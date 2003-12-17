Linzer Tarts
Cut out cookies with a jam filling.
Cut out cookies with a jam filling.
This is a good basic recipe for linzer cookies. I suggest the following adjustments for best results: 1. refrigerate dough overnight if possible, or at least 4 hours, since it might otherwise crumble. 2. Use a mixture of ground nuts (such as almonds, hazelnuts and pecans) for a more wholesome flavor. 3. When the tops are cooled, dust them with powdered sugar. Don't do it after assembling! This way the sugar doesn't cover the cut out center. 4. You must heat the rasberry jam (which means you need an entire jar because it reduces.) Simmer until thick and then spread on you cookie. This will prevent the tops from sliding off. When you heat the jam, it gets gluey, and yields a nice chewy consistency when the cookie is cooled. Very yummy!Read More
I grew up eating Linzer Tarts, so I was extremely excited to make them for the first time using this recipe after all the good reviews. I bought some festive linzer cookie cutters from Crate & Barrel that I wanted to break in, but I was sorely disappointed with the outcome. The dough was very sticky and difficult to work with, and after all the hard work of using the cookie cutters to make the top/bottoms of the cookies I was unhappy to see the dough spreading as it baked. The cookies themselves tasted good but looked less than desirable. I probably will look elsewhere for a recipe when I finally get up the energy to make these cookies again.Read More
Excellent recipe for authentic tasting linzer tarts. These were even better the next day when the jam softened the cookie a little bit. I forgot to add the cinnamon by mistake and they still tasted incredible. They are labor intensive but I had fun rolling the dough and cutting out the shapes. You just have to gingerly handle everything. The end product is worth the effort. Linzer cookies cost $1.50 each in the bakery! This recipe makes about 30 cookies and they taste BETTER than the bakery. My mother could not believe that I made them, she said they looked so professional. I can't wait to make them in heart shapes for Valentine's Day. Thank you for a true 5 star recipe!!! NOTE: I have made these fantastic cookies numerous times and the most important piece of advice I can give is after to roll your dough out onto a pieice of wax paper and place the wax paper with the impressions in the freezer for 5 minutes. THEN, remove the rounded cut out shapes. If you do it when the dough is cold, your cookies will not break. Also, I just use Smuckers squeezable raspberry preserves, you do not have to warm the preserves. Anytime you have trouble with this dough just chill it.
Don't be afraid of this recipe... it's delicious. Here are some helpful hints (from mistakes I've made). Grind the almonds REALLY fine- otherwise the cookies will tend to crumble. Serve them the day you make them, or the jam will seep into the cookie. They still taste delicious, but they will not look as pretty. (You can always keep them and eat them yourself). Be sure to refrigerate the dough. The longer the better. The dough is a little tricky to work with and a little sticky, but I promise it's worth it and you will get better each time you make them. I tried to make hearts, but the cookies are so flaky that it was hard to keep the hearts from cracking because there wasn't much cookie by the time I cut out the middle. Circles are definitely the way to go, but don't make the inner circle too big. These are absolutely delicious. They are as good as the ones I used to buy in the Italian bakery in Brooklyn and are now a standard recipe for Christmas in my recipe box. Thanks.
It's hard to review this recipe. On one hand, they were some of the best cookies I've ever had. On the other hand, the dough was nearly impossible to work with. I omitted the cinnamon and added 1 tsp. fresh lemon zest and 1 tsp. vanilla extract. I followed the suggestions of other reviewers and froze the dough after rolling and cutting and that is definitely a necessary step. However, my freezer is completely empty (I've just moved) and if my freezer had been full, I wouldn't have had room to freeze the cookie sheet. I'd try these again, but perhaps just roll the dough into balls, make an indentation, and fill with jam before baking. The taste is wonderful. It's definitely worth playing around with. UPDATE: I took my own suggestion and rolled the dough into balls, indented, filled with jam, baked, and dusted with confectioner's sugar. They were just perfect, and the first cookies to disappear at Christmastime.
I never made linzer tarts before, but I've eaten plenty of them. These were exquisite. They are buttery and nutty and delicious. Much better than a bakery's filled with hydrogenated soy junk. I didn't have trouble with the dough as others did. It will harden if made with real butter, and you MUST use real butter or don't bother to make them. In fact, I had to let mine warm up a bit to roll it out. Keep the flour handy to prevent sticking. I suggest to grind the nuts very fine (I will next time!) The baked cookies are delicate. I used Hero preserves with great success (they are thick and not runny) and heart shaped cookie cutters (a medium and a tiny one.) They are better the next day when they soften a little and glue together. I brought these to a cookie exchange party where they were a big hit and people kept asking if I made them. These are sure to impress.
I was initially concerned making these, primarily because I thought rolling out the dough would be a nightmare. I was determined not to deal with the sticky mess so I split the dough into 4 sections instead of 2 - and tossed in the freezer for 15/20 min. I was more generous with the flour when rolling out (unlike the original recipe suggested) and had absolutely no problem at all. I used a very small/thin spatula to lift the dough and place on baking parchment to completely avoid breakage, worked like a charm. Same with the tops. IF the dough starts to run dry from so much re-rolling (yes, they are alot of work but WELL worth it in the end!) I added a touch of butter, reworked into dough, rewrapped and tossed back in freezer for a few more min. My baking time however was only about 8 min per cookie, I think I really rolled them much thinner than recipe required because I was able to make 50 - yes 50 cookies with this recipe. And yes, they were still 2 1/2 inch cookies. I will try rolling them out thicker next time but they were absolutely PERFECT once I put the jam on and let set overnight. Once the jam absorbs into the cookie it's nice and tender, literaly melts in your mouth. Enjoy everyone, these were definitely worth the effort!
Used linzer tart cookie cutters. I had a hard time rolling out the dough. Next time I won't chill the dough as long. I rolled the dough between parchment paper. Using the cutters I got about 40 per batch. Really tasty and pretty!
I made these cookies a few years ago and now everyone wants them every Christmas! The only thing I do differently is I make the cookies smaller, by making small balls and putting a thumb print in each to fill with jam. This way I get a lot more out of the recipe :) They are the greatest!!!!! PS- My finance loves them- so that should say it all lol! Sorry I haven't rated these sooner. They are quick and easy!
Wonderful cookie. The dough can be a tiny bit tricky at first, but once you get the feel of it, it's easy. (All doughs seem to have their own personalities) The cookie part came out light and just crispy enough without being brittle, not too sweet, with a lovely flavor from the almonds. I used seedless raspberry preserves in my tarts, (personal preference) it makes spreading the preserves and assembling the cookies easier. Even my Grandmother was impressed, and she's one of the most accomplished cooks I've ever met. Thanks so much for sharing the recipe!
Excellently crisp linzer. The dough was sticky and I had to use a more heavily floured board for rolling out the dough, but I was able to manage it... eventually. I also substituted 1 cup of walnuts instead of 1.75 cup almonds (did not have any in the kitchen... at this time).
I have been looking for a great linzer tart recipe and I have found it!! They are so scrumptious and EVERYONE LOVED THEM!! I doubled the recipe and froze half the dough. I used it about 6 weeks later and the cookies were just as delicious.
These cookies were delicious! I rolled the dough between sheets of parchment instead of flouring - I think this prevented the dough crumbling as others have seen. I didn't have a problem with the dough crumbling, I had a problem with it being too soft to hold its shape after cutting. To fix this, I refrigerated for at least 3 hours before rolling out for the first time. I rolled batches of dough (about 1/4 of the dough each time) between two sheets of parchment, then before cutting the circles, I put the rolled out dough (still in parchment) in the freezer for about 3 minutes. This stiffened up the dough enough for me to be able to pick up the pieces easily. I also heated and simmered the jam for until thickened which made it easier to spread on the delicate cookies. I got about 27 2.5" cookies. The cookies were delicious, and my dog agreed - he got to 2/3 of them before we could eat them! I'll definitely be making another batch! The night I made them, I thought they were a little TOO crisp, but after they sat overnight, the jam soaked into the cookies JUST a bit and they were perfect!!
I found the dough very easy to work with after letting it rest in the refrigerator for about 4 hours. Brought it out 10 minutes prior to rolling. After baking and cooling was complete, I dusted the cutout tops with sifted confectioner's sugar prior to assembling. I used about 1 cup of raspberry preserves, boiled for 10 minutes to reduce. I then let it come to a lukewarm temperature and thicken before assembling. I spread a thin layer of the thickened preserves over the entire bottom of each cookie and a larger dollop in each center to ensure the preserves peeked through the cutouts. These rich cookies are delightfully crisp, buttery and nutty, with just the right amount of sweetness from the filling and the sugar dusting.
Awesome recipe! just like grandma used to make. I took a suggestion, and mixed pecans with the almonds, it does taste better. I found the dough was hard to work with after cutting them, try rolling the dough out on waxed paper then feezing them about 15 min they then come off the wax paper stiff and wont break. Heating the jam works great it bonds the cookies together so they wont slide appart. They are also much better the next day once the jam has a chance to set. It wont take long for them to disapear!
Ok you have to have the patience of a saint if you intend to refrigerate them for an hour and then attempt to roll them out. However, these are very, very tasty! I'm taking off one star because they were difficult to make. I also had to change the oven temp to 350 since they were not getting browned at all at 325. I baked them for the full 15 minutes (though my cookies were a bit thick, if yours are thin maybe less time). My advice - refrigerate overnight (at least, I refrigerated the dough for a week since I didn't have the time to roll them out), divide the dough into 2 sections and instead of forming into a ball before you refrigerate, form into a thick pancake, which will make it easier to roll out without crumbling. Use lots of flour when rolling, and don't roll too hard - a light touch works fine. I made three versions: one with 1 tsp. lemon zest and pecans instead of almonds; one with 1 tsp. orange zest, hazelnuts instead of almonds, and chocolate instead of jam; and one with 1 tsp. ground ginger and apricot jam.
I thought that this recipe was delicious. everyone loved it! Personally I didn't think that the dough was that hard to work with, but after reading a lot of these reviews a lot of people said it was. One suggestion i have is to just put the dough in the freezer for 15 minutes every time the dough starts to thaw out (about every 15 minutes). Hope this helps!!
Excellent cookie, though we combined two recipes...used the spices from the other Linzer cookie on this site (cloves, cinn, and lemon rind/zest) Was a yummy combination, will make again!
Warning-- This dough is very fragile. Since little pieces keep breaking and I have a tendency to "hide" the little broken pieces in my mouth, next time I'll try a different recipe. It's not that it is too much work, it's just really tricky.
This is by far my favorite cookie recipe (and everyone who tastes them agrees)! I like to use 1 cup almonds, 3/4 cup pecans. I honestly have no problem with the dough at all. Refrigerate for an hour, and then, using lots of flour, roll it out on wax paper and scoop up the cut-outs with a spatula. I never put the dough back in the fridge, and as long as you keep sprinkling flour, it's absolutely perfect!
These cookies are delicious! They are quite easy to make. The only suggestion I have is to HEAVILY, rather than LIGHTLY, flour the area on which you will be rolling out the dough.
Good recipe. A few hints. Get whole almonds, and bake them at 350 for about 15-20 minute. This brings out the oil in the almonds,, and the kitchen smells great. Best is to chop them finely in a food processor. I also put my rolling pin in the frezzer for 30 minutes before I roll out the dough.
Very delicious. Easy as long as you : 1) Roll out the dough between 2 pieces of baking parchment. 2) chill Dough before cutting, 3) Freeze dough before attempting to peel off of parchment and put on baking tray. Will definitely make again.
i have made several different varieties of this recipe and most call for seedless raspberry jam which i find better than regular raspberry jam. otherwise, a very good recipe, a keeper for sure
the dough was very crumbly and difficult to work with, but they taste great
This recipe makes absolutely beautiful presentation. I liked the cookies even better the next day as they soften a bit. I do agree that the jam must be warmed in order to get that "gluey" affect. My family raved about them and my hubby's co-workers all want the recipe. While they are not my personal favorite as I tend to lean towards goodies with chocolate in them, they were very well received. Again, the presentation was absolutely gift-worthy.
Made it and Love them. I didn't heat the jam, like one person suggested. Some off the tops slid off and jam kind of soaked through the top. I will heat the jam next time for a more chewy center. And keep the dough as cold as possible without freezing is key! Yummy and worth the work!
I don't know if I use a smaller cutter, but I got well over 3 dozen cookies from one batch. LOL At any rate, I get nothing but raves on these cookies. I don't follow the recipe to T, I adjust and eyeball. I prefer more cinnamon and I also add vanilla extract (to taste). Sometimes I have to keep in fridge overnight, other times it's harder after 2 hours. Depends on how late I make them. ;) I also recommend warming the preserves a bit, makes it spread out easier. For the confectioners sugar, I take the tops of the cookies and dust them first, then put the whole cookie together. Got a batch of dough in the fridge right now. Yum!
Delicious Linzer Tart recipe. Very crispy and tasty. They take a bit long to make but are well worth it!!!
Seriously, the most incredible tasting Linzer Tarts next to Dortoni's Bakery in Long Island, NY! I made SLIGHT changes but still gave the 5 stars because I only changed for personal preferences, NOT because the recipe did not work. MY CHANGES: Nucoa, instead of butter (needed to keep non-dairy), used 1 c. almonds, 3/4 c. Pecans (more flavor). HINTS: HINT #1: Split dough into 3 packages and roll 1 at a time, refrigerating in-between as much as possible. Dough softens VERY quickly. HINT #2: Be GENEROUS with flour on your rolling board AND on your pin. Dip Cutter in flour. Reflour a dusting with each roll, even a pat is fine. Throw flour on the board and flour on your dough - you will have a MUCH easier time and will not change dough! Think Flour happy! Enjoy!
great, great... and easy, I'm not a baker (or a cook) but this was a hit at my Easter dinner..Love it.
My son made these for the county fair and was selected to take them to the state fair. They are so fantastic! We rolled them out between parchment paper layers and then put it in the freezer for a few minutes to make it easier to work with. We also cooked the raspberry preserves to make it stickier. We sprinkled the top hot from the oven so the jam stayed clear. Thanks so much for the recipe!
Must've done something wrong-the dough came out reeeally wet and unworkable. Maybe try again when you're really bored.
This recipe is delicious! Brought these into work and people loved them. Definitely chill the dough - it makes it a lot easier to work with. Awesome linzer tarts! Edit: I originally rated this recipe 5 stars, but have downgraded it to four *as written*. What makes this a 5 star recipe (in addition to making the dough much, much, much easier to work with), is using a mixture of nuts. The first three times I made these I used a combination of almonds, pecans, and walnuts, and I could not understand why people had trouble with dough being crumbly. The one time I followed the recipe to a T, the dough was absolutely unworkable. Use about 1/2 and 1/2 almonds and pecans and this dough rolls out extremely well, with very few issues.
I just won a cookie contest with these! Thanks.
AMAZING this was the best cookie ever Everyone loved them..
These tasted good, but I doubt I will never make this recipe again. I was looking for a good linzer recipe so I wouldn't have to pay $2 each for them at the bakery, but after attempting this disaster I will gladly pay the money. The dough is impossible to work with, even after putting it in the freezer post-rolling. Then, once they are cooked, they break incredibly easily. I was making these for a cookie exchange, and I won the "best in show" award for them, but they weren't worth the work. By far the most frustrating cookie I have ever made.
These are really fabulous - very Christmasy! I did have trouble with the dough, but followed what the other reviewers said and kept chilling the dough whenever it became too soft (in between rolling out, and before removing the centers from the cutout cookies!). I used a combination of ground almonds and pecans, as that's what was on hand and they turned out fabulously. To get the nuts ground into a powder, I cleaned out my coffee grinder! Would definitely recommend this, as it made for a nice smooth dough. The cookies still do come out very delicate. I would definitely recommend only rolling them to 1/4 inch thin, as any thinner and they fall apart. Will definitely be making these for Christmas cookie gifts!
Good but not worth the trouble. There are other linzer tart recipes that are jsut as good tasting and much easier to work with.
I feel like we have gotten the secret bakery recipe - these were beyond delicious. Throw out all other linzer recipes- we've struck gold with this one!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
This was my first time making the Linzer Tart style of cookies. I even found a great set of the Linzer Tart cookie cutters on eBay for a good price. These cookies were a bit time consuming but they were wonderful and got rave reviews from everyone who tried them. I made the dough one evening then was unable to make the cookies so the dough was in the fridge for a few days before I had time again to actually make the cookies...believe me, the dough stiffened up. I actually had to leave it set out a while beforeI could use it. After each roll-out of dough I would keep adding in a bit of the cold dough which seemed to keep it at the perfect consistency. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
This recipe just didn't work for me. I've been making Linzer Tarts for several years now but misplaced my original recipe. Maybe it was me, but the dough would not cooperate. The first few turned out O.K. but then the dough got very sticky and no matter how much flour I used for the board or how many times I re-chilled the dough, it just kept falling apart. I ended up making thumb print cookies which spread and didn't turn out very pretty. As I said, it may have been me. So sorry!
Awesome and easy!!! Perfect for Christmas cookies!
I agree with the other commenters - a delicious cookie with a required effort that's justifiable only once or twice a year. The cookies tasted fantastic, and I had no trouble rolling out the dough (between two pieces of waxed paper after being chilled overnight). But they crumbled apart coming off the baking sheet. I heated preserves and that helped glue them back together - and the dusted sugar covered up the mistakes. But I gave up halfway through and made the thumbprint cookies that other reviewers suggested, and they were just as delicious, so that's what I'll stick with. Also, I used margarine (vegan) so that may have been part of the crumbly problem, but they still tasted lovely!
The end result of these is nothing short of fantastic, but as others have said the dough is very tempermental. It was so time consuming that I felt that it wasn't worth the effort. The cookies however, were to die for
Linzer Tarts are my boyfriend's all time favorite cookies. I make them for him only twice a year at Christmas and Valentine's Day. Best recipe I've found for Linzer Tarts.
Unless you grind the almonds to dust you'll end up with a most indelicate, uncookie-like mess, as I did. Not worth the time and trouble for me.
I got as far as making the mixture. I put the dough in the refrigerator and basically followed the directions exactly. The dough was soft and sticky. I couldn't roll it at all and used SO MUCH FLOUR. Any suggestions, I really want to make these!
This is a great recipe! Reminded me of my old New York neighborhood bakery. My family is eagerly awaiting these cookies for Christmas. One batch is never enough. Might as well double the recipe at the start. In the long run you'll be glad you did.
This is the worst cookie I have ever made. The dough crumbles and is extremely difficult to work with. Also, there seems to be something missing. Maybe an egg to hold the dough together? I will not make these again.
Fantastic - worth every effort. We warmed red raspberry preserves (the NY bakeries all seem to use it). Next time I might make the cookies a little thicker to help stop from breaking so easily. DEFINATELY cool in fridge for at least 4 hours. The finer the almonds the better and a mixture would probably be nice for variety. To start the rolling process I found it easier to flatten by hand as much as possible then roll but definately keep as cool as possible. Parchment paper made it easy to work with after cooking. Better than bakery :)
I followed the recipe using finely ground almonds, so it's like a coarse flour texture. Use good butter as it really makes a difference in workability. I chilled the dough in balls in the fridge overnight. I took the dough out for 30mins prior to rolling between 2 sheets of plastic wrap. it rolled out easy; not crumbly or using any additional flour. This was rolled on granite. I think it helps the dough stay cool. It tasted just like my mom used to make. It was easy and a hit with everyone.
These are unbelievably delicious and taste and look like authentic linzer cookies you would buy in a bakery. They are alot of work though, but in my opinion worth it for a christmas cookie tray. They dough was very difficult to work with so here is what I did. I refrigerated overnight. I took about a quarter of the dough and warmed it/kneaded it in my hands and placed it on top of a piece of parchment so it wouldn't stick. I then pressed down on it to begin to flatten it. Then I sprinkled it with flour and floured my rolling pin as I started to roll it. There were times that it stuck to the rolling pin or crumbled a bit but I just picked up the pieces and re rolled. The resulting cookies are light, almondy, buttery.........just delicious, impressive. Thank you for a wonderful recipe. Oh, also! I did not heat any raspberry preserves! I just bought the Smuckers squeezable seedless raspberry jam; worked perfectly!!
This recipe is great just as is. Not sure why anyone would want to change it. The dough can be difficult to work with, but sprinkle flour as needed and it will be fine. Great cookie! I also tried them without jam and they melt in your mouth. They are a crumbly cookie, so you have to be careful when moving them around.
These turned out perfectly! I chilled the dough for about 3 hours before rolling it out- probably could have waited a little longer but I was impatient. Had to work fast so it wouldn’t get sticky. They were absolutely divine the next day after the jam soaked into the cookies. They were super soft and buttery.
total disaster. maybe it was me.... but id never attempt this again.
this recipe did not work....i followed it completely and it did not turn out....i will be off to the bakery to buy them!
my family and friends enjoyed them very much.
Thanks, Regina! Followed your directions and ended up with pretty and tasty cookies! This was my first time making these. I made just a few changes: I used margarine, instead of butter; 1/4 tsp instead of 1/8 tsp cinnamon; added 1/4 tsp almond flavoring & a pinch of salt; and used apricot jam instead of raspberry. The refrigerated dough rolls and cuts cleanly. I used a metal spatula to move the cut cookies to the parchment paper for baking and refrigerated the dough again before baking, as recommended. I used a small knife to help lift the center cuts, if they didn't come out easily. I also added the extra dollop of jam to the centers AFTER sprinkling with confectioner's sugar, instead of before, so the colorful jam shows nicely. Be careful not to overbake, as I did on my first pan. 10 minutes at 325 was perfect. Using the recommended size cookie cutters, my dough yielded 40 linzer tart cookies.
I didn't have the 2-1/2" cookie cutter so I used a smaller cutter. I chilled the dough overnight & found it worked better if the dough was chilled (as you said) because once it warms, it's more difficult to work. I kneaded it and worked quickly to transfer cuts to the baking sheet. I made them thicker then an 1/8", more like 1/4". I watched the bake time since they were smaller and thicker and adjusted the time accordingly. I usually use preserves (thicker and sticks to the cookie w/o running), but had jam (to thin & runny but it worked out in the end). They have a nice buttery taste. I added a little almond extract to enhance the flavor. I will make these again. Thanks for the recipe.
Knocked off a star because the dough is difficult to work with. And I actually use an additional 1/4 cup of butter for this recipe, making the dough even more temperamental. But for those of you who are not fanatical about appearances and don't mind if they look a little too "homemade", you can actually roll the dough into a log (approx 2.5in in diameter), refrigerate it, then slice it using a width of 1/8in. The only reason it doesn't make for a very "professional"-looking cookie is because once you throw the log into the fridge, the bottom flattens out. I guess you could use a paper towel roll or something to keep it from flattening. Anyway, 4 stars overall - these cookies are delicious
I received linzer tart cookie cutters for a wedding gift years ago and was intimidated to ever use them, despite my love for linzer tarts. I loved this recipe. I did follow another reviewers suggestion to chill the dough for longer (I actually made my dough a couple days in advance). I did not heat up my jam (used regular, not seedless) and had no issues with it not sticking together. I followed a suggestion to sprinkle the powdered sugar on the tops prior to assembly so the jam would show through. These cookies were delicious on day one but even better on day two!
These were fantastic!!!! I followed the advice of others and ground the almonds into a powder...it just works better. I also froze the dough in three balls, for about 2 hours, and they rolled out fine. A tip I learned...sandwich the dough between wax paper before you roll it out. It is easier to peel the dough off paper than a rolling pin. I also us3ed strawberry preserves and they were so yummy. Definitely a keeper!!!!
I'm trying to be better about reviewing since I appreciate them so much myslef. This was an excellent recipe. I followed the advic of all the previous reviewers and used different kinds of nuts for the batter and cooked down the jam to make it chewy. They were amazing! I made them as treats for the family for valentine's and everyone loved them. Had to go to 10 different stores to find heart shaped cookie cutters and will definitely be making these for christmas!
Most authentic recipe.
I am an amateur baker, but I found it frustrating that I could not roll the dough evenly because it kept left, even though I would flour it. I have to admit everyone loved the cookies though. Maybe after some practice I will try again . . .
The cookie itself is a very light...melt in your mouth cookie. That being said...I could not roll out this dough to save my life. I did refrigerate the dough overnight and when I tried to roll the dough out it just crumbled. So...I took the advice from my reviewer who suggested making a small ball and then pressing it flat on the cookie sheet. Worked for me. Not as pretting looking but tastes great.
Simple, buttery, wonderful. Definitely took me a little more than 2 hours all in, though.
best cookie Ive ever had. Freeze the dough for at least an hr and cook the jelly on the stove. To crush the almonds, I took a hammer and banged the heck out of the bag and it worked fine.
I did not have any problems with the dough (I prefer not to refrigerate - keeps the dough more pliable). I also subsituted hazelnuts instead of almonds.
Awesome cookies! I used "squeeze" preserves, which are a definite time saver. Don't know why, but I got 32 cookies.
Time consuming, but they taste great
These cookies have an EXCEPTIONAL taste & texture, but they were not easy for me to make. The dough was sticky & difficult even after hours of chilling, & I had to be very careful to watch the cookies as they baked because they burned easily, however, the final product was worth the effort! These are possible the most DELICIOUS cookies I have ever tasted!!!!!! Everyone who tried them could not believe how delicious they were! They also looked really lovely. I did not have raspberry jam on hand, so I used seedless blackberry jam & that worked out great! Despite the hard work, I will definitely make these again.
This is a very difficult dough to work with. I had to let my VERY COLD dough (as I left it to sit overnight in the fridge) come to softness again and add a beaten egg and some sweetex before I could work with it easily. Then of course they were a bit too 'fluffy' with the egg.
I ran out of almonds in the middle, so I mixed some hazelnuts into the blend. These tasted great. I used heart shaped cookie cutters to pathetically romantic sandwiches for my boyfriend. This dough is tough to work with because it gets incredibly sticky and it doesn't hold together well, but if you can manage it, the cookie tastes fabulous. Thanks Regina!
These were delicious as well as beautiful, and got RAVE reviews from all who ate them, although they were tedious to make (I doubled the recipe). Using parchment paper on the cookie sheets enabled me to slip the cookies right off without breaking them. I also used unheated squeezable seedless raspberry jam with good success.
I made these for my family and they were gone in an hour!
Me and my mom tried this recipe! During the holiday season my mom asks me what cookies I want to make. We've already made the basic chocolate chip, sugar cookie, and even peppermint bark. But when she asked me what other cookie I wanted to make I said Lindzer! First she sighed and then I said "What, do not like linzer cookies?"She said no but it takes alot of work and its hard to find a good recipe. I said we could both cook together so she told me I should look for a recipe. We came across this recipe and I loved it, it's the perfect linzer cookie recipe! We made this and we had so much fun doing it and in the process of all of this we kept a smile on our faces and it wasn't all just waiting and waiting till its done. It was fun! I really like this recipe 5 stars and thank you!
The dough crumbles no matter how cold I keep it. Even after I finally managed to shape some cookies, the cookies tended to crumble after baking. The cookie didn't even really have a good flavor. It was very dry and not very tasteful.
THESE COOKIES ARE THE BOMB!! BUT THEY ARE A LOT OF WORK! THE DOUGH IS TRICKY TO WORK WITH YOU NEED LOTS OF PATIENCE WHICH I DONT HAVE LOL.
I made these as a special request from my husband, but he found them not to be what he was hoping for. The dough seemed too nutty. They still tasted good. I thought that the dough was easier to work with when it was a little warmer.
I just made those Tarts for Valentines.. So delicious.... Just use more flour when you roll them out, and put them on Parchment paper when you bake them.... You will have no problemm A big hit!!! I cout out Hearts !!! Just beautiful!!!
everyone really enjoys these they are a special treat that I only make around the holidays b/c they are a lot of work! My aunt bought me a liner tart cutting kit for Christmas last year so I would make them again,it doesn't make it any easier though.
WOW! What a great cookie!! I found the dough easy to work with. After it's chilled keep a light coat of flour on it to prevent sticking with the remaining dough still in the fridge. Easy and Delicious!
I followed the recipe exactly and the cookies turned out great. Would definitively make again.
These linzer cookies are very good. However I would suggest the following to make it better- 1. Cut back on the almonds a little bit, maybe add 2/3 cup instead of 3/4. 2. Maybe instead of jam, add Nutella in the middle. 3. Maybe add a little bit of vanilla extract to.
Delicious! I didn't have raspberry jam, so I used strawberry. It turned out great!
This recipe is wonderful!! This is the first time I've made Linzer cookies ever and they turned it great! Just a couple things: I added the zest of one small orange (about 1tsp) to the recipe and the effect is great! And make sure to refrigerate well! (It'll make the dough easier to work with) Such a versatile recipe for the holidays, thanks!!
Wonderful! I made the recipe exactly as written with the exception of adding a 1/4tsp salt and 1tsp vanilla. I read so many reviews stating the dough was tough to work with - if you've ever made an all butter pie crust (and that's all I make) then simply use the same technique to roll out. Dough should be chilled, one hour is fine, no need to refridgerate overnight (indeed, then you may find it to be too hard to work; don't be shy about the amount of flour you use, really flour your counter, pin, and top - roll gently and turn dough 1/4 turn - if it sticks, lift and throw some more flour under it. Keep gently rolling and turning, pinching dough back together if it cracks. And Voila! If you think you can get in there and roll it out like busciut dough, you're going to have problems sure, but if you're patient, its really not scary!
Did not change a thing, They were absolutely fabulous!!!
Excellent
I have made these tarts, and they came out horrible. The dough wasn't the right consistency, and after I refrigerated them, they were as hard as a rock. Finally, after hours of letting them soften, as I rolled them out and tried to cut them into circles, they cracked and crumbled. Angrily, after hours of work, I threw the putrid dough into the trash. Would not recommend this recipe at all.
Incredibly tasty recipe. Just remember to CHILL!!! I can't repeat this enough. I chilled for the recommended 1 hour, and the dough would not let go of my heavily floured surface. Then, I tried to refrigerate it overnight, and kept all the scraps in the freezer for a few minutes before I re-worked the dough. The cookie has such a nice, light crunch. It is also not too sweet, and complimented the jam I used very well!
so so good, did not change a thing and it was delicious
This is a great recipe for a basic Linzer Tart cookie! I made this recipe taking several suggestions into consideration: I added 1 tsp vanilla & 1 egg to the recipe which really aided in making the consistency of the cookie dough softer & easier to manage. Also I highly recommend using Almond Flour in place of the ground almonds, as the texture is much more fine & seemed to help prevent a lot of crumbling. Upon the suggestion of others, I also chilled the dough overnight which also helped keep things from getting too crumbly. Overall, this recipe turned out great with these modifications & I had far less cookies crumble & break than the last few times I made these cookies. Definitely a favorite for the Holiday season!
A friend took time to write a thank you note for bringing in these treat
Made this dough with sunflower seeds because my sons gave nut allergies ... taste is decent but dough very crumbly and soft even after chilling overnight and extremely difficult to work with.! I will look for another recipe and maybe even use regular sugar cookie dough ...
These were terrific!!! Used another reviewer's suggestion and rolled into a ball and then put a thumb print. Used a squeezeable raspberry jam and worked great. Received many compliments.
I refrigerated my dough over night and now it’s so hard to roll out.
