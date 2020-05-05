Ginger Butter Cookies

3.3
6 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Surprise! No molasses.

Recipe by Rosina

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
48
Yield:
2 - 4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease two baking sheets. Combine flour, ginger, cinnamon and salt and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In large bowl, cream butter and brown sugar. Beat in eggs. Beat in lemon zest. Gradually blend in dry ingredients.

  • Roll out dough on floured surface to about 1/4 inch thickness. Cut out cookies using a 2 inch round cookie cutter. Place 1 inch apart on prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake 12-15 minutes or until lightly colored. Cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
97 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 56.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022