. Thanks for the memories!!
Very good fruitcake cookie - but these came out way too soft compared to the Rocks my great grandmother used to make. Sadly, I don't have her recipe.
