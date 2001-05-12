Honey Cookies

Not so sure about these cookies. I read the reviews so I am not too surprised that they are a different cookie. I didn't have anise extract (with all the extracts I have you'd think I would, but nope) so I used the recommendations of that first review on the front page to use cloves, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. The flavor isn't too bad, but the texture of these cookies really do remind me of little pancakes. Which makes me think that if you like pancakes, maybe it's a good little breakfast cookie. I know the recipe said not to overbake, but they needed 12 minutes in my oven, not 10, as they were gummy otherwise. I also made a few batches and then decided they needed something, so I added in about a cup of dried cranberries. That helped a bit, but I don't think I'll make these again. Just not quite for us. Thanks for the recipe!