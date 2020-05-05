Ginger Butter Cookies
Surprise! No molasses.
Surprise! No molasses.
Really great, family loved them, not too sweet, made them with wheat flour, so delicious. Baked them at 350 for 13.30 minutes perfect. Thanks.Read More
I cooked these cookies at 375 for about 18 minutes to make them a little more crisper, if you like them chewy 12-15 should do it. They're a nice cookie with tea or milk since they are quite dry and they're milder than a ginger snap if you don't like the strong taste ginger snaps usually have. Kids would enjoy them because they're so mild, its a nice autum cookie.Read More
I cooked these cookies at 375 for about 18 minutes to make them a little more crisper, if you like them chewy 12-15 should do it. They're a nice cookie with tea or milk since they are quite dry and they're milder than a ginger snap if you don't like the strong taste ginger snaps usually have. Kids would enjoy them because they're so mild, its a nice autum cookie.
I baked the cookies at 375 for 10 to 12 minutes. Not great, but good if you want ginger cookies and you don't have molasses
Really great, family loved them, not too sweet, made them with wheat flour, so delicious. Baked them at 350 for 13.30 minutes perfect. Thanks.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections