Lemon Chewy Crisps

Great fresh lemon taste in a chewy little cookie with a nice crisp brown edge. If you don't have the almonds, you can substitute 1/4 cup additional sugar instead.

Recipe by Jennifer Lipka

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Beat butter and sugar in a large bowl with electric mixer on high speed until fluffy. Beat in remaining ingredients except flour until well blended.

  • On low speed, beat in flour just until blended.

  • Drop by rounded teaspoonfuls 1 1/2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Sprinkle with sugar or almonds.

  • Bake 10 to 12 minutes until edges are lightly browned. Cool on cookie sheet 1 minute before removing to wire rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one week. HINT: These cookies will have a nicely browned edge if baked on a regular thin cookie sheet rather than a thick or insulated one.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
97 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 11.7g; fat 5.1g; cholesterol 17.9mg; sodium 53.6mg. Full Nutrition
