Crispy Butterscotch Cookies

Note: The five star rating, just as I had suspected when I made these, is Hubs,' not mine. These cookies are light and crispy, but ungodly sweet because of the butterscotch chips - right up his alley! He liked these sooo much that they've even taken over his first place Oatmeal Scotchies, which have been his favorite for at least 20 years. Reducing the sugar in the recipe as some reviewers have done, is NOT going to make these less sweet but might, in fact, change the quality of the dough, which is perfect. I personally couldn't stand these, but then I don't care for butterscotch chips - but I will look forward to making this same cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips because I think they'll be awesome good! In the meantime, Hubs has had four of these immediately after supper, which he never does...

