Lemon Chewy Crisps

I thought this was an excellent recipe although I did make a few changes…nothing outstanding but I wanted a real punch of lemon so I used the zest of four large lemons and next time I might even use more. Instead of the vanilla I used Pure Lemon Extract. I think I might have mixed them a bit longer than the recipe stated (just until mixed) and so mine were cakey and delicate rather than chewy and crispy and but I liked it. Next time I will definitely mix them less so I can compare the two textures. I tripled the recipe and next time will quadruple it. The dough definitely needs to be well chilled in order to handle easily. Second time of making them: this recipe, although very good, is labour intensive due to zesting and juicing of the lemons. I really do believe that tripling or even quadrupling the lemon zest is needed for our family’s taste buds. I wonder if the additional zest is what actually makes the cookies cakey instead of crispy, although I don’t mind a cakey texture. Just be aware that additional zest might be what changes the texture. For us, it’s worth it to get the additional lemon flavour.