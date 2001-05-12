Honey Cookies
My mother-in-law gave me this recipe.
You can change this recipe to make a more Central European Honey cookie (pierniczki in Polish) substitute the anise for 2 tsp. cinnamon + 1 tsp. ginger + 1/2 tsp. cloves + 1/2 tsp. nutmeg. You might need to add some more flour to roll & cut out. Bake carefully so they don't burn. To ice: Make a runny icing with icing sugar, egg white and lemon juice. When the cookies are still warm, dip them into this icing, and let dry on a cookie rack. These cookies soften with time. I like to make them at least 3 weeks before Xmas, and keep them in a tin with an apple wedge. Thse are our family XMAS favorites!Read More
This recipe just didn't do it for my husband and I. Although the overall flavor was okay, the texture was too cake-like, puffy, and spongy.Read More
At first we were sure we would not like these cookies made without out butter and which had a wierdish dough. We waited with apprehension as they cooked. But when they were done, we couldn't stop eating them!! And yes, they are a bit cakey. We thought they were like pancake cookies, but again, we could hardly stop eating them!
I split this recipe in half and they were so good. They are cake like and sweet. I didnt use anise because I dont even really know what that is. They were a bit dry but that made them pair perfectly with milk.
Very versatile. I used spices like in pierniczki, but to make them tasting more authentic I put raspberry jelly in them: put a spoon of dough on the cookie sheet, put a little jelly on top and then topped them with more dough. Really livens up the recipe.
It was really yummy! They are like little cakes. I kinda changed the reccipe a bit though because I didn't have enough ingredients and didn't wanna make so many cookies. Had 2 and half cups flour, half tsp baking powder and half tsp baking soda. 2 eggs, 1/4 cup milk, 3/4cup honey. added the cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg like on the other review but halved all the amounts. Made the icing with icing sugar, egg white and lime concentrate. It was a great icing thanks! Was tempted to put in butter but it turned out good without any :-D
I haven't met a cookie that I didn't like until today. I am not very picky at all. I made this exactly as stated. I love cake-like cookies, but these are more like rubbery pancakes as other have described. I even added some cinnamon to the batter after I baked the first ones but it is no use. I make a yummy orange glaze, but it doesn't help. The texture of this cookie is overwhelming or strange. I am mad I just wasted 2 full cups of honey tonight.
Good recipe, not too sweet tasting, despite all that honey. I found that this recipe made WAY too many cookies though. I'll try a half-batch next time and use 1 whole egg + 1 egg white (to keep the fluffiness). My first batch were really big, so us a teaspoon and drop well spaced blobs no bigger than a quarter; they puff up alot. I guess I'm not a big fan of liquorice either, so next time I will use vanilla or almond extract to flavour it. I really liked the texture - sortof a marshmallow cookie :). One last thing is that I detected a slight taste of baking soda, so maybe cut that down a bit (1 1/2tsp maybe, or 3/4tsp for a half batch).
The cookies were somewhat bland - I wish I had tried adding some spices as suggested in previous reviews.
I used this recipe last night and when I tasted the cookies I had to wonder how well you get along with your mother-in-law. not that great - too much aniseed and the texture is rather pancake like!
Not so sure about these cookies. I read the reviews so I am not too surprised that they are a different cookie. I didn't have anise extract (with all the extracts I have you'd think I would, but nope) so I used the recommendations of that first review on the front page to use cloves, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. The flavor isn't too bad, but the texture of these cookies really do remind me of little pancakes. Which makes me think that if you like pancakes, maybe it's a good little breakfast cookie. I know the recipe said not to overbake, but they needed 12 minutes in my oven, not 10, as they were gummy otherwise. I also made a few batches and then decided they needed something, so I added in about a cup of dried cranberries. That helped a bit, but I don't think I'll make these again. Just not quite for us. Thanks for the recipe!
They were kind of bland, but interesting. I added the spices recommended by other reviewers, and I'm glad that I did, because without them it would have had no flavor at all. Although the texture of the cookies was nice. As it was though, my husband and I went thru almost an entire batch before the day was over, so there was something that enticed us back for more. Worth the try.
I cut the recipe in 3, and it filled out a whole oven tray :) I adored them, my boyfriend not so much, so I'll have to give a middle rating!
yummy in my tummy!!!!
Not bad. Definitely cakier than I expected and not nearly as sweet as I thought they'd be with all the honey. I used whole wheat flour for half the flour and cinnamon and nutmeg instead of anise, but I think anise would taste great if you have it. If you're seriously trying to lose weight and have a low fat treat, this wouldn't be bad with a glass of skim milk. Or with the whole wheat flour, like I did, you could even make these for a quick, healthy breakfast out the door. I made them because I had honey and didn't want to throw it out. I used what was on hand to make 'my own' recipe of sorts. But they're not bad at all!
I did not care for this recipe.
These are too sweet, use less honey, and have a consistency much similar to Honey biscuits. Its actually not bad with a little butter. Try baking longer than the directions untill they form a light brown crust on top. Then cut in half and add some butter. Really sweet biscuits, not cookies.
amazing and so simple.
these are not for everyone. i thought they were ok but not my favorites. i also used a lemon icing which i also found on this site to offset the spice flavor and the icing was better than the cookie.
My Granny used to make honey cookies and these are very similar to what I remember! Love the cake like consistency! Thank you for sharing this recipe!
terrible, too much baking soda. to dry. would not recommend.
I made it exactly as the recipe says, except I flavoured it with "bitter almond" extract instead of anise. I used a wild honey from the pine forest. The flavour of honey came through decently, though, considering how much honey went in, I would have expected more of its flavour in the end result. It worked well with the bitter almond. However, like many have said the cakey texture was a bit strange. Not bad, just strange.
so, so, bland, it was a waste of honey
Thank you for posting this recipe! We had a lot of honey to use up and I was intrigued by the anise flavoring... My husband thinks they're okay, but I just looooove the flavor. I followed the directions as written, using a very dark honey and actual anise seeds (2 tsp, crushed). My dough was batter-like to the extent that I was afraid I'd miscounted the cups of flour, but I tried a tray in the oven and they ended up great! I heeded the warning carefully to not over-bake, but I would also add that they need to not be under-baked either. When I experimented well-doneness it did **not** work out. 350 in my convection oven, 8-9 minutes was perfect. The ones that were baked thoroughly are quite cakey and flavorful. A nice glaze might add an extra dimension and make them prettier. Alas, I think they would be hard to give as gifts, because they're so sticky they won't stay pretty-looking when they're stacked/piled on a tray.
