Crispy Butterscotch Cookies
Butterscotch chip cookies with crispy rice cereal!
Note: The five star rating, just as I had suspected when I made these, is Hubs,' not mine. These cookies are light and crispy, but ungodly sweet because of the butterscotch chips - right up his alley! He liked these sooo much that they've even taken over his first place Oatmeal Scotchies, which have been his favorite for at least 20 years. Reducing the sugar in the recipe as some reviewers have done, is NOT going to make these less sweet but might, in fact, change the quality of the dough, which is perfect. I personally couldn't stand these, but then I don't care for butterscotch chips - but I will look forward to making this same cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips because I think they'll be awesome good! In the meantime, Hubs has had four of these immediately after supper, which he never does...Read More
I really LOVE the Oatmeal Scotchies, but I saw this and since I also LOVE anything with rice crispies in it, I though.... Oh yeah, this is gonna be the bomb. Well, it bombed out at my house. THe rice krispies gave it a chewiness that was not at all pleasant, it made it seem as if they were stale, even fresh out of the oven. Our family will stick with the scotchies, they ARE the bomb! By the way, we followed recipe exactly.Read More
Perfect! This cookie is just what I was looking for - crispy, chewy and sweet. 12 minutes was plenty of time for my oven; make sure they aren't overcooked because they easily become too crunchy .
This was a great cookie...my husband loves bitterscotch chips and I love the cookie batter without brown sugar...it was crisp, sweet and slightly salty. I tried the recipe the next day but added white chocolate adn craisins instead! Yum!
Deliciously light and airy! Made some changes: decreased sugar to 2/3 cup, baking time of 10 minutes, decreased chips to 1/2 cup
I liked these. I followed the advice of others and made sure to bake for only 11-12 minutes. I like the crunchy feel and butterscotch taste. It reminds me of a favorite ice cream flavor: butter brickle.
This recipe is great. Any time I bring it to parties everyone always wants the recipe. I add 1/2 toffee chips with the rest of the ingredients. This is a big hit!!!!!!!!
Delicious and pretty easy to make, too! Makes a good sized batch.
These are excellent! I didn't alter the recipe, nor do I think it needs to be altered. I will definitely be making these again! I'm glad I read the reviews though, because 11 minutes was definitely plenty of time in the oven.
We love these! They are very different (in a VERY good way) with the crisp rice cereal. I have and will continue to make often. I love how the butterscotch chips crisp to like a hard candy for a tasty candy crunch. YUMMY!!!!
I made these this afternoon and took some to my husband's work for them to munch on at break time. They were a BIG HIT!! I slightly underbaked them and they turned out just the right crispness. I am sure I will be asked to make them again. Thanks for the recipe!!!
My 4 year old son loves butterscotch. We were out of oatmeal so we tried these. He would NOT eat them. Tried one and gave it back! The cookie is so sweet you can not even taste the butterscotch. The batter is crumbly to the point you think you did something wrong. The rice Krispies get chewy. Overall, a weird combination to us.
Yes, they're sweet! But, do these guys ROCK!
These were fantastic! I made them EXACTLY as the recipe instructs (can you REALLY rate a recipe if you change it?...just a pet peeve of mine!). They were wonderful. The next time I made them I found out mid-mixing that I had no rice crispies! So I substituted Special K cereal and I think I like them even better. Great recipe!
My husband and I love these cookies! Easy to make.
Just made these exactly as the recipe says. I baked them for 11 min. each pan. They turned out great. They are sweet though, but that's because of the butterscotch chips.
Just finished baking these cookies with my kids (ages 3 and 5). We only made one alteration to the original recipe: using 3/4 c. sugar instead of the full cup. The dough is a little crumbly until you firm into balls with your hands. We baked the first batch on greased cookie sheets for 11 min. and they turned out crisp but good. We baked the second batch on an ungreased stone and these cookies were melt-in-your-mouth delicious. Might make this my new signature cookie!
This is my new favorite cookie. I'm baking a second batch because the first was confiscated by my favorite nephew when he stopped by after school. He is having 'the guys' over later. He 'needed' them.
These cookies were extremely sweet to the point where the sugar overwhelmed the surprise of the butterscotch chips. I think you could cut the sugar by half and have a better tasting cookie. The texture was interesting but also quite strange, as the cereal got too hard and chewy in places, even though I heeded the warnings and cooked for only 11-12 minutes (on an Airbake cookie sheet, too). They fall apart before they are cooled, so be forewarned not to eat them straight from the oven. The flavor was good, however, and it was an easy, fun recipe to make with my four year-old. I just won't make them again.
These were great! I added a lil coconut to spike the flavor :)
I thought these cookies were unique and taseted great. I decided to alter the recipe by adding cocoa and cocoa pebbles, they came out delicious!
Great tasting and simple. I used the whole bag of butterscotch chips, I didn't need a child's handful of extra chips cluttering my small pantry. I'll make them again, perhaps next time it'll be around Christmas time and since the dough is so light I'll add green food coloring and make odd looking Christmas butterscotch cookies.
My favorite butterscotch recipe so far!
I'm baking them right now! hehehe!! the dough taste good, so i hope the cookies are yummy!
The texture was weird. Not something I would make again. My 2 year old gave the cookie back to me after she took a bite. Flavor was fine but the texture was crunchy in some parts then too fluffy in other parts.
These are the best cookies I have ever made/eaten! My entire family loves these. I am glad I doubled the recipe! They went fast! I did decrease the sugar a bit. They were perfect! Like another reviewer...these are my new signature cookie! Thanks for the recipe Barb!
Perfect as is, maybe ease off on the chips if too sweet. FYI, do not get generic rice krispies - they taste stale. I made the mistake twice w/o noting it. This is a family favorite cookie and I have given the recipe out to so many people. I use 1/2 white chips~ 1/2 butterscotch - YUM!
These were really good flavor but very sweet. A little to sweet for me. But they disappeared quickly.
As I could not find Butterscotch chips I used chocolate chips instead. A keeper! Yummy, crispy... Just perfect!
These cookies are good - very flat, crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside. I baked them until they were just "blonde"; any more and they would have been too hard. A very easy recipe to make - I did it with my 3 year old who had a ball dumping in the rice crispies and the butterscotch chips. On a scale of one to 10 I would give it a 6 1/2!
Definitely reduce the sugar to 2/3 cup and the butterscotch chips to 2/3 cup or even less. Those that had trouble with these being chewy - make sure to mix the butter and sugar together until fluffy. I would also recommend stirring the rice krispies in until blended. Overmixing might make the the cereal too crumbly. Some baked these 11-12 minutes, but I found the baking time for mine to be right around 13-14 minutes, just as they began browning. Tasty cookie, hard to stop eating!
These cookies are GREAT!!! Just don't over cook them. I would make a little extra plan on some getting to hard. They are worth cooking exspecially for parties or just for the family. They are even great to do as a family.
I LOVE these cookies - but I adore butterscotch! Every time I make these, I get asked for the recipe - and sometimes people are disappointed when I don't bring them to an event.
My daughter loved making these cookies for school lunches. She said you can use a little less crispy rice cereal and a little more baking time. She and her sisters love them. I am sure she will make them again in the future! :) ;)
These cookies were delicious. I made them for my boyfriend who loves butterscoth, but I ate most of them myself. They remind of my grandmother, because she always subbed Rice Krispies for nuts in cookie recipes.
I thought these cookies were awesome! My kids loved them and my neighbours asked for the recipe. The only thing I did different was cut the sugar in half. It didn't seem to affect the taste at all.
amazing!!!! If the cookies sit for 5-10 minutes there so chewy and big its so so so so so so so so so so so so great!
These cookies were delicious!!!
The concept sounded great but my results were just horrible...The cookie did get nice and puffy when cooking but when I took them out of the oven and put them on the cooling rack the fell...Yikes! My husbands 2cents are that they are very tasty and sweet the only problem is that they were flat and got crispy fast. I would have to say that I would most likely never make this recipe again.
These are SO good! Instead of 1 c. butterscotch, I used 1/2 c. & 1/2 c. chocolate chips - AWESOME!!! cooked for 12 mins on greased cookie sheet...perfect!!! My husband just polished off 6 in a row!!! Thanks for sharing this great recipe. BTW...batter is the BEST...can use whatever morsels you like..
These cookies were tasty, but heed the advise not to over cook them. They get VERY hard. I don't think that they need more than 12 minutes, usually.
I wasn't overly impressed. My personal rating would be a 3. Maybe it's my preference for a chewier cookie...they were a gig enough hit at work, so they get a 4-star rating. I would strongly recommend underbaking to produce a better cookie. I experimented with PB chips and semi-sweet chocolate chips; both of which worked just fine.
I added 2 boxes of butterscotch instant pudding and a tsp kosher salt,,, were very soft and chewy.
These are extremely sweet, but I expected that since it's butterscotch. However, they are also extremely crumbly, so much so that it's difficult to even shape into balls. They kept falling apart and I finally gave up at the end and just tossed the remainder. I think there's a bit too much rice cereal or a bit too less eggs. The ones that turned out were pretty. This recipe doesn't spread very much. Regardless, I probably won't make them again, at least not with butterscotch chips, as they are way too sweet for me. Thanks for the recipe.
Good recipe. I halved the sugar and added a 1/2 cup of flax seed meal. They turned out a little crumbly when eating but D-lish!
I really liked these cookies but the kids weren't all that crazy about them.
Loved the texture but WAY too sweet for us. I did half batch with butterscotch and half white choc chips. We preferred the white chocolate. Baked 12 minutes. Not sure how I would get 3 1/2 dozen out of that batch, more like 1 1/2 dozen if you're following directions and using heaping tablespoon. If I could figure out a way to make these less sweet I would make them again. I might try to tweak this recipe. Thanks for sharing Barb.
At the last minute I realized I was out of butter. I substituted shortening (not my first choice). Had to regrigerate dough for 30 minutes before baking due to schedule issues. While the cookies ended up tasting and looking great, the dough was extremely dry and crumbly making it difficult to form balls. Wonder if these changes impacted texture?
This cookies were a big hit with my kids! Personally, I would prefer to reduce the sugar because they were almost too sweet. I will try making them with cocoa pebbles next time and perhaps with white chocolate chips! It should prove interesting... Do not overcook. I cooked mine for 11-12 mins.
If I were to make these again, they would definitely need underbaking. I found the rice cereal to get kind of tough and would get stuck in your teeth. Otherwise, they had good flavor.
OH MY GOSH...TALK ABOUT GREAT!!! :) 11 min. perfect!! I'm a huge butterscotch fan but I don't like oatmeal and all the recipes with butterscotch chips I usually find have oatmeal in them. The only bad thing with this recipe is it only made 30 cookies :) the next time I make this I'll double it!! :)
Everyone loved these cookies! I added skor bite chips to the recipe, they are very sweet but very good. They didn't last long, will definitely make these again.
These are okay. I'm not sure if I did something incorrectly as mine melted a lot and became very thin.
these baked up nicely, were a nice yellow golden color on the bottom but were too crispy; they were more like crunchy. I had to place some bread in the container the next day just to sort of soften them up some. would not make again because they were like the crunch of a cracker, although they looked beautiful.
I really liked these...they were quick and easy to make in a pinch for guests. I used Special K instead since I didn't have Rice Crispies. Other than that I followed the recipe to the letter.
I thought this was very sweet. Next time I will decrease the sugar and buttescotch chips. I am going to try this without the chips to see how it tastes. Thank u!
I made them just like the recipe & they were delicious!
These are wonderful! I was really nervous about making them after reading the reviews. I did follow the advice of cutting 1/2 of the sugar and rice krispies. My husband and I ate all of them within the hour! We'll be making these often.
Fabulous!!! I've made them twice now, and we love love love them in our house. The second time, I doubled the recipe, used Cocoa Krispies instead of plain and tossed in some coconut. I had a hard time waiting until they were baked to eat them!
A light crisp cookie. Nice change from the overabundance of chocolate chip cookies. I followed the instructions exactly. It was helpful to know how to judge when to take them out of the oven. I made a double batch for a church function and didn't bring any home. The cookies baked on my insulated cookie sheets did slightly better than the batches on a regular cookie sheet. Teaspoon sized dough balls took 11 minutes and tablespoon balls took 12 minutes. I preferred the larger size.
