Lemon Chewy Crisps
Great fresh lemon taste in a chewy little cookie with a nice crisp brown edge. If you don't have the almonds, you can substitute 1/4 cup additional sugar instead.
I used the extra sugar instead of the almonds. I also substituted 3 tablespoons of lemon juice for the lemon zest. The cookies turned out great! Not too lemony and very dainty. Cool for at least 2 or 3 minutes before removing.Read More
These were alright. They had a wonderful texture. I added extra lemon juice to try to get a much lemon flavor possible. But when they came out, they sorta tasted like air,.... They had no lemon flavor what so ever to me. However my mom said she could taste the lemon. I made a lemon glaze and put over the cookies and they were AMAZING!!! So if they were more lemony, or you already had the glaze with them, they would certainly be 5 stars.Read More
These were great, I added 3 tablespoons of fresh squeezed lemon juice to the dough and dipped the balls in juice then sugar to enhance the lemon flavor. I also dusted with powerdered sugar to make it more like a lemon bar cookie.
I gave this 4 stars as is; however, I have made some changes that I think solves the problem many reviewers have mentioned about the cookie not being lemony enough. Instead of adding lemon juice, I used 2-1/2 tablespoons of frozen lemonade concentrate and I think it is lemony enough. I also used 1/2 teaspoon of almond extract instead of the vanilla extract and I added a couple more tablespoons of flour. Then I chilled my dough for about 45 minutes before baking. If you want the cookies to be fancy looking, you can roll the dough into 1 inch balls; then flatten the balls to about 1/4 inch thick using the bottom of a glass that has been moistened and dipped in granulated sugar. Lastly, used almond slices that are not broken and arrange three almond slices like spokes on a wheel and press them in slightly. This makes them look elegant. Oh, and I also chilled the cookies for about 10 minutes right before putting them in the oven. That part may not be necessary, but I thought it would keep them from flattening out too much. I only baked mine for 8 minutes.
I think I just found my new favorite cookie! I doubled the recipe and used one whole lemon (juice and zest without measuring). It came out tasting deliciously light and fluffy with just enough lemon flavor. I'm definitely making this one again, thanx Jennifer!
This is the perfect lemon cookie - everything the previous reviewers promised: crunchy and chewy. The only thing I'll do differently next time is double the recipe. I didn't notice until after I had mixed the batter that it is on the small side, so I found myself rationing the cookies instead of having plenty.
I've made these cookies exactly as per recipe and they were really nice. Then one day I thought why not, and reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup, added 1/2 cup chopped cranberries, 1 tsp lime juice, upped the baking powder to 1 tsp and baking soda to 1/2 tsp. I baked them in tiny paper cups for 17 mins. They tasted very very good. To pass the acid test, I made these lemony cupcakes for tea with a bunch of discerning ladies but this time I topped them with cream cheese and a frosted cranberry which I also got from AllRecipes. Those baby cupcakes looked so pretty! My goodness, the ladies were fighting over the last few cakes. But they were all my good friends so we had a really good time with me handing out the recipe like favours!
Delightful cookies. Crisp and chewy as promised with wonderful lemon flavor. Best eaten quickly and not stored - I found they lost their crispness quite quickly and went very soft.
Excellent! Hubby and kids loved them, so I am making them again. I do recommend doubling or tripling the recipe as they go fast. Crispy outside and chewy inside, as promised. Thank you Jennifer.
Puffs of lemon-aire! Following the advice of many former reviewers, I too used 3T lemon juice and rolled the balls in confectioner's sugar prior to baking. Yummo! This will definitely be a summertime staple in our cookie jar this year! Thanks Jennifer!
These were fantastic.I made them this morning before i went to work.Took no time at all.I added the juice from a whole lemon and used finely grated almond to top them with.Thank you very much for this fab recipe.
Try Meyer lemons and use less sugar. Yumm-O!
This is exactly the kind of lemon cookie I love...crisp & chewy!! I made 8 dozen (whew) for Chriastmas giving and I know everyone will love these cookies. And, with so many recipes to choose from, I sure got lucky with this one. Nothing bad to say here.
Very tasty. I followed the recipe, except to double batch. The zest and juice of one lemon per batch worked well. Yummy and great with tea. :)
These cookies were Fabulous!!! I decided to make them for a Christmas Cookie exchange, since they are different. I love that they are chewy with a cookie crunch. I would advise under baking them rather than waiting for the brown edge to show. They stay chewier that way. YUMMY!
Wonderful lemon cookie! I used the juice of two lemons to try to achieve a real lemon flavor. It was a sticky dough so I let it set up in the fridge for a bit before I rolled into balls. I gently set the almonds on top of each ball and then sprinkled with a bit of sugar. They turned out beautiful and tasted great!
If you're looking for a really lemony cookie, this isn't it. I don't care for lemon zest, so I added about 1.5 - 2 tsp. lemon extract, and 2 drops of yellow food coloring. The texture was exactly as stated, "a chewy cookie with a nice crisp brown edge". But a good lemony taste just wasn't there. I doubled the batch as others suggested, but my cookie-eating family ignored these. Sorry.
All you have to do is add a little more lemon (zest AND juice) and these cookies taste awesome! These are by far the best lemon cookies I've ever had. Two thumbs up.
I really liked these cookies and so did everyone that ate them! I made it with the same ingredients except I used lime instead of lemon...I love them both but was in the mood for lime :) Also, I noted that some reviewers said that the lemon flavor was a little weak so I added another 1/2 Tbsp of zest and the flavor was great! My cookies didn't come out very chewy though, more like chewy fluffy sugar cookies. When I made them I wasn't ready to bake them right away so I put the dough in the fridge. When I took it out, I rolled it into a log and cut off between 1/4 and 1/2 inch thick cookies and baked them like that. So if you like fluffier cookies, bake them like this :)
I'm wondering if I overmixed these as they turned out cakelike rather than crisp and chewy Still good enough for me to want to try them again though. Thanks
I'm rating this as a 4 star. while I love the taste of the cookie I did not like how flat they turned out. I also doubled the recipe and only ended up with 24 cookies so not sure how I single batch could make 2 dozen. Nice cookie, but not sure its something I will bake again.
A sweet cookie, lemony without being overly so. Best when warm out of the oven, as they are soft and light then. I sprinkled mine with sugar and a little bit of extra lemon juice, instead of using the almonds, and they came out delicious. Just be careful to space the cookies out well, as they do expand quite a bit more than anticipated. Will definitely make again.
These came out really great. My husband is a huge lemon fan and he gave rave reviews. All I did differently was substitute the butter for canola oil as I don't like to bake with butter.
followed this recipe to a tee..and they turned out like a big blob of wasted butter & sugar...they didn't have any shape..no taste...sorry but I won't be making them again.
really really good cookies. i would recommend making a double batch, since it didnt make very many cookies. also, when you take them out of the oven, dont leave them on the cookie sheet for too long or they will stick.
Cookies were marvelous. I doubled the recipe as many suggested and have plenty left over. I also added an extra 2 tablespoon of lemon juice since I wanted them lemony. Amazing! Was thinking of dipping half in white chocolate. Mmmmmmm :p
this recipe was good. i added a few white chocolate chips to it. the cookies didn't taste really lemony when they first came out of the oven, but after a day or so, the lemon flavor came out more. i followed the other reviews, and added lemon zest and juice from lemons. The only real problem was that the dough was REALLY sticky, even after i had refrigerated it for a few hours. So it was really hard to get it off and on to the cookie sheet. But overall it was a very good cookie, and good to add to the typical cookie rotation of chocolate chip and PB! thanks for the recipe!
I'm not sure if I did something wrong, because everyone else seemed to enjoy these cookies, but mine stuck to the pan really bad until I greased it. They tasted okay, not the best lemon cookies we've ever had.
Fantastic! I doubled the recipe and added toasted shredded coconut (just because I had some that I wanted to use, and thought coconut and lemon are a good combination). I did not use almonds, but topped the cookies with sugar instead. I got very good results!
This recipe is AMAZING!!!My whole family loved this recipe and that is amazing on its own. My parents don't like alot of sugar and even they said the cookies were delicious. I definetly would recommend these. I might even make them again. *** For more lemon flavor, add an extra teaspoon of lemon juice and a little more lemon zest!
This recipe is very good. I made one batch with the almonds and decided I didnt care for them. I just made these plain. I added extra lemon zest after the first batch also because the lemon taste was very faint. The more zest the better in my opinion.
following the recipe as is and its kind of a mess - very sticky dough that still behaved poorly after refrigeration. spreads out a lot during baking. i just can't justify the the work of this recipe for the results of the cookie. i was really hopeful as i was looking forward to a lemon-flavored cookie to put out with my others during the holidays, but this doesn't cut it. the dough is still sitting in my refrigerator a week later - I only bake one dozen and quit.
Easy recipe, like most of the other reviewers, I added more lemon juice than what it called for. They are awesome cookies!
NOT near lemony enough for me. Isn't there a lemon cookie recipe out there that when I taste the cookie I will actually be able to tell its lemon--not suddle hints?? :(
my cookies stuck to the teflon cookie sheet and were not that lemony, although for additional taste i added extra lemon and topped the cookies with sugar. I found the cookies dry, you could easily need a glass of milk or water.
quite good but did not have super lemon zing. I did add more zest and juice than specified. really recommend dusting with powered sugar. would be good iced too, I am sure.
So perfect. Didnt have to change a thing c:
I enjoyed these cookies and added an extra tablespoon of fresh lemon juice and sprinkled sugar over the almonds yum! Keep an eye on them because they will brown fast towards the end of the baking cycle, I pulled them out at 8 min. Enjoy!
These are the best and so easy!! I have made them twice now and they have become a family favorite. Our lemon tree is out of control right now, so I used alot more zest and lemon juice the 2nd time, and it is fantastic. Just zested the entire lemon and used the entire lemon juice. Then I made sugar lemon (thinly sliced lemons simmered in 1/4 cup water & 1/4 cup sugar for 15 minutes. Put 1/2 a lemon on the cookies when they was still hot. Very lemony and very delicious.
These were pretty good, I doubled, or even tripled the zest for extra tartness.
very easy, flavorful little cookies - exactly the simple lemon sugar cookie recipe I was looking for! (everyone at work loved them)
Excellent recipe. I like things especially lemony, so I used the zest from one lemon and the juice of one lemon. Very tasty cookies.
These were loved by my whole family. Thanks for the post.
A lot more buttery and less lemony than I might prefer but still very, very tasty and with an incredible texture! 8 minutes was the correct amount of time for my oven. Next time I might try using some lemon extract. Will definitely bake again!
Great cookie. I don't consider it chewy, more on the cake-y side. It's very light and low in sugar.
I really enjoy these cookies!!! I added extra lemon juice (from one lemon) because of other reviews stating it was not super lemony. I also added sugar and almonds to the top of the cookies. My fiance loves them cause they are actually soft on the inside :) and I love them cause they have a crunch on the outside of them! Baked cookies for about 10 minutes.
These are fabulous cookies, and are also great made with either orange or lime in place of the lemon. They freeze wonderfully - I made60 dozen for a Christmas party last year, and after thawing they were as good as fresh-baked!
Perfect and very tender cookies. Definitely not overwhelming lemon flavor. My recipe turned out 18 cookies- I guess I was a little generous with my rounded teaspoons, but they were perfectly done in 10 minutes. Great recipe!
These were soo good, I'm actually made another batch as soon as the first came out. I did change the recipe just a little, I used 1 tsp lemon extract instead of zest and 1 TBS of lemon juice. I also used almond extract instead of vanilla. Really came out great! I suggest taking the cookies out before the brown on the outsides, they stay really soft that way!!
These cookies are delicious! I doubled the recipe, and even added an extra tablespoon of lemon juice. I chilled the dough, and rolled it into balls which I then rolled in sugar. My only issue is they stuck to my pans a little bit, so after a couple of rounds in the oven I started using my "Bakers Joy" spray and they came out perfectly!
AMAZING!!!!
These were AMAZING! I was a little more free with my lemon zest and lemon juice to get the most lemony tang possible and they came out GREAT. The cookies had a nice crisp out side and a soft, delicious inside. After cooling for a while, I glazed with the some lemon juice mixed in icing sugar. I didn't add any almonds this time, but I'm sure that would have been lovely too.
Super easy and delicious lemon flavor. I did not add the extra sugar and almonds and they were great. Simple flavors. The recipe says it makes 2 dozen but I used a cookie scoop and only got 15 cookies. For my next batch, I doubled the recipe.
I used white chocolate chips instead of nuts. The best!!! and easy!
Excellent! These are by far the best lemon cookies ever. I made a few changes as I didn't have almonds. I put powdered sugar on the first dozen and then chopped pecans on the second dozen. Also, instead of vanilla extract, I used lemon extract. They turned out great. Not puckery, just good lemon flavor. I will absolutly make these again.
These were sooo tasty! I did opt out of the almonds and used a lemon glaze which made these AMAZING! Also, I used Fleischmann's Margarine over butter so they were more like the Archway soft lemon cookie. Highly recommend this recipe
After reading the reviews, I increased the l.j. to l Tbsp. Also used l l/4 c. whole wheat pastry flour for white flour.Rolled each cookie into chopped black walnuts and flattened w/fingers. Spread to 3" cookie when baked that made a crisp cookie! EXCEllENT and will make many times! Love this site!
Not enough of a lemon kick. If you increase the lemon juice you lose the wonderfully chewy and crunchy texture and get a cakey cookie instead. This is good if you only want a hint of lemon, but it wasn't enough for me. It turned out more like a sugar cookie with a bit of lemon instead.
A light cookie with just the right sweetness.
These are great! Very light and crispy cookies. However, I didn't think they had enough of a lemon kick (and I used the full tbsp of lemon zest and actually added an extra 1/2 tsp of lemon juice). Next time I'll try adding more lemon. Also, I glazed these with a mix of confectioners sugar and lemon juice. They gave these cookies a nice extra kick.
These were very good. I used chopped pine nuts instead of almonds and thought they turned out great! Next time I will definitely double the batch, though, because this recipe did NOT make very many cookies! My husband and I loved the thin, chewy-crisp texture.
I really liked this recipe because it was a very flavorful bright cookie! I was really amazed by how lemony it was, but it wasn't overpowering, Great job!
These were very good, but not very lemon-y. I plan to make them again, but add more lemon next time as some of the reviewers suggested. Also, I'll double the recipe because they disappeared so quickly! Thanks for sharing!
One of my favorite cookie recipes, and the only cookie recipe that my husband requests. A definate 5 star recipe! There is another recipe similar to this one on this site that uses lime juice instead of lemon, nice to know you can sub lime.
wonderful flavour. the number of cookies obtained, I found depend on the size you make them.
These were great! The only reason I didn't give them 5 stars is that by the end of the second day they had dried out and were crumbly. They still tasted great though. I doubled the recipe and couldn't get enough zest, I even zested 2 lemons and only needed the zest of 1/2. So I added a little lemon extract with the vanilla. I like them really lemmony!
Absolutely wonderful ! I am not a fan on "lemon anything" really, but my son and daughterinlaw are, so I made these as a treat so to speak and I ended up saying "no, this last one is mine" !! I added instead of walnuts, pecan nuts - awesome!
These are awesome! I added almost 2 tbsp of lemon juice and next time will add more (or more zest) to up the lemon flavor. Mine came out very cake-like but I mixed extra on purpose since I prefer a cake-like cookie. I also substitued butter for margarine because of the saturated fat. Very light. Delicious!
These were absolutely delicious. I doubled the recipe without any hitches and the bf named these as his most favorite cookie of all time. They were light, mouth-watering, with just the perfect amount of crisp. Next time, I may add a little more lemon zest just because I like a little more lemon flavor, but the recipe is excellent as written as well.
These cookies were fantastic! I baked them early this afternoon and I'm having a hard time staying away from the cookie jar until the kids get home. This one is going at the top of the recipe list. Thanks Jennifer for submitting the recipe.
i loved these cookies and i think i am done with sugar cookies and sticking with these.
Very tasty, but not lemony enough.
Very good but they do need a little more lemon flavor. Don’t over cook them or they aren’t chewy. But they do have crisp edges.
I followed suggestions to increase lemon zest and lemon juice and change vanilla extract to lemon. Used a lemon juice/confec. sugar glaze on mine, topped with an almond slice. Great cookie. Will definitely make these again. Hubby loves them too!
wow these were really good! i followed the recipe exactly. they're kinda flat cookies with only a hint of lemon.they're also very soft. maybe i'll add more lemon next time. yummyyy thanks for sharing!
really yummy cookie! I didn't make any changes to the recipe except I added zest of a whole lime ~2 tablespoons. pretty sweet so I may try a little less sugar next time.
I don't know about these.....I don't know if I did something wrong or what, but these came out flat and really no flavor, no depth. I won't make these again.
Easy-peasy and good. I used 3 1/2 tablespoons of concentrated lemon juice and some almond extract. Did not have any lemons.
I love this recipe but honestly because it is a guide. After an attempt at this recipe, I played around with it. My most successful attempt was when I added a bit more ginger to fit my palate. It was alright without it, but I love the spiciness of ginger and it was drowned out in the original recipe. Also if you do not have fresh lemons, lemon extract is a decent substitute. I used half a teaspoon due to the fact I don't like the taste of extracts. It doesn't taste nearly good, but you get a subtle lemon flavor.
I love these cookies! O didn't Jane and lemon zest so I just used a little more lemon juice and they came out perfect! Also I just added more sugar instead of nuts like it says and it was good. I recommend this Cooke recipe for everyone!??
The texture is perfect...crunchy edges with chewy middle. I like a little more lemon flavor, so will try upping the lemon zest & juice next time {cause there will definitely be a next time :-)} I also appreciate that this is a small batch... being single, it can be dangerous to have a large batch of cookies in the house :-)
These turned out amazing! My boyfriends parents love me now because i made these for them! Totally a hit. I did not add almonds though.
I haven't met anyone who hasn't liked these cookies! They are so easy and fast to bake- and they taste amazing!
These were a hit with everyone who tried them. They were crisp without being hard. Very light and delicious. I will make again.
These were tasty but mine came out very flat and were better described as just crisps. Good lemon flavor though and pretty, almost like lace cookies (my dough was very sticky and thing, because I must have added too much extra lemon juice).
fluffy enough to get shocked
Very good. Light flavor. I'm taking these to my family's 4th of July BBQ because they just scream "summer" to me. :-)
these cookies had a great flavor but they stuck to the pan. I know it was probably just me and I would love to know what I could do to not let this happen again. Very soft and flavorful
I thought this was an excellent recipe although I did make a few changes…nothing outstanding but I wanted a real punch of lemon so I used the zest of four large lemons and next time I might even use more. Instead of the vanilla I used Pure Lemon Extract. I think I might have mixed them a bit longer than the recipe stated (just until mixed) and so mine were cakey and delicate rather than chewy and crispy and but I liked it. Next time I will definitely mix them less so I can compare the two textures. I tripled the recipe and next time will quadruple it. The dough definitely needs to be well chilled in order to handle easily. Second time of making them: this recipe, although very good, is labour intensive due to zesting and juicing of the lemons. I really do believe that tripling or even quadrupling the lemon zest is needed for our family’s taste buds. I wonder if the additional zest is what actually makes the cookies cakey instead of crispy, although I don’t mind a cakey texture. Just be aware that additional zest might be what changes the texture. For us, it’s worth it to get the additional lemon flavour.
The cookie is delicious, just not very lemony, I am a lemon lover. I used more zest and twice as much lemon juice as recipe states and still not much lemon taste. I rolled dough in sugar and flattened out second batch to get that thin crispy edge. I rolled the first batch in sugar as well, I just didn't flatten. Still delicious, but high snd thick. I prefer thin and crispy for this cookie. The cookies were delicious paired with my super tangy lemon lime ice cream. I am going to think of ways to improve this recipe.
I baked this cookies and they are spectacular. The almonds give the crunch. People at work keep asking for them. Delicious!
SO good! I omitted the almonds and added a tiny bit more sugar (less than 1/4 cup). My husband ate 6 when he came home and I am the one who loves lemon! Can't wait to make these again!!!
made exactly to directions, but we did not like these. First, they are cake like, not "cookie like" and they did not taste of lemon. Only after I told them lemon, they said, "Oh, yea, I guess". I tried adding a teaspoon lemon extract to the uncooked dough after the first batch, but there really wasn't any improvement.
Made some today. Needed two lemons to get enough zest but only needed one lemon for the juice. I increased the juice to the whole lemon which turned out to be 3 Tbs as suggested by some. Good lemon flavour, it made 23 cookies.
This cookie recipe is AMAZING!!!!!! I've been making it for some time now so this review is well over do. I don't write reviews so that's why. l had to take the time and give this the rating it deserves though. Now l will be sure to write a review for everything.
I did not have almonds or regular flour, so I added a little bit extra sugar and used whole wheat flour. I also baked them on my stoneware cookie sheet from Pampered Chef and went the full 12 minutes! They are delicious and I will be serving them at an event tonight.
YUMMY. I don't like almonds so I used the extra sugar. I also didn't have a lemon so I used 4T of lemon juice as another user suggested. I made larger cookies-got 13 total-baked only for 12 minutes, and they are so soft and chewy. Perfect lemon flavor. The only thing I might try is sprinkling sugar over them for some extra sweetness. This recipe is going to be made many times, probably again tonight! I might add extra vanilla and omit the lemon juice for those in my family who don't like lemon. they are missing out.
I added and extra 1/4 cup of butter in the first step. At the end I added 2 tablespoons of water since I used the whole egg and added and extra 1/2 cup of sugar since I didn't have the almonds. I wanted the cookies to come out really thin and more on the crispy side instead of cake like. They melt like butter in your mouth. I baked them 13-14 minutes at the suggested temp. They came out excellent, because 2/3's of them are gone.
This recipe was excellent--light and not too sweet. However, after reading the reviews that said the cookies weren't lemony, I made one change. Rather than just add extra lemon juice and possibly mess up the consistency, I added about a teaspoon of lemon extract along with the zest and juice of one lemon. They're just wow, the lemon flavor sparkles and the almonds provide a pleasant contrast. Wonderful.
