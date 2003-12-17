Linzer Tarts

I was initially concerned making these, primarily because I thought rolling out the dough would be a nightmare. I was determined not to deal with the sticky mess so I split the dough into 4 sections instead of 2 - and tossed in the freezer for 15/20 min. I was more generous with the flour when rolling out (unlike the original recipe suggested) and had absolutely no problem at all. I used a very small/thin spatula to lift the dough and place on baking parchment to completely avoid breakage, worked like a charm. Same with the tops. IF the dough starts to run dry from so much re-rolling (yes, they are alot of work but WELL worth it in the end!) I added a touch of butter, reworked into dough, rewrapped and tossed back in freezer for a few more min. My baking time however was only about 8 min per cookie, I think I really rolled them much thinner than recipe required because I was able to make 50 - yes 50 cookies with this recipe. And yes, they were still 2 1/2 inch cookies. I will try rolling them out thicker next time but they were absolutely PERFECT once I put the jam on and let set overnight. Once the jam absorbs into the cookie it's nice and tender, literaly melts in your mouth. Enjoy everyone, these were definitely worth the effort!